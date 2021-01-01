Again, the problem with such comparisons assumes that Nunez' trajectory and improvement will match that of Suarez. And it assumes he's in the same level of talent as him. He isn't, and that isn't a criticism. They're not even remotely alike as players. It seems like something people want to comfort themselves with for some bizarre reason. The romanticism of it, both being Uruguayan and all. You might as well go and compare him with N'Gog, Mellor or Pongolle at similar ages.



We're in the 'he's just being really unlucky in front of goal and the opposition goalkeepers are having worldies' stage with Nunez. Last week it was 'well, at least his shots are hitting the target now' and it becomes almost tragic in a way. There is nothing unlucky about hitting the ball hard and straight at a goalkeeper who is trying to save it. His finish last week was superb, his finishes in the reverse fixture at St James' Park were superb, but recently his finishing has been really poor and predictable on the whole, I don't see too much bad luck about it in all honesty.



He's heavily involved in our play and he played well on the whole tonight, his finishing was just again below par. Let's not forget we absolutely battered them, so much so that 10 goals wouldn't have flattered us. He's a reason we created so many chances, yet he's also the reason we didn't score more. The Nunez conundrum.



With respect, I think this is a bit of a patronising post. There's nothing I need to comfort myself with. We're top of the league and only Salah of our attackers has played a bigger part of that in terms of returns. He needs to improve his finishing no doubt, the example of Suarez was only to serve as an example of how a player can improve that. I made that pretty clear.But I do have to take issue with you saying the comparison is ridiculous in terms of level. Nunez is a very different player to Suarez but we bought him as an elite level talent with the potential for elite level returns, as that was what his numbers in Portugal were showing. We had no idea that Suarez would get to the level that he did. Nunez was probably even more highly rated than Suarez when we bought him. The comparison is that Suarez and Nunez were both banging them in at a lower level and it took Suarez a year and a half to replicate the level of finishing in the Prem. Meanwhile there were plenty of impatient RAWK experts writing him off. Nunez just needs to be a bit more clinical and there's bags of goals there. He's 24 working with the best coach in the league in a team that's developing. I have full confidence he's going to improve that and his numbers will be ridiculous. If you don't, then that's fine, but it's not ridiculous to think he will.