Thing I'm certain of at this point is that there will be no 'click' moment with Nunez. That proverbial magical event where all his stars align and he carries on converting chances at a higher rate will never happen, it's a dream. Much like other obvious issues around his game, such as his lackluster pressing game that kept him out of the team earlier, the only way forward is patient hard work and incemental improvements. He has improved his overall game greatly, so he can hopefully improve his finishing as well. At this stage, simply raising it to average conversion levels would be more than enough. But it's not going to click, it will take time, patience and hard work to get there and it will probably not happen this season.