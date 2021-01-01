« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 804970 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11600 on: Today at 11:19:13 am
There's a fine line between a bad miss and a good save and that line can often get blurred. Other than the volleyed effort, he tried to place a majority of his finishes last night and got them on target which is the main thing as then you're making the keeper work.

But he really needs to be sticking at least one of those chances away. It's a shame he didn't as I thought he had a great game, ran their defence ragged.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11601 on: Today at 11:28:03 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:57:46 pm
Again, the problem with such comparisons assumes that Nunez' trajectory and improvement will match that of Suarez. And it assumes he's in the same level of talent as him. He isn't, and that isn't a criticism. They're not even remotely alike as players. It seems like something people want to comfort themselves with for some bizarre reason. The romanticism of it, both being Uruguayan and all. You might as well go and compare him with N'Gog, Mellor or Pongolle at similar ages.

We're in the 'he's just being really unlucky in front of goal and the opposition goalkeepers are having worldies' stage with Nunez. Last week it was 'well, at least his shots are hitting the target now' and it becomes almost tragic in a way. There is nothing unlucky about hitting the ball hard and straight at a goalkeeper who is trying to save it. His finish last week was superb, his finishes in the reverse fixture at St James' Park were superb, but recently his finishing has been really poor and predictable on the whole, I don't see too much bad luck about it in all honesty.

He's heavily involved in our play and he played well on the whole tonight, his finishing was just again below par. Let's not forget we absolutely battered them, so much so that 10 goals wouldn't have flattered us. He's a reason we created so many chances, yet he's also the reason we didn't score more. The Nunez conundrum.
With respect, I think this is a bit of a patronising post. There's nothing I need to comfort myself with. We're top of the league and only Salah of our attackers has played a bigger part of that in terms of returns. He needs to improve his finishing no doubt, the example of Suarez was only to serve as an example of how a player can improve that. I made that pretty clear.

But I do have to take issue with you saying the comparison is ridiculous in terms of level. Nunez is a very different player to Suarez but we bought him as an elite level talent with the potential for elite level returns, as that was what his numbers in Portugal were showing. We had no idea that Suarez would get to the level that he did. Nunez was probably even more highly rated than Suarez when we bought him. The comparison is that Suarez and Nunez were both banging them in at a lower level and it took Suarez a year and a half to replicate the level of finishing in the Prem. Meanwhile there were plenty of impatient RAWK experts writing him off. Nunez just needs to be a bit more clinical and there's bags of goals there. He's 24 working with the best coach in the league in a team that's developing. I have full confidence he's going to improve that and his numbers will be ridiculous. If you don't, then that's fine, but it's not ridiculous to think he will.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11602 on: Today at 11:31:36 am
Thing I'm certain of at this point is that there will be no 'click' moment with Nunez. That proverbial magical event where all his stars align and he carries on converting chances at a higher rate will never happen, it's a dream. Much like other obvious issues around his game, such as his lackluster pressing game that kept him out of the team earlier, the only way forward is patient hard work and incemental improvements. He has improved his overall game greatly, so he can hopefully improve his finishing as well. At this stage, simply raising it to average conversion levels would be more than enough. But it's not going to click, it will take time, patience and hard work to get there and it will probably not happen this season.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11603 on: Today at 11:34:31 am
I honestly can't say any chance he had last night other than that one on one was a bad miss - they have either been a good save, good/scrambling defending, or a really tough chance to put away.

The first one Dubravka saves with his leg is not a shot where I say I expect Nunez to score that and he fluffs it, but rather I didn't expect the goalie to save it - Nunez did absolutely everything right to score and somehow the keeper kept it out. The two right after our first goal is a crowded area, it would have been pretty lucky to get on the end of it. The two headed chances he had the ball was way up there he did well get get a head on them and get so close

He was cm's off for the Diaz disallowed goal, a measure you can't really litigate for considering it is barely perceivable by a human without freeze framing it.

Also I may be wrong but was Nunez the one who passed through to Diaz for the first pen as well?

Other than the one on one I can say last night he played very very well, was legitimately unlucky, and even still got an assist and did amazingly in the build up to
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11604 on: Today at 11:35:50 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:17:58 am
But Nunez has really only had one season where he was prolific, and that was the 12 months before he came here. Everything points to that period being the outlier, not his time here. Gakpo has five in seven outside the league this season but I don't see some big clamour for him to be starting more games.

But people are overreacting. I've never said Nunez is a bad player, simply that to be a starter at this level (the business end of a title race and CL run in a possession-focused team) he needs to take more of his chances and time his runs better as a number nine, or get involved in the game more the way Salah and Diaz do, and Firmino did. If he can't do either, he makes more sense as an option off the bench if everyone is fit, regardless of how much you or anyone else like him.
That's fair.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11605 on: Today at 11:41:50 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:18:07 am
His unlucky run is in the league not all football over 16 months   before he came to us he had a LUCKY 12 month finishing run in the Portuguese league 

Theres another post in this thread saying history is littered with forwards who have a missing piece to their game  but it isnt with finishing - there arent forwards who rack up a lot of xg but also under shoot it by more than about 20% over the long term, thats just not a thing

Its mad to me that people can watch last night and think luck or variance of outcome isnt a critical factor (the Dubravka save from 3 yards or the gakpo finish)  - but having read / heard a lot of fans talk about the topic more generally it seems pretty clear they over estimate the amount of control a forward has on the outcome of a chance.

I don't really understand the stats thing, all I know is every player thats ever played the game at any level misses chances, even "sitters" so it grinds my gears when pricks on TV say shit like "he should have done X" or "that's gotta be a goal" or "you can't be missing those" like they were 100% fucking perfect when they played.

He'll score some, he'll miss some and he'll assist some and that's all we can ask or expect.  He's not a robot he's a beautiful human being ☺️
