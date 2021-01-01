Genuinely felt sorry for him when he got subbed off. As usual he was dangerous, he was always involved but you just cannot trust him in front of goal.



Think we can sometimes be a bit guilty of making snap decisions and saying he needs time out of the team or whatever. We're competing on multiple fronts and he will continue to get chances in the team as a result. We can only hope he starts sticking them away, and he certainly should be hoping the same otherwise when we get to summer and look at where we're at and where we want to go we will have a big decision over him.



You cannot question his attitude, you can't question his effort, you can't really question anything other than his ability to stick the ball in the back of the net. For a 65 million pound number 9 that is very worrying.