Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 10:55:57 pm »
Always there for the chances. Needs to improve his finishing etc but when he starts scoring he could be a monster of a striker.
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 10:56:03 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:41:55 pm
Exactly. Assists the first goal today and scored the first goal last time out, hes making important contributions at key times.

A goal contribution every 101 minutes on the pitch in the league this season. Considering that we also have the top goalscorer in the league at the moment, Darwin is doing a great job ...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 10:56:15 pm »
Set up a goal. Unlucky not to score. Not sure why he's being criticised for today.
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 10:56:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:56:03 pm
A goal contribution every 101 minutes on the pitch in the league this season. Considering that we also have the top goalscorer in the league at the moment, Darwin is doing a great job ...

Assists don't matter if your name is Darwin Nunez unfourtnaley mate.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 10:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:26:45 pm
Klopp in his interview singing his praises. So seems right now hes very happy with him.

Of course he is.  We have a player who is struggling for form and confidence and you think Klopp, of all people, is going to do anything but he did?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 10:58:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:56:15 pm
Set up a goal. Unlucky not to score. Not sure why he's being criticised for today.

Because he doesnt put the ball in the net.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 10:58:39 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:56:44 pm
Assists don't matter if your name is Darwin Nunez unfourtnaley mate.

Really? Who says that assist don't matter? The fans of other clubs, who are all bellow us at the league table?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 10:59:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:58:39 pm
Really? Who says that assist don't matter? The fans of other clubs, who are all bellow us at the league table?

Majority of people in this thread
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11528 on: Today at 10:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:57:46 pm
Of course he is.  We have a player who is struggling for form and confidence and you think Klopp, of all people, is going to do anything but he did?

HE FUCKING SCORED SIX DAYS AGO
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 10:59:32 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:58:00 pm
Because he doesnt put the ball in the net.
Today you mean and assists count for nothing then?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11530 on: Today at 11:00:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:58:00 pm
Because he doesnt put the ball in the net.

Miss the Burnley game?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11531 on: Today at 11:02:07 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:55:40 pm
It's not about being sensitive, Nunez has won us points this season has he not? Some of the talk is that he is hindering out chances by missing his chances when the last game against Burnley he scored the opening goal in a game that we led 1-0 until the 86th minute and today he assisted Salah to put us 1-0 in an important game when he was struggling to score he still made the team decision and the right decision.

Also why can't Jota and Nunez play together also? Diaz did play better today but hasn't been contributing to assists or goals as much recently.

Salah is the only guaranteed starter and bonafide superstar out of our group of forwards, the rest of them are all on a similar level and i would argue Jota is probably second in the pack. That swings up and down though, at times i think Nunez is, or Diaz is.

Diaz was actually the best attacker today before Salah switched on, was very unlucky not to score or an have an assist, his initial pass to Nunez is just as important in our goal as Nunez one to Salah.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11532 on: Today at 11:02:18 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:59:13 pm
Majority of people in this thread

OK, we have already addressed that:

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:30:43 pm
People who criticise Darwin don't understand the game of football. There is nothing more to say in this thread ...

Have a good night. And enjoy us being at the top of the table, you miserable bunch of bitching and moaning drama queens ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11533 on: Today at 11:04:29 pm »
Keeps playing this way and he will score a hatful.

Luckily his missed chances didn't effect the points we took home but hoping now with Mo gone he can bag some goals
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11534 on: Today at 11:04:41 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:59:26 pm
HE FUCKING SCORED SIX DAYS AGO
He could be dining out on that one for the next two months at this rate.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11535 on: Today at 11:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:04:41 pm
He could be dining out on that one for the next two months at this rate.

Course he could you tit.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11536 on: Today at 11:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:02:07 pm
Salah is the only guaranteed starter and bonafide superstar out of our group of forwards, the rest of them are all on a similar level and i would argue Jota is probably second in the pack. That swings up and down though, at times i think Nunez is, or Diaz is.

Diaz was actually the best attacker today before Salah switched on, was very unlucky not to score or an have an assist, his initial pass to Nunez is just as important in our goal as Nunez one to Salah.

What about Nunez flick to Szobo before the pass to Diaz? I'd argue that opened the field for the attack.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11537 on: Today at 11:08:45 pm »
Genuinely felt sorry for him when he got subbed off. As usual he was dangerous, he was always involved but you just cannot trust him in front of goal.

Think we can sometimes be a bit guilty of making snap decisions and saying he needs time out of the team or whatever. We're competing on multiple fronts and he will continue to get chances in the team as a result. We can only hope he starts sticking them away, and he certainly should be hoping the same otherwise when we get to summer and look at where we're at and where we want to go we will have a big decision over him.

You cannot question his attitude, you can't question his effort, you can't really question anything other than his ability to stick the ball in the back of the net. For a 65 million pound number 9 that is very worrying.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11538 on: Today at 11:09:02 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:07:48 pm
What about Nunez flick to Szobo before the pass to Diaz? I'd argue that opened the field for the attack.

Yes that was great play.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11539 on: Today at 11:12:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:30:43 pm
People who criticise Darwin don't understand the game of football. There is nothing more to say in this thread ...

His all round performance was great today bar his finishing. This has been the case pretty much in most games this season but in games where its tighter, we need him to finish those chances. I seen a stat earlier that hes only scored 10 out of 48 big chances since he joined. Its taking him almost 6 big chances to convert 1.its just not sustainable expecting others to score when his main job as a striker should be to finish off those chances.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11540 on: Today at 11:14:30 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:08:45 pm
Genuinely felt sorry for him when he got subbed off. As usual he was dangerous, he was always involved but you just cannot trust him in front of goal.

Think we can sometimes be a bit guilty of making snap decisions and saying he needs time out of the team or whatever. We're competing on multiple fronts and he will continue to get chances in the team as a result. We can only hope he starts sticking them away, and he certainly should be hoping the same otherwise when we get to summer and look at where we're at and where we want to go we will have a big decision over him.

You cannot question his attitude, you can't question his effort, you can't really question anything other than his ability to stick the ball in the back of the net. For a 65 million pound number 9 that is very worrying.

Could trade him for the other lad whos got 1 in 15
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11541 on: Today at 11:15:26 pm »
Hes going through an incredibly unlucky finishing run - its that simple
He was great tonight its just that variance in finishing is a bitch and at the moment hes cursed

If you want to understand finishing luck / variance look at Dubravka turning into super man vs his attempts then Gakpos horrible scuffed bobbly shite thats a goal  dumb game
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11542 on: Today at 11:17:34 pm »
Quote from: astowell1 on Today at 10:20:28 pm

Absolutely.  I absolutely can't fathom how you can defend his output. We're clearly struggling to put the ball in the net at times and he is a direct factor.  Him going off for Gakpo/Jota and then us scoring can't be coincidence.

We won 4-2, not 3-2. He set up the first goal.

Diaz has 4 G/A in 19 appearances this season.
Gakpo has 4 G/A in 19 appearances this season.
Nunez has 11 G/A in 19 appearances this season.
Jota has 6 G/A in 14 appearances this season.

Please have a think before making another embarrassing post.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11543 on: Today at 11:18:42 pm »
We're also joint 2nd top scorers in the league.  Christ, that United game really broke some of you didn't it?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11544 on: Today at 11:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:17:34 pm
We won 4-2, not 3-2. He set up the first goal.

Diaz has 4 G/A in 19 appearances this season.
Gakpo has 4 G/A in 19 appearances this season.
Nunez has 11 G/A in 19 appearances this season.
Jota has 6 G/A in 19 appearances this season.

Please have a think before making another embarrassing post.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11545 on: Today at 11:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 10:55:57 pm
Always there for the chances. Needs to improve his finishing etc but when he starts scoring he could be a monster of a striker.
I'd love to see him try to fool the keeper when 1-on-1, he goes for power every time. they expect him to do it every time (well I do, anyhow).
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11546 on: Today at 11:26:12 pm »
Should have scored the major 1 on 1, but the other chances he had were mostly just unlucky not bad play - the first half 1-2 with Salah he does everything right and the keeper just gets a leg to it, the chances in the second half he just can't quite get to the ball in tight spots with defenders and keepers bearing on him. That and a couple of headers narrowly missing which were by in large pretty hard crosses to tame (all high).

Had a great assist and other than 20 minutes or so in the first half we're all composure left our attack, he played very well. Was genuinely unlucky not to score, to assist Diaz, and then actually assisted Salah and was probably the key part in making the goal too with a lovely lay off.

Generally a great game from him other than the one bad miss
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11547 on: Today at 11:26:52 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:15:26 pm
Hes going through an incredibly unlucky finishing run - its that simple
He was great tonight its just that variance in finishing is a bitch and at the moment hes cursed
A 16-month unlucky finishing run? He has the worst goal to xG rating in the league by a distance this season, last year the only players he was behind were Bamford and Havertz. That isn't to say he's shit but there are major question marks about his overall game, it's ridiculous to pretend otherwise.

Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:05:36 pm
Course he could you tit.
Shouldn't you be punching a wall somewhere? Nunez currently has one goal and two assists in his last eight league games while Jota has one goal and two assists in his last half hour of play. If Salah wasn't going to AFCON, which one of them would you start up front? Actually, scratch that. Which one would a rational person start up front?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11548 on: Today at 11:27:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:15:26 pm
Hes going through an incredibly unlucky finishing run - its that simple
He was great tonight its just that variance in finishing is a bitch and at the moment hes cursed

If you want to understand finishing luck / variance look at Dubravka turning into super man vs his attempts then Gakpos horrible scuffed bobbly shite thats a goal  dumb game

I dont think its luck, he makes poor finishing choices, he can learn to increase his repertoire
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11549 on: Today at 11:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:26:52 pm
A 16-month unlucky finishing run? He has the worst goal to xG rating in the league by a distance this season, last year the only players he was behind were Bamford and Havertz. That isn't to say he's shit but there are major question marks about his overall game, it's ridiculous to pretend otherwise.
Shouldn't you be punching a wall somewhere? Nunez currently has one goal and two assists in his last eight league games while Jota has one goal and two assists in his last half hour of play. If Salah wasn't going to AFCON, which one of them would you start up front? Actually, scratch that. Which one would a rational person start up front?


You're a condescending arsehole, and if that gets me banned I really don't give a shit.

And btw I'd start Nunez, just as the manager has most of the season, even before Jota was injured. Hell, I might start both. Or neither.

No wall punching here, we're top of the league, not much point finding things to whinge about.  Then again, I'm not you.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11550 on: Today at 11:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:26:52 pm
That isn't to say he's shit but there are major question marks about his overall game,

Only from idiots
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11551 on: Today at 11:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:26:52 pm
A 16-month unlucky finishing run? He has the worst goal to xG rating in the league by a distance this season, last year the only players he was behind were Bamford and Havertz. That isn't to say he's shit but there are major question marks about his overall game, it's ridiculous to pretend otherwise.
Shouldn't you be punching a wall somewhere? Nunez currently has one goal and two assists in his last eight league games while Jota has one goal and two assists in his last half hour of play. If Salah wasn't going to AFCON, which one of them would you start up front? Actually, scratch that. Which one would a rational person start up front?

Why not start both and let them interchange? Has Jota not played a decent amount of games for LFC on the LW?
