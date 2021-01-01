Should have scored the major 1 on 1, but the other chances he had were mostly just unlucky not bad play - the first half 1-2 with Salah he does everything right and the keeper just gets a leg to it, the chances in the second half he just can't quite get to the ball in tight spots with defenders and keepers bearing on him. That and a couple of headers narrowly missing which were by in large pretty hard crosses to tame (all high).
Had a great assist and other than 20 minutes or so in the first half we're all composure left our attack, he played very well. Was genuinely unlucky not to score, to assist Diaz, and then actually assisted Salah and was probably the key part in making the goal too with a lovely lay off.
Generally a great game from him other than the one bad miss