Personally think the majority of his offsides today were because the passer delayed the pass just a bit too long. There was one in the first half where Quansah fired it into him which I don't think he was expecting, and I don't think he necessarily invited the pass.



He even said after the pass to wait as he was getting onside, other time Gomez should have passed it 1-2 seconds earlier Nunez had to check his run.Yet as certain posters will point out its Nunez fault.81 minute, when Szobo receives it and drives and shoots, after his first touch Nunez has tons of space and a simple through ball would put him but Szobo decides to shoot from outside the box.Nunez doesn't even get upset, if I was him I would have screamed at Dom.