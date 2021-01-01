« previous next »
That was a really good finish, composed, calm, measured, if he can add this to his game consistently then he suddenly leaps a few levels as a player
Well taken goal and was involved in some really good interplay. Kinda went off the boil in the second half but so did quite a lot of the team. Good game all around for him.
If anyone thinks this thread is bad, go on a highlight video from optus sports.

Apparenltly his goal didnt show any technique  :butt ??? ::)
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 08:50:21 pm
Personally think the majority of his offsides today were because the passer delayed the pass just a bit too long. There was one in the first half where Quansah fired it into him which I don't think he was expecting, and I don't think he necessarily invited the pass.

He even said after the pass to wait as he was getting onside, other time Gomez should have passed it 1-2 seconds earlier Nunez had to check his run.

Yet as certain posters will point out its Nunez fault.

81 minute, when Szobo receives  it and drives and shoots, after his first touch Nunez has tons of space and a simple through ball would put him but Szobo decides to shoot from outside the box.

Nunez doesn't even get upset, if I was him I would have screamed at Dom.

