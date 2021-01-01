I've always felt that Nunez is better on the left with Gakpo/Jota through the middle. I think Nunez profiles most like Mane. An inform Diaz is a serious player but I feel Nunez is going to score more goals.



I dont agree. Mane was consistent in getting you up the pitch on that side and he could beat a man if he had to. He was a consistent presser, gave good cover to the full back as well.Nunez was decent there but he wasnt great at getting us up the field. Maybe his improved ability on the ball would help but ultimately he relies the ball in space and how many times are we getting that opportunity this season?Also he cant really beat a man. Seeing him front up a defender and trying to dribble past him is painful viewing.