Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 07:57:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:22 am
He is on 4 in the league and has had 10 starts. Which means in 10 starts he has scored 2 goals. The other two count of course but they were late in a different game state. Are we saying that basically if you defend at a certain point (ie dont go high) then this guy is never scoring?

If Nunez wasn't contributing it would be a problem but his goal involvement is excellent for the minutes he has played.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 07:59:42 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:55:52 am
I've always felt that Nunez is better on the left with Gakpo/Jota through the middle. I think Nunez profiles most like Mane. An inform Diaz is a serious player but I feel Nunez is going to score more goals.

I dont agree. Mane was consistent in getting you up the pitch on that side and he could beat a man if he had to. He was a consistent presser, gave good cover to the full back as well.

Nunez was decent there but he wasnt great at getting us up the field. Maybe his improved ability on the ball would help but ultimately he relies the ball in space and how many times are we getting that opportunity this season?

Also he cant really beat a man. Seeing him front up a defender and trying to dribble past him is painful viewing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:01:04 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:57:51 am
If Nunez wasn't contributing it would be a problem but his goal involvement is excellent for the minutes he has played.

Absolutely, but he still needs to score more goals. But if he is contributing then why are we looking to change his position?
