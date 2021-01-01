« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284] 285   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 787403 times)

Offline Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11320 on: Yesterday at 02:27:19 pm »
Firmino didn't score a huge amount of goals but was huge in terms of his team contribution. Nunez is the same (at the moment). He's contributing to our all around play both defensively and offensively and I'm really looking forward to him tucking away a few goals to silence some of his critics. No doubt at the end of the season, we will all be happy with how he has performed and what he's done for the team.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11321 on: Yesterday at 04:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 02:27:19 pm
Firmino didn't score a huge amount of goals but was huge in terms of his team contribution. Nunez is the same (at the moment). He's contributing to our all around play both defensively and offensively and I'm really looking forward to him tucking away a few goals to silence some of his critics. No doubt at the end of the season, we will all be happy with how he has performed and what he's done for the team.
Think he's also similar to Bobby in that he seems to have an infectious way about him that brings a smile to everyone around him, like Bobby I love the guy to bits.
Logged

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,983
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11322 on: Yesterday at 04:29:12 pm »
Lads, Nunez is fuck all like Bobby, if only he was, but he aint.

The closest we have to Bobby in our current squad, is either Curtis or possibly Gravelback. Nunez isnt that kind of player, its not a slate, he just aint.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11323 on: Yesterday at 04:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 04:29:12 pm
Lads, Nunez is fuck all like Bobby, if only he was, but he aint.

The closest we have to Bobby in our current squad, is either Curtis or possibly Gravelback. Nunez isnt that kind of player, its not a slate, he just aint.
Of course his game is nothing like Bobby's, but like Bobby he is constantly involved even if hes not scoring.
Logged

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,983
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11324 on: Yesterday at 04:40:45 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 04:33:02 pm
Of course his game is nothing like Bobby's, but like Bobby he is constantly involved even if hes not scoring.
Hes involved, hes on the bloody pitch!.or is that interfering(thats an old one)

Im not here to wantonly slate the kid, we all hope every player succeeds at Liverpool, but what is concerning for me is his reading of the game - his in game intelligence, call it what you will, it just isnt there for me.

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,476
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11325 on: Yesterday at 04:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 04:40:45 pm
Hes involved, hes on the bloody pitch!.or is that interfering(thats an old one)

Im not here to wantonly slate the kid, we all hope every player succeeds at Liverpool, but what is concerning for me is his reading of the game - his in game intelligence, call it what you will, it just isnt there for me.



Does someone with no in-game intelligence even see the reverse pass for Jones the other night though. Sometimes he looks raw and then he pulls off a really clever perfectly weighted pass.

The other thing is his movement is absolutely elite. That is something else that requires game intelligence.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11326 on: Yesterday at 04:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 04:40:45 pm
Hes involved, hes on the bloody pitch!.or is that interfering(thats an old one)

Im not here to wantonly slate the kid, we all hope every player succeeds at Liverpool, but what is concerning for me is his reading of the game - his in game intelligence, call it what you will, it just isnt there for me.


Apart from the last couple of seasons I spent so much time justifying how good  Bobby was(mainly with non lfc fans) For me  he's comfortable in our first eleven.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11327 on: Yesterday at 04:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 04:47:40 pm
Does someone with no in-game intelligence even see the reverse pass for Jones the other night though. Sometimes he looks raw and then he pulls off a really clever perfectly weighted pass.

The other thing is his movement is absolutely elite. That is something else that requires game intelligence.
He's constantly pulling off these passes and as you say making elite runs off the ball, improving all the time so can't see the negativity.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,259
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11328 on: Yesterday at 05:28:05 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 04:56:43 pm
He's constantly pulling off these passes and as you say making elite runs off the ball, improving all the time so can't see the negativity.

He needs to score more. He needs to be surpassing Bobby for goals.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11329 on: Yesterday at 06:54:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:28:05 pm
He needs to score more. He needs to be surpassing Bobby for goals.
He's doing fine, only one and a half seasons in to his Liverpool career.
Thankfully Klopp has more patience than some on here.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,128
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11330 on: Yesterday at 07:07:28 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 06:54:12 pm
He's doing fine, only one and a half seasons in to his Liverpool career.
Thankfully Klopp has more patience than some on here.

He's not doing fine when it comes to scoring goals. We are lucky others are scoring.

However, he's doing much better as an overall player this season.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11331 on: Yesterday at 07:10:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:07:28 pm
He's not doing fine when it comes to scoring goals. We are lucky others are scoring.

However, he's doing much better as an overall player this season.
six of them from Nunez assists this year.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11332 on: Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:07:28 pm
He's not doing fine when it comes to scoring goals. We are lucky others are scoring.

However, he's doing much better as an overall player this season.
It's the lot of goalscorers, goals often come in batches.
So you would drop him?
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11333 on: Yesterday at 07:11:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:10:04 pm
many of them from Nunez assists.
Yes but hes a number nine, heard all this shit with Bobby
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,128
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11334 on: Yesterday at 07:22:24 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm
It's the lot of goalscorers, goals often come in batches.
So you would drop him?

No - as I said he's a much better player overall this year.

I'd actually start him all the time and give max time to have an effect on the game.
Logged

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,476
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11335 on: Yesterday at 07:32:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:07:28 pm
He's not doing fine when it comes to scoring goals. We are lucky others are scoring.

However, he's doing much better as an overall player this season.

He has scored 7 in 1373 minutes on the pitch. So that is 7 in the equivalent of just over 15 games. Given he doesn't take penalties or free kicks that is a fine return.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11336 on: Yesterday at 07:33:43 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 07:11:49 pm
Yes but hes a number nine, heard all this shit with Bobby
what shit?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,128
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11337 on: Yesterday at 07:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 07:32:24 pm
He has scored 7 in 1373 minutes on the pitch. So that is 7 in the equivalent of just over 15 games. Given he doesn't take penalties or free kicks that is a fine return.
No, it's not. We already had this discussion though - and I'm not playing your fanciful goal post moving game again.
Logged

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,476
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11338 on: Yesterday at 07:45:30 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:38:44 pm
No, it's not. We already had this discussion though - and I'm not playing your fanciful goal post moving game again.

Darwin is averaging a goal every 196 minutes this season which is fine.

Rushie was a goal every 167 minutes for instance.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,259
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11339 on: Yesterday at 07:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 07:32:24 pm
He has scored 7 in 1373 minutes on the pitch. So that is 7 in the equivalent of just over 15 games. Given he doesn't take penalties or free kicks that is a fine return.

It isnt. He is doing well overall, made huge improvements in his game and he is the second attacker on the team sheet after Salah. But it isnt a fine return yet, he needs to score more. He should be on 6 or 7 goals in the league at this point.
Logged

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,983
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11340 on: Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 07:45:30 pm
Darwin is averaging a goal every 196 minutes this season which is fine.

Rushie was a goal every 167 minutes for instance.



:lmao :lmao

Utter fucking nonsense, trying to compare these two. Say that in a boozer around the ground and youll get laughed out, ye soft twat.

:lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,476
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11341 on: Yesterday at 08:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
:lmao :lmao

Utter fucking nonsense, trying to compare these two. Say that in a boozer around the ground and youll get laughed out, ye soft twat.

:lmao :lmao


I compared the goalscoring rates of two forwards who didn't take penalties. Did I compare the two players' attributes or qualities?

The truth is that Nunez is scoring at a decent rate for a player who doesn't take penalties or set pieces. Sure he can do better and be more clinical. The issue is that he is being portrayed as someone who doesn't score goals at a decent rate, when he clearly does.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11342 on: Yesterday at 08:19:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:33:43 pm
what shit?
Was agreeing with you, the not scoring enough goals for a number nine.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:21:29 pm by lgvkarlos »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11343 on: Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm »
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11344 on: Yesterday at 08:24:11 pm »
He gives 110% every game, lets just support the lad and watch him become a superstar.
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11345 on: Yesterday at 08:26:13 pm »
He definitely should be on more goals. I'm a huge fan of his and will defend the lad as much as I can, but I admit he is frustrating as hell sometimes. But when I watch him play he's more exciting than anyone else on the pitch and his game has actually improved to the point where you can see him making more and more defensive contributions that really help the team out. His style is nothing like Firmino's, but he is now doing a lot of the dirty work that Firmino did that went under the radar, and that's really my only comparison because he's our most recent striker who played in the same system. When he adds goals as frequently as say Mane does on top of that, we're definitely going to win some trophies.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11346 on: Yesterday at 08:42:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm
oh  :)
I need to give up with th sarcasm 😂
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11347 on: Yesterday at 08:48:01 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 08:42:32 pm
I need to give up with th sarcasm 😂
:)
Logged

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,866
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11348 on: Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm
oh  :)

 ;D

Not often that happens, eh?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,603
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11349 on: Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:28:05 pm
He needs to score more. He needs to be surpassing Bobby for goals.

That's totally unfair. Firmino plays in a much weaker league.   ;D

However i agree he desperately needs to put some no-lookers in there, he scores 2-3 of those nobody will ever complain again .
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,858
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11350 on: Yesterday at 11:02:04 pm »
Should we play him more often out left and switch with Gakpo now and then?. Hopefully the finishing slowly improves (im more worried about Diaz than Nunez to be honest)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11351 on: Yesterday at 11:43:28 pm »
Logged

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11352 on: Today at 12:31:36 am »
@Mary Munchin The way you talk to other donkeys on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Logged
Quote from: ToneLa on December 17, 2023, 03:48:24 pm
Then they are not fans.

Fan = fanatic = knowledgeable

They are tourists. Football a hobby.

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11353 on: Today at 03:14:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:28:05 pm
He needs to score more. He needs to be surpassing Bobby for goals.

Needs to be passed the ball early, theres heaps of times he makes runs and a simple through ball into space is there but they over play in midfield.

Watch out for it in future games, it happens alot.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11354 on: Today at 03:18:30 am »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
:lmao :lmao

Utter fucking nonsense, trying to compare these two. Say that in a boozer around the ground and youll get laughed out, ye soft twat.

:lmao :lmao

The person is stating a stat, you got mad at a statistic.

Yet they are a soft twat? You literally are getting upset over numbers LOL

How soft do you have to be that a stat upsets you?
Logged

Offline Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11355 on: Today at 06:59:39 am »
I agree hes contributing in other ways, defensively and by assisting, but its a fact that hes not converting as many chances as is ideal, including some relatively easy ones. Missed chances means missed goals for the team and missed opportunities to win games. If he wasnt missing these chances but creating enough to make up for all the goals hes not scoring I wouldnt have an issue. But the team is set up in part to help him score and hes not doing enough of that. Theres a good player in there, and I am hoping its not a lack of footballing intelligence stopping him but just an elite level calmness and some really bad luck (all those shots that hit the bar or post).
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,258
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11356 on: Today at 07:38:31 am »
Regardless of what you think of a poster's opinion there is no need for insults. Attack the post, not the poster.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,259
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11357 on: Today at 07:48:05 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 11:02:04 pm
Should we play him more often out left and switch with Gakpo now and then?. Hopefully the finishing slowly improves (im more worried about Diaz than Nunez to be honest)

I dont really want to see him on the left. I know he did ok against West Ham but if we are shunting him back out to the left for the second time, is that an admission that our big signing striker has not worked out? I can understand last season but this season I feel we need to commit to him central, see how many goals he gets and then end of the season review if he is any good.

I know there are people who will go to the well for Nunez no matter what and a lot of that is because they dont want to accept that maybe we made a mistake signing him. I wasnt sure he could iron out his kinks last season but this season he proved me wrong in that his build up play has been excellent. But he has to score more than he has and i say keep him up top until he does.

Dunno I just feel shunting him out to the left again is an admission that he isnt that good.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,259
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11358 on: Today at 07:49:22 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 08:11:28 pm
I compared the goalscoring rates of two forwards who didn't take penalties. Did I compare the two players' attributes or qualities?

The truth is that Nunez is scoring at a decent rate for a player who doesn't take penalties or set pieces. Sure he can do better and be more clinical. The issue is that he is being portrayed as someone who doesn't score goals at a decent rate, when he clearly does.

He is on 4 in the league and has had 10 starts. Which means in 10 starts he has scored 2 goals. The other two count of course but they were late in a different game state. Are we saying that basically if you defend at a certain point (ie dont go high) then this guy is never scoring?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,258
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11359 on: Today at 07:55:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:48:05 am
I dont really want to see him on the left. I know he did ok against West Ham but if we are shunting him back out to the left for the second time, is that an admission that our big signing striker has not worked out? I can understand last season but this season I feel we need to commit to him central, see how many goals he gets and then end of the season review if he is any good.

I know there are people who will go to the well for Nunez no matter what and a lot of that is because they dont want to accept that maybe we made a mistake signing him. I wasnt sure he could iron out his kinks last season but this season he proved me wrong in that his build up play has been excellent. But he has to score more than he has and i say keep him up top until he does.

Dunno I just feel shunting him out to the left again is an admission that he isnt that good.

I've always felt that Nunez is better on the left with Gakpo/Jota through the middle. I think Nunez profiles most like Mane. An inform Diaz is a serious player but I feel Nunez is going to score more goals.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284] 285   Go Up
« previous next »
 