Should we play him more often out left and switch with Gakpo now and then?. Hopefully the finishing slowly improves (im more worried about Diaz than Nunez to be honest)



I dont really want to see him on the left. I know he did ok against West Ham but if we are shunting him back out to the left for the second time, is that an admission that our big signing striker has not worked out? I can understand last season but this season I feel we need to commit to him central, see how many goals he gets and then end of the season review if he is any good.I know there are people who will go to the well for Nunez no matter what and a lot of that is because they dont want to accept that maybe we made a mistake signing him. I wasnt sure he could iron out his kinks last season but this season he proved me wrong in that his build up play has been excellent. But he has to score more than he has and i say keep him up top until he does.Dunno I just feel shunting him out to the left again is an admission that he isnt that good.