Firmino didn't score a huge amount of goals but was huge in terms of his team contribution. Nunez is the same (at the moment). He's contributing to our all around play both defensively and offensively and I'm really looking forward to him tucking away a few goals to silence some of his critics. No doubt at the end of the season, we will all be happy with how he has performed and what he's done for the team.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Lads, Nunez is fuck all like Bobby, if only he was, but he aint.The closest we have to Bobby in our current squad, is either Curtis or possibly Gravelback. Nunez isnt that kind of player, its not a slate, he just aint.
Of course his game is nothing like Bobby's, but like Bobby he is constantly involved even if hes not scoring.
Hes involved, hes on the bloody pitch!
.or is that interfering(thats an old one) Im not here to wantonly slate the kid, we all hope every player succeeds at Liverpool, but what is concerning for me is his reading of the game - his in game intelligence, call it what you will, it just isnt there for me.
Does someone with no in-game intelligence even see the reverse pass for Jones the other night though. Sometimes he looks raw and then he pulls off a really clever perfectly weighted pass. The other thing is his movement is absolutely elite. That is something else that requires game intelligence.
He's constantly pulling off these passes and as you say making elite runs off the ball, improving all the time so can't see the negativity.
He needs to score more. He needs to be surpassing Bobby for goals.
He's doing fine, only one and a half seasons in to his Liverpool career.Thankfully Klopp has more patience than some on here.
He's not doing fine when it comes to scoring goals. We are lucky others are scoring. However, he's doing much better as an overall player this season.
He's not doing fine when it comes to scoring goals. We are lucky others are scoring. However, he's doing much better as an overall player this season.
many of them from Nunez assists.
It's the lot of goalscorers, goals often come in batches.So you would drop him?
Yes but hes a number nine, heard all this shit with Bobby
He has scored 7 in 1373 minutes on the pitch. So that is 7 in the equivalent of just over 15 games. Given he doesn't take penalties or free kicks that is a fine return.
No, it's not. We already had this discussion though - and I'm not playing your fanciful goal post moving game again.
Darwin is averaging a goal every 196 minutes this season which is fine.Rushie was a goal every 167 minutes for instance.
Utter fucking nonsense, trying to compare these two. Say that in a boozer around the ground and youll get laughed out, ye soft twat.
what shit?
Was agreeing with you
oh
I need to give up with th sarcasm 😂
Not often that happens, eh?
Then they are not fans.Fan = fanatic = knowledgeableThey are tourists. Football a hobby.
Should we play him more often out left and switch with Gakpo now and then?. Hopefully the finishing slowly improves (im more worried about Diaz than Nunez to be honest)
I compared the goalscoring rates of two forwards who didn't take penalties. Did I compare the two players' attributes or qualities? The truth is that Nunez is scoring at a decent rate for a player who doesn't take penalties or set pieces. Sure he can do better and be more clinical. The issue is that he is being portrayed as someone who doesn't score goals at a decent rate, when he clearly does.
I dont really want to see him on the left. I know he did ok against West Ham but if we are shunting him back out to the left for the second time, is that an admission that our big signing striker has not worked out? I can understand last season but this season I feel we need to commit to him central, see how many goals he gets and then end of the season review if he is any good.I know there are people who will go to the well for Nunez no matter what and a lot of that is because they dont want to accept that maybe we made a mistake signing him. I wasnt sure he could iron out his kinks last season but this season he proved me wrong in that his build up play has been excellent. But he has to score more than he has and i say keep him up top until he does.Dunno I just feel shunting him out to the left again is an admission that he isnt that good.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.02]