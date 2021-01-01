« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Hestoic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11320 on: Today at 02:27:19 pm
Firmino didn't score a huge amount of goals but was huge in terms of his team contribution. Nunez is the same (at the moment). He's contributing to our all around play both defensively and offensively and I'm really looking forward to him tucking away a few goals to silence some of his critics. No doubt at the end of the season, we will all be happy with how he has performed and what he's done for the team.
lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11321 on: Today at 04:22:01 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 02:27:19 pm
Firmino didn't score a huge amount of goals but was huge in terms of his team contribution. Nunez is the same (at the moment). He's contributing to our all around play both defensively and offensively and I'm really looking forward to him tucking away a few goals to silence some of his critics. No doubt at the end of the season, we will all be happy with how he has performed and what he's done for the team.
Think he's also similar to Bobby in that he seems to have an infectious way about him that brings a smile to everyone around him, like Bobby I love the guy to bits.
Marv Murchin

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11322 on: Today at 04:29:12 pm
Lads, Nunez is fuck all like Bobby, if only he was, but he aint.

The closest we have to Bobby in our current squad, is either Curtis or possibly Gravelback. Nunez isnt that kind of player, its not a slate, he just aint.
lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11323 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 04:29:12 pm
Lads, Nunez is fuck all like Bobby, if only he was, but he aint.

The closest we have to Bobby in our current squad, is either Curtis or possibly Gravelback. Nunez isnt that kind of player, its not a slate, he just aint.
Of course his game is nothing like Bobby's, but like Bobby he is constantly involved even if hes not scoring.
Marv Murchin

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11324 on: Today at 04:40:45 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:33:02 pm
Of course his game is nothing like Bobby's, but like Bobby he is constantly involved even if hes not scoring.
Hes involved, hes on the bloody pitch!.or is that interfering(thats an old one)

Im not here to wantonly slate the kid, we all hope every player succeeds at Liverpool, but what is concerning for me is his reading of the game - his in game intelligence, call it what you will, it just isnt there for me.

Marys Donkey

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11325 on: Today at 04:47:40 pm
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 04:40:45 pm
Hes involved, hes on the bloody pitch!.or is that interfering(thats an old one)

Im not here to wantonly slate the kid, we all hope every player succeeds at Liverpool, but what is concerning for me is his reading of the game - his in game intelligence, call it what you will, it just isnt there for me.



Does someone with no in-game intelligence even see the reverse pass for Jones the other night though. Sometimes he looks raw and then he pulls off a really clever perfectly weighted pass.

The other thing is his movement is absolutely elite. That is something else that requires game intelligence.
lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11326 on: Today at 04:50:46 pm
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 04:40:45 pm
Hes involved, hes on the bloody pitch!.or is that interfering(thats an old one)

Im not here to wantonly slate the kid, we all hope every player succeeds at Liverpool, but what is concerning for me is his reading of the game - his in game intelligence, call it what you will, it just isnt there for me.


Apart from the last couple of seasons I spent so much time justifying how good  Bobby was(mainly with non lfc fans) For me  he's comfortable in our first eleven.
lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11327 on: Today at 04:56:43 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 04:47:40 pm
Does someone with no in-game intelligence even see the reverse pass for Jones the other night though. Sometimes he looks raw and then he pulls off a really clever perfectly weighted pass.

The other thing is his movement is absolutely elite. That is something else that requires game intelligence.
He's constantly pulling off these passes and as you say making elite runs off the ball, improving all the time so can't see the negativity.
killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11328 on: Today at 05:28:05 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:56:43 pm
He's constantly pulling off these passes and as you say making elite runs off the ball, improving all the time so can't see the negativity.

He needs to score more. He needs to be surpassing Bobby for goals.
lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11329 on: Today at 06:54:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:28:05 pm
He needs to score more. He needs to be surpassing Bobby for goals.
He's doing fine, only one and a half seasons in to his Liverpool career.
Thankfully Klopp has more patience than some on here.
newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11330 on: Today at 07:07:28 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:54:12 pm
He's doing fine, only one and a half seasons in to his Liverpool career.
Thankfully Klopp has more patience than some on here.

He's not doing fine when it comes to scoring goals. We are lucky others are scoring.

However, he's doing much better as an overall player this season.
SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11331 on: Today at 07:10:04 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:07:28 pm
He's not doing fine when it comes to scoring goals. We are lucky others are scoring.

However, he's doing much better as an overall player this season.
six of them from Nunez assists this year.
lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11332 on: Today at 07:10:35 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:07:28 pm
He's not doing fine when it comes to scoring goals. We are lucky others are scoring.

However, he's doing much better as an overall player this season.
It's the lot of goalscorers, goals often come in batches.
So you would drop him?
lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11333 on: Today at 07:11:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:10:04 pm
many of them from Nunez assists.
Yes but hes a number nine, heard all this shit with Bobby
newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11334 on: Today at 07:22:24 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:10:35 pm
It's the lot of goalscorers, goals often come in batches.
So you would drop him?

No - as I said he's a much better player overall this year.

I'd actually start him all the time and give max time to have an effect on the game.
Marys Donkey

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11335 on: Today at 07:32:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:07:28 pm
He's not doing fine when it comes to scoring goals. We are lucky others are scoring.

However, he's doing much better as an overall player this season.

He has scored 7 in 1373 minutes on the pitch. So that is 7 in the equivalent of just over 15 games. Given he doesn't take penalties or free kicks that is a fine return.
SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11336 on: Today at 07:33:43 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:11:49 pm
Yes but hes a number nine, heard all this shit with Bobby
what shit?
newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11337 on: Today at 07:38:44 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 07:32:24 pm
He has scored 7 in 1373 minutes on the pitch. So that is 7 in the equivalent of just over 15 games. Given he doesn't take penalties or free kicks that is a fine return.
No, it's not. We already had this discussion though - and I'm not playing your fanciful goal post moving game again.
Marys Donkey

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11338 on: Today at 07:45:30 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:38:44 pm
No, it's not. We already had this discussion though - and I'm not playing your fanciful goal post moving game again.

Darwin is averaging a goal every 196 minutes this season which is fine.

Rushie was a goal every 167 minutes for instance.

killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11339 on: Today at 07:46:27 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 07:32:24 pm
He has scored 7 in 1373 minutes on the pitch. So that is 7 in the equivalent of just over 15 games. Given he doesn't take penalties or free kicks that is a fine return.

It isnt. He is doing well overall, made huge improvements in his game and he is the second attacker on the team sheet after Salah. But it isnt a fine return yet, he needs to score more. He should be on 6 or 7 goals in the league at this point.
