That simply isn't true though.



I mean Nunez a few assists, come on.



Firmino



22/23....... 5 assists in 1710 minutes.....assist every 342 min

21/22....... 5 assists in 1764 minutes.....assist every 352 min

20/21....... 9 assists in 3372 minutes.....assist every 375 min

19/20......12 assists in 3666 minutes.....assist every 306 min

18/19.......7 assists in 3395 minutes.....assist every 485 min

17/18......16 assists in 4048 minutes.....assist every 253 min





Nunez

23/24........8 assists in 1373 minutes.....assist every 172 min.





Then lets drill down and look at those assists.



Villa near post flick on from corner for Mo



Brighton squares it for Mo



Everton 60 yard run and then plays in Mo



Brentford great run and then plays in Mo



Sheff United tracks back wins ball great cross for Szob



West Ham great reverse ball for Jones



Lask wins the ball high up the pitch plays in Mo



Toulouse ran 40 yards with the ball hits post Grav puts in rebound.





Nunez is on for an exceptional season assist wise.



It's a good point, he is on for a great season assist wise, but that isn't good enough in isolation.The Grav goal is a prime example, it's unbelievably lucky that is an assist and overall is just a terrible miss that we can't afford in crucial games.Others again you seem to be over-exaggerating, where he has essentially just done the basics we would expect from any player in our side. Don't get me wrong some great work in there and I don't want to take that away from him, but 15 G/A in 25 games isn't great playing as out and out 9, especially when you look at recent form.Often Bobby was the start of the chain in our old system rather than the final pass with Salah or Mane assisting each other. In our current system, Darwin is the spearhead but unless he's more clinical, we are going to be far too reliant on Salah to win games. When Jota is fit, we can rotate him more and hopefully see some more success overall