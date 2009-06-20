« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11280 on: Yesterday at 02:01:15 pm »
Quote from: jdet90 on Yesterday at 12:59:42 pm
Again, you are talking about assists and not goals, there is a reason for that.

You expect any attacker to get assists, they are expected to be in and around the box.

He gets so many assists for Mo because of how good Mo is, not because of how good Darwins link play has been.

Of course he's had some good games and good assists in there but plenty of those 9 are as simple balls as you get. If that's what you want to judge our number 9 on, god help us.

If he scored 20 goals and had 0 assists or had 10 assists and 10 goals.

Which would you be happier with?
Marys Donkey

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11281 on: Yesterday at 02:12:53 pm »
Quote from: jdet90 on Yesterday at 01:22:13 pm
I already mentioned this earlier and where the conversation came from. Completely different players and completely different performances.

Darwin is not playing in any way like Bobby or having the link play impact that Bobby did.

The only similarity is the assists which is why so many are mentioning it. However, most of those assists when you watch them really aren't game-changing/quality bits of play by Darwin and often just simple touches and passes.

Darwin has the ability to help us on the counter in a way Bobby never did though with his ability to stretch teams and win headers/hold it up.

But he is playing as a much more of traditional 9 that is clear, so he needs to be contributing a lot more than a few assists. He's getting so much leeway from our fanbase because of his workrate, which is admirable, but he is below the standard we need currently and especially if we want to win the league. Rotating with Jota once he's back will likely help and relieve some pressure

That simply isn't true though.

I mean Nunez a few assists, come on.

Firmino

22/23....... 5 assists in 1710 minutes.....assist every 342 min
21/22....... 5 assists in 1764 minutes.....assist every 352 min
20/21....... 9 assists in 3372 minutes.....assist every 375 min
19/20......12 assists in 3666 minutes.....assist every 306 min
18/19.......7 assists in 3395 minutes.....assist every  485 min
17/18......16 assists in 4048 minutes.....assist every  253 min


Nunez
23/24........8 assists in 1373 minutes.....assist every 172 min.


Then lets drill down and look at those assists.

Villa near post flick on from corner for Mo

Brighton squares it for Mo

Everton 60 yard run and then plays in Mo

Brentford great run and then plays in Mo

Sheff United tracks back wins ball great cross for Szob

West Ham great reverse ball for Jones

Lask wins the ball high up the pitch plays in Mo

Toulouse ran 40 yards with the ball hits post Grav puts in rebound.


Nunez is on for an exceptional season assist wise.



Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 5,904
  • Not Italian
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11282 on: Yesterday at 02:52:45 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 02:01:15 pm
If he scored 20 goals and had 0 assists or had 10 assists and 10 goals.

Which would you be happier with?
Are you really asking that question? FFs. Give me 20 goals every fucking day.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but assists aren't nearly as important as goals. Jarell got an assist for passing to Dom yesterday, who scored a wordlie from 25 yards. Do you think Quansah's pass was as important as Szoboszlai's shot? I would think the answer would be no, but stats and all.

That doesn't mean I think assists are useless stats, Darwin pass to Curtis was excellent and can be truly considered to have helped create that goal, but it was Curtis' movement and finish that was the more important part of the play.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,597
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11283 on: Yesterday at 02:55:36 pm »
As you can see Las is a big fan of the mutant Haaland.  :D
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11284 on: Yesterday at 03:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 02:52:45 pm
Are you really asking that question? FFs. Give me 20 goals every fucking day.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but assists aren't nearly as important as goals. Jarell got an assist for passing to Dom yesterday, who scored a wordlie from 25 yards. Do you think Quansah's pass was as important as Szoboszlai's shot? I would think the answer would be no, but stats and all.

That doesn't mean I think assists are useless stats, Darwin pass to Curtis was excellent and can be truly considered to have helped create that goal, but it was Curtis' movement and finish that was the more important part of the play.
What??!!

You do know that assists still count as a goal for LFC right? Isn't it a team game?

But goals and assists are as important as each other.
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,904
  • Not Italian
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11285 on: Yesterday at 03:04:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:03:11 pm
What??!!

You do know that assists still count as a goal for LFC right? Isn't it a team game?

But goals and assists are as important as each other.
No they are not.

Edit: Case in point, you can have a goal without an assist, but you can't have an assist without a goal.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,353
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11286 on: Yesterday at 03:06:06 pm »
A mate said our problem is not Nunez being offside so much as our MF doesn't pass quickly enough.

Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,037
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11287 on: Yesterday at 03:07:49 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:06:06 pm
A mate said our problem is not Nunez being offside so much as our MF doesn't pass quickly enough.

This is about 50% true!
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11288 on: Yesterday at 03:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 03:04:38 pm
No they are not.
A goal= Goal for LFC
An assist= Goal for LFC

???
exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,149
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11289 on: Yesterday at 03:09:49 pm »
93rd minute winner on Saturday.  I can feel it.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,985
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11290 on: Yesterday at 03:16:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:09:00 pm
A goal= Goal for LFC
An assist= Goal for LFC

???

If Nunez wins the ball back off a defender and scores, there's no assist.
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,856
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11291 on: Yesterday at 03:17:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:16:10 pm
If Nunez wins the ball back off a defender and scores, there's no assist.

If a Nunez falls over in the woods and no one sees it happen, can the Nunez assist itself?
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,117
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11292 on: Yesterday at 03:18:11 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 03:17:27 pm
If a Nunez falls over in the woods and no one sees it happen, can the Nunez assist itself?
Well, duh.
Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,463
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11293 on: Yesterday at 03:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 02:52:45 pm
Are you really asking that question? FFs. Give me 20 goals every fucking day.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but assists aren't nearly as important as goals. Jarell got an assist for passing to Dom yesterday, who scored a wordlie from 25 yards. Do you think Quansah's pass was as important as Szoboszlai's shot? I would think the answer would be no, but stats and all.

That doesn't mean I think assists are useless stats, Darwin pass to Curtis was excellent and can be truly considered to have helped create that goal, but it was Curtis' movement and finish that was the more important part of the play.

Van Nistlerooy at United is a perfect example. He was a goal machine at United 150 goals in 219 games. However, he didn't make them more successful.

They won 4 League titles out of 5 between 98/99 and 02/03. They then won 4 titles out of 5 between 06/07 and 10/11.

Whilst Van Nistlerooy was there scoring for fun they won 1 title in 5 seasons.


Or look at Salah in 17-18 he scored 32 League goals and we finished 4th 25 points behind City. In 19-20 he scored 19 goals and we won the League by 18 points. The best teams tend to share around the goals and assists.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11294 on: Yesterday at 03:31:29 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 03:17:27 pm
If a Nunez falls over in the woods and no one sees it happen, can the Nunez assist itself?
:)

If only Darwin had any type of assist against United, we'd have two extra points but would still feel a goal is more important.
jdet90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • Up the Reds
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11295 on: Yesterday at 05:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 02:12:53 pm
That simply isn't true though.

I mean Nunez a few assists, come on.

Firmino

22/23....... 5 assists in 1710 minutes.....assist every 342 min
21/22....... 5 assists in 1764 minutes.....assist every 352 min
20/21....... 9 assists in 3372 minutes.....assist every 375 min
19/20......12 assists in 3666 minutes.....assist every 306 min
18/19.......7 assists in 3395 minutes.....assist every  485 min
17/18......16 assists in 4048 minutes.....assist every  253 min


Nunez
23/24........8 assists in 1373 minutes.....assist every 172 min.


Then lets drill down and look at those assists.

Villa near post flick on from corner for Mo

Brighton squares it for Mo

Everton 60 yard run and then plays in Mo

Brentford great run and then plays in Mo

Sheff United tracks back wins ball great cross for Szob

West Ham great reverse ball for Jones

Lask wins the ball high up the pitch plays in Mo

Toulouse ran 40 yards with the ball hits post Grav puts in rebound.


Nunez is on for an exceptional season assist wise.

It's a good point, he is on for a great season assist wise, but that isn't good enough in isolation.

The Grav goal is a prime example, it's unbelievably lucky that is an assist and overall is just a terrible miss that we can't afford in crucial games.

Others again you seem to be over-exaggerating, where he has essentially just done the basics we would expect from any player in our side. Don't get me wrong some great work in there and I don't want to take that away from him, but 15 G/A in 25 games isn't great playing as out and out 9, especially when you look at recent form.

Often Bobby was the start of the chain in our old system rather than the final pass with Salah or Mane assisting each other. In our current system, Darwin is the spearhead but unless he's more clinical, we are going to be far too reliant on Salah to win games. When Jota is fit, we can rotate him more and hopefully see some more success overall

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11296 on: Yesterday at 06:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 03:22:52 pm
Van Nistlerooy at United is a perfect example. He was a goal machine at United 150 goals in 219 games. However, he didn't make them more successful.

They won 4 League titles out of 5 between 98/99 and 02/03. They then won 4 titles out of 5 between 06/07 and 10/11.

Whilst Van Nistlerooy was there scoring for fun they won 1 title in 5 seasons.


Or look at Salah in 17-18 he scored 32 League goals and we finished 4th 25 points behind City. In 19-20 he scored 19 goals and we won the League by 18 points. The best teams tend to share around the goals and assists.

Interesting thesis. What counter examples are there? Van Persie for Utd in Fergie's last season? Aguero scored quite a bit didn't he? Obviously there was Haaland last season. An extreme over reliance on one player for goals can't be good but one player getting quite a few more than others can't be particularly unusual.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11297 on: Yesterday at 07:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:56:27 pm
Interesting thesis. What counter examples are there? Van Persie for Utd in Fergie's last season? Aguero scored quite a bit didn't he? Obviously there was Haaland last season. An extreme over reliance on one player for goals can't be good but one player getting quite a few more than others can't be particularly unusual.
At the end of the day, we're lucky to have a lot of players that can either score/create goals from Ali at the back  :) to Darwin upfront. Almost every player is a genuine threat.

Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,978
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11298 on: Yesterday at 07:11:22 pm »
Heard he was given a linesmans yellow flag in the LFC secret santa, Christmas present sweep.
Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,463
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11299 on: Yesterday at 07:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:56:27 pm
Interesting thesis. What counter examples are there? Van Persie for Utd in Fergie's last season? Aguero scored quite a bit didn't he? Obviously there was Haaland last season. An extreme over reliance on one player for goals can't be good but one player getting quite a few more than others can't be particularly unusual.

Haaland is interesting last season he got 36 League goals out of a total of 94. The season before when they basically played without a recognised striker with DeBruyne the top scorer on 15 they scored 99 goals.

Their two best seasons goalscoring wise were 17/18 when they got 106 with Aguero getting 21 and 19/20 with 102 when Sterling top scored with 20.

proudred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11300 on: Yesterday at 07:52:15 pm »
Start him on the left , gakpo up top for the arsenal match.
s_andrews89

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11301 on: Yesterday at 08:02:16 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 07:52:15 pm
Start him on the left , gakpo up top for the arsenal match.

I'm 100% in the 'play him through the middle' camp. But I 100% agree for this one. Off the left with Gakpo through the middle linking things is the way to get at them I think. They'll both switch up a fair chunk and I think Gakpo is more comfortable off the right when Salah comes inside.

Long term, he's a 9. play as one. For Arsenal? off the left please.
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,492
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11302 on: Yesterday at 08:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 07:11:22 pm
Heard he was given a linesmans yellow flag in the LFC secret santa, Christmas present sweep.
:lmao
Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,157
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11303 on: Yesterday at 08:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 03:04:38 pm
No they are not.

Edit: Case in point, you can have a goal without an assist, but you can't have an assist without a goal.

How does that even matter in terms of measuring Nunezs goal contribution(s)? If he scores 15 goals with no assister and has 5 assists, or if he scores 5 goals with 15 assists, hed still be contributing to 20 goal contributions either way ? ??
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,798
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11304 on: Yesterday at 09:00:58 pm »
It was really apparent in the first half against West Ham how little our players seem to look for the central striker, they're too busy trying to force a long range shot most of the time. It's not a shock to see him perform better off the left as it gets him involved more and he's pretty selfless in his play.

I'd quite like to see him off the left again but with Salah central, the latter looked excellent through the middle against West Ham. I'd suggest Diaz off the right to see if he can stretch play a bit but he's looking pretty low on confidence at the moment.
art03

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11305 on: Yesterday at 09:16:26 pm »
I would pick more assists over more goals everyday as that means we are winning as a team. Personal stats are not as important in football as in say basketball. What matters at the end of the day is how many goals we have as a team and how many points we got for those goals in the league and what trophies we win in other competition.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11306 on: Yesterday at 09:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 20, 2023, 07:24:46 pm
If he is playing as an out and out 9 how has he assisted Mo 9 times?
You do know not all his Assists are to Mo now right? Szoboszlai scored the last assist from Nunez
It just really funny that keep happening because he could had assists to other players and they just missed
mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11307 on: Yesterday at 09:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Yesterday at 08:59:38 pm
How does that even matter in terms of measuring Nunezs goal contribution(s)? If he scores 15 goals with no assister and has 5 assists, or if he scores 5 goals with 15 assists, hed still be contributing to 20 goal contributions either way ? ??

At least someone gets it  ;)
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11308 on: Yesterday at 10:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Yesterday at 08:59:38 pm
How does that even matter in terms of measuring Nunezs goal contribution(s)? If he scores 15 goals with no assister and has 5 assists, or if he scores 5 goals with 15 assists, hed still be contributing to 20 goal contributions either way ? ??

Assists dont count anymore mate, football rules have changed. On the new conversion chart 1 assist is equal to 1 pace goal so none of Salahs goals or Nunez assists count.

Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,463
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11309 on: Yesterday at 11:55:39 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:20:10 pm
You do know not all his Assists are to Mo now right? Szoboszlai scored the last assist from Nunez
It just really funny that keep happening because he could had assists to other players and they just missed


It isn't a mathematical formula though. Assisting Szob doesn't affect the fact that he has assisted Mo 9 times.

What matters is that Nunez keeps playing in Salah when he has every right to take the shot on himself. Probably the clearest example was the Derby when he carried the ball 60 yards and then put it on a plate for Mo.

As for not getting an assist it would have been 10 assists for Salah if Mo had finished off Nunez's shot that cannoned off the post on Wednesday. Imagine the reaction if it was the other way around and Mo missed the rebound. 
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11310 on: Today at 12:00:10 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 11:55:39 pm
It isn't a mathematical formula though. Assisting Szob doesn't affect the fact that he has assisted Mo 9 times.

What matters is that Nunez keeps playing in Salah when he has every right to take the shot on himself. Probably the clearest example was the Derby when he carried the ball 60 yards and then put it on a plate for Mo.

As for not getting an assist it would have been 10 assists for Salah if Mo had finished off Nunez's shot that cannoned off the post on Wednesday. Imagine the reaction if it was the other way around and Mo missed the rebound.
Nunez is a good passer. He been playing as the 9 he makes pretty good decisions.
