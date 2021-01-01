« previous next »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11280 on: Today at 02:01:15 pm
Quote from: jdet90 on Today at 12:59:42 pm
Again, you are talking about assists and not goals, there is a reason for that.

You expect any attacker to get assists, they are expected to be in and around the box.

He gets so many assists for Mo because of how good Mo is, not because of how good Darwins link play has been.

Of course he's had some good games and good assists in there but plenty of those 9 are as simple balls as you get. If that's what you want to judge our number 9 on, god help us.

If he scored 20 goals and had 0 assists or had 10 assists and 10 goals.

Which would you be happier with?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11281 on: Today at 02:12:53 pm
Quote from: jdet90 on Today at 01:22:13 pm
I already mentioned this earlier and where the conversation came from. Completely different players and completely different performances.

Darwin is not playing in any way like Bobby or having the link play impact that Bobby did.

The only similarity is the assists which is why so many are mentioning it. However, most of those assists when you watch them really aren't game-changing/quality bits of play by Darwin and often just simple touches and passes.

Darwin has the ability to help us on the counter in a way Bobby never did though with his ability to stretch teams and win headers/hold it up.

But he is playing as a much more of traditional 9 that is clear, so he needs to be contributing a lot more than a few assists. He's getting so much leeway from our fanbase because of his workrate, which is admirable, but he is below the standard we need currently and especially if we want to win the league. Rotating with Jota once he's back will likely help and relieve some pressure

That simply isn't true though.

I mean Nunez a few assists, come on.

Firmino

22/23....... 5 assists in 1710 minutes.....assist every 342 min
21/22....... 5 assists in 1764 minutes.....assist every 352 min
20/21....... 9 assists in 3372 minutes.....assist every 375 min
19/20......12 assists in 3666 minutes.....assist every 306 min
18/19.......7 assists in 3395 minutes.....assist every  485 min
17/18......16 assists in 4048 minutes.....assist every  253 min


Nunez
23/24........8 assists in 1373 minutes.....assist every 172 min.


Then lets drill down and look at those assists.

Villa near post flick on from corner for Mo

Brighton squares it for Mo

Everton 60 yard run and then plays in Mo

Brentford great run and then plays in Mo

Sheff United tracks back wins ball great cross for Szob

West Ham great reverse ball for Jones

Lask wins the ball high up the pitch plays in Mo

Toulouse ran 40 yards with the ball hits post Grav puts in rebound.


Nunez is on for an exceptional season assist wise.



Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11282 on: Today at 02:52:45 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:01:15 pm
If he scored 20 goals and had 0 assists or had 10 assists and 10 goals.

Which would you be happier with?
Are you really asking that question? FFs. Give me 20 goals every fucking day.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but assists aren't nearly as important as goals. Jarell got an assist for passing to Dom yesterday, who scored a wordlie from 25 yards. Do you think Quansah's pass was as important as Szoboszlai's shot? I would think the answer would be no, but stats and all.

That doesn't mean I think assists are useless stats, Darwin pass to Curtis was excellent and can be truly considered to have helped create that goal, but it was Curtis' movement and finish that was the more important part of the play.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11283 on: Today at 02:55:36 pm
As you can see Las is a big fan of the mutant Haaland.  :D
