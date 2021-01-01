I already mentioned this earlier and where the conversation came from. Completely different players and completely different performances.
Darwin is not playing in any way like Bobby or having the link play impact that Bobby did.
The only similarity is the assists which is why so many are mentioning it. However, most of those assists when you watch them really aren't game-changing/quality bits of play by Darwin and often just simple touches and passes.
Darwin has the ability to help us on the counter in a way Bobby never did though with his ability to stretch teams and win headers/hold it up.
But he is playing as a much more of traditional 9 that is clear, so he needs to be contributing a lot more than a few assists. He's getting so much leeway from our fanbase because of his workrate, which is admirable, but he is below the standard we need currently and especially if we want to win the league. Rotating with Jota once he's back will likely help and relieve some pressure
That simply isn't true though.
I mean Nunez a few assists, come on.
Firmino
22/23....... 5 assists in 1710 minutes.....assist every 342 min
21/22....... 5 assists in 1764 minutes.....assist every 352 min
20/21....... 9 assists in 3372 minutes.....assist every 375 min
19/20......12 assists in 3666 minutes.....assist every 306 min
18/19.......7 assists in 3395 minutes.....assist every 485 min
17/18......16 assists in 4048 minutes.....assist every 253 min
Nunez
23/24........8 assists in 1373 minutes.....assist every 172 min.
Then lets drill down and look at those assists.
Villa near post flick on from corner for Mo
Brighton squares it for Mo
Everton 60 yard run and then plays in Mo
Brentford great run and then plays in Mo
Sheff United tracks back wins ball great cross for Szob
West Ham great reverse ball for Jones
Lask wins the ball high up the pitch plays in Mo
Toulouse ran 40 yards with the ball hits post Grav puts in rebound.
Nunez is on for an exceptional season assist wise.