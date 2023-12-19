« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 782012 times)

Offline crewlove

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11240 on: Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm »
Very good tonight. Stark difference to his few last performances and similar to the performances from first few months of the season.

Maybe it is the position? We lack that kind of directness.
Logged

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,080
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11241 on: Yesterday at 10:08:59 pm »
Good performance. His all round game is a lot better than many give him credit for - but just how many times has he hit the frame of the goal?
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • You can count on Jürgen Norbert Klopp
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11242 on: Yesterday at 10:10:54 pm »
Very very important and good performance.

His pressing was good, his touches were good, his assist was superb. Took two really good shots. The one when he turned and created space for himself.
The other one hit the post and would have been an assist for Mo..  ;D

Feel like he should start on the left, Gakpo through the middle and Salah on the right in the next one.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,868
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11243 on: Yesterday at 10:11:55 pm »
What an assist for Salah that would have been...  ;D Like that for Gakpo
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11244 on: Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:08:59 pm
Good performance. His all round game is a lot better than many give him credit for - but just how many times has he hit the frame of the goal?

Think the keeper touched that one on to the post.
Logged

Offline Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • You can count on Jürgen Norbert Klopp
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11245 on: Yesterday at 10:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm
Think the keeper touched that one on to the post.

Is right
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,301
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11246 on: Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm »
Now that his general play has improved, maybe the wing is better for him. We get those powerful runs from the left that we have been missing since Mane left
Logged

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,858
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11247 on: Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm »
Fantastic work tonight
Logged
mines a pint

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,868
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11248 on: Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm
Now that his general play has improved, maybe the wing is better for him. We get those powerful runs from the left that we have been missing since Mane left
I always thought he's better from the left for us, but we played him central at the expence of Gakpo to accommodate Jota or Lucho. On today's evidence, I'd play Gakpo center and Nunez left.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11249 on: Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm »
Good tonight. Maybe it's better to start him on the left against Arsenal.
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11250 on: Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on December  2, 2023, 10:29:04 pm


Earlier in the season Nunez deserved the shirt.  Scored three goals in three games & he deserved a run in the team.

He has had that chance & not scored in the last 5 games (at times costing us points, such as glaring miss vs Luton for example).

Now he deserved to be on the bench.  Gakpo was great mid week, looks more clinical & in form.

He needs to be the impact sub & wait for his turn as he doesn't deserve to start on form.

Got slated for this, but it aged very well.

Chat to me when you know ball!  ;D
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,438
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11251 on: Yesterday at 10:26:24 pm »
lovely assist (didn't catch the first hour) and good effort that could have crept in without a save (and should have been another assist if Salah took a touch!).

sounds like a much better all round performance. only a little worried that he doesn't see it that way. looked pretty dejected in the last couple of minutes when most of the rest of the team aside from Jones weren't looking to create a goal.

think he has frustrated to have anothr game without a goal. not saying this in a 'he's a selfish striker' kind of way - he's always celebrating and happy for others if things have gone well without him, looks a well loved teammate. I mean more that he's sometimes seemed the kind of player to really beat himself up because there was no goal - and really shouldn't today, from the sounds of it - despite a good performance.

if he can harness that frustration constructively, like Salah did earlier, great - if not, he might need to relax a bit (probably might not be possible during this spell until his next goal, but next challenging spell)
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,301
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11252 on: Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm
I always thought he's better from the left for us, but we played him central at the expence of Gakpo to accommodate Jota or Lucho. On today's evidence, I'd play Gakpo center and Nunez left.
I thought he had the looks of a Klopp winger with his pace and strength, but he was losing so many balls last season. That part has improved a lot.

Now he has that composure that everyone was hoping for - when he's going for the killer pass. Still needs to work on the composure when trying to score.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,314
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11253 on: Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm »
Im a bit sad hes never going to score another goal ever again
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,099
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11254 on: Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm
Im a bit sad hes never going to score another goal ever again

His xG will probably be off the charts - so you'll be ok!

:)
Logged

Offline diegoLFC7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • LFC
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11255 on: Yesterday at 10:49:32 pm »
I think Darwin gets unfair criticism due to his scoring drought and general lack of goals but his all around game is superb. He presses effectively, he goes for every aerial ball and starts a lot of our attacks, he does a lot of defensive work when needed. You can tell by his reaction after Szobos goal that he loves the club. The goals will come but his attitude is something to applaud. Great performance.
Logged
Seen us win everything

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11256 on: Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm »
You can tell he's working his bullox off to improve his game. His link up and defensive work has improved a lot. Fans love him so do the players. Saturday evening under the lights at Anfield again, lift off
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11257 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm »
Flip flop
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,398
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11258 on: Today at 12:06:54 am »
Much better from the left and unlucky not to score. He's at least willing to go down the side which we have missed, Diaz and Salah are always looking to come inside which often crowds out the attack.


Still caught with some silly offsides though.
Logged

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,837
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11259 on: Today at 12:09:55 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Lovely weighted pass for the Jones goal, he has some real quality on the ball

Played it very quickly as well...

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11260 on: Today at 12:12:27 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on December 19, 2023, 10:41:23 am
Relative as in none whatsoever?
Not sure Jurgen agrees to be honest.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11261 on: Today at 01:03:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 19, 2023, 10:42:06 am
Yes.  Nunez should stay in teh centre, overall has done well but needs to score more. I am not wanting him to be shunted to the left wing, it doesnt suit him.

Im probably his biggest fan but he does suit playing there he did it for benfica a lot

As a lot of people on here compare out front 3 to the previous front 3 he is the only player in the squad with the qualities Mane had.

Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,252
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11262 on: Today at 07:07:39 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:03:19 am
Im probably his biggest fan but he does suit playing there he did it for benfica a lot
As a lot of people on here compare out front 3 to the previous front 3 he is the only player in the squad with the qualities Mane had.
Agreed. Truly great performance from him last night. Hardworker, putting all of the effort, battling for the ball and causing havoc in the frontline.

Fans love and adore him.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11263 on: Today at 07:26:04 am »
he was excellent. His pace & power makes him a better option than Diaz as a left sided forward
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11264 on: Today at 07:28:31 am »
Hope he starts left wing vs Arsenal. Diaz is struggling right now and Nunez was really good yesterday.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,003
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11265 on: Today at 07:39:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:26:04 am
he was excellent. His pace & power makes him a better option than Diaz as a left sided forward

Yeah Diaz has had a proper drop off in form (for obvious reasons).

Id defo be putting him on the wing with Jota or Gakpo central. Give Diaz a break
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11266 on: Today at 07:47:58 am »
His pass for Jones 1st goal was very nice.
He been playing very well even with struggling to finish, which will come
Logged

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11267 on: Today at 08:21:35 am »
If he plays LW it has to be narrow and definitely with Jones at LCM. If hes too wide he struggles in tight spaces. Certainly gives us a more interesting dynamic compared to Diaz lately.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,326
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11268 on: Today at 09:05:18 am »
Thought it was between him and Jones for MOTM last night. Absolute belter of a performance.

Its those Turkey Teeth that has helped his game, "How arrr we!"  ;D
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11269 on: Today at 09:11:36 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:03:19 am
Im probably his biggest fan but he does suit playing there he did it for benfica a lot

As a lot of people on here compare out front 3 to the previous front 3 he is the only player in the squad with the qualities Mane had.
Didn't he play with a partner? Playing with another striker is a little different from playing on your own like how a single pivot is different from a double pivot.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:33:08 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,670
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11270 on: Today at 09:12:28 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 12:06:54 am
Much better from the left and unlucky not to score. He's at least willing to go down the side which we have missed, Diaz and Salah are always looking to come inside which often crowds out the attack.


Still caught with some silly offsides though.
I disagree about calling them silly offsides. He plays off rhe the shoulder and when you see the replays, they are fractional. That type of play will always be fine margins.
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,836
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11271 on: Today at 09:12:53 am »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 10:49:32 pm
I think Darwin gets unfair criticism due to his scoring drought and general lack of goals but his all around game is superb. He presses effectively, he goes for every aerial ball and starts a lot of our attacks, he does a lot of defensive work when needed. You can tell by his reaction after Szobos goal that he loves the club. The goals will come but his attitude is something to applaud. Great performance.
Definitely. He's just gives us so much in every game, he always puts a real shift in, and the goals will come soon (hopefully starting on Saturday).

Just hope he's not getting in his own head - as he's hit the post or crossbar so many times, and has come really close on so many occasions already this season. It feels like he just needs an easy tap-in to break his mini drought, and then he can relax and play with less pressure on himself.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11272 on: Today at 09:15:02 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 09:12:28 am
I disagree about calling them silly offsides. He plays off rhe the shoulder and when you see the replays, they are fractional. That type of play will always be fine margins.
He's a lot quicker than most centrehalves and his strength and balance make it impossible for them to knock him off the ball when he's ahead of them. He doesn't need to be that eager and when he pulss to the left, he can see across the line.
Logged

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,670
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11273 on: Today at 09:23:25 am »
True, but its all about marginal gains. Timing his run to the point he's level with a defender, then he's away. Being slightly behind your man, you're inviting pressure.

I would imagine he's going through these routines daily during training.
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11274 on: Today at 09:25:33 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:11:36 am
Didn't he play with a partner? Playing with another striker is a lit different from playing on your own like how a single pivot is different from a double pivot.

Yeah I believe most of it was in a front 2 but I think was a period of time was playing as an inside left forward.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,241
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11275 on: Today at 09:40:07 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:03:19 am
Im probably his biggest fan but he does suit playing there he did it for benfica a lot

As a lot of people on here compare out front 3 to the previous front 3 he is the only player in the squad with the qualities Mane had.



Not convinced. He played decent yesterday but still not wanting him out there. I think he is doing fine in the centre, he just needs a few goals.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11276 on: Today at 09:41:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:40:07 am
Not convinced. He played decent yesterday but still not wanting him out there. I think he is doing fine in the centre, he just needs a few goals.

As I think ideally Klopp would but atm Diaz isn't offering much and Nunez just offers something there that others dont pace and power.

Jota also offers alot there but with timing not pace and power
Logged

Online jdet90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • Up the Reds
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11277 on: Today at 12:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 07:24:46 pm
If he is playing as an out and out 9 how has he assisted Mo 9 times?

Again, you are talking about assists and not goals, there is a reason for that.

You expect any attacker to get assists, they are expected to be in and around the box.

He gets so many assists for Mo because of how good Mo is, not because of how good Darwins link play has been.

Of course he's had some good games and good assists in there but plenty of those 9 are as simple balls as you get. If that's what you want to judge our number 9 on, god help us.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,630
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11278 on: Today at 01:09:48 pm »
Quote from: jdet90 on Today at 12:59:42 pm
Of course he's had some good games and good assists in there but plenty of those 9 are as simple balls as you get. If that's what you want to judge our number 9 on, god help us.

There were times when we judged Bobby this way
Logged

Online jdet90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • Up the Reds
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11279 on: Today at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:09:48 pm
There were times when we judged Bobby this way

I already mentioned this earlier and where the conversation came from. Completely different players and completely different performances.

Darwin is not playing in any way like Bobby or having the link play impact that Bobby did.

The only similarity is the assists which is why so many are mentioning it. However, most of those assists when you watch them really aren't game-changing/quality bits of play by Darwin and often just simple touches and passes.

Darwin has the ability to help us on the counter in a way Bobby never did though with his ability to stretch teams and win headers/hold it up.

But he is playing as a much more of traditional 9 that is clear, so he needs to be contributing a lot more than a few assists. He's getting so much leeway from our fanbase because of his workrate, which is admirable, but he is below the standard we need currently and especially if we want to win the league. Rotating with Jota once he's back will likely help and relieve some pressure
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282]   Go Up
« previous next »
 