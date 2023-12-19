« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

crewlove

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm
Very good tonight. Stark difference to his few last performances and similar to the performances from first few months of the season.

Maybe it is the position? We lack that kind of directness.
Illmatic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:08:59 pm
Good performance. His all round game is a lot better than many give him credit for - but just how many times has he hit the frame of the goal?
Le Westalero

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:10:54 pm
Very very important and good performance.

His pressing was good, his touches were good, his assist was superb. Took two really good shots. The one when he turned and created space for himself.
The other one hit the post and would have been an assist for Mo..  ;D

Feel like he should start on the left, Gakpo through the middle and Salah on the right in the next one.
farawayred

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:11:55 pm
What an assist for Salah that would have been...  ;D Like that for Gakpo
Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:08:59 pm
Good performance. His all round game is a lot better than many give him credit for - but just how many times has he hit the frame of the goal?

Think the keeper touched that one on to the post.
Le Westalero

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:14:07 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm
Think the keeper touched that one on to the post.

Is right
jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm
Now that his general play has improved, maybe the wing is better for him. We get those powerful runs from the left that we have been missing since Mane left
zamagiure

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm
Fantastic work tonight
farawayred

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm
Now that his general play has improved, maybe the wing is better for him. We get those powerful runs from the left that we have been missing since Mane left
I always thought he's better from the left for us, but we played him central at the expence of Gakpo to accommodate Jota or Lucho. On today's evidence, I'd play Gakpo center and Nunez left.
spider-neil

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm
Good tonight. Maybe it's better to start him on the left against Arsenal.
JordanTremenderson

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on December  2, 2023, 10:29:04 pm


Earlier in the season Nunez deserved the shirt.  Scored three goals in three games & he deserved a run in the team.

He has had that chance & not scored in the last 5 games (at times costing us points, such as glaring miss vs Luton for example).

Now he deserved to be on the bench.  Gakpo was great mid week, looks more clinical & in form.

He needs to be the impact sub & wait for his turn as he doesn't deserve to start on form.

Got slated for this, but it aged very well.

Chat to me when you know ball!  ;D
classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:26:24 pm
lovely assist (didn't catch the first hour) and good effort that could have crept in without a save (and should have been another assist if Salah took a touch!).

sounds like a much better all round performance. only a little worried that he doesn't see it that way. looked pretty dejected in the last couple of minutes when most of the rest of the team aside from Jones weren't looking to create a goal.

think he has frustrated to have anothr game without a goal. not saying this in a 'he's a selfish striker' kind of way - he's always celebrating and happy for others if things have gone well without him, looks a well loved teammate. I mean more that he's sometimes seemed the kind of player to really beat himself up because there was no goal - and really shouldn't today, from the sounds of it - despite a good performance.

if he can harness that frustration constructively, like Salah did earlier, great - if not, he might need to relax a bit (probably might not be possible during this spell until his next goal, but next challenging spell)
jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm
I always thought he's better from the left for us, but we played him central at the expence of Gakpo to accommodate Jota or Lucho. On today's evidence, I'd play Gakpo center and Nunez left.
I thought he had the looks of a Klopp winger with his pace and strength, but he was losing so many balls last season. That part has improved a lot.

Now he has that composure that everyone was hoping for - when he's going for the killer pass. Still needs to work on the composure when trying to score.
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm
Im a bit sad hes never going to score another goal ever again
newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm
Im a bit sad hes never going to score another goal ever again

His xG will probably be off the charts - so you'll be ok!

:)
diegoLFC7

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:49:32 pm
I think Darwin gets unfair criticism due to his scoring drought and general lack of goals but his all around game is superb. He presses effectively, he goes for every aerial ball and starts a lot of our attacks, he does a lot of defensive work when needed. You can tell by his reaction after Szobos goal that he loves the club. The goals will come but his attitude is something to applaud. Great performance.
slaphead

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm
You can tell he's working his bullox off to improve his game. His link up and defensive work has improved a lot. Fans love him so do the players. Saturday evening under the lights at Anfield again, lift off
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm
Flip flop
WorldChampions

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:06:54 am
Much better from the left and unlucky not to score. He's at least willing to go down the side which we have missed, Diaz and Salah are always looking to come inside which often crowds out the attack.


Still caught with some silly offsides though.
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:09:55 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Lovely weighted pass for the Jones goal, he has some real quality on the ball

Played it very quickly as well...

BobPaisley3

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:12:27 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on December 19, 2023, 10:41:23 am
Relative as in none whatsoever?
Not sure Jurgen agrees to be honest.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:03:19 am
Quote from: killer-heels on December 19, 2023, 10:42:06 am
Yes.  Nunez should stay in teh centre, overall has done well but needs to score more. I am not wanting him to be shunted to the left wing, it doesnt suit him.

Im probably his biggest fan but he does suit playing there he did it for benfica a lot

As a lot of people on here compare out front 3 to the previous front 3 he is the only player in the squad with the qualities Mane had.

