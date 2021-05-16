Not sure I'd go as far as you do here with the Mo thing BUT this point is true

We just don't play through balls or really have players that attempt to play the kind of ball he got from Trent at Sheffield but that's what he wants... that or cut backs....which we don't create either



I mean quite what we are trying to do in the final third vs a set defence is a fucking mystery at the moment but it definitely isn't get service to a 9

(Gakpo got zero shots vs Sheffield the leagues worst team - just in case this gets sidetracked as an excuse for Darwin)



The problem is our left forward is currently playing as a possession based attacking midfielder ... you're also moving him further away from Mo and, recent form not with standing, that's the most effective attacking partnership in the league



You can get him coming off the left if we move to a 2 up front.. which we should be doing but Jurgen doesn't seem to want to make what currently looks like quite an obvious change



The issue for me is allowing the defence to get set in the first place. We don't beat the initial opposition press and we don't counter-press very well. That is then compounded because our lack of midfield control means we don't push the fullbacks high and wide the way we used to.Diaz has always looked to drop and come inside. In his first half-season, it worked brilliantly because of two things for me. Firstly Robbo loved bursting forward into the space Diaz vacated and secondly, we looked to overload the right and then used Trent's long switches to get in behind teams on the left.Now because of a lack of control in midfield, Trent is having to come inside both during the build-up phase and even worse is having to sit in and protect the 6 when we have the ball. We are pushing Tsimikas a bit higher but he isn't the kind of give-and-go full-back that allows us to take advantage of Diaz dragging the full-back out of position.For me are stuck between Klopp mk1 and Klopp mk2. We don't have the pace out wide to get down the sides and don't have the resistance to transitions to overload the wide areas.