Offline Marys Donkey

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11160 on: Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:39:02 pm
Sorry i dont agree with that at all. We are trying to win a league and you feel we should gear everything to our striker who still has a lot to prove.

He is getting big chances, he is allowed to play on the last line, Salah is playing more of a playmaker role to accommodate him, Trent is always putting passes in behind. Much of what we do is geared towards helping him.

Tell him to stop assisting Salah? Thats crazy and its that play thats keeping him in the side. His numbers would be better if he didnt miss as much.

I haven't said that though.

What I am saying is don't judge a 9 on his goalscoring record when the team is setup to play to Mo's strengths and not his. His numbers are absolutely fine. He is a 1 in 2 striker playing for a team in which he doesn't take penalties and the team is setup to feed Mo.

Alvarez at City has played far more than Darwin and has 4 goals and 6 assists in the League. last season he had 9 goals and 0 assists in 31 games.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11161 on: Yesterday at 09:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm
I haven't said that though.

What I am saying is don't judge a 9 on his goalscoring record when the team is setup to play to Mo's strengths and not his. His numbers are absolutely fine. He is a 1 in 2 striker playing for a team in which he doesn't take penalties and the team is setup to feed Mo.

Alvarez at City has played far more than Darwin and has 4 goals and 6 assists in the League. last season he had 9 goals and 0 assists in 31 games.

Fair about Alvarez but he has been asked to play a support striker role and drop into midfield. Thats not what Nunez is asked to do.
Offline Marys Donkey

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11162 on: Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:13:15 pm
Fair about Alvarez but he has been asked to play a support striker role and drop into midfield. Thats not what Nunez is asked to do.

Last season though Darwin played a chunk of games on the left wing.

Since he has been here Darwin has assisted Mo on 9 occasions. That for me indicates he is playing as a support striker as much as an out and out 9.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11163 on: Yesterday at 09:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm
Last season though Darwin played a chunk of games on the left wing.

Since he has been here Darwin has assisted Mo on 9 occasions. That for me indicates he is playing as a support striker as much as an out and out 9.

His numbers I said last season were good. It was his build up play that was poor and scruffy. This season his build up play is really good and thats what a striker we play with needs. But his scoring numbers are now poor and I think thats down to a lack of confidence because of all the misses.
Offline decosabute

  ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11164 on: Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm
Last season though Darwin played a chunk of games on the left wing.

Since he has been here Darwin has assisted Mo on 9 occasions. That for me indicates he is playing as a support striker as much as an out and out 9.

I don't agree that Darwin is in any way playing support to Mo. It's more the other way around - Salah lately is often playing deeper and wider and is becoming more of an attacking playmaker as he becomes less explosive. The reason Salah is still scoring a lot is the fact that his instincts for arriving at the right time and being in the right place are still elite, as is his close-range finishing. But Darwin is in no way subjugating his game to accommodate him.

However, I do think Darwin can actually be very good off the left, as I actually think his crossing is the most underrated part of his game. His pace and strength and ability to play a great ball all work there. Personally, I'd like to see a lot more of that for a while.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11165 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
I don't agree that Darwin is in any way playing support to Mo. It's more the other way around - Salah lately is often playing deeper and wider and is becoming more of an attacking playmaker as he becomes less explosive. The reason Salah is still scoring a lot is the fact that his instincts for arriving at the right time and being in the right place are still elite, as is his close-range finishing. But Darwin is in no way subjugating his game to accommodate him.

However, I do think Darwin can actually be very good off the left, as I actually think his crossing is the most underrated part of his game. His pace and strength and ability to play a great ball all work there. Personally, I'd like to see a lot more of that for a while.

I dont like him on the left because it still needs to be in circumstances such as counters and when he has space to move into. When teams are deep he is clumsy with it because taking on a defender with no tricks and very little ability to dribble is painful to watch.

For me we have to persist with him down the centre. He is still showing more ability than Gakpo, Jota is probably needed on the left due to Diaz form and he is still best equipped to occupy defenders. He is clearly lacking confidence though but we have to play him through it.

Come the end of the season though there may be a big question about whether we move ahead with him. But right now, he has to play.
Offline Marys Donkey

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11166 on: Today at 09:25:15 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
I don't agree that Darwin is in any way playing support to Mo. It's more the other way around - Salah lately is often playing deeper and wider and is becoming more of an attacking playmaker as he becomes less explosive. The reason Salah is still scoring a lot is the fact that his instincts for arriving at the right time and being in the right place are still elite, as is his close-range finishing. But Darwin is in no way subjugating his game to accommodate him.

However, I do think Darwin can actually be very good off the left, as I actually think his crossing is the most underrated part of his game. His pace and strength and ability to play a great ball all work there. Personally, I'd like to see a lot more of that for a while.

Darwin has 9 assists all for Salah. The number of times he turns down decent chances to try and setup Salah is ridiculous. Firmino did the same. A good example would be the header 2nd half. If Salah isn't in the team then for me there is no way Darwin heads it back across goal.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11167 on: Today at 09:27:28 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 09:25:15 am
Darwin has 9 assists all for Salah. The number of times he turns down decent chances to try and setup Salah is ridiculous. Firmino did the same. A good example would be the header 2nd half. If Salah isn't in the team then for me there is no way Darwin heads it back across goal.

I very much doubt the tactic is he spurns chances to find Salah. He is always getting shots off on goal and in fact if you read back you will see that he is great at shot numbers. He is getting far more shots off than Firmino ever did.
Online Hestoic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11168 on: Today at 09:54:30 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
I don't agree that Darwin is in any way playing support to Mo. It's more the other way around - Salah lately is often playing deeper and wider and is becoming more of an attacking playmaker as he becomes less explosive. The reason Salah is still scoring a lot is the fact that his instincts for arriving at the right time and being in the right place are still elite, as is his close-range finishing. But Darwin is in no way subjugating his game to accommodate him.

However, I do think Darwin can actually be very good off the left, as I actually think his crossing is the most underrated part of his game. His pace and strength and ability to play a great ball all work there. Personally, I'd like to see a lot more of that for a while.

I agree. When we are counter attacking and he's central, he usually runs into trouble with the defence, but with him on the left like against Everton when he set up Mo, he is able to sprint away into the channel, stretch the defence and give a chance to the other attackers to catch up where he can cross to them. We are sorely missing pace on the wings since Mane left - I don't think Diaz is that fast and he tends to slow things down when he gets the ball rather than what we've become accustomed to over the years with a quick progression to the opposition box and get the ball in while the defenders are still trying to recover. The only person we have up front who can do that now is Nunez imo. Obviously Salah's pace has diminished and the thing about Liverpool under Klopp has been fast forwards. We've now lost a major aspect of what put fear into defenders and I think is a major reason why we are struggling in front of goal because of over packed defences.
Offline Marys Donkey

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11169 on: Today at 10:13:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:27:28 am
I very much doubt the tactic is he spurns chances to find Salah. He is always getting shots off on goal and in fact if you read back you will see that he is great at shot numbers. He is getting far more shots off than Firmino ever did.

He gets shots off because he is a freak. A huge proportion of the shots he gets off he sets up for himself.

Football teams are hierarchical and Mo is one of the top players ever. It is perfectly natural for a player looking to break into a team to defer to an all-time great. Rush would be a good example of that.

Does anyone really think Salah who has been patchy from the spot should be on penalties ahead of Darwin?
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11170 on: Today at 10:13:50 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:54:30 am
I agree. When we are counter attacking and he's central, he usually runs into trouble with the defence, but with him on the left like against Everton when he set up Mo, he is able to sprint away into the channel, stretch the defence and give a chance to the other attackers to catch up where he can cross to them. We are sorely missing pace on the wings since Mane left - I don't think Diaz is that fast and he tends to slow things down when he gets the ball rather than what we've become accustomed to over the years with a quick progression to the opposition box and get the ball in while the defenders are still trying to recover. The only person we have up front who can do that now is Nunez imo. Obviously Salah's pace has diminished and the thing about Liverpool under Klopp has been fast forwards. We've now lost a major aspect of what put fear into defenders and I think is a major reason why we are struggling in front of goal because of over packed defences.

He is not good with his dribbling. How is he getting past deep defences out wide?
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11171 on: Today at 10:14:26 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 10:13:29 am
Does anyone really think Salah who has been patchy from the spot should be on penalties ahead of Darwin?

I always thought Fabinho should've been ahead of him on pens, I don't think he's great from the spot at all.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11172 on: Today at 10:14:38 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 10:13:29 am
He gets shots off because he is a freak. A huge proportion of the shots he gets off he sets up for himself.

Football teams are hierarchical and Mo is one of the top players ever. It is perfectly natural for a player looking to break into a team to defer to an all-time great. Rush would be a good example of that.

Does anyone really think Salah who has been patchy from the spot should be on penalties ahead of Darwin?

This is not a stats padding exercise, he should be scoring more than just 4 even without penalties.
Online Hestoic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11173 on: Today at 10:19:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:13:50 am
He is not good with his dribbling. How is he getting past deep defences out wide?

Do you rate any of our players?
Online Agent99

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11174 on: Today at 10:24:00 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 07:34:30 pm
Is it Darwin though or the role he is being asked to play.
It's Darwin.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11175 on: Today at 10:29:49 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 10:13:29 am
He gets shots off because he is a freak. A huge proportion of the shots he gets off he sets up for himself.


Not sure I'd go as far as you do here with the Mo thing BUT this point is true
We just don't play through balls or really have players that attempt to play the kind of ball he got from Trent at Sheffield but that's what he wants... that or cut backs....which we don't create either

I mean quite what we are trying to do in the final third vs a set defence is a fucking mystery at the moment but it definitely isn't get service to a 9 
(Gakpo got zero shots vs Sheffield the leagues worst team - just in case this gets sidetracked as an excuse for Darwin)
Offline BobPaisley3

  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11176 on: Today at 10:38:22 am »
Interesting conversation on TAW about moving him out to the left where he got relative success last season.
Online tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11177 on: Today at 10:40:02 am »
Yeah I wouldn't be against trying him down the left, but we'd have to alter our shape.  Don't think him tracking fullbacks is the best use of his talents.
Offline SerbianScouser

  Far from world class.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11178 on: Today at 10:41:23 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:38:22 am
Interesting conversation on TAW about moving him out to the left where he got relative success last season.
Relative as in none whatsoever?
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11179 on: Today at 10:42:06 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:19:18 am
Do you rate any of our players?

Yes.  Nunez should stay in teh centre, overall has done well but needs to score more. I am not wanting him to be shunted to the left wing, it doesnt suit him.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11180 on: Today at 10:44:45 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:38:22 am
Interesting conversation on TAW about moving him out to the left where he got relative success last season.

The problem is our left forward is currently playing as a possession based attacking midfielder ... you're also moving him further away from Mo and, recent form not with standing, that's the most effective attacking partnership in the league

You can get him coming off the left if we move to a 2 up front.. which we should be doing but Jurgen doesn't seem to want to make what currently looks like quite an obvious change
Offline Marys Donkey

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11181 on: Today at 11:28:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:29:49 am
Not sure I'd go as far as you do here with the Mo thing BUT this point is true
We just don't play through balls or really have players that attempt to play the kind of ball he got from Trent at Sheffield but that's what he wants... that or cut backs....which we don't create either

I mean quite what we are trying to do in the final third vs a set defence is a fucking mystery at the moment but it definitely isn't get service to a 9 
(Gakpo got zero shots vs Sheffield the leagues worst team - just in case this gets sidetracked as an excuse for Darwin)

The issue for me is allowing the defence to get set in the first place. We don't beat the initial opposition press and we don't counter-press very well. That is then compounded because our lack of midfield control means we don't push the fullbacks high and wide the way we used to.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:44:45 am
The problem is our left forward is currently playing as a possession based attacking midfielder ... you're also moving him further away from Mo and, recent form not with standing, that's the most effective attacking partnership in the league

You can get him coming off the left if we move to a 2 up front.. which we should be doing but Jurgen doesn't seem to want to make what currently looks like quite an obvious change

Diaz has always looked to drop and come inside. In his first half-season, it worked brilliantly because of two things for me. Firstly Robbo loved bursting forward into the space Diaz vacated and secondly, we looked to overload the right and then used Trent's long switches to get in behind teams on the left.

Now because of a lack of control in midfield, Trent is having to come inside both during the build-up phase and even worse is having to sit in and protect the 6 when we have the ball. We are pushing Tsimikas a bit higher but he isn't the kind of give-and-go full-back that allows us to take advantage of Diaz dragging the full-back out of position.

For me are stuck between Klopp mk1 and Klopp mk2. We don't have the pace out wide to get down the sides and don't have the resistance to transitions to overload the wide areas. 
Offline BobPaisley3

  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11182 on: Today at 11:31:23 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:44:45 am
The problem is our left forward is currently playing as a possession based attacking midfielder ... you're also moving him further away from Mo and, recent form not with standing, that's the most effective attacking partnership in the league

You can get him coming off the left if we move to a 2 up front.. which we should be doing but Jurgen doesn't seem to want to make what currently looks like quite an obvious change
Indeed. Not saying I agree with it, but its a possible option to include him more in our general play against sides who sit that bit deeper.
Offline Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11183 on: Today at 01:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 09:25:15 am
Darwin has 9 assists all for Salah. The number of times he turns down decent chances to try and setup Salah is ridiculous. Firmino did the same. A good example would be the header 2nd half. If Salah isn't in the team then for me there is no way Darwin heads it back across goal.

Salah sets up a big amount of chances himself, there was one point in the season he created the most big chances in the league.
Offline ToneLa

  you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11184 on: Today at 01:21:33 pm »
in some ways I'd like him and Salah both up top centrally, though we'd sacrifice something if we wanted to keep our attacking widtth

Formation isn't everything though, it's not set in stone
Online mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11185 on: Today at 01:47:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:14:26 am
I always thought Fabinho should've been ahead of him on pens, I don't think he's great from the spot at all.

Personal records and all that
Online mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11186 on: Today at 01:48:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:44:45 am
The problem is our left forward is currently playing as a possession based attacking midfielder ... you're also moving him further away from Mo and, recent form not with standing, that's the most effective attacking partnership in the league

You can get him coming off the left if we move to a 2 up front.. which we should be doing but Jurgen doesn't seem to want to make what currently looks like quite an obvious change

Put Gakpo upfront as a false 9 and Nunez plays the " mane " role.

Diaz doesn't play like Mane and Darwin doesnt play like Firmino, everyone looks at the front 3 and expects the same stuff from the previous front 3 when only Salah is there and isn't the same Salah as 2-3 years ago..
Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11187 on: Today at 01:56:55 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1737104439658631291

Quote
Lijnders on Nunez: "Darwin is full of desire. If you only judge players on goals it would be so unfair. Darwin is playing a much better season than last year. He helps us a lot."
Online SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11188 on: Today at 02:02:06 pm »
guardian's list of the worlds top 100 male footballers .... number 100-71

Nunez is #78

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...e-100-best-male-footballers-in-the-world-2023
Online mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11189 on: Today at 02:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:56:55 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1737104439658631291

Klopp also just said his happy with everything Darwin is doing and only thing missing is the " last touch "    :wave

 
Online tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11190 on: Today at 02:08:43 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:05:43 pm
Klopp also just said his happy with everything Darwin is doing and only thing missing is the " last touch "    :wave

That's a pretty big thing to still be missing when you're a striker.
