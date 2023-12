Being offside regularly makes it hard to get the ball to him. It's lazy and he should be benched for the next few games.



Got to agree with this, I think he needs a couple of games on the bench and come on for the last 20 mins.Players get caught offside, but more often than not, when Nunez is caught offside it's for stupid things that get taught to you at grassroots level.Maybe this is a coincidence, but prior to signing Nunez we were never in the top 10 of teams for being caught offside. Since he signed our offside stats have gone sky high and we topped the table for the amount of offsides in 22/23 (84 offsides, City had 51) and currently sit top of offsides for this season as well. Previous to signing Nunez we had 63 and 65 offsides in the previous 2 seasons.We can say we need to change the way we play when Nunez is on the pitch, but the fundamentals have to be taught to him first and he needs to improve his awareness and positioning.