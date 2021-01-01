I guess he'll ultimately be judged on his goalscoring, but I actually think he's been good this season, apart from maybe the last few weeks where he's been in some really poor form - so has pretty much everyone in our side bar Virgil, Alisson and maybe Trent. The whole side looks imbalanced, disjointed and there's been naff all service for him (though he will of course carry the can for some of the misses). We've certainly looked significantly more threatening when he plays vs when he doesn't for say 80% of the season so far, and whilst the goal return has been disappointing he's been assisting lots and creating loads of chances until relatively recently.



He's kind of the opposite of what I expected - I thought we were getting a goal mouth poacher who couldn't pass a ball and offered nothing outside of goals, but we've ended up with a lad who doesn't score many but who has actually linked really well with Salah and created a lot of opportunities, both on the ball and in terms of his pace/movement. Not recently obvs, but overall this season I think he's been our best forward after Salah in terms of attacking link-up play and making life uncomfortable for the opposition.



For all the lack of finesse and apparent lack of technique, I think he's actually a significantly more effective attacker than the likes of Diaz and Gakpo. Though they're superior technically/tactically, they don't really actually turn that into output most of the time - they flit in and out of games and spend a lot of the time on the periphery. They don't link up well with others, and most of the time they seem pretty easy to defend or stifle out of the game. Recent weeks notwithstanding, Nunez is constantly involved, and constantly a threat, even if he's not putting the ball in the back of the net. I mean ideally he'd do both, but he seems a convenient scapegoat for all our current flaws - I think the issues are spread out pretty evenly across the pitch and partially systemic, and even if you're looking to ascribe individual blame, he'd not be top of my list.



Valid to ask questions about the long-term suitability, but I think some of the criticism is OTT. And I say that as someone who didn't want to sign him.