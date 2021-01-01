« previous next »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11040 on: Yesterday at 09:54:29 pm
I guess he'll ultimately be judged on his goalscoring, but I actually think he's been good this season, apart from maybe the last few weeks where he's been in some really poor form - so has pretty much everyone in our side bar Virgil, Alisson and maybe Trent. The whole side looks imbalanced, disjointed and there's been naff all service for him (though he will of course carry the can for some of the misses). We've certainly looked significantly more threatening when he plays vs when he doesn't for say 80% of the season so far, and whilst the goal return has been disappointing he's been assisting lots and creating loads of chances until relatively recently.

He's kind of the opposite of what I expected - I thought we were getting a goal mouth poacher who couldn't pass a ball and offered nothing outside of goals, but we've ended up with a lad who doesn't score many but who has actually linked really well with Salah and created a lot of opportunities, both on the ball and in terms of his pace/movement. Not recently obvs, but overall this season I think he's been our best forward after Salah in terms of attacking link-up play and making life uncomfortable for the opposition.

For all the lack of finesse and apparent lack of technique, I think he's actually a significantly more effective attacker than the likes of Diaz and Gakpo. Though they're superior technically/tactically, they don't really actually turn that into output most of the time - they flit in and out of games and spend a lot of the time on the periphery. They don't link up well with others, and most of the time they seem pretty easy to defend or stifle out of the game. Recent weeks notwithstanding, Nunez is constantly involved, and constantly a threat, even if he's not putting the ball in the back of the net. I mean ideally he'd do both, but he seems a convenient scapegoat for all our current flaws - I think the issues are spread out pretty evenly across the pitch and partially systemic, and even if you're looking to ascribe individual blame, he'd not be top of my list.

Valid to ask questions about the long-term suitability, but I think some of the criticism is OTT. And I say that as someone who didn't want to sign him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11041 on: Yesterday at 09:57:24 pm
Everyone of us wants him to succeed but great teams have that special goal scorer who wins those tight games like today. Salah is gone pretty soon and we are going to need his replacement, out of our strikers at the club who would you let go out of Jota, Gakpo or Nunez if one had to go.
That pigtail was the final straw for me, he is no second season Suarez either .
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11042 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
We are absolutely willing it to click with Nunez, we are desperate for him to be our next guaranteed 25 goals a season striker. But I fear he is just a level below what we need.

If we had signed him for 15-20 million with expectation of chipping in every now and again then it would be sound. But unfortunately we need more from our centre forward. Bobby wasn't prolific, but he brought so much to our attack when he wasn't scoring.

Raw is the wrong word for him, a 19-20 year old can be raw and rough around the edges. The guy is in his mid 20s, sure his weaknesses can be worked on, but I think what we are seeing is what we will get at this stage, he is a mobile striker for a counter attacking side, his game intelligence is average at best, he is a physical specimen with great pace, but he is instinctive, and when he has time to think he tends to make the wrong choice and displays very little composure.

Our problem is Gakpo and Diaz are looking off the boil too. They are good players, Diaz in particular is very good, but with Mo showing signs of age, we really lack that X Factor up front. It's a case of perspiration rather than inspiration these days.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11043 on: Yesterday at 10:06:34 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm
It's not hard at all.

Last 4 games we've played against low block teams. It wasn't just Darwin who struggled but the whole team.

Arsenal and Newcastle are gonna have a go and Darwin's pace on the last shoulder is gonna be immensely important to our chances in these games.
There's no point persisting with out-of-form players. He's simply not playing well and we have other options.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11044 on: Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm
Probably score a hat-trick against West Ham and the winner against Arsenal, hope so..
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11045 on: Yesterday at 10:18:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:06:34 pm
There's no point persisting with out-of-form players. He's simply not playing well and we have other options.

We won't have a team if we don't persist with out of form players.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11046 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:18:55 pm
We won't have a team if we don't persist with out of form players.
But we have a good alternative in Gakpo. Isn't that what a squad is for?

If a player isn't playing well AND you have a decent replacement then you bench him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11047 on: Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Nowhere near good enough to be our main centre forward. Good physically but technique is barely even average. The worry is that Gakpo, diaz and jota are all hit and miss too. He has been supported to the hilt with people willing to overlook his bad touch and missed chances but 18 months in, surely there is enough evidence that he isn't going to be the answer.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11048 on: Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm
I think its fair to give the lad to the end if the season and see if we get a tune out if him when were playing better. Ultimately if we can fleece another club for him during the summer then im all for it if we can reinvest the money but who knows!

Unfortunately him and Gakpo are both squad players for impact off the bench but with Jota injured both are starting interchangeably when they should be coming off the bench with 20 to go!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11049 on: Yesterday at 10:30:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm
But we have a good alternative in Gakpo. Isn't that what a squad is for?

If a player isn't playing well AND you have a decent replacement then you bench him.

I wouldn't say he's in form either or Diaz for that matter. Mo gets a pass as he's scoring goals.  Makes me wonder how all our forwards are off the boil at exactly the same time
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11050 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm
Quote from: collytum on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Nowhere near good enough to be our main centre forward. Good physically but technique is barely even average. The worry is that Gakpo, diaz and jota are all hit and miss too. He has been supported to the hilt with people willing to overlook his bad touch and missed chances but 18 months in, surely there is enough evidence that he isn't going to be the answer.

Jota isn't hit or miss, he's been a brilliant signing. He fits our system perfectly. Nunez on the other hand doesn't really make sense which is why he worries so much.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11051 on: Yesterday at 10:34:02 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
We are absolutely willing it to click with Nunez, we are desperate for him to be our next guaranteed 25 goals a season striker. But I fear he is just a level below what we need.

If we had signed him for 15-20 million with expectation of chipping in every now and again then it would be sound. But unfortunately we need more from our centre forward. Bobby wasn't prolific, but he brought so much to our attack when he wasn't scoring.

Raw is the wrong word for him, a 19-20 year old can be raw and rough around the edges. The guy is in his mid 20s, sure his weaknesses can be worked on, but I think what we are seeing is what we will get at this stage, he is a mobile striker for a counter attacking side, his game intelligence is average at best, he is a physical specimen with great pace, but he is instinctive, and when he has time to think he tends to make the wrong choice and displays very little composure.

Our problem is Gakpo and Diaz are looking off the boil too. They are good players, Diaz in particular is very good, but with Mo showing signs of age, we really lack that X Factor up front. It's a case of perspiration rather than inspiration these days.

Agree with every word. Ultimately, I just don't think Darwin is going to be smart or clinical enough to ever quite be "the guy" for us. Not that he can't contribute and have a good career here, but in my opinion I don't think he'll ever be good or consistent enough to really build an attack around. Would love him to make those words look stupid.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11052 on: Yesterday at 10:35:46 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:30:14 pm
I wouldn't say he's in form either or Diaz for that matter. Mo gets a pass as he's scoring goals.  Makes me wonder how all our forwards are off the boil at exactly the same time
True but Darwin has had enough opportunities to start. We might as well try a Gakpo if he's still playing like this.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11053 on: Yesterday at 10:42:18 pm
I'm baffled.

How does Nunez fit into Klopps system?

People keep willing him to do well but how does he replace Mane/Firmino and soon Salah? Are we going with a new system?

It's the elephant in the room.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11054 on: Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm
Said it all about Nunez and Diaz when klopp took them both off while were trying to find a late winner
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11055 on: Yesterday at 10:46:59 pm
Feels like watching the exact same performance with him every year. It's not good enough, and stay onside ffs!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11056 on: Yesterday at 11:06:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:38:17 pm
You just know that the mad bastard will go on a tear up now that evreyone has writtern him off again.  ;D
People have said this about him constantly and it never happens.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11057 on: Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
Hes become a cult hero - which is not at all what you want your main man up front to be. We need clinical, top level difference makers.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11058 on: Yesterday at 11:08:47 pm
The service he had today was shite. Dont know what you expect from a forward with the passes from our midfield in particular.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11059 on: Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
Hes become a cult hero - which is not at all what you want your main man up front to be. We need clinical, top level difference makers.
Hell be 25 in June. I cant remember a player given so much time and patience as he has. Jones and Elliott have had their fair share of abuse over the last couple of years. Ive been patient myself but Im really losing patience now. Hes still living off that Newcastle performance. Take that away and he has 2 goals in 15 games which is appalling.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11060 on: Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 11:08:47 pm
The service he had today was shite. Dont know what you expect from a forward with the passes from our midfield in particular.

I expect him at least to stay onside.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11061 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm
Hell be 25 in June. I cant remember a player given so much time and patience as he has. Jones and Elliott have had their fair share of abuse over the last couple of years. Ive been patient myself but Im really losing patience now. Hes still living off that Newcastle performance. Take that away and he has 2 goals in 15 games which is appalling.

The goals for is a big concern. He was scoring at a good rate last season. The encouraging thing is that his all round game has improved and his link up with Salah has been good. We would hope he can combine all those elements.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11062 on: Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm
I expect him at least to stay onside.

I also expect simple first time balls delivered when hes making runs rather than taking 5 touches before playing the ball.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11063 on: Yesterday at 11:14:49 pm
Quote from: AnnieRoad93 on Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm
Said it all about Nunez and Diaz when klopp took them both off while were trying to find a late winner

I was shocked that he came off (I knew Diaz was coming off) when we were chasing a goal for, more or less, Jones.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11064 on: Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm
We had Origi if we just wanted a cult hero, and to be honest I'd back Divock to take a big chance in a big game more than Darwin.

He's endearing and likeable, his movement is decent, he works hard and clearly has lots of potential ... but that's all it is right now, because a few good games are inevitably followed by several poor ones (including some very poor misses along the way). His continual inability to stay onside is becoming infuriating, almost as much as the sitters he spurns. It's not just him, the whole team has been scraping results without playing too well. I'd much rather we went with Gakpo in the false 9 role he seemed to be evolving into towards the end of last season than roll the dice on which Nunez we're going to get this week to be honest. But then Nunez often does something special just when you're doubting he'll ever come good. Enigma.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11065 on: Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm
Hell be 25 in June. I cant remember a player given so much time and patience as he has. Jones and Elliott have had their fair share of abuse over the last couple of years. Ive been patient myself but Im really losing patience now. Hes still living off that Newcastle performance. Take that away and he has 2 goals in 15 games which is appalling.

Yeah the cult hero status has been his saving grace a bit. Overall he hasnt been good enough and whilst theres flashes off brilliance, he cant even do half the basics right a lot of the time (staying onside, for example)

This season is really make or break for him. He seems to get excused a lot by people on here
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11066 on: Yesterday at 11:58:05 pm
I think a problem with Nunez is he has a lot less in the bank than the likes of Diaz, Jota and even Gakpo so at least when they dip in form theyre given a bit of slack. Nunez has been a let down for the amount of money spent, I agree with the poster above that you almost dont want a chance to fall to him sometimes.

I think West Ham and Arsenal will both go at us, there will be space in behind and, in my opinion, in theory these should be the perfect games for him. I really hope this next week is where he turns it around.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11067 on: Today at 12:19:02 am
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 11:58:05 pm
I think a problem with Nunez is he has a lot less in the bank than the likes of Diaz, Jota and even Gakpo so at least when they dip in form theyre given a bit of slack. Nunez has been a let down for the amount of money spent, I agree with the poster above that you almost dont want a chance to fall to him sometimes.

I think West Ham and Arsenal will both go at us, there will be space in behind and, in my opinion, in theory these should be the perfect games for him. I really hope this next week is where he turns it around.
The only attackers who have any credit in the bank are Salah and Jota.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11068 on: Today at 12:23:00 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:19:02 am
The only attackers who have any credit in the bank are Salah and Jota.

And tbf as much as I love Jota he himself can be pretty streaky as well, and his injury tends to inflate ones opinion while he is out. We miss him massively but I think even I am overestimating how good he is because he is out.

We do the same with the striker who doesn't start if it isn't working - I think a fair bit of Gakpo's technical ability is being over-egged because he isn't starting, by the same token I feel Darwin's effectiveness as a pure attacking force will be exaggerated if/when Gakpo starts and doesn't solve everything with this attack.

I do think Darwin needs time to reset and recenter. But I also think if we reach a decision that it isn't going to work, we haven't got the players currently to switch it entirely without signing someone.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11069 on: Today at 12:35:41 am
I'd be shunting him out to the left, he defends well enough out wide and can be effective making those out to in runs or burning past a defender from deep, it might take a bit of pressure off him too. Either play Gakpo centrally or move Mo there and give Elliot a chance on the right.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11070 on: Today at 12:55:12 am
Nobody would be beating down another clubs door to spend £60m on him if he was putting in these performances. Anyone saying otherwise is delusional. It isnt working and its never worked.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11071 on: Today at 01:05:43 am
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 07:36:15 pm
There isn't a problem with straying offside, it creates space. The issue is that we don't have any 3rd man runners.
Being offside creates space? Come on. Núñez is the first jazz striker, you have to listen to the goals hes not scoring.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11072 on: Today at 01:09:44 am
Nunez pawn in game of life.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11073 on: Today at 01:40:09 am
People should remember that we signed Sturridge at pretty much the same age having become frustrated being stuck out on the wing for Chelsea and his ability was clear as day from minute one. Nunez struggles with basics that should have been ironed out at 15 years old. I can accept flaws in a player's game if they display strengths in other areas but he should bossed Evans and Varane today and they didn't break a sweat.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11074 on: Today at 01:43:46 am
The offside stuff is so frustrating.. hes caught offside about 3/4 times a game. I cant remember it being a regular feature for any of our other attackers under Klopp.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11075 on: Today at 01:52:07 am
Just seen the stuff back for the first time from when he charged into Evans to deliberately foul him, booted the ball away and then clapped while incensed - with hindsight, could easily have been on the receiving end of two yellows for those three offenses. footballing performance aside, and ignoring his regular offsides recently, he really needs to not be putting together a highlight reel of two really unprofessionally stupid sequences in one game (including giving up on the ball in the box)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11076 on: Today at 02:45:07 am
Quote from: simplyred84 on Today at 01:40:09 am
People should remember that we signed Sturridge at pretty much the same age having become frustrated being stuck out on the wing for Chelsea and his ability was clear as day from minute one. Nunez struggles with basics that should have been ironed out at 15 years old. I can accept flaws in a player's game if they display strengths in other areas but he should bossed Evans and Varane today and they didn't break a sweat.
this is exactly it for me, from day one he looks awkward and clumsy and you could easily tell he wasn't a great footballer. Our signings on klopps first 3/4 seasons were brilliant, rarely got it wrong whereas lately I find it hard to recall a single player that has proven himself
