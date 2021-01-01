« previous next »
I guess he'll ultimately be judged on his goalscoring, but I actually think he's been good this season, apart from maybe the last few weeks where he's been in some really poor form - so has pretty much everyone in our side bar Virgil, Alisson and maybe Trent. The whole side looks imbalanced, disjointed and there's been naff all service for him (though he will of course carry the can for some of the misses). We've certainly looked significantly more threatening when he plays vs when he doesn't for say 80% of the season so far, and whilst the goal return has been disappointing he's been assisting lots and creating loads of chances until relatively recently.

He's kind of the opposite of what I expected - I thought we were getting a goal mouth poacher who couldn't pass a ball and offered nothing outside of goals, but we've ended up with a lad who doesn't score many but who has actually linked really well with Salah and created a lot of opportunities, both on the ball and in terms of his pace/movement. Not recently obvs, but overall this season I think he's been our best forward after Salah in terms of attacking link-up play and making life uncomfortable for the opposition.

For all the lack of finesse and apparent lack of technique, I think he's actually a significantly more effective attacker than the likes of Diaz and Gakpo. Though they're superior technically/tactically, they don't really actually turn that into output most of the time - they flit in and out of games and spend a lot of the time on the periphery. They don't link up well with others, and most of the time they seem pretty easy to defend or stifle out of the game. Recent weeks notwithstanding, Nunez is constantly involved, and constantly a threat, even if he's not putting the ball in the back of the net. I mean ideally he'd do both, but he seems a convenient scapegoat for all our current flaws - I think the issues are spread out pretty evenly across the pitch and partially systemic, and even if you're looking to ascribe individual blame, he'd not be top of my list.

Valid to ask questions about the long-term suitability, but I think some of the criticism is OTT. And I say that as someone who didn't want to sign him.
Everyone of us wants him to succeed but great teams have that special goal scorer who wins those tight games like today. Salah is gone pretty soon and we are going to need his replacement, out of our strikers at the club who would you let go out of Jota, Gakpo or Nunez if one had to go.
That pigtail was the final straw for me, he is no second season Suarez either .
We are absolutely willing it to click with Nunez, we are desperate for him to be our next guaranteed 25 goals a season striker. But I fear he is just a level below what we need.

If we had signed him for 15-20 million with expectation of chipping in every now and again then it would be sound. But unfortunately we need more from our centre forward. Bobby wasn't prolific, but he brought so much to our attack when he wasn't scoring.

Raw is the wrong word for him, a 19-20 year old can be raw and rough around the edges. The guy is in his mid 20s, sure his weaknesses can be worked on, but I think what we are seeing is what we will get at this stage, he is a mobile striker for a counter attacking side, his game intelligence is average at best, he is a physical specimen with great pace, but he is instinctive, and when he has time to think he tends to make the wrong choice and displays very little composure.

Our problem is Gakpo and Diaz are looking off the boil too. They are good players, Diaz in particular is very good, but with Mo showing signs of age, we really lack that X Factor up front. It's a case of perspiration rather than inspiration these days.
It's not hard at all.

Last 4 games we've played against low block teams. It wasn't just Darwin who struggled but the whole team.

Arsenal and Newcastle are gonna have a go and Darwin's pace on the last shoulder is gonna be immensely important to our chances in these games.
There's no point persisting with out-of-form players. He's simply not playing well and we have other options.
Probably score a hat-trick against West Ham and the winner against Arsenal, hope so..
There's no point persisting with out-of-form players. He's simply not playing well and we have other options.

We won't have a team if we don't persist with out of form players.
We won't have a team if we don't persist with out of form players.
But we have a good alternative in Gakpo. Isn't that what a squad is for?

If a player isn't playing well AND you have a decent replacement then you bench him.
Nowhere near good enough to be our main centre forward. Good physically but technique is barely even average. The worry is that Gakpo, diaz and jota are all hit and miss too. He has been supported to the hilt with people willing to overlook his bad touch and missed chances but 18 months in, surely there is enough evidence that he isn't going to be the answer.
I think its fair to give the lad to the end if the season and see if we get a tune out if him when were playing better. Ultimately if we can fleece another club for him during the summer then im all for it if we can reinvest the money but who knows!

Unfortunately him and Gakpo are both squad players for impact off the bench but with Jota injured both are starting interchangeably when they should be coming off the bench with 20 to go!
But we have a good alternative in Gakpo. Isn't that what a squad is for?

If a player isn't playing well AND you have a decent replacement then you bench him.

I wouldn't say he's in form either or Diaz for that matter. Mo gets a pass as he's scoring goals.  Makes me wonder how all our forwards are off the boil at exactly the same time
Nowhere near good enough to be our main centre forward. Good physically but technique is barely even average. The worry is that Gakpo, diaz and jota are all hit and miss too. He has been supported to the hilt with people willing to overlook his bad touch and missed chances but 18 months in, surely there is enough evidence that he isn't going to be the answer.

Jota isn't hit or miss, he's been a brilliant signing. He fits our system perfectly. Nunez on the other hand doesn't really make sense which is why he worries so much.
We are absolutely willing it to click with Nunez, we are desperate for him to be our next guaranteed 25 goals a season striker. But I fear he is just a level below what we need.

If we had signed him for 15-20 million with expectation of chipping in every now and again then it would be sound. But unfortunately we need more from our centre forward. Bobby wasn't prolific, but he brought so much to our attack when he wasn't scoring.

Raw is the wrong word for him, a 19-20 year old can be raw and rough around the edges. The guy is in his mid 20s, sure his weaknesses can be worked on, but I think what we are seeing is what we will get at this stage, he is a mobile striker for a counter attacking side, his game intelligence is average at best, he is a physical specimen with great pace, but he is instinctive, and when he has time to think he tends to make the wrong choice and displays very little composure.

Our problem is Gakpo and Diaz are looking off the boil too. They are good players, Diaz in particular is very good, but with Mo showing signs of age, we really lack that X Factor up front. It's a case of perspiration rather than inspiration these days.

Agree with every word. Ultimately, I just don't think Darwin is going to be smart or clinical enough to ever quite be "the guy" for us. Not that he can't contribute and have a good career here, but in my opinion I don't think he'll ever be good or consistent enough to really build an attack around. Would love him to make those words look stupid.
I wouldn't say he's in form either or Diaz for that matter. Mo gets a pass as he's scoring goals.  Makes me wonder how all our forwards are off the boil at exactly the same time
True but Darwin has had enough opportunities to start. We might as well try a Gakpo if he's still playing like this.
