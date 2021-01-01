Feels like some people on here have been gleefully waiting for Darwin's influence to wane a little bit. It's only taken a year and a half of Darwin to stop terroring defences, but he's had 2 games on the bounce where he's been on the periphery now and the knives are being sharpened now that the defence for his erratic finishing has weakened.



If he continues to contribute very little on the pitch for an extended period, I'd be more concerned. But as it is, we're having a more positive season than many expected in August, and we've played our best football so far this year when Darwin has been on the pitch. My faith in Darwin hasn't wavered just yet. I of course would still want his finishing to improve mind.