Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11000 on: Today at 08:52:16 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:50:12 pm
Every bit as unpolished as he was when he came to the club. Give it up. He's a fucking dope.

As a genuine question, and I do mean this as a genuine question you can even take it to the transfer thread if you so like, who would you want us to get instead? If he isn't the answer, which you are well within your right to state, who is?
Yosser0_0

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11001 on: Today at 08:54:23 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 07:38:54 pm
We had that when Trent fired just last the post.  Should have had more of it.


This thread is bizarre.  Strikers thrive off service and hes had basically none at all.  And people chuck him under the bus.

Yeah hes not going it be an all time great for us but its weird as fuck that the alternative to that is bin him. Genuinely blows my mind how much people get on our own players and how binary they go.

But he has been getting chance's Jill and he's missing an awful lot. As a fan I'm getting to the stage of hoping a chance doesn't fall to him and I should be thinking the opposite. He makes poor decisions and has a flawed technique in certain circumstances. In theory he can improve but I'm not seeing any sign of it. His booking today was ridiculous and that's on him, it tells me that he's not learning from his previous transgressions. In fact that booking today was the most annoying part of his performance - he needs to grow up.
Logged
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11002 on: Today at 08:55:33 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:54:23 pm
But he has been getting chance's Jill and he's missing an awful lot. As a fan I'm getting to the stage of hoping a chance doesn't fall to him and I should be thinking the opposite.he makes poor decisions and has a flawed technique in certain circumstances. In theory he can improve but I'm not seeing any sign of it. His booking today was ridiculous and tells me he's and that's on him it tells me that he's not learning from his previous transgressions. In fact that booking today was the most annoying part of his performance - he needs to grow up.

Tbf against Palace and today he didn't really get a chance. He was offside way to much but we weren't getting anything to him either

I can't say he was good, he wasn't, but none of our attackers where and he wasn't given much to go off of
andy07

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11003 on: Today at 08:56:37 pm
Wrong game for him today.  Needs space and today there was none.  Maybe he needs to work on his skills when penned in by tight defences?   Or maybe he is not the best option when playing in games where defences pack the box.
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11004 on: Today at 08:58:07 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:54:23 pm
But he has been getting chance's Jill and he's missing an awful lot. As a fan I'm getting to the stage of hoping a chance doesn't fall to him and I should be thinking the opposite. He makes poor decisions and has a flawed technique in certain circumstances. In theory he can improve but I'm not seeing any sign of it. His booking today was ridiculous and that's on him, it tells me that he's not learning from his previous transgressions. In fact that booking today was the most annoying part of his performance - he needs to grow up.

That post is Tepid, not me. I'm not sure he'd appreciate calling him Jill!  ;D
SmallwoodRed

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11005 on: Today at 08:58:32 pm
He's very effective against teams that come onto us and attack leaving spaces behind to run into. These situations occur either in games where we are winning and opponents are chasing the game, or away at teams that are very offensive e.g city, arsenal, newcastle, spurs,. on big pitches where there is space in behind for him to run into.
Games he is not effective in are against a low block as it relies on him needing to be clever and work in tight spaces and his pace is less of a problem for defenders. Surely it would have been better to have started with Gakpo in his place and then maybe him come on later?
MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11006 on: Today at 08:59:06 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:26:04 pm
Nunez to us is what Hojlund is to UTD fans. We're all desperate for him to do well. We'll defend him until we're blue in the face as he wears a red shirt. But if he was playing for another team, we'd say he was shite and nowhere near the level he needs to be.

He's been regularly in the team now for 18 months and his finishing is abysmal. Origi was a better finisher. Without wanting to sound too harsh on the lad, but I'd have to go back a long way to find an ex LFC number 9 that I wouldn't have instead of him.

He works hard, but at this level, that isnt enough. His job is to score goals and with just 4 PL goals in 16 appearances, in this team, is nowhere near good enough.
Hojlund has zero goal involvements in 14 league games. He's a lot worse. At least Darwin has shown something.
Marv Murchin

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11007 on: Today at 09:00:40 pm
Not clever enough


Yet, I hope.
killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11008 on: Today at 09:01:45 pm
He wasnt good today and he desperately needs a goal. He also is lacking confidence. He has made huge strides this season with his link up play and therefore he needs more time to become better at the other things.

But we cant sugar coat it, he has been first choice for a decent portion of the season and he is on 4 league goals with more than half of December gone. That simply isnt enough for a Liverpool attacker.
Redbonnie

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11009 on: Today at 09:02:10 pm
A faltering city is a rare opportunity. I would sell Diaz and get a serious striker in January so we can bench Nunez. He looks like he has a footballers version of the Yips. No way can he be relied on for Afcon and Diaz does not have not enough final output to justify being part of a long term plan. Klopp is not here forever and we have to capitalise now. If West Ham would sell we could do worse than Jarrod Bowen.
Yosser0_0

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11010 on: Today at 09:03:02 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:55:33 pm
Tbf against Palace and today he didn't really get a chance. He was offside way to much but we weren't getting anything to him either

I can't say he was good, he wasn't, but none of our attackers where and he wasn't given much to go off of

He did have a chance at palace but weirdly went with the right foot instead of with either the left foot or head. He often looks out of shape on a chance because he's made the wrong choice. As a striker you have to be able to use both feet, bloody hell even I could do that as an amateur!
 ;D
DangerScouse

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11011 on: Today at 09:03:06 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:50:12 pm
Every bit as unpolished as he was when he came to the club. Give it up. He's a fucking dope.

As are you!
Bread

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11012 on: Today at 09:03:41 pm
Feels like some people on here have been gleefully waiting for Darwin's influence to wane a little bit. It's only taken a year and a half of Darwin to stop terroring defences, but he's had 2 games on the bounce where he's been on the periphery now and the knives are being sharpened now that the defence for his erratic finishing has weakened.

If he continues to contribute very little on the pitch for an extended period, I'd be more concerned. But as it is, we're having a more positive season than many expected in August, and we've played our best football so far this year when Darwin has been on the pitch. My faith in Darwin hasn't wavered just yet. I of course would still want his finishing to improve mind.
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11013 on: Today at 09:06:26 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:54:23 pm
But he has been getting chance's Jill and he's missing an awful lot. As a fan I'm getting to the stage of hoping a chance doesn't fall to him and I should be thinking the opposite. He makes poor decisions and has a flawed technique in certain circumstances. In theory he can improve but I'm not seeing any sign of it. His booking today was ridiculous and that's on him, it tells me that he's not learning from his previous transgressions. In fact that booking today was the most annoying part of his performance - he needs to grow up.
Jill, Jill?!

Help help, Im being oppressed!
newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11014 on: Today at 09:07:29 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 08:56:37 pm
Wrong game for him today.  Needs space and today there was none.  Maybe he needs to work on his skills when penned in by tight defences?   Or maybe he is not the best option when playing in games where defences pack the box.

Apart from Arsenal and Man City - who is going to play an expansive game against us now? the blue print is there for all to see.
Sharado

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11015 on: Today at 09:07:44 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:03:41 pm
Feels like some people on here have been gleefully waiting for Darwin's influence to wane a little bit. It's only taken a year and a half of Darwin to stop terroring defences, but he's had 2 games on the bounce where he's been on the periphery now and the knives are being sharpened now that the defence for his erratic finishing has weakened.

If he continues to contribute very little on the pitch for an extended period, I'd be more concerned. But as it is, we're having a more positive season than many expected in August, and we've played our best football so far this year when Darwin has been on the pitch. My faith in Darwin hasn't wavered just yet. I of course would still want his finishing to improve mind.

I've been a pretty big Darwin supporter but I'm not sure you could say his influence has "waned" in that he's been hot and cold from day 1. We have been spoiled by probably the greatest front 3 in football, that were each incredibly players with astonishing chemistry....but what we have now is starting to look stale already. Diaz has lost half a yard since his injury and hopefully he fixes it, jota has his own availability issues, I'm still not sure we could all agree on gakpos best position and Darwin is....Darwin. we need an uptick in form from probably 4/5 forwards asap if we want to be in with a shout at the end of the season.
