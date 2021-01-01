He's very effective against teams that come onto us and attack leaving spaces behind to run into. These situations occur either in games where we are winning and opponents are chasing the game, or away at teams that are very offensive e.g city, arsenal, newcastle, spurs,. on big pitches where there is space in behind for him to run into.
Games he is not effective in are against a low block as it relies on him needing to be clever and work in tight spaces and his pace is less of a problem for defenders. Surely it would have been better to have started with Gakpo in his place and then maybe him come on later?