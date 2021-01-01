« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Kalito

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10800 on: Today at 10:40:43 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 03:17:58 pm
The same 3 or 4 people are in every 'contentious' thread doing the same thing and nothing ever happens.
Agreed. It's boring as fuck.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Hestoic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10801 on: Today at 10:44:41 am
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 10:40:43 am
Agreed. It's boring as fuck.

It is. In this thread it's all about xG and in the Macca thread it's constantly about whether he's a 6 or not. 20 odd games into the season, top of the league, progressing in the cups, all with the majority of our team being work in progresses, and it's the same conversations constantly.
lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10802 on: Today at 10:57:04 am
Tell me what team in the prem Darwin doesn't get in first eleven, in fact what team period does he not get in. Maybe Cities, but he would maybe bring more overall than Haaland I think.

The thing I love about Darwin over Haaland is that he's always involved, it's incredible how involved he gets with our play. (unlike Haaland who can be out of the game for large periods)
killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10803 on: Today at 11:08:36 am
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 10:57:04 am
Tell me what team in the prem Darwin doesn't get in first eleven, in fact what team period does he not get in. Maybe Cities, but he would maybe bring more overall than Haaland I think.

The thing I love about Darwin over Haaland is that he's always involved, it's incredible how involved he gets with our play. (unlike Haaland who can be out of the game for large periods)

No way he gets in ahead of Haaland. He has some improvement to make but overall Nunez has been good, but lets not go overboard.
redk84

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10804 on: Today at 11:22:26 am
In a bit of a lean spell in front of goal but is still doing the right things. Needs to stay onside more....bag one and hopefully more follow
AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10805 on: Today at 11:25:08 am
Needs goals.
lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10806 on: Today at 11:54:11 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:08:36 am
No way he gets in ahead of Haaland. He has some improvement to make but overall Nunez has been good, but lets not go overboard.
Of course Haaland is ahead for goalscoring (that goes for everybody)
 How many teams does Darwin not get in other than Cities, look what he's doing for Uruguay.
Be very interesting to see what happens if Haaland goes of form in front of goal, probably an unpopular opinion but I would have Aguero over Haaland.
Also think Darwins passing and linkup play is underrated
I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10807 on: Today at 12:30:41 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 10:41:01 am
Darwin scored on both his " competitive debut " against City and his PL debut against Fulham.

Only counts if a full debut and the goal is scored in front of the Kop. ;D
newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10808 on: Today at 12:39:55 pm
So are we building the statue or not?
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10809 on: Today at 02:20:47 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:25:08 am
Needs goals.

As does all the forwards bar Salah..
ToneLa

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10810 on: Today at 02:45:50 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:25:08 am
Needs goals.

He's got the 7th most assists in the league, so I wouldn't mind that stat continuing to grow
classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10811 on: Today at 02:46:49 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:20:47 pm
As does all the forwards bar Salah..
Some of my best friends score goals ;)
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10812 on: Today at 02:49:15 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:46:49 pm
Some of my best friends score goals ;)

Some of my best friends assist me ;)
Long queues cause a boxing day sales fiasco at Aldi

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10813 on: Today at 03:32:49 pm
Some of the takes in this thread. Jesus. People defend Darwin and that is admirable, but most of the time he isn't being attacked. People just want him to be more composed and score more goals, which is pretty much what we bought him for. We didn't buy him for his 'chaos', or a bit less so for assists, we bought him primarily to regenerate the forward line with a younger player and to score goals. And so far he's been extremely erratic in that department. We're halfway through December and he has 4 in the league, 2 of those goals came in a about a 12 minute period against Newcastle (two finishes that were sublime, by the way).

To say he'd get in any other team in the league bar City is mad really. It just hypes him up to levels he isn't at, and then when he falls below those levels, people who don't think he's at said levels point that out, only to then be told they don't know stats and then on we go. And like a lot of things the truth is somewhere in the middle.

4 goals in the league in December isn't great. Yet we could get to February and he will be on 14. That not knowing part is part of the deal with him but at some point you have to be more concrete in what you provide. He's still got time in that department of course and how much time is firmly up to Klopp and his staff.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10814 on: Today at 03:44:01 pm
Quote from: Long queues cause a boxing day sales fiasco at Aldi on Today at 03:32:49 pm
Some of the takes in this thread. Jesus. People defend Darwin and that is admirable, but most of the time he isn't being attacked. People just want him to be more composed and score more goals, which is pretty much what we bought him for. We didn't buy him for his 'chaos', or a bit less so for assists, we bought him primarily to regenerate the forward line with a younger player and to score goals. And so far he's been extremely erratic in that department. We're halfway through December and he has 4 in the league, 2 of those goals came in a about a 12 minute period against Newcastle (two finishes that were sublime, by the way).

To say he'd get in any other team in the league bar City is mad really. It just hypes him up to levels he isn't at, and then when he falls below those levels, people who don't think he's at said levels point that out, only to then be told they don't know stats and then on we go. And like a lot of things the truth is somewhere in the middle.

4 goals in the league in December isn't great. Yet we could get to February and he will be on 14. That not knowing part is part of the deal with him but at some point you have to be more concrete in what you provide. He's still got time in that department of course and how much time is firmly up to Klopp and his staff.

4 Goals 5 Assists in 871 minutes, 96.77 minutes per goal or assist in the league.

7 goals 7 assists overall in 1205 minutes, 87 per G/A.

Why do assists not matter mate? Genuine question not trying to attack anyone, alot of people seem to not care about if he sets up goals only if his the one putting the ball in the back of the net.

Especially coming from our previous front 3 era when we'd praise Bobby for his pressing and setting up Mane or Salah for goals despite only being a 1 in 3 goal scorer right?
