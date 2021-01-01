Some of the takes in this thread. Jesus. People defend Darwin and that is admirable, but most of the time he isn't being attacked. People just want him to be more composed and score more goals, which is pretty much what we bought him for. We didn't buy him for his 'chaos', or a bit less so for assists, we bought him primarily to regenerate the forward line with a younger player and to score goals. And so far he's been extremely erratic in that department. We're halfway through December and he has 4 in the league, 2 of those goals came in a about a 12 minute period against Newcastle (two finishes that were sublime, by the way).



To say he'd get in any other team in the league bar City is mad really. It just hypes him up to levels he isn't at, and then when he falls below those levels, people who don't think he's at said levels point that out, only to then be told they don't know stats and then on we go. And like a lot of things the truth is somewhere in the middle.



4 goals in the league in December isn't great. Yet we could get to February and he will be on 14. That not knowing part is part of the deal with him but at some point you have to be more concrete in what you provide. He's still got time in that department of course and how much time is firmly up to Klopp and his staff.