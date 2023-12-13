I think that the disagreements over Nunez seem to come from the fact that his improvement path (awful, but cant think how else to say it) is very different from the norm.
With what hes actually scoring, hes currently playing at about 16 goals a season- not world class, but given his assists and other goal involvements, pretty good, and actually not miles away from Salah. If his xg was 16, then I think most people would be pretty happy with him. Scoring what he should be and a great contribution.
The issue he has though, is his xg is saying he should be scoring 35 league goals a season- crazy high. Clearly the difference between what he should be scoring and what he is scoring is huge, but its very obvious to people, and so expectations are in the 30+ goals plus a load of assists region, which tbf I think they should be. However on the other hand, you have the people saying hey, what hes actually doing right now is pretty good, which again, I think it is.
In conclusion (just like my GCSE English teacher taught me), hes got the potential to be one of the best strikers the league has ever seen, but as so seems to be the way with Darwin, hes doing it his own fucking crazy, unconventional way. Im a huge fan of xg, I love hows it proven the common idea of good/bad finishers completely wrong, but like any rule theres alway the exception. Messi was it in one way, and I really hope Nunez isnt the other. However even if he is, hes still a very, very good player- just uniquely Nunez.