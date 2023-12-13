I think that the disagreements over Nunez seem to come from the fact that his improvement path (awful, but cant think how else to say it) is very different from the norm.



With what hes actually scoring, hes currently playing at about 16 goals a season- not world class, but given his assists and other goal involvements, pretty good, and actually not miles away from Salah. If his xg was 16, then I think most people would be pretty happy with him. Scoring what he should be and a great contribution.



The issue he has though, is his xg is saying he should be scoring 35 league goals a season- crazy high. Clearly the difference between what he should be scoring and what he is scoring is huge, but its very obvious to people, and so expectations are in the 30+ goals plus a load of assists region, which tbf I think they should be. However on the other hand, you have the people saying hey, what hes actually doing right now is pretty good, which again, I think it is.



In conclusion (just like my GCSE English teacher taught me), hes got the potential to be one of the best strikers the league has ever seen, but as so seems to be the way with Darwin, hes doing it his own fucking crazy, unconventional way. Im a huge fan of xg, I love hows it proven the common idea of good/bad finishers completely wrong, but like any rule theres alway the exception. Messi was it in one way, and I really hope Nunez isnt the other. However even if he is, hes still a very, very good player- just uniquely Nunez.