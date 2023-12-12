« previous next »
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10760 on: Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December 12, 2023, 02:47:38 pm
You missed the joke yeah?

I think you did my friend
Offline Chakan Stevens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10761 on: Yesterday at 12:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm
I think you did my friend

As has been pointed out ;)
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10762 on: Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 12:55:21 pm
As has been pointed out ;)

I was late to the party but still wanted to take part. Can't blame me for that  ;D
Offline Chakan Stevens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10763 on: Yesterday at 01:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm
I was late to the party but still wanted to take part. Can't blame me for that  ;D

Heheh fair enough ;D
Offline classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10764 on: Yesterday at 01:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:16:22 am
Gakpo - 13 goals and 5 assists in 2839 minutes = G+A every 157.7 minutes (also didn't score or assist in his first six games).

Diaz - 16 goals and 9 assits in 4245 minutes = G+A every 169.8 minutes.

Nunez - 22 goal and 11 assists in 3543 minutes = G+A every 107.3 minutes.

But Gakpo and Diaz have hit the ground running and met 'our' expectations while Nunez is struggling and hasn't met 'our' expectations. Perhaps it's peoples expectations that need reviewing.
Feel like you're setting yourself up to perennially posting defences like this, but was the person you're replying to not talking about their starts/hitting the ground running. Those stats don't seem to be those players starts here.
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:40:43 am
I think the reason we have five forwards is we're never going to recreate the alchemy of the Mane - Firmino - Salah prime front three.
exactly. I think without people getting drawn into this whole 'don't criticise Nunez unless you criticise Diaz' first logic trap need to realise that all five of our forwards benefit from each other's availability and skill mix, and they aren't really particularly comparable even when playing same roles (eg Nunez on left plays nothing like Diaz or Gakpo, Jota plays nothing like Salah or Nunez on right or up top).

Also almost immediately after Jota got injured and we had to lean on mostly the same four players for minutes they've all (with exception of Gakpo) looked much more fatigued than they did with the more regular 'two of the five get subbed off, for the other two' subs that were keeping them more fresh and dangerous (which menaced the opposition's tired legs.

Back to Nunez specifically, in his time here he's not looked to me like a forward who can be as dangerous 95 minutes into a performance in the same way that Salah, pre injury Jota (and the predecessors we've sold) can be. I think with the amazing number of sprints he seems to get through, and his body type, he gets fatigued that bit earlier (and he doesn't quite have the mad elite technical level Salah has, where he can be blowing but then make a run and control a difficult ball over his shoulder perfectly for a last minute breakaway. In an ideal world Nunez has always looked most menacing when he's played those 65 or 35 minute slots rather than when we've run him into the ground.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10765 on: Yesterday at 01:05:23 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on December 12, 2023, 11:31:25 pm
He said "overall play". What you cited here are end product stats, except for the last one (shot creating actions) which actually falls into the overall play category. And Diaz is actually ahead in that stats.

I'm not saying Diaz is contributing more to our overall play at the moment though. He USED TO, before his big injury last season, but he IS NOT NOW. That's why he got that reputation. It's not an inflated one, rather an old one that people are still clinging on.

The thing is Diaz already showed his quality. Well in fact he exceeded expectations when he first came here, then got injured and hasn't regained that level since. Same for Gakpo and Jota. They all more or less hit the ground running and met our expectations so when they're out of form the question is how can we play them back into form. But for Nunez he hasn't met the expectation, which I understand that the price tag plays a role too. His first season, while not bad, can be considered underwhelming, and we were waiting and are still waiting for him to "click". It's really not complicated why Nunez is focused more than the others.

No?  Diaz had never "shown" his quality as being that of equal to or better than Nunez has right now.  It is just not true.  In his first season with us, he played 958  mins and scored 4 and assists 3 (so a goal or assist every 137 mins), last season it was 4 and 2 from a few more mins (or 1 every 166). 

How is that "showing his quality", but for Nunez, a debut season in and out of the team (with a non-functional midfield) resulted in a goal or assist every 141 (so very similar to Diaz's best output) whilst missing loads of chances (and having loads of the chances he created for others missed).  This season, in 1 fewer game than Diaz's first season, he has 4 goals and 5 assists (so one every 97). 

This narrative needs to stop in our fan base.  Ditto the "he doesn't contribute all round" when being met with stats showing he does, pivotting to say "Expected Goals, Chances created, etc. don't count". 
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10766 on: Yesterday at 01:09:44 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 10:12:29 am
What are peoples expectations with Darwin over the next few years?. Will his finishing improve to point where he fulfills his promise? (the crazy movement in every game , right position , right time only to be let down by finishing)
Im curious about what peoples expectations with Diaz as well .... i was worried about his end results for all this flair...

Depends on what you think his "potential" is.  As he has currently been performing, he *has* been performing at a top 5 players in the PL level.  If you mean the "he cleans up his shooting whilst not losing the rest of his game" - well thats winning 5 Ballon D'Ors in a row kinda level (literally - you are talking 30 goals and 15 assists in the league alone level), which is crazy high expectations.  And judging him for "only" performing at a 20 goal/10 assist (which is his current 2 year trajectory if he played 3000 mins as a first choice across a season) instead of that mentally high one is stupid.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10767 on: Yesterday at 01:24:30 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 10:12:29 am
What are peoples expectations with Darwin over the next few years?. Will his finishing improve to point where he fulfills his promise? (the crazy movement in every game , right position , right time only to be let down by finishing)
Im curious about what peoples expectations with Diaz as well .... i was worried about his end results for all this flair...

think about 20-25 g+a per season if he keeps improving. the forward line would have to spread the contributions of salah to be honest. doubt we have seen the best of him. think the squad is still in transition stage. last season we got basically zero midfield with legs. and the new batch of midfield are still finding their feet.

im really hoping he explodes in the next season or two but who knows. even if he doesn't his contributions are still decent enough.
Online Coolie High

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10768 on: Yesterday at 01:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 01:05:23 pm
No?  Diaz had never "shown" his quality as being that of equal to or better than Nunez has right now.  It is just not true.  In his first season with us, he played 958  mins and scored 4 and assists 3 (so a goal or assist every 137 mins), last season it was 4 and 2 from a few more mins (or 1 every 166). 

How is that "showing his quality", but for Nunez, a debut season in and out of the team (with a non-functional midfield) resulted in a goal or assist every 141 (so very similar to Diaz's best output) whilst missing loads of chances (and having loads of the chances he created for others missed).  This season, in 1 fewer game than Diaz's first season, he has 4 goals and 5 assists (so one every 97). 

This narrative needs to stop in our fan base.  Ditto the "he doesn't contribute all round" when being met with stats showing he does, pivotting to say "Expected Goals, Chances created, etc. don't count".

Agree overall, but Diaz most definitely showed that type of quality in his first 6-12 months before his injury, very different players so its not as easy as just comparing their goal stats, Diaz has dropped off but from my recollection, he was influencing games with his dribbling , ball carrying, ball retention and overall skill which none of the stats you posted account for, he hasn't been the same after the injury.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10769 on: Yesterday at 01:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 01:05:23 pm
No?  Diaz had never "shown" his quality as being that of equal to or better than Nunez has right now.  It is just not true.  In his first season with us, he played 958  mins and scored 4 and assists 3 (so a goal or assist every 137 mins), last season it was 4 and 2 from a few more mins (or 1 every 166). 

How is that "showing his quality", but for Nunez, a debut season in and out of the team (with a non-functional midfield) resulted in a goal or assist every 141 (so very similar to Diaz's best output) whilst missing loads of chances (and having loads of the chances he created for others missed).  This season, in 1 fewer game than Diaz's first season, he has 4 goals and 5 assists (so one every 97). 

This narrative needs to stop in our fan base.  Ditto the "he doesn't contribute all round" when being met with stats showing he does, pivotting to say "Expected Goals, Chances created, etc. don't count".
Well, most of us actually watched the team play and saw we took a huge jump when Diaz arrived because his running, off the ball movement and intelligence allowed us to interchange positions much more effectively. Diaz isn't a striker, he's far more involved in the build up and his touches per game reflect that.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10770 on: Yesterday at 02:09:24 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:03:20 pm
Feel like you're setting yourself up to perennially posting defences like this, but was the person you're replying to not talking about their starts/hitting the ground running. Those stats don't seem to be those
How is zero goals or assists in your first 6-games considered hitting the ground running?
Offline markmywords

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10771 on: Yesterday at 04:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 01:05:23 pm
No?  Diaz had never "shown" his quality as being that of equal to or better than Nunez has right now.  It is just not true.  In his first season with us, he played 958  mins and scored 4 and assists 3 (so a goal or assist every 137 mins), last season it was 4 and 2 from a few more mins (or 1 every 166). 

How is that "showing his quality", but for Nunez, a debut season in and out of the team (with a non-functional midfield) resulted in a goal or assist every 141 (so very similar to Diaz's best output) whilst missing loads of chances (and having loads of the chances he created for others missed).  This season, in 1 fewer game than Diaz's first season, he has 4 goals and 5 assists (so one every 97). 

This narrative needs to stop in our fan base.  Ditto the "he doesn't contribute all round" when being met with stats showing he does, pivotting to say "Expected Goals, Chances created, etc. don't count". 

I'm not sure you can compare a no.9 to a wide man(especially 1 like diaz with the role he has with us), purely with goals and assists type stats, unless you wanna state that nunez so far has been better than mane was for us, as Nunez's stats on that score are alo better than Mane's.  Comparison's are  a bit more nuanced than you are claiming. 
Offline slotmachine

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10772 on: Yesterday at 04:11:20 pm »
Diaz was unplayable when he joined. He lifted everyone at the club and we dont get anywhere near a quadruple without him. He was outstanding in both domestic cup finals and against City in the FA cup semi-final also came on at HT in the CL semi at Villareal and changed the momentum of the game. Diaz's impact when he joined cant be quantified with goal and assist stats.
Offline classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10773 on: Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 02:09:24 pm
How is zero goals or assists in your first 6-games considered hitting the ground running?
who knows? not remotely arsed! ask the person that said it.

just think you were sort of cherry picking, which if you're looking to win people over with your arguments using statistics, isn't a good tactic.

for example now based on your arguments, but without looking, I feel like I'd bet a lot of money that there was a goal and/or assist in his seventh game

edit: haven't checked the game order, but looking at it he scored 4 and assisted 3 in the league in 11 starts and 2 sub appearances - to argue that's not hitting the ground running comes across as disingenuous, to be honest.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10774 on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm
who knows? not remotely arsed! ask the person that said it.
Then why bother responding?
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm
just think you were sort of cherry picking, which if you're looking to win people over with your arguments using statistics, isn't a good tactic.
Winning poeple over? I couldn't give a rats arse about that to be perfectly honest, this isn't a school ground or a popularity contest. 
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm
for example now based on your arguments, but without looking, I feel like I'd bet a lot of money that there was a goal and/or assist in his seventh game

edit: haven't checked the game order, but looking at it he scored 4 and assisted 3 in the league in 11 starts and 2 sub appearances - to argue that's not hitting the ground running comes across as disingenuous, to be honest.
Argh so my stats = bad, your stats = good.

Basically the definition of 'hitting the ground running' needs to be a time period and a number of goals and assists that's you've decided upon.

But hey, at least we can agree that with 5 goals and 2 asissts in his first 11 league games in 22/23 and 4 goals and 4 assists in his first 11 league games in 23/24, Nunez has hit the ground running in both seasons.
Offline classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10775 on: Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm
Then why bother responding? Winning poeple over? I couldn't give a rats arse about that to be perfectly honest, this isn't a school ground or a popularity contest.  Argh so my stats = bad, your stats = good.

Basically the definition of 'hitting the ground running' needs to be a time period and a number of goals and assists that's you've decided upon.

But hey, at least we can agree that with 5 goals and 2 asissts in his first 11 league games in 22/23 and 4 goals and 4 assists in his first 11 league games in 23/24, Nunez has hit the ground running in both seasons.
I could be off here, but I'm not entirely convinced that you don't give a rat's arse ;D Honestly just think you might need to examine your relationship with this thread!

Almost everything you seem to write before a question mark is wrong or weird, and you're making up what my argument is - your stats are factually incorrect (scored on second game) and cherry picked, and really don't prove your argument that diaz didn't hit ground running (which I find a pretty bizarre position to take a stand on!)
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10776 on: Yesterday at 08:27:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
I could be off here, but I'm not entirely convinced that you don't give a rat's arse ;D Honestly just think you might need to examine your relationship with this thread!

Almost everything you seem to write before a question mark is wrong or weird, and you're making up what my argument is - your stats are factually incorrect (scored on second game) and cherry picked, and really don't prove your argument that diaz didn't hit ground running (which I find a pretty bizarre position to take a stand on!)
So you're now trying to tell me that I'm wrong when I say I don't give a rats arse about winning people over? I wish I had your mystic mind reading abilities......

And my stats are correct by the way, the problem is I was talking about Gakpo (no goals or assists in his first six gamnes) but for some reason you've gone onto a rant about Diaz  :lmao

Offline classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10777 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:27:50 pm
So you're now trying to tell me that I'm wrong when I say I don't give a rats arse about winning people over? I wish I had your mystic mind reading abilities......

And my stats are correct by the way, the problem is I was talking about Gakpo (no goals or assists in his first six gamnes) but for some reason you've gone onto a rant about Diaz  :lmao
Oops, got it completely wrong that you were talking about Diaz!! (although rant? :lmao)

But you've proven me right with your question mark there ;) Wasn't telling you, just saying how you come across!

Other thing I managed to get right, despite my mix up - you would have won me my bet about what happened on the seventh game ;D Who can think why you stopped at game six in your stats?!

Also when you take out the fa cup games, he scored 2 goals in his first six league games. So the point stands - think youre very wrong to argue that Gakpo didn't hit the ground running, and also its odd to feel so motivated to try to play down his start
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10778 on: Today at 07:49:41 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm
Oops, got it completely wrong that you were talking about Diaz!! (although rant? :lmao)

But you've proven me right with your question mark there ;) Wasn't telling you, just saying how you come across!

Other thing I managed to get right, despite my mix up - you would have won me my bet about what happened on the seventh game ;D Who can think why you stopped at game six in your stats?!

Also when you take out the fa cup games, he scored 2 goals in his first six league games. So the point stands - think youre very wrong to argue that Gakpo didn't hit the ground running, and also its odd to feel so motivated to try to play down his start
And you accuse me of cherry picking stats  :lmao Who can think why you want to disregard FA cup games in your stats..........

As I said previously, at least in comparison, we can both agree that Nunez has hit the ground running both last season and this season. Thanks.
Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10779 on: Today at 08:50:14 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:49:41 am
And you accuse me of cherry picking stats  :lmao Who can think why you want to disregard FA cup games in your stats..........

As I said previously, at least in comparison, we can both agree that Nunez has hit the ground running both last season and this season. Thanks.

Im still smiling at the idea that hitting the ground running can apply to a forward who doesnt score in his first 6 games. In any normal world thatd be the definition of not hitting the ground running given the whole point of the phrase is what happens when you hit the ground, not what you do after a few games! But anyway, with our happy agreement about a new definition for the phrase, I too am glad that Nunez has hit the ground running in both of his first 2 seasons for us.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10780 on: Today at 09:06:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:50:14 am
Im still smiling at the idea that hitting the ground running can apply to a forward who doesnt score in his first 6 games. In any normal world thatd be the definition of not hitting the ground running given the whole point of the phrase is what happens when you hit the ground, not what you do after a few games! But anyway, with our happy agreement about a new definition for the phrase, I too am glad that Nunez has hit the ground running in both of his first 2 seasons for us.
I think we both know this thread isn't part of any normal world. 
Offline markmywords

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10781 on: Today at 10:13:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:50:14 am
Im still smiling at the idea that hitting the ground running can apply to a forward who doesnt score in his first 6 games. In any normal world thatd be the definition of not hitting the ground running given the whole point of the phrase is what happens when you hit the ground, not what you do after a few games! But anyway, with our happy agreement about a new definition for the phrase, I too am glad that Nunez has hit the ground running in both of his first 2 seasons for us.

Nunez and Gakpo may have hit the ground running, but that running looks like a casual jog to many and they need to up their pace otherwise they might get left behind. I like both players and hope they make the necessary adjustments, otherwise a new forward might be purchased either in jan or more likely the summer
Online I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10782 on: Today at 10:27:31 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:50:14 am
Im still smiling at the idea that hitting the ground running can apply to a forward who doesnt score in his first 6 games. In any normal world thatd be the definition of not hitting the ground running given the whole point of the phrase is what happens when you hit the ground, not what you do after a few games! But anyway, with our happy agreement about a new definition for the phrase, I too am glad that Nunez has hit the ground running in both of his first 2 seasons for us.

I can remember the good old days when new strikers invariably scored on their home debut - thats the definition of hitting the ground running. ;D
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10783 on: Today at 10:41:01 am »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 10:27:31 am
I can remember the good old days when new strikers invariably scored on their home debut - thats the definition of hitting the ground running. ;D

Darwin scored on both his " competitive debut " against City and his PL debut against Fulham.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10784 on: Today at 10:53:10 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on December 11, 2023, 07:14:40 pm
So whilst unluckily hitting the bar a gazillion times in the two seasons he's been with us he's still effectively one of the club's best ever forwards. We should also remember that this is a team sport and what counts in the end is that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. This season's the very definition of that.


Offline classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10785 on: Today at 12:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:49:41 am
And you accuse me of cherry picking stats  :lmao Who can think why you want to disregard FA cup games in your stats..........

As I said previously, at least in comparison, we can both agree that Nunez has hit the ground running both last season and this season. Thanks.
I honestly think you've just lost track of the entire conversation, because you're so engrossed in all this nunez thread stuff! I'll leave the 'did he hit the ground running? cos all the others didn't' thing to you and whoever it was you were arguing with (think it was PEG) and anyone else who cares about Nunez so much that they feel they need to put our other options down.

my point was always about why you're not going to have much success winning people over with the way you cherry pick [and then act hostile and make up arguments that haven't been made to you (your question mark thing)]. someone said something about 'hitting the ground running', so you post stats from the last few years instead of first few games. then when challenged on that, you opt for the player with the 'worst start' instead of the other who scored second game. And choose Gakpo's first six games (going no higher because he scored on his seventh!) and bizarrely include his appearances in the FA cup (with all the rotation, having literally not been in training/uk a week etc) while the team was playing absolutely terribly, instead of measuring his performances in the high level games playing with the first team in the league.

it always makes an argument look weaker to me when someone obviously cherrypicks, anyone can easily big up Nunez without needing to do that (and without needing to criticise Diaz and Gakpo).
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10786 on: Today at 02:24:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:30:26 pm
I honestly think you've just lost track of the entire conversation, because you're so engrossed in all this nunez thread stuff!
This coming from the person who was ranting and raving at me, accusing me of making up stats and jumping to the virtue of Diaz, when I was talking about Gakpo!!! An you think Ive lost track of the conversation  :lmao
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:30:26 pm
I'll leave the 'did he hit the ground running? cos all the others didn't' thing to you and whoever it was you were arguing with (think it was PEG) and anyone else who cares about Nunez so much that they feel they need to put our other options down.
Thats OK, I thought wed agreed Nunez has hit the ground running in both seasons with us? His start was statistically as good, if not better than Gakpos and Diazs. As for putting other players down, please show where I did this. Bit rich coming from the person who posts continually post negatively about players they feel its ok to jump on.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:30:26 pm
my point was always about why you're not going to have much success winning people over with the way you cherry pick [and then act hostile and make up arguments that haven't been made to you (your question mark thing)]. someone said something about 'hitting the ground running', so you post stats from the last few years instead of first few games. then when challenged on that, you opt for the player with the 'worst start' instead of the other who scored second game. And choose Gakpo's first six games (going no higher because he scored on his seventh!) and bizarrely include his appearances in the FA cup (with all the rotation, having literally not been in training/uk a week etc) while the team was playing absolutely terribly, instead of measuring his performances in the high level games playing with the first team in the league.

it always makes an argument look weaker to me when someone obviously cherrypicks, anyone can easily big up Nunez without needing to do that (and without needing to criticise Diaz and Gakpo).
Im cherry picking stats but its ok for you to choose to use Diazs 11 games and to want to ignore FA Cup games for Gakpo as that doesnt suit your argument. Youre now throwing while the team were playing terribly into the mix.

I still dont know why youre under this misconception that Im trying to win people over, but if thats something you need to cling to like some safety blanket, please go-ahead. 
Online newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10787 on: Today at 02:50:05 pm »
This thread is starting to rival an Al666 v. anyone FSG debate.

Offline JP!

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10788 on: Today at 03:17:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:50:05 pm
This thread is starting to rival an Al666 v. anyone FSG debate.

The same 3 or 4 people are in every 'contentious' thread doing the same thing and nothing ever happens.
Offline jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10789 on: Today at 03:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:42:48 pm
Well, most of us actually watched the team play and saw we took a huge jump when Diaz arrived because his running, off the ball movement and intelligence allowed us to interchange positions much more effectively. Diaz isn't a striker, he's far more involved in the build up and his touches per game reflect that.
I think part of Diaz problem is that he's trying to do a lot of what Salah is doing nowadays. We used to have two wingers that were playing like strikers, and now we have two wingers that are creators that want to play between the lines. And Salah is better at it.

Diaz is actually very good in the box too. IMO he should try to play more like Jota and be the one who scores, and try less to be the creator. Less touches but more goals.
Offline BTGH

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10790 on: Today at 03:31:50 pm »
Nunes just don't do simple goals. He will score seemingly "difficult" goals and miss those relatively simple "open" goals. 😆
Offline classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10791 on: Today at 03:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:24:13 pm
This coming from the person who was ranting and raving at me
more hyperbole? that's the way to do it! can only be thankful you're not trying to win an argument here.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:24:13 pm
Thats OK, I thought wed agreed Nunez has hit the ground running in both seasons with us?
you can't seem to stop making things up ;D haven't mentioned whether I think he did or didn't hit the ground running once. just that you don't need to say 'well, they didn't so...' about Diaz and Gakpo.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:24:13 pm
Im cherry picking stats but its ok for you to choose to use Diazs 11 games and to want to ignore FA Cup games for Gakpo as that doesnt suit your argument. Youre now throwing while the team were playing terribly into the mix.
Complaining about me using whole (LFC) season stats for Diaz is cherry picking now? At this point, I think we can safely assume you don't know what cherry picking stats means and just move on.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:24:13 pm
I still dont know why youre under this misconception that Im trying to win people over, but if thats something you need to cling to like some safety blanket, please go-ahead. 
OK fine, Im sold. You definitely don't give a rats arse and aren't trying to convince anyone of anything Nunez related
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10792 on: Today at 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:36:37 pm
more hyperbole? that's the way to do it! can only be thankful you're not trying to win an argument here.
First of all you said I was trying to win people over now Im trying to win an argument, yet still accuse me of making things up.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:36:37 pm
you can't seem to stop making things up ;D haven't mentioned whether I think he did or didn't hit the ground running once. just that you don't need to say 'well, they didn't so...' about Diaz and Gakpo.
By your own definition Diaz and Gakpo can be considered to have hit the ground running (or owrds to that effect), considering Nunez equalled or bettered them using the same goals and assists stats that you used, after your own prescribed number of games, surely it means he can be described as hitting the ground running? Or is Nunez immune from the same rules?

Talking of making things up, you still need to show me where Ive criticised Diaz or Gakpo in these posts.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:36:37 pm
Complaining about me using whole (LFC) season stats for Diaz is cherry picking now? At this point, I think we can safely assume you don't know what cherry picking stats means and just move on.
Ive explained why youve cherry picked stats, instead of trying to deny it or counter my points, youve resorted to gaslighting.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:36:37 pm
OK fine, Im sold. You definitely don't give a rats arse and aren't trying to convince anyone of anything Nunez related
First of all you said I was trying to win people over, then it was trying to win an argument and now its trying to convince anyone of anything Nunez related. Which one is it? I think youre losing track of the entire conversation again.

And with that, I'm done with this.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10793 on: Today at 04:23:57 pm »
Nunez can score easy goals, has been done for Benfica and lately with Uruguay. Maybe it's the Liverpool pressure on his shoulders.
Online tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10794 on: Today at 04:26:33 pm »
Could also be he's a streaky scorer like Rashford.
Online PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10795 on: Today at 09:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:16:22 am
Gakpo - 13 goals and 5 assists in 2839 minutes = G+A every 157.7 minutes (also didn't score or assist in his first six games).

Diaz - 16 goals and 9 assits in 4245 minutes = G+A every 169.8 minutes.

Nunez - 22 goal and 11 assists in 3543 minutes = G+A every 107.3 minutes.

But Gakpo and Diaz have hit the ground running and met 'our' expectations while Nunez is struggling and hasn't met 'our' expectations. Perhaps it's peoples expectations that need reviewing.
How disingenuous can you be cherrypicking stats that actually have nothing to do with the argument? While also conveniently ignore all the context? Like the fact that Diaz and Gakpo were thrown straight into our games having arrived in January, while Nunez had a preseason? Or the fact that Diaz played as winger and Gakpo just played all over the place, instead of being the main striker like Nunez?

I don't even need stats to know that Gakpo was Klopp's first choice over Nunez after his arrival and Diaz's first half-season was electrifying this place was buzzing.

The G+A per minute stats of Nunez has been used to death in this thread as some kind of a 'gotcha' that counters all arguments. Look, don't even bother comparing him with our other forwards. Based on that stats he's a greater Liverpool player than Kenny Dalglish (who hadn't hit the ground running after 500 games for us, judging by your logic). Somebody build this man a statue already.
Online newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10796 on: Today at 10:56:05 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 09:56:06 pm
How disingenuous can you be cherrypicking stats that actually have nothing to do with the argument? While also conveniently ignore all the context? Like the fact that Diaz and Gakpo were thrown straight into our games having arrived in January, while Nunez had a preseason? Or the fact that Diaz played as winger and Gakpo just played all over the place, instead of being the main striker like Nunez?

I don't even need stats to know that Gakpo was Klopp's first choice over Nunez after his arrival and Diaz's first half-season was electrifying this place was buzzing.

The G+A per minute stats of Nunez has been used to death in this thread as some kind of a 'gotcha' that counters all arguments. Look, don't even bother comparing him with our other forwards. Based on that stats he's a greater Liverpool player than Kenny Dalglish (who hadn't hit the ground running after 500 games for us, judging by your logic). Somebody build this man a statue already.


A statute for Funky or for Nunez?
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10797 on: Today at 10:58:29 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 09:56:06 pm
How disingenuous can you be cherrypicking stats that actually have nothing to do with the argument? While also conveniently ignore all the context? Like the fact that Diaz and Gakpo were thrown straight into our games having arrived in January, while Nunez had a preseason? Or the fact that Diaz played as winger and Gakpo just played all over the place, instead of being the main striker like Nunez?

I don't even need stats to know that Gakpo was Klopp's first choice over Nunez after his arrival and Diaz's first half-season was electrifying this place was buzzing.

The G+A per minute stats of Nunez has been used to death in this thread as some kind of a 'gotcha' that counters all arguments. Look, don't even bother comparing him with our other forwards. Based on that stats he's a greater Liverpool player than Kenny Dalglish (who hadn't hit the ground running after 500 games for us, judging by your logic). Somebody build this man a statue already.

Could you post less please
I get that its a troll account but someone might actually read your posts
The one in the match thread was sort of funny  but still time innocent people cant get back
