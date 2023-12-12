Gakpo - 13 goals and 5 assists in 2839 minutes = G+A every 157.7 minutes (also didn't score or assist in his first six games).



Diaz - 16 goals and 9 assits in 4245 minutes = G+A every 169.8 minutes.



Nunez - 22 goal and 11 assists in 3543 minutes = G+A every 107.3 minutes.



But Gakpo and Diaz have hit the ground running and met 'our' expectations while Nunez is struggling and hasn't met 'our' expectations. Perhaps it's peoples expectations that need reviewing.



I think the reason we have five forwards is we're never going to recreate the alchemy of the Mane - Firmino - Salah prime front three.

Feel like you're setting yourself up to perennially posting defences like this, but was the person you're replying to not talking about their starts/hitting the ground running. Those stats don't seem to be those players starts here.exactly. I think without people getting drawn into this whole 'don't criticise Nunez unless you criticise Diaz' first logic trap need to realise that all five of our forwards benefit from each other's availability and skill mix, and they aren't really particularly comparable even when playing same roles (eg Nunez on left plays nothing like Diaz or Gakpo, Jota plays nothing like Salah or Nunez on right or up top).Also almost immediately after Jota got injured and we had to lean on mostly the same four players for minutes they've all (with exception of Gakpo) looked much more fatigued than they did with the more regular 'two of the five get subbed off, for the other two' subs that were keeping them more fresh and dangerous (which menaced the opposition's tired legs.Back to Nunez specifically, in his time here he's not looked to me like a forward who can be as dangerous 95 minutes into a performance in the same way that Salah, pre injury Jota (and the predecessors we've sold) can be. I think with the amazing number of sprints he seems to get through, and his body type, he gets fatigued that bit earlier (and he doesn't quite have the mad elite technical level Salah has, where he can be blowing but then make a run and control a difficult ball over his shoulder perfectly for a last minute breakaway. In an ideal world Nunez has always looked most menacing when he's played those 65 or 35 minute slots rather than when we've run him into the ground.