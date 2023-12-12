more hyperbole? that's the way to do it! can only be thankful you're not trying to win an argument here.
First of all you said I was trying to win people over now Im trying to win an argument, yet still accuse me of making things up.
you can't seem to stop making things up haven't mentioned whether I think he did or didn't hit the ground running once. just that you don't need to say 'well, they didn't so...' about Diaz and Gakpo.
By your own definition Diaz and Gakpo can be considered to have hit the ground running (or owrds to that effect), considering Nunez equalled or bettered them using the same goals and assists stats that you used, after your own prescribed number of games, surely it means he can be described as hitting the ground running? Or is Nunez immune from the same rules?
Talking of making things up, you still need to show me where Ive criticised Diaz or Gakpo in these posts.
Complaining about me using whole (LFC) season stats for Diaz is cherry picking now? At this point, I think we can safely assume you don't know what cherry picking stats means and just move on.
Ive explained why youve cherry picked stats, instead of trying to deny it or counter my points, youve resorted to gaslighting.
OK fine, Im sold. You definitely don't give a rats arse and aren't trying to convince anyone of anything Nunez related
First of all you said I was trying to win people over, then it was trying to win an argument and now its trying to convince anyone of anything Nunez related. Which one is it? I think youre losing track of the entire conversation again.
And with that, I'm done with this.