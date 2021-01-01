« previous next »
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10760 on: Today at 12:54:55 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 02:47:38 pm
You missed the joke yeah?

I think you did my friend
Chakan Stevens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10761 on: Today at 12:55:21 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:54:55 pm
I think you did my friend

As has been pointed out ;)
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10762 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 12:55:21 pm
As has been pointed out ;)

I was late to the party but still wanted to take part. Can't blame me for that  ;D
Chakan Stevens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10763 on: Today at 01:02:44 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:57:23 pm
I was late to the party but still wanted to take part. Can't blame me for that  ;D

Heheh fair enough ;D
classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10764 on: Today at 01:03:20 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:16:22 am
Gakpo - 13 goals and 5 assists in 2839 minutes = G+A every 157.7 minutes (also didn't score or assist in his first six games).

Diaz - 16 goals and 9 assits in 4245 minutes = G+A every 169.8 minutes.

Nunez - 22 goal and 11 assists in 3543 minutes = G+A every 107.3 minutes.

But Gakpo and Diaz have hit the ground running and met 'our' expectations while Nunez is struggling and hasn't met 'our' expectations. Perhaps it's peoples expectations that need reviewing.
Feel like you're setting yourself up to perennially posting defences like this, but was the person you're replying to not talking about their starts/hitting the ground running. Those stats don't seem to be those players starts here.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:40:43 am
I think the reason we have five forwards is we're never going to recreate the alchemy of the Mane - Firmino - Salah prime front three.
exactly. I think without people getting drawn into this whole 'don't criticise Nunez unless you criticise Diaz' first logic trap need to realise that all five of our forwards benefit from each other's availability and skill mix, and they aren't really particularly comparable even when playing same roles (eg Nunez on left plays nothing like Diaz or Gakpo, Jota plays nothing like Salah or Nunez on right or up top).

Also almost immediately after Jota got injured and we had to lean on mostly the same four players for minutes they've all (with exception of Gakpo) looked much more fatigued than they did with the more regular 'two of the five get subbed off, for the other two' subs that were keeping them more fresh and dangerous (which menaced the opposition's tired legs.

Back to Nunez specifically, in his time here he's not looked to me like a forward who can be as dangerous 95 minutes into a performance in the same way that Salah, pre injury Jota (and the predecessors we've sold) can be. I think with the amazing number of sprints he seems to get through, and his body type, he gets fatigued that bit earlier (and he doesn't quite have the mad elite technical level Salah has, where he can be blowing but then make a run and control a difficult ball over his shoulder perfectly for a last minute breakaway. In an ideal world Nunez has always looked most menacing when he's played those 65 or 35 minute slots rather than when we've run him into the ground.
Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10765 on: Today at 01:05:23 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm
He said "overall play". What you cited here are end product stats, except for the last one (shot creating actions) which actually falls into the overall play category. And Diaz is actually ahead in that stats.

I'm not saying Diaz is contributing more to our overall play at the moment though. He USED TO, before his big injury last season, but he IS NOT NOW. That's why he got that reputation. It's not an inflated one, rather an old one that people are still clinging on.

The thing is Diaz already showed his quality. Well in fact he exceeded expectations when he first came here, then got injured and hasn't regained that level since. Same for Gakpo and Jota. They all more or less hit the ground running and met our expectations so when they're out of form the question is how can we play them back into form. But for Nunez he hasn't met the expectation, which I understand that the price tag plays a role too. His first season, while not bad, can be considered underwhelming, and we were waiting and are still waiting for him to "click". It's really not complicated why Nunez is focused more than the others.

No?  Diaz had never "shown" his quality as being that of equal to or better than Nunez has right now.  It is just not true.  In his first season with us, he played 958  mins and scored 4 and assists 3 (so a goal or assist every 137 mins), last season it was 4 and 2 from a few more mins (or 1 every 166). 

How is that "showing his quality", but for Nunez, a debut season in and out of the team (with a non-functional midfield) resulted in a goal or assist every 141 (so very similar to Diaz's best output) whilst missing loads of chances (and having loads of the chances he created for others missed).  This season, in 1 fewer game than Diaz's first season, he has 4 goals and 5 assists (so one every 97). 

This narrative needs to stop in our fan base.  Ditto the "he doesn't contribute all round" when being met with stats showing he does, pivotting to say "Expected Goals, Chances created, etc. don't count". 
Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10766 on: Today at 01:09:44 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 10:12:29 am
What are peoples expectations with Darwin over the next few years?. Will his finishing improve to point where he fulfills his promise? (the crazy movement in every game , right position , right time only to be let down by finishing)
Im curious about what peoples expectations with Diaz as well .... i was worried about his end results for all this flair...

Depends on what you think his "potential" is.  As he has currently been performing, he *has* been performing at a top 5 players in the PL level.  If you mean the "he cleans up his shooting whilst not losing the rest of his game" - well thats winning 5 Ballon D'Ors in a row kinda level (literally - you are talking 30 goals and 15 assists in the league alone level), which is crazy high expectations.  And judging him for "only" performing at a 20 goal/10 assist (which is his current 2 year trajectory if he played 3000 mins as a first choice across a season) instead of that mentally high one is stupid.
xbugawugax

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10767 on: Today at 01:24:30 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 10:12:29 am
What are peoples expectations with Darwin over the next few years?. Will his finishing improve to point where he fulfills his promise? (the crazy movement in every game , right position , right time only to be let down by finishing)
Im curious about what peoples expectations with Diaz as well .... i was worried about his end results for all this flair...

think about 20-25 g+a per season if he keeps improving. the forward line would have to spread the contributions of salah to be honest. doubt we have seen the best of him. think the squad is still in transition stage. last season we got basically zero midfield with legs. and the new batch of midfield are still finding their feet.

im really hoping he explodes in the next season or two but who knows. even if he doesn't his contributions are still decent enough.
Coolie High

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10768 on: Today at 01:34:53 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:05:23 pm
No?  Diaz had never "shown" his quality as being that of equal to or better than Nunez has right now.  It is just not true.  In his first season with us, he played 958  mins and scored 4 and assists 3 (so a goal or assist every 137 mins), last season it was 4 and 2 from a few more mins (or 1 every 166). 

How is that "showing his quality", but for Nunez, a debut season in and out of the team (with a non-functional midfield) resulted in a goal or assist every 141 (so very similar to Diaz's best output) whilst missing loads of chances (and having loads of the chances he created for others missed).  This season, in 1 fewer game than Diaz's first season, he has 4 goals and 5 assists (so one every 97). 

This narrative needs to stop in our fan base.  Ditto the "he doesn't contribute all round" when being met with stats showing he does, pivotting to say "Expected Goals, Chances created, etc. don't count".

Agree overall, but Diaz most definitely showed that type of quality in his first 6-12 months before his injury, very different players so its not as easy as just comparing their goal stats, Diaz has dropped off but from my recollection, he was influencing games with his dribbling , ball carrying, ball retention and overall skill which none of the stats you posted account for, he hasn't been the same after the injury.
