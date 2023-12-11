Without wanting to reignite the whole hes crap/hes great debate, but focusing on why the crowd have taken to him, theres loads of fairly obvious reasons why his name is sung that Bennett and anyone who agrees with him are choosing to ignore:-
- Hes been unlucky, rattling the woodwork more than most.
- He offers something different, that element of chaos. Youd hate to be a defender against him.
- Hes scored and assisted a decent number of goals already in his short time at the club.
- We want him to succeed and the crowd knows the best way is to give him encouragement, its all about confidence.
- He works hard and thats the bare minimum we ask for
- He seems a likeable lad, wears his heart on his sleeve, enjoys his footy when its going well.
- For all his rough edges, you can see theres huge potential. His pace, the number of times he gets chances, the times hes smashed it into the back of the net.
- Newcastle away.
It literally took a few minutes and no pauses to type that out. Theres probably plenty more. So say you dont rate him by all means (and posters should be able to say that) but saying you dont understand why his name gets sung means you havent given it too much thought.
And at the end of the day, sometimes theres not a huge amount of logic why a player becomes a fans favourite. Some just are. They cause a buzz, an excitement around the ground. And once theyre a favourite, theyre pretty much worshipped forever
.right up until the day the sign for Chelsea