Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 09:06:36 am
Would a let off some steam, Bennett gif be too obvious at this point?
PhilV

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 09:46:21 am
I want us to beat United 7-0 again and Darwin to get all 7, just to shut some people up online :-)
Son of Mary

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10722 on: Yesterday at 10:12:32 am
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 09:46:21 am
I want us to beat United 7-0 again and Darwin to get all 7, just to shut some people up online :-)
But they'll still say he should have scored 12.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10723 on: Yesterday at 10:21:46 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 11, 2023, 06:33:39 pm
But what makes Darwin really different is that hes involved in pretty much everything. We are calm.

- The boss
This is the full quote in context:
Quote
The first chance he had was really well done, great pass, first touch top, and then he nails it on to the crossbar. The whole team was not in a goalscoring mood today obviously, and that's then not helpful. But what makes Darwin really different is that he's involved in pretty much everything. We are calm."
So, Klopp is talking about Nunez being involved in all the chances we didn't score, then saying the team as a whole is calm about drawing with Luton. He's never averaged 15 passes a game throughout his career by the way, but sure. All our play revolves around him.

Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 09:46:21 am
I want us to beat United 7-0 again and Darwin to get all 7, just to shut some people up online :-)
Really? I'd be happy with the win and the goals.
vblfc

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10724 on: Yesterday at 10:25:04 am
The big man definitely seems to have polarised opinions more than most. I can fully understand it from our opponents (always looking for a weakness) - We would be the same about a rivals striker. But it seems (from comments in here anyway) that some of our fans are not sure about him.
I am firmly in the Darwin camp. So question to those that would drop him or are fed up with him - (excluding Haaland) what other Prem striker would you prefer?  Just did a quick mental scan and I honestly think I wouldnt swap him for anyone else just now. 
Red_Mist

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10725 on: Yesterday at 10:36:18 am
Without wanting to reignite the whole hes crap/hes great debate, but focusing on why the crowd have taken to him, theres loads of fairly obvious reasons why his name is sung that Bennett and anyone who agrees with him are choosing to ignore:-
- Hes been unlucky, rattling the woodwork more than most.
- He offers something different, that element of chaos. Youd hate to be a defender against him.
- Hes scored and assisted a decent number of goals already in his short time at the club.
- We want him to succeed and the crowd knows the best way is to give him encouragement, its all about confidence.
- He works hard and thats the bare minimum we ask for
- He seems a likeable lad, wears his heart on his sleeve, enjoys his footy when its going well.
- For all his rough edges, you can see theres huge potential. His pace, the number of times he gets chances, the times hes smashed it into the back of the net.
- Newcastle away.

It literally took a few minutes and no pauses to type that out. Theres probably plenty more. So say you dont rate him by all means (and posters should be able to say that) but saying you dont understand why his name gets sung means you havent given it too much thought.

And at the end of the day, sometimes theres not a huge amount of logic why a player becomes a fans favourite. Some just are. They cause a buzz, an excitement around the ground. And once theyre a favourite, theyre pretty much worshipped forever.right up until the day the sign for Chelsea :D
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10726 on: Yesterday at 12:03:17 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:36:18 am


It literally took a few minutes and no pauses to type that out. Theres probably plenty more.

The hair. Dude, the hair... ;D
Red_Mist

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10727 on: Yesterday at 12:15:38 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 12:03:17 pm
The hair. Dude, the hair... ;D
Oh yeah, and his hair! ;D How could I forget that, like a Lloyds Bank advert in full flow.
Davidbowie

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10728 on: Yesterday at 12:23:00 pm
Darwin is what many people describe as 'rough around the edges' - he's got all of the attributes needed to succeed, but he's not currently of a world class level and the hope within the club and with supporters is that he will get there eventually.

However it mustn't be forgotten that we're not talking about an 18 year old who has come straight from the Albanian second division. Nunez is 25 next year, has played for the biggest club in Portugal, represented his country playing alongside one of the best forwards of all time and has been at Liverpool for 18 months.

At what point is the fuse gonna be lit and Nunez becomes that world class PL centre forward who scores 25+ every season? Is it next season? The one after? Because at this very moment he doesn't look at all likely to do that having only scored 4 league goals this season so far.

At some point the 'project' has to be expected to deliver the goods on a consistent basis and take the mantle from Salah as LFC's main goalscorer. I hope Nunez becomes that, but I'm not wholly convinced. A lot of the same applies for Luis Diaz also, but that's another conversation..



classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10729 on: Yesterday at 12:36:51 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:36:18 am
Without wanting to reignite the whole hes crap/hes great debate, but focusing on why the crowd have taken to him, theres loads of fairly obvious reasons why his name is sung that Bennett and anyone who agrees with him are choosing to ignore:-
[snip]
would also add:
-his name is piss easy to chant, and fun too. instantly took off, to a point that no songs are being started for him
-the majority of the support are brilliantly intuitive, and can see he benefits from feeling the love (and it's quick and easy to give it without having to pipe up a song)
-the majority of the support are brilliantly intuitive, and can see he benefits more than most from a kind of 'keep your head up' type response, if something he's tried hasn't come off whereas the crowd wouldn't necessarily feel inclined to do the same for like a Milner type (couldnt think of another two syllable player!)
Red_Mist

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10730 on: Yesterday at 01:21:42 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:36:51 pm
would also add:
-his name is piss easy to chant
That sprung to mind straight straight after Id posted.

Its a bit like how we dont really hate Nottingham Forest (cue someone who does/didprobably most of us late 70s/early 80s when they were a thorn in the side) but really theres not many teams with 3 then 2 syllables :D  Tottingham Hotspur?

Alright, its nothing like that.

Its mainly the hair isnt it.
Wool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10731 on: Yesterday at 02:07:58 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 11, 2023, 06:22:53 pm
Diaz contributes far more to our overall play.
No he doesnt.

Nunez:
Non-Penalty Goals: 0.41   
npxG: Non-Penalty xG: 0.68    
Shots Total: 4.65 
Assists: 0.52 
xAG: Expected Assisted Goals: 0.25 
npxG + xAG:0.93 
Shot-Creating Actions: 3.41

Diaz:
Non-Penalty Goals: 0.29 
npxG: Non-Penalty xG: 0.33 
Shots Total: 2.73 
Assists: 0.00   
xAG: Expected Assisted Goals: 0.11    
npxG + xAG: 0.44 
Shot-Creating Actions: 4.19

All stats per 90 in the league. Ive said it before but Diaz has this weirdly inflated reputation amongst our fanbase compared to our other attackers. Hes our least effective one. The idea that he contributes more is just flat out untrue.
Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10732 on: Yesterday at 02:22:39 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 02:07:58 pm
No he doesnt.

Nunez:
Non-Penalty Goals: 0.41   
npxG: Non-Penalty xG: 0.68    
Shots Total: 4.65 
Assists: 0.52 
xAG: Expected Assisted Goals: 0.25 
npxG + xAG:0.93 
Shot-Creating Actions: 3.41

Diaz:
Non-Penalty Goals: 0.29 
npxG: Non-Penalty xG: 0.33 
Shots Total: 2.73 
Assists: 0.00   
xAG: Expected Assisted Goals: 0.11    
npxG + xAG: 0.44 
Shot-Creating Actions: 4.19

All stats per 90 in the league. Ive said it before but Diaz has this weirdly inflated reputation amongst our fanbase compared to our other attackers. Hes our least effective one. The idea that he contributes more is just flat out untrue.

Put a fork in him, this debate is done.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10733 on: Yesterday at 02:28:24 pm
Go on, name me the strikers in the PL you'd rather have?
Chakan Stevens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10734 on: Yesterday at 02:33:19 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:28:24 pm
Go on, name me the strikers in the PL you'd rather have?

Well he's no Ivan Toney, that's for sure.
smicer07

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10735 on: Yesterday at 02:33:45 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 02:33:19 pm
Well he's no Ivan Toney, that's for sure.

Wanna bet?
Believe

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10736 on: Yesterday at 02:45:46 pm
United at Anfield is exactly his cup of tea - fancy him to do a madness!!
Chakan Stevens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10737 on: Yesterday at 02:47:38 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 02:33:45 pm
Wanna bet?

You missed the joke yeah?
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10738 on: Yesterday at 02:49:52 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 02:07:58 pm
No he doesnt.

Nunez:
Non-Penalty Goals: 0.41   
npxG: Non-Penalty xG: 0.68    
Shots Total: 4.65 
Assists: 0.52 
xAG: Expected Assisted Goals: 0.25 
npxG + xAG:0.93 
Shot-Creating Actions: 3.41

Diaz:
Non-Penalty Goals: 0.29 
npxG: Non-Penalty xG: 0.33 
Shots Total: 2.73 
Assists: 0.00   
xAG: Expected Assisted Goals: 0.11    
npxG + xAG: 0.44 
Shot-Creating Actions: 4.19

All stats per 90 in the league. Ive said it before but Diaz has this weirdly inflated reputation amongst our fanbase compared to our other attackers. Hes our least effective one. The idea that he contributes more is just flat out untrue.

It's because Diaz is more " easy on the eye " as he dribbles past players etc, as Nunez is a " choas " footballer.

Nunez is very effective despite missing chances, we've also scored the most in the league if not the second most.

Stats back up Nunez's effectiveness this season but apparently the fails the eye test because he isn't as clinical as even people like myself would hope but three's more to his game then just scoring as someone else said.
newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10739 on: Yesterday at 03:01:04 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 02:47:38 pm
You missed the joke yeah?

or, did he?
Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10740 on: Yesterday at 03:18:43 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 02:47:38 pm
You missed the joke yeah?

Seems you did too  ;D
Zlen

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10741 on: Yesterday at 03:40:41 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 02:47:38 pm
You missed the joke yeah?

lol
Good one.
Chakan Stevens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10742 on: Yesterday at 04:04:08 pm
cptrios

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10743 on: Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 02:33:45 pm
Wanna bet?

Ok, I get the joke and all, but that still didn't stop me from momentarily thinking that you were literally saying "I bet you money that Darwin Nunez is actually Ivan Toney wearing a remarkable disguise."
smicer07

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10744 on: Yesterday at 10:20:33 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm
Ok, I get the joke and all, but that still didn't stop me from momentarily thinking that you were literally saying "I bet you money that Darwin Nunez is actually Ivan Toney wearing a remarkable disguise."

😂
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10745 on: Yesterday at 11:27:55 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm
Ok, I get the joke and all, but that still didn't stop me from momentarily thinking that you were literally saying "I bet you money that Darwin Nunez is actually Ivan Toney wearing a remarkable disguise."

Toney would take that bet...

🤐😲
PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10746 on: Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 02:07:58 pm
No he doesnt.

Nunez:
Non-Penalty Goals: 0.41   
npxG: Non-Penalty xG: 0.68    
Shots Total: 4.65 
Assists: 0.52 
xAG: Expected Assisted Goals: 0.25 
npxG + xAG:0.93 
Shot-Creating Actions: 3.41

Diaz:
Non-Penalty Goals: 0.29 
npxG: Non-Penalty xG: 0.33 
Shots Total: 2.73 
Assists: 0.00   
xAG: Expected Assisted Goals: 0.11    
npxG + xAG: 0.44 
Shot-Creating Actions: 4.19

All stats per 90 in the league. Ive said it before but Diaz has this weirdly inflated reputation amongst our fanbase compared to our other attackers. Hes our least effective one. The idea that he contributes more is just flat out untrue.
He said "overall play". What you cited here are end product stats, except for the last one (shot creating actions) which actually falls into the overall play category. And Diaz is actually ahead in that stats.

I'm not saying Diaz is contributing more to our overall play at the moment though. He USED TO, before his big injury last season, but he IS NOT NOW. That's why he got that reputation. It's not an inflated one, rather an old one that people are still clinging on.

The thing is Diaz already showed his quality. Well in fact he exceeded expectations when he first came here, then got injured and hasn't regained that level since. Same for Gakpo and Jota. They all more or less hit the ground running and met our expectations so when they're out of form the question is how can we play them back into form. But for Nunez he hasn't met the expectation, which I understand that the price tag plays a role too. His first season, while not bad, can be considered underwhelming, and we were waiting and are still waiting for him to "click". It's really not complicated why Nunez is focused more than the others. 
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10747 on: Today at 12:37:07 am
Darwin is less than 18 months into his LFC career. In his first 18 months with the club, Luis Suarez has scored 21 goals in all competitions, and was at the same age as Darwin is now. So far, Darwin has scored 22 goals for us in all competitions ...
markmywords

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10748 on: Today at 07:24:06 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm
He said "overall play". What you cited here are end product stats, except for the last one (shot creating actions) which actually falls into the overall play category. And Diaz is actually ahead in that stats.

I'm not saying Diaz is contributing more to our overall play at the moment though. He USED TO, before his big injury last season, but he IS NOT NOW. That's why he got that reputation. It's not an inflated one, rather an old one that people are still clinging on.

The thing is Diaz already showed his quality. Well in fact he exceeded expectations when he first came here, then got injured and hasn't regained that level since. Same for Gakpo and Jota. They all more or less hit the ground running and met our expectations so when they're out of form the question is how can we play them back into form. But for Nunez he hasn't met the expectation, which I understand that the price tag plays a role too. His first season, while not bad, can be considered underwhelming, and we were waiting and are still waiting for him to "click". It's really not complicated why Nunez is focused more than the others. 

Good point, a lot of well meaning people spent all of last season essentially saying "WAIT TILL NEXT SEASON, THEN HE WILL EXPLODE" and highlighted his stats from benfica when he did just that.

When this hasn't happened these same folks are either acting surprised that people are underwhelmed or saying "LOOK AT SUAREZ STATS FOR HIS 1ST 18 MONHTS, DARWIN IS GONNA EVOLVE, JUST WAIT AND SEE"

I admire the optimism, but it has it's drawbacks
