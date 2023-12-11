Without wanting to reignite the whole hes crap/hes great debate, but focusing on why the crowd have taken to him, theres loads of fairly obvious reasons why his name is sung that Bennett and anyone who agrees with him are choosing to ignore:-- Hes been unlucky, rattling the woodwork more than most.- He offers something different, that element of chaos. Youd hate to be a defender against him.- Hes scored and assisted a decent number of goals already in his short time at the club.- We want him to succeed and the crowd knows the best way is to give him encouragement, its all about confidence.- He works hard and thats the bare minimum we ask for- He seems a likeable lad, wears his heart on his sleeve, enjoys his footy when its going well.- For all his rough edges, you can see theres huge potential. His pace, the number of times he gets chances, the times hes smashed it into the back of the net.- Newcastle away.It literally took a few minutes and no pauses to type that out. Theres probably plenty more. So say you dont rate him by all means (and posters should be able to say that) but saying you dont understand why his name gets sung means you havent given it too much thought.And at the end of the day, sometimes theres not a huge amount of logic why a player becomes a fans favourite. Some just are. They cause a buzz, an excitement around the ground. And once theyre a favourite, theyre pretty much worshipped forever .right up until the day the sign for Chelsea