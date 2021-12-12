« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10680 on: Today at 05:42:18 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 05:41:15 pm
Is it just the 100 205ers round you that don't join in with these chants then?

I imagine they all sit down in righteous indignation at the chants
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10681 on: Today at 05:42:40 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:40:57 pm
Meanwhile you're a Liverpool "supporter" who's entire account seems to worship 19 clubs and all their players in the league but can't say a nice word about any of our own, it's a bit weird. I know what I prefer.

Yeah, the echo chamber of RAWK where nobody has a different opinion from the next c*nt.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10682 on: Today at 05:43:46 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:42:40 pm
Yeah, the echo chamber of RAWK where nobody has a different opinion from the next c*nt.

It's a bit weird though isn't it? Not got a nice word to say about Liverpool players but all about "being fair" when you're wanking over Dyche or Ten Hag. Each to their own I suppose but don't be surprised when you hammer a Liverpool player that you get a bit of push back on a Liverpool forum.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10683 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:43:46 pm
It's a bit weird though isn't it? Not got a nice word to say about Liverpool players but all about "being fair" when you're wanking over Dyche or Ten Hag. Each to their own I suppose but don't be surprised when you hammer a Liverpool player that you get a bit of push back on a Liverpool forum.

How haven't I got a nice word to say about us? I just call things for how I see them and saying "MO SALAH IS THE BEST IN THE LAND YNWA" isn't exactly interesting to anyone is it?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10684 on: Today at 05:46:02 pm
Thanks for leafing through my posts though, very nice of you.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10685 on: Today at 05:47:13 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:45:02 pm
How haven't I got a nice word to say about us? I just call things for how I see them and saying "MO SALAH IS THE BEST IN THE LAND YNWA" isn't exactly interesting to anyone is it?

And "Is it time to admit he's just a bit poo?" is some super interesting spectacular analysis?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10686 on: Today at 05:47:41 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:47:13 pm
And "Is it time to admit he's just a bit poo?" is some super interesting spectacular analysis?

Got people talking hasn't it ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10687 on: Today at 05:48:36 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:42:40 pm
Yeah, the echo chamber of RAWK where nobody has a different opinion from the next c*nt.

Differences of opinion are allowed, and in most cases welcomed.

Coming on and saying Darwin is shite, you're baffled that the crowd support a Liverpool player, and incorrectly stating he costs us more points than he gains at present isn't going to do you any favours  ;D

If you'd said his finishing can improve, and he is still rough around the edges, I don't think anyone would argue.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10688 on: Today at 05:48:53 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:47:41 pm
Got people talking hasn't it ;)

Can't fault you there it has got people talking about how silly you have been. If that was your goal you've played it well
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10689 on: Today at 05:50:35 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 05:48:36 pm
Differences of opinion are allowed, and in most cases welcomed.

Coming on and saying Darwin is shite, you're baffled that the crowd support a Liverpool player, and incorrectly stating he costs us more points than he gains at present isn't going to do you any favours  ;D

If you'd said his finishing can improve, and he is still rough around the edges, I don't think anyone would argue.

Wasn't expecting everybody to microanalyse every syllable I typed out as I was in the witness stand to be perfectly honest with you, but there you go.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10690 on: Today at 05:56:17 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:50:35 pm
Wasn't expecting everybody to microanalyse every syllable I typed out as I was in the witness stand to be perfectly honest with you, but there you go.

You could have literally said anything else, other than making a rather specific claim that takes a few seconds to see is bollocks.

You still would have got pelters for the flat "This player is shit" comment or the "I can't believe fans chant for a Liverpool player" shout, the more broad sweeping comments but still you would have avoided the stupidity behind the cost us more points stuff
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10691 on: Today at 05:58:00 pm
Yes, the stupidity that was exposed when we uncovered the fact our £80m striker has earned us net one point.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10692 on: Today at 06:01:29 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:58:00 pm
Yes, the stupidity that was exposed when we uncovered the fact our £80m striker has earned us net one point.

I mean it's a stupid way of viewing player contributions in the first place, but even by this stupid metric you were wrong. So not only is it a flawed statement it was wrong within it's own flawed concept. All round a stupid comment to make on multiple levels, it's quite an achievement frankly
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10693 on: Today at 06:01:51 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:58:00 pm
Yes, the stupidity that was exposed when we uncovered the fact our £80m striker has earned us net one point.
But thats simplistic because youre not factoring in his assists.It was initially him losing us points now its him only winning us one point :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10694 on: Today at 06:02:10 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:01:29 pm
I mean it's a stupid way of viewing player contributions in the first place, but even by this stupid metric you were wrong. So not only is it a flawed statement it was wrong within it's own flawed concept. All round a stupid comment to make on multiple levels, it's quite an achievement frankly

And what does it say about you for entertaining it?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10695 on: Today at 06:04:09 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 06:02:10 pm
And what does it say about you for entertaining it?

It says I am bored and find this whole thing rather funny at this stage
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10696 on: Today at 06:04:54 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:04:09 pm
It says I am bored and find this whole thing rather funny at this stage

Same. Glad you took it in the spirit it was intended. Very serious business this internet forum lark isn't it? Jesus Christ. ;D

Here's to a Nunez hat-trick against the Mancs, anyway...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10697 on: Today at 06:06:00 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 06:04:54 pm
Same. Glad you took it in the spirit it was intended. Very serious business this internet forum lark isn't it? Jesus Christ. ;D

Here's to a Nunez hat-trick against the Mancs, anyway...

I'll drink to that  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10698 on: Today at 06:13:03 pm
Christ. The last few pages were a ride.

I think there should probably be the same concerns around Diaz and Gakpo that are around Nunez too.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10699 on: Today at 06:16:05 pm
Just proves that garbage opinions aren't limited to folks on Twitter or here, people who go to the game are just as bad.  Who'd have thought.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10700 on: Today at 06:19:45 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:16:05 pm
Just proves that garbage opinions aren't limited to folks on Twitter or here, people who go to the game are just as bad.  Who'd have thought.

Some would say that thinking opinions that are different to yours are inherently 'bad' is very narcissistic. Some.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10701 on: Today at 06:22:53 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:26:12 pm
Sheer Magnetism genuine question, how can you say Nunez is 5th choice for you as a forward given that he's just way more threatening than Gapko or Diaz? Why would you want Gapko over him, a player who creates less and gets less chances to score? The underlying numbers back up the above too obviously. You might think Nunez isn't good enough but I suspect that means you need to also conclude that Diaz and Gapko aren't either.
Diaz contributes far more to our overall play and Gakpo has mostly been played as a fourth midfielder this season, and then only sporadically. Nunez barely touches the ball for us or at international level, and so all you can judge him by is end product. To be fair, Gakpo and Nunez are probably in a similar position but I wonder how Gakpo would do with a steady run of starts.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10702 on: Today at 06:33:39 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:22:53 pm
Diaz contributes far more to our overall play and Gakpo has mostly been played as a fourth midfielder this season, and then only sporadically. Nunez barely touches the ball for us or at international level, and so all you can judge him by is end product. To be fair, Gakpo and Nunez are probably in a similar position but I wonder how Gakpo would do with a steady run of starts.
But what makes Darwin really different is that hes involved in pretty much everything. We are calm.

- The boss

- The boss
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10703 on: Today at 06:41:28 pm
Play him Thursday to try get his confidence up or rest him?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10704 on: Today at 06:44:41 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 06:02:10 pm
And what does it say about you for entertaining it?

Are we really at the 'well you're the idiot for even engaging with my ridiculous comments' point of the debate?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10705 on: Today at 07:14:40 pm
So whilst unluckily hitting the bar a gazillion times in the two seasons he's been with us he's still effectively one of the club's best ever forwards. We should also remember that this is a team sport and what counts in the end is that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. This season's the very definition of that.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10706 on: Today at 07:44:50 pm
Make no mistake, he'd have been booed off the pitch at some of our rival clubs by now. The support he's had has been great to see.

Doesn't mean you can't question the signing though. If we're in a top four race, he'll suffice. If we're in a title race, I'm not sure he's at the level required.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10707 on: Today at 07:57:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:40:57 pm
Meanwhile you're a Liverpool "supporter" who's entire account seems to worship 19 clubs and all their players in the league but can't say a nice word about any of our own, it's a bit weird. I know what I prefer.

Youre the weirdo lad.

Cant bear to hear anyone be fair to another team without waffling the no sense you do (see above).

Give it a rest you absolute bore. You stalk people to say the same rubbish as above.

I looked at Bennetts recent post history and whilst I disagree with his post about Nunez theres literally nothing to indicate his entire account is about worshipping the other 19 clubs and its players. 

You say this nonsense to everyone who wants to be relatively objective to teams/players outside of Liverpool.

You are getting muted by me so dont bother replying to me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10708 on: Today at 08:09:37 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:22:53 pm
Diaz contributes far more to our overall play and Gakpo has mostly been played as a fourth midfielder this season, and then only sporadically. Nunez barely touches the ball for us or at international level, and so all you can judge him by is end product. To be fair, Gakpo and Nunez are probably in a similar position but I wonder how Gakpo would do with a steady run of starts.

What?

Nunez improved so much since last season with his work rate and link up play. You could take a look at key passes, expected assists, assists, goals etc. and Nunez is a level above Diaz this season.

Seriously, 7 goals, 7 assists, hit the bar lots of times and missed some good opportunities. Still he's producing numbers and evolving whereas the other - unfortunately - hasn't been the same since his injury.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10709 on: Today at 08:23:03 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:57:01 pm
Youre the weirdo lad.

Cant bear to hear anyone be fair to another team without waffling the no sense you do (see above).

Give it a rest you absolute bore. You stalk people to say the same rubbish as above.

I looked at Bennetts recent post history and whilst I disagree with his post about Nunez theres literally nothing to indicate his entire account is about worshipping the other 19 clubs and its players. 

You say this nonsense to everyone who wants to be relatively objective to teams/players outside of Liverpool.

You are getting muted by me so dont bother replying to me.

Nope, I say it to people who constantly put down Liverpool players and constantly praise players/managers from rival teams, it's fucking weird to me and no matter how much you defend yourself constantly doing it it will remain weird.

And you don't need to make a big announcement about pretending to put me on ignore you strange man, no one gives a fuck, you'll reply to me with the same shit in a few days as you often do anyway then hilariously accuse me of "stalking"

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10710 on: Today at 08:26:37 pm
Nunez is obviously going to be judged differently to Diaz and Gakpo, not just because of the price tag but because of his profile when we signed him. He was pretty much the most exciting centre forward in the world, other than the guy who signed for city. An out and out goalscorer who might force us to change our way of playing but would stick the ball in the back of the net week after week. 4 league goals in his second season approaching Christmas is a pretty awful return compared to what we thought we'd be getting. I think most people, even if they really back him, can agree on that part?

Diaz is a proper winger. He should be producing more numbers but he is the only natural winger we have and isn't particularly expected to be hitting 20/30 goals a season. Gakpo, well, a lot of us thought we were signing a winger but he's been deployed as a false 9 and as a midfielder this season and again you don't expect massive numbers as a result.

I'm remaining on the fence to be honest. At this point in time I don't think he's doing enough to be a certain starter and, imagining a circumstance where we need a goal to win the title on the last day of the season and the ball drops to one of our players six yards out, there's quite a long list of players I'd rather it fell to than our number 9. Which is a bit alarming.

That being said the games are coming so thick and fast that we aren't really going to "drop" anyone, he'll keep getting chances on and off and rightly so. You'd quite fancy him against United and Arsenal to go and bang a goal or two in so let's wait and see I suppose. I'd also have to say that his all round game is a hell of a lot better than last season and he does offer something very different. I'd fancy him a bit more as an impact sub at the moment if I was picking our best team.
