Nunez is obviously going to be judged differently to Diaz and Gakpo, not just because of the price tag but because of his profile when we signed him. He was pretty much the most exciting centre forward in the world, other than the guy who signed for city. An out and out goalscorer who might force us to change our way of playing but would stick the ball in the back of the net week after week. 4 league goals in his second season approaching Christmas is a pretty awful return compared to what we thought we'd be getting. I think most people, even if they really back him, can agree on that part?



Diaz is a proper winger. He should be producing more numbers but he is the only natural winger we have and isn't particularly expected to be hitting 20/30 goals a season. Gakpo, well, a lot of us thought we were signing a winger but he's been deployed as a false 9 and as a midfielder this season and again you don't expect massive numbers as a result.



I'm remaining on the fence to be honest. At this point in time I don't think he's doing enough to be a certain starter and, imagining a circumstance where we need a goal to win the title on the last day of the season and the ball drops to one of our players six yards out, there's quite a long list of players I'd rather it fell to than our number 9. Which is a bit alarming.



That being said the games are coming so thick and fast that we aren't really going to "drop" anyone, he'll keep getting chances on and off and rightly so. You'd quite fancy him against United and Arsenal to go and bang a goal or two in so let's wait and see I suppose. I'd also have to say that his all round game is a hell of a lot better than last season and he does offer something very different. I'd fancy him a bit more as an impact sub at the moment if I was picking our best team.