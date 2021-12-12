« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 262 263 264 265 266 [267]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 753437 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,338
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10640 on: Today at 04:40:32 pm »
Why the fuck is someone counting only Premiere League goals then?  Does his goals and involment in Cups and Europe not count?   ::)
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10641 on: Today at 04:47:29 pm »
Well we've won fuck all since he's been here regardless (Community Shield aside) so his goals in other competitions haven't exactly contributed to anything meaningful anyway. The only surprise from that stat is that the stat between expected goals and his actual number isn't higher. And ultimately, he costs us more points than he earns us right now, let's be honest.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,078
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10642 on: Today at 04:51:15 pm »
Since the start of last season

Nunez - 13 goals and 8 assists in 44 league appearances. 0.47 G/A per appearance
Diaz - 7 goals and 2 assists in 32 League appearances. 0.28 G/A per appearance
Jota - 11 goals and 4 assists in 34 league appearances. 0.44 G/A per appearance
Gakpo - 9 goals and 2 assists in 35 league appearances. 0.31 G/A per appearance

Sound.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,078
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10643 on: Today at 04:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:47:29 pm
Well we've won fuck all since he's been here regardless (Community Shield aside) so his goals in other competitions haven't exactly contributed to anything meaningful anyway. The only surprise from that stat is that the stat between expected goals and his actual number isn't higher. And ultimately, he costs us more points than he earns us right now, let's be honest.

Well that's just a blatant lie  :lmao

We've also won nothing since Gakpo joined. Should we ship him out too? What about Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch? No trophies between them. Useless bastards eh?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:54:16 pm by Barneys Night Before Christmas »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10644 on: Today at 04:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:47:29 pm
Well we've won fuck all since he's been here regardless (Community Shield aside) so his goals in other competitions haven't exactly contributed to anything meaningful anyway. The only surprise from that stat is that the stat between expected goals and his actual number isn't higher. And ultimately, he costs us more points than he earns us right now, let's be honest.

Go on then, what points has he cost us?
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10645 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:51:15 pm
Since the start of last season

Nunez - 13 goals and 8 assists in 44 league appearances. 0.47 G/A per appearance
Diaz - 7 goals and 2 assists in 32 League appearances. 0.28 G/A per appearance
Jota - 11 goals and 4 assists in 34 league appearances. 0.44 G/A per appearance
Gakpo - 9 goals and 2 assists in 35 league appearances. 0.31 G/A per appearance

Sound.

That's lovely, but have you actually tuned in to any of our games?
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,669
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10646 on: Today at 04:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:51:56 pm
Well that's just a blatant lie  :lmao

Fucking hell, Couldnt believe it when I read that shite :lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,338
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10647 on: Today at 04:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:47:29 pm
Well we've won fuck all since he's been here regardless (Community Shield aside) so his goals in other competitions haven't exactly contributed to anything meaningful anyway. The only surprise from that stat is that the stat between expected goals and his actual number isn't higher. And ultimately, he costs us more points than he earns us right now, let's be honest.

The stupidity of this post deserves to be laughed at by evreyone who sees it.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,078
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10648 on: Today at 04:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:52:37 pm
That's lovely, but have you actually tuned in to any of our games?

I'd imagine since the start of last season I've probably missed at most 2 if any at all.

I see Darwin contributing more G/A per appearance than all of our forwards except Salah.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,078
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10649 on: Today at 04:57:32 pm »
I'll be generous and give you 2 points dropped at Luton. But I'm taking away the 3 points he got us at Newcastle. So we're a point up straight off the bat.

Go on then, what other games has he cost us points?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10650 on: Today at 04:58:27 pm »
I've never seen somebody worshipped in the same way Nunez is in my whole time following the club. The fanbase is so desperate for him to be a hit they've lost their collective minds.

He swings an airshot from six yards out and the ground breaks into a "NUNEZ! NUNEZ! NUNEZ!" shout. It's baffling.

Say what you want but if Salah left tomorrow and we were relying on this fella to be our main source of goals we'd be up shit creek. Fact.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,338
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10651 on: Today at 05:00:03 pm »
But Salah isn;t leaving tomorrow so shut the fuck up.

And we won't repalce Salah like for like as that's virtually impossible, we'll adapt differently.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,078
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10652 on: Today at 05:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:58:27 pm
I've never seen somebody worshipped in the same way Nunez is in my whole time following the club. The fanbase is so desperate for him to be a hit they've lost their collective minds.

He swings an airshot from six yards out and the ground breaks into a "NUNEZ! NUNEZ! NUNEZ!" shout. It's baffling.

Say what you want but if Salah left tomorrow and we were relying on this fella to be our main source of goals we'd be up shit creek. Fact.

Just so we're clear, you're baffled that the Anfield crowd supports a Liverpool player and want him to succeed?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10653 on: Today at 05:02:14 pm »
The fucking saltiness from everybody here because I've dared question him says it all. Laughable. Of course I want him to succeed. But let's be balanced at the very least. There's people in the ground who can't stand him. And he regularly does braindead things that are hard to defend.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,734
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10654 on: Today at 05:02:43 pm »
Don't really care if Darwin reaches his xg numbers. He is second in goal contributions in all comps between goals and assists. Mo is our primary goal scorer and playmaker anyway. Darwin has contributed to 15% of our total goals compared to Mo's 26%. Darwin has more contributions than Diaz and Gakpo combined. That's not bad. I think Darwin can do more, but I don't think he is under performing that much. Klopp has always had a high volume philosophy with respect to shots and creating chances. Darwin could be more clinical, but we're still on for a quadruple almost halfway through the season in no small part because of him. 
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10655 on: Today at 05:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:58:27 pm
I've never seen somebody worshipped in the same way Nunez is in my whole time following the club. The fanbase is so desperate for him to be a hit they've lost their collective minds.

He swings an airshot from six yards out and the ground breaks into a "NUNEZ! NUNEZ! NUNEZ!" shout. It's baffling.

Say what you want but if Salah left tomorrow and we were relying on this fella to be our main source of goals we'd be up shit creek. Fact.

Oh woe is me the fans chant for a player who works hard and plays well.

Maybe if this collective losing of minds is unacceptable maybe you should try another club. I hear that Chelsea will take absolutely anyone. Or Man City, you'll fit right in with all the other people not watching the game.

Or maybe we just need Ivan Toney to turn you around, make you feel at ease
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10656 on: Today at 05:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:03:12 pm
Oh woe is me the fans chant for a player who works hard and plays well.

Maybe if this collective losing of minds is unacceptable maybe you should try another club. I hear that Chelsea will take absolutely anyone. Or Man City, you'll fit right in with all the other people not watching the game.

Or maybe we just need Ivan Toney to turn you around, make you feel at ease

Zzzzzzz
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,078
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10657 on: Today at 05:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:02:14 pm
The fucking saltiness from everybody here because I've dared question him says it all. Laughable. Of course I want him to succeed. But let's be balanced at the very least. There's people in the ground who can't stand him. And he regularly does braindead things that are hard to defend.

Let's be balanced he says  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,078
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10658 on: Today at 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:31:41 pm
Is it time to admit he's just a bit poo?
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:47:29 pm
Well we've won fuck all since he's been here regardless (Community Shield aside) so his goals in other competitions haven't exactly contributed to anything meaningful anyway. The only surprise from that stat is that the stat between expected goals and his actual number isn't higher. And ultimately, he costs us more points than he earns us right now, let's be honest.
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:52:37 pm
That's lovely, but have you actually tuned in to any of our games?
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:58:27 pm
I've never seen somebody worshipped in the same way Nunez is in my whole time following the club. The fanbase is so desperate for him to be a hit they've lost their collective minds.

He swings an airshot from six yards out and the ground breaks into a "NUNEZ! NUNEZ! NUNEZ!" shout. It's baffling.

Say what you want but if Salah left tomorrow and we were relying on this fella to be our main source of goals we'd be up shit creek. Fact.

Balanced.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,734
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10659 on: Today at 05:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 05:04:32 pm
Let's be balanced he says  ;D

Don't be fucking salty, though...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10660 on: Today at 05:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:02:14 pm
The fucking saltiness from everybody here because I've dared question him says it all. Laughable. Of course I want him to succeed. But let's be balanced at the very least. There's people in the ground who can't stand him. And he regularly does braindead things that are hard to defend.

Again I would like to ask, what points has he lost us compared to the points we have gained with him in the team this season. That was one of the points of question you raised so show your workings out.

I could say in the games we lost points, he didn't come on against Spurs, he assisted a goal against Brighton, if you want to be a dick you can say he cost us 2 points against Luton but by the same method used there he gained us two against Newcastle. So is Darwin the sole reason we lost points away at City because that's the only game left.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10661 on: Today at 05:07:33 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Today at 05:06:39 pm
Don't be fucking salty, though...

If we are being salty Bennett is Malding
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10662 on: Today at 05:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 05:06:11 pm
Balanced.

Just trying to bring you guys down from the ceiling.

What that xG stat says to me is that we are a juggernaut of a side who, with a more composed striker, would be streamrolling more teams.

Do I think he's the worst player in the world? Obviously not. Do I think he's particularly good enough? Not really.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10663 on: Today at 05:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:08:09 pm
Just trying to bring you guys down from the ceiling.

What that xG stat says to me is that we are a juggernaut of a side who, with a more composed striker, would be streamrolling more teams.

Do I think he's the worst player in the world? Obviously not. Do I think he's particularly good enough? Not really.

Has anyone got a stat of what our xG is like when he isn't playing? By the eye test I would say it falls through the floor as we become less attacking and don't have someone like Nunez getting into the positions to create chances.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,078
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10664 on: Today at 05:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:08:09 pm
Just trying to bring you guys down from the ceiling.

What that xG stat says to me is that we are a juggernaut of a side who, with a more composed striker, would be streamrolling more teams.

Do I think he's the worst player in the world? Obviously not. Do I think he's particularly good enough? Not really.

You said

Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:47:29 pm
And ultimately, he costs us more points than he earns us right now, let's be honest.

Winning 5-0 every week would be great, but you get the same amount of points for a 2-1 win as you do a 5-0 win.

As has been pointed out, you can have the 2 points dropped at Luton to fit in with your statement, but you have to concede the 3 points gained at Newcastle. So thats +1 gained by him.

Chelsea A - Was he at fault for not winning?
Spurs A - Was he at fault for not winning?
Brighton A - Was he at fault for not winning?
Toulouse A - Was he at fault for not winning?
Man city A - Was he at fault for not winning?

Just answer the question.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,971
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10665 on: Today at 05:17:12 pm »
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10666 on: Today at 05:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 05:14:40 pm
You said

Winning 5-0 every week would be great, but you get the same amount of points for a 2-1 win as you do a 5-0 win.

As has been pointed out, you can have the 2 points dropped at Luton to fit in with your statement, but you have to concede the 3 points gained at Newcastle. So thats +1 gained by him.

Chelsea A - Was he at fault for not winning?
Spurs A - Was he at fault for not winning?
Brighton A - Was he at fault for not winning?
Toulouse A - Was he at fault for not winning?
Man city A - Was he at fault for not winning?

Just answer the question.

How about we take a look back into last season?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,762
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10667 on: Today at 05:20:29 pm »
Oh, this thread is becoming as dramatic as a Greek tragedy - a Beautiful Theory slain by and Ugly Fact...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10668 on: Today at 05:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:19:06 pm
How about we take a look back into last season?

Because what sort of psycho fan looks back over previous years to blame a player currently. I mean I guess the type of psycho fan who Tally's up personal responsibility for points lost to a single player rather than the collective team but still

But if you want to include last year knock yourself out and show your workings - what points did we lose
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,078
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10669 on: Today at 05:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:19:06 pm
How about we take a look back into last season?

How about no?

Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:47:29 pm
And ultimately, he costs us more points than he earns us right now, let's be honest.

They're your words, not anyone else's.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10670 on: Today at 05:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:51:15 pm
Since the start of last season

Nunez - 13 goals and 8 assists in 44 league appearances. 0.47 G/A per appearance
Diaz - 7 goals and 2 assists in 32 League appearances. 0.28 G/A per appearance
Jota - 11 goals and 4 assists in 34 league appearances. 0.44 G/A per appearance
Gakpo - 9 goals and 2 assists in 35 league appearances. 0.31 G/A per appearance

Sound.

Sheer Magnetism genuine question, how can you say Nunez is 5th choice for you as a forward given that he's just way more threatening than Gapko or Diaz? Why would you want Gapko over him, a player who creates less and gets less chances to score? The underlying numbers back up the above too obviously. You might think Nunez isn't good enough but I suspect that means you need to also conclude that Diaz and Gapko aren't either.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 262 263 264 265 266 [267]   Go Up
« previous next »
 