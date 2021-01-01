I find it a surprise that people are themselves surprised that he's discussed so much. We paid big money for him, and he's a totally different kind of forward to what we've had under Jurgen and his style of play naturally leads to a lot of debate and dialogue.



You can't deny there is a clear element of frustration with Darwin, despite all of his promise and potential. That is going to get people talking. And when the stat loyalists tell you he's going to do A, B and C and those things don't materialise, that is going to stir up discussion too.



A rough diamond he certainly is. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see him go on a run over the festive period, but then he needs to continue that further on.