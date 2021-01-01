« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10600 on: Today at 03:43:35 am
I think its pretty damning that since the Newcastle game, the comments on Darwin have generally been:

- Due a goal soon
- Hes gonna smash 2-3 tomorrow
- Unlucky
- Desperately needs a goal
- Due a goal soon
- Hes gonna get a hat-rick tomorrow 😂

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10601 on: Today at 04:41:49 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:44:07 pm
Mate, do one. Honestly, I couldn't praise him any more for his overall contribution so don't start saying I'm picking things to death. I love the lad and won't be called out by you and your exagerations.

Ill do one mate cos ya probably ban me if I said something no worries but bit ironic youre telling me Im exaggerating
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10602 on: Today at 08:35:06 am
Needs to be more aware of the offside trap.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10603 on: Today at 09:14:37 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:02:09 am
Lmao is this for real? Ronaldo moved central because his finishing, including header, and movement was unreal (and still is) while he was losing his pace with age. Had Ronaldo kept playing on the wing, he would still be great but would have nowhere near the numbers he produced once he hit 30s.

The same can also be applied to any complete forward type player like Salah. You can clearly see he has lost his pace now. When was the last time Salah actually beat defenders with his pace and dribbling? Instead he's still popping up at the right place to score tons of goals, while also improving his playmaking game.

It's bold to move Salah central permanently, but he's 31 now and maybe in doing so we can still have one of the best forwards of this generation starting for us until he's 35, like Benzema and Ronaldo and Lewandowski, instead of selling him to Saudi next summer and thinking about replacing him (you can't).
Spot on.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10604 on: Today at 12:44:27 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:02:09 am
Lmao is this for real? Ronaldo moved central because his finishing, including header, and movement was unreal (and still is) while he was losing his pace with age. Had Ronaldo kept playing on the wing, he would still be great but would have nowhere near the numbers he produced once he hit 30s.


Except that is not true. Ronaldo was pretty much dead-on an average finisher (he scored 4 more goals than expected in his European career). What made him elite was his movement and positioning. He's a perfect example of how finishing ability is one of the least important skills in being a great goalscorer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10605 on: Today at 02:23:45 pm
Stop talking about Ronaldo and Salah in the Nunez thread, you dweebs..
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10606 on: Today at 02:35:27 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:23:45 pm
Stop talking about Ronaldo and Salah in the Nunez thread, you dweebs..

Its about finishing - a point apposite to Nunez. Other players may be mentioned to discuss a point
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10607 on: Today at 02:41:52 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:02:09 am
Lmao is this for real? Ronaldo moved central because his finishing, including header, and movement was unreal (and still is) while he was losing his pace with age. Had Ronaldo kept playing on the wing, he would still be great but would have nowhere near the numbers he produced once he hit 30s.

The same can also be applied to any complete forward type player like Salah. You can clearly see he has lost his pace now. When was the last time Salah actually beat defenders with his pace and dribbling? Instead he's still popping up at the right place to score tons of goals, while also improving his playmaking game.

It's bold to move Salah central permanently, but he's 31 now and maybe in doing so we can still have one of the best forwards of this generation starting for us until he's 35, like Benzema and Ronaldo and Lewandowski, instead of selling him to Saudi next summer and thinking about replacing him (you can't).

Except all the players you have mentioned are all physically bigger than Salah.

That is why we have played the likes of Firmino, Nunez and Gakpo through the middle and smaller players like Mane, Salah, Jota and Diaz out wide.

Salah for me simply doesn't have the height or physical presence to be played through the middle as a 9.

He is much better starting wide where it is easier to find space and then drifting inside.

The only way he could play inside would be as a 10 or in a 4-4-2. Neither of which systems we employ.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10608 on: Today at 02:53:20 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:02:09 am
Lmao is this for real? Ronaldo moved central because his finishing, including header, and movement was unreal (and still is) while he was losing his pace with age. Had Ronaldo kept playing on the wing, he would still be great but would have nowhere near the numbers he produced once he hit 30s.

The same can also be applied to any complete forward type player like Salah. You can clearly see he has lost his pace now. When was the last time Salah actually beat defenders with his pace and dribbling? Instead he's still popping up at the right place to score tons of goals, while also improving his playmaking game.

It's bold to move Salah central permanently, but he's 31 now and maybe in doing so we can still have one of the best forwards of this generation starting for us until he's 35, like Benzema and Ronaldo and Lewandowski, instead of selling him to Saudi next summer and thinking about replacing him (you can't).

It is, however Ronaldo has always missed a glut of easy chances as well. His chance conversion stats are actually poor, he juts get that many chances. Real put chance after chance on a plate for him so even if he missed 2 sitters, he'd get another one soon after.  Not to mention the ridiculous number of penalties he scores which pads the stats.

Ronaldo's movement in the box is flawless though to keep getting the chances (always hyper alert) and that's where Darwin needs to improve, along with his finishing. Jota has better movement.

I'd put Cavani in a similar vain. Not a great finisher but exceptional movement in the box. Suarez as well.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10609 on: Today at 06:23:16 pm
I find it a surprise that people are themselves surprised that he's discussed so much. We paid big money for him, and he's a totally different kind of forward to what we've had under Jurgen and his style of play naturally leads to a lot of debate and dialogue.

You can't deny there is a clear element of frustration with Darwin, despite all of his promise and potential. That is going to get people talking. And when the stat loyalists tell you he's going to do A, B and C and those things don't materialise, that is going to stir up discussion too.

A rough diamond he certainly is. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see him go on a run over the festive period, but then he needs to continue that further on.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10610 on: Today at 06:48:26 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 06:23:16 pm
I find it a surprise that people are themselves surprised that he's discussed so much. We paid big money for him, and he's a totally different kind of forward to what we've had under Jurgen and his style of play naturally leads to a lot of debate and dialogue.

You can't deny there is a clear element of frustration with Darwin, despite all of his promise and potential. That is going to get people talking. And when the stat loyalists tell you he's going to do A, B and C and those things don't materialise, that is going to stir up discussion too.

A rough diamond he certainly is. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see him go on a run over the festive period, but then he needs to continue that further on.

All reasonable points. The only thing that really bothers me is the extreme end of the criticism, which includes treating every chance he misses as a sitter and laying the blame for poor performances on him when he's nowhere near the poorest performer. I suppose the latter is to be expected when you're the most expensive attacker on the pitch, but it doesn't make it any less annoying.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10611 on: Today at 07:09:41 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 06:48:26 pm
All reasonable points. The only thing that really bothers me is the extreme end of the criticism, which includes treating every chance he misses as a sitter and laying the blame for poor performances on him when he's nowhere near the poorest performer. I suppose the latter is to be expected when you're the most expensive attacker on the pitch, but it doesn't make it any less annoying.

Let's see how it pans out. I'm positive. It's a tough act to follow from the front three we have just had. They are doing well. Nunez needs to get better or more consistant. We need to be prepared to let him, and if he doesn't, he doesn't and we change it. Not much more discussion from me on that. I love him and it's exciting to watch whilst the teams doing well.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10612 on: Today at 07:10:06 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 12:44:27 pm
Except that is not true. Ronaldo was pretty much dead-on an average finisher (he scored 4 more goals than expected in his European career). What made him elite was his movement and positioning. He's a perfect example of how finishing ability is one of the least important skills in being a great goalscorer
That's two outrageous statements in one paragraph. But it's not the place to discuss about Ronaldo so I won't go on further.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10613 on: Today at 07:42:23 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 06:23:16 pm
I find it a surprise that people are themselves surprised that he's discussed so much. We paid big money for him, and he's a totally different kind of forward to what we've had under Jurgen and his style of play naturally leads to a lot of debate and dialogue.

You can't deny there is a clear element of frustration with Darwin, despite all of his promise and potential. That is going to get people talking. And when the stat loyalists tell you he's going to do A, B and C and those things don't materialise, that is going to stir up discussion too.

A rough diamond he certainly is. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see him go on a run over the festive period, but then he needs to continue that further on.

Good post. We are not at the end of the Nunez journey. So let's see. Depends on what peoples patience thresholds are given how they react.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10614 on: Today at 07:47:46 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 07:10:06 pm
That's two outrageous statements in one paragraph. But it's not the place to discuss about Ronaldo so I won't go on further.

The numbers bear it out overwhelmingly for both - though we can discuss it in the context of Nunez if you prefer. There is no evidence for the counter-position. Messi (by far the best finisher with any decent sample size) still only owes 30 goals to being the best finisher alive. The vast majority of prolific goal scorers are not significantly above average finishers (many are even below average - Benzema, Lewandoski, Cavani & Neymar for example). Being a good finisher is not predictive of being a good goal scorer. Movement, positioning (and as a derivative shot volume) are predictive of being a good goal scorer.

Nunez has brilliant movement and good shot volume. Being in the position to take the shots is the best predicter of future goals. Not 'finishing'.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10615 on: Today at 09:34:08 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 07:47:46 pm
The numbers bear it out overwhelmingly for both - though we can discuss it in the context of Nunez if you prefer. There is no evidence for the counter-position. Messi (by far the best finisher with any decent sample size) still only owes 30 goals to being the best finisher alive. The vast majority of prolific goal scorers are not significantly above average finishers (many are even below average - Benzema, Lewandoski, Cavani & Neymar for example). Being a good finisher is not predictive of being a good goal scorer. Movement, positioning (and as a derivative shot volume) are predictive of being a good goal scorer.

Nunez has brilliant movement and good shot volume. Being in the position to take the shots is the best predicter of future goals. Not 'finishing'.

That Messi stat is absolutely wild. Makes you rethink everything you thought you knew about finishing.
