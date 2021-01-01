« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,555
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 04:12:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:08:09 pm
Ironic sarcasm.

No doubt the Germans have a polysyllabic word for it.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10561 on: Yesterday at 04:14:59 pm »
The worst part about the offsides is that he generally starts offside, and then just stays offside. With his pace he just doesn't need to be on the last line all the time, but I guess it's the desperation to impress. I'm sure it will get sorted.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10562 on: Yesterday at 04:30:01 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:06:45 pm
Jesus Christ mate just give a rest I doubt many people will entertain anything you say in the future despite an angry reaction.

You just spout shit for the sake of it.
What shit? I provided a very reasonable take, that he was threatening in midweek because of the space he had, and he wasn't today because he had not.  It's not even a criticism of Nunez lol.

It's people like you who should give it a rest. It's fucking weird in this thread that criticizing Nunez aside, now even not praising him on every occassion is also considered a crime by snowflakes like you.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10563 on: Yesterday at 04:35:40 pm »
I'd like to see him play with Elliott
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10564 on: Yesterday at 04:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 04:35:40 pm
I'd like to see him play with Elliott
Ewwww.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10565 on: Yesterday at 04:38:27 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 04:30:01 pm
What shit? I provided a very reasonable take, that he was threatening in midweek because of the space he had, and he wasn't today because he had not.  It's not even a criticism of Nunez lol.

It's people like you who should give it a rest. It's fucking weird in this thread that criticizing Nunez aside, now even not praising him on every occassion is also considered a crime by snowflakes like you.

Don't consider it a crime, just stick to talking about facts instead of making absolute bullshit and posting innuendos on a performance you idiot its quite clear.

Was barely involved today, just like everyone else until the red card. Don't just spout absolute bullshit then when someone corrects what you ask resort to calling them names.

Just spinning in circles to defend yourself after I pointed out his first two passes were completed.

Go enjoy your day were fucken top of the league.
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10566 on: Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 04:10:49 pm
He just needs to watch the offsides a bit more, he can't be blamed for the first half performance for we produced nothing for the forward players. I still say he'll come good, I would love both him and Diaz to get a goal soon, and build from that.

The offside thing is another interesting one. From my utterly clueless perspective, it seems like something that shouldn't be all that hard to resolve. Yet it seems like he's offside all the time - I'm genuinely surprised that it's only been 11 times this season according to the official stats page. Though he is the league leader!

Pretty unpleasant game for him today. I don't think he did much wrong, and he had a few typical flashes of excitement, but the whole attack looked miserable for the first 2/3 of the match. I still kind of feel like the best use of him is coming off the bench in the 60th minute or so to throw a bit of TNT into the pond.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10567 on: Yesterday at 05:23:57 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm
The offside thing is another interesting one. From my utterly clueless perspective, it seems like something that shouldn't be all that hard to resolve. Yet it seems like he's offside all the time - I'm genuinely surprised that it's only been 11 times this season according to the official stats page. Though he is the league leader!

Pretty unpleasant game for him today. I don't think he did much wrong, and he had a few typical flashes of excitement, but the whole attack looked miserable for the first 2/3 of the match. I still kind of feel like the best use of him is coming off the bench in the 60th minute or so to throw a bit of TNT into the pond.
He's quick enough to delay his run a bit. Seems too eager.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10568 on: Yesterday at 05:31:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:23:57 pm
He's quick enough to delay his run a bit. Seems too eager.
I think this is a tactic he uses. Look at the chance he had against Sheffield United, from his perspective hes offside but hes gambling on one of the full backs dropping a little deeper and playing him onside, which they did. Similar to what Invaghi did throughout his career.

Has to be said also there were two off-sides against Fulham that on replay, looked level. Considering linesman are told to keep their flags down unless its clear seemed very harsh to give.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,410
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10569 on: Yesterday at 05:44:07 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 12:17:34 pm
Uh the space is across the keeper which he tried to do, you're honestly just trying to pick his chances to death ....
Mate, do one. Honestly, I couldn't praise him any more for his overall contribution so don't start saying I'm picking things to death. I love the lad and won't be called out by you and your exagerations.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10570 on: Yesterday at 07:30:45 pm »
I'd consider trying him on the left again. Less pressure to be the main scorer, he can see across the line which might help with his offsides a bit and it gives us a chance to give Diaz a break. It also allows us to make use of Gakpo's link play while keeping Nunez's threat in behind. His defensive workrate when he plays there is pretty decent too, and he's shown he can roast fullbacks when given the chance to isolate them.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,075
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10571 on: Yesterday at 07:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:30:45 pm
I'd consider trying him on the left again. Less pressure to be the main scorer, he can see across the line which might help with his offsides a bit and it gives us a chance to give Diaz a break. It also allows us to make use of Gakpo's link play while keeping Nunez's threat in behind. His defensive workrate when he plays there is pretty decent too, and he's shown he can roast fullbacks when given the chance to isolate them.

Thing is his link up with Salah has been really good and I didnt at all like him on the left. I think we need to keep him central because he is still contributing a hell of a lot. But we do need him to score more.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10572 on: Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:39:23 pm
Thing is his link up with Salah has been really good and I didnt at all like him on the left. I think we need to keep him central because he is still contributing a hell of a lot. But we do need him to score more.

I think he struggled on the left when he first arrived but his all around game was quite poor then. His game has come on significantly since and he's assisted Salah a couple of times by playing a pass from the left.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,630
  • ...All the best
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10573 on: Yesterday at 08:01:29 pm »
United and Arsenal are his kind of games.

I'm convinced he's gonna do extremely well in these fixtures.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,294
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10574 on: Yesterday at 08:17:05 pm »
I was a huge advocate of moving him central, thinking he would explode into life and bang the goals in but that just hasn't happened. At this stage I'm not sure he's doing enough to have that position nailed down. I'd really like to see Salah playing central, Elliot getting a run of games on the right and Nunez back on the left competing with Diaz.

I have to say as much as I have backed him and will continue to back him, he has absolutely done my head in these last few weeks with the missed sitters and, today, the boneheaded offsides. There was one in the first minute of the second half today where Alisson played a decent long ball forward and he was offside from the kick, it's so basic and so frustrating. His all round game was no worse than most, it was tough with no service but for me it was no coincidence at all that we started looking dangerous the second Salah moved inside and we had some natural width on the right through Elliot and Gomez.

Nunez can still be a special player for us but we've got one of the greatest goalscorers in our history struggling to get in games out on the right wing. If Nunez isn't scoring a goal a game then Mo ought to be in that position regularly IMO. A ridiculously high bar obviously but that's the competition.

The games are coming thick and fast so it's not like I'm saying I want him on the bench for weeks at a time, and games against United and Arsenal may well suit him better, but for me at the moment the front three aren't performing well enough as a unit and I think it's worth trying something else.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:19:14 pm by alonsoisared »
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,051
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10575 on: Yesterday at 08:52:42 pm »
There is no question that the raw potential and desire is there, but I worry that he'll have to become a bit more reliable soon to really make it at this level. He's great at making it to the ball, but he's miskicking it just a bit too often.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,842
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10576 on: Yesterday at 09:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:30:45 pm
I'd consider trying him on the left again. Less pressure to be the main scorer, he can see across the line which might help with his offsides a bit and it gives us a chance to give Diaz a break. It also allows us to make use of Gakpo's link play while keeping Nunez's threat in behind. His defensive workrate when he plays there is pretty decent too, and he's shown he can roast fullbacks when given the chance to isolate them.

Yep.
Logged

Offline Legoland

  • Plazzie Brick Lid :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10577 on: Yesterday at 09:01:34 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:17:05 pm
I was a huge advocate of moving him central, thinking he would explode into life and bang the goals in but that just hasn't happened. At this stage I'm not sure he's doing enough to have that position nailed down. I'd really like to see Salah playing central, Elliot getting a run of games on the right and Nunez back on the left competing with Diaz.

I have to say as much as I have backed him and will continue to back him, he has absolutely done my head in these last few weeks with the missed sitters and, today, the boneheaded offsides. There was one in the first minute of the second half today where Alisson played a decent long ball forward and he was offside from the kick, it's so basic and so frustrating. His all round game was no worse than most, it was tough with no service but for me it was no coincidence at all that we started looking dangerous the second Salah moved inside and we had some natural width on the right through Elliot and Gomez.

Nunez can still be a special player for us but we've got one of the greatest goalscorers in our history struggling to get in games out on the right wing. If Nunez isn't scoring a goal a game then Mo ought to be in that position regularly IMO. A ridiculously high bar obviously but that's the competition.

The games are coming thick and fast so it's not like I'm saying I want him on the bench for weeks at a time, and games against United and Arsenal may well suit him better, but for me at the moment the front three aren't performing well enough as a unit and I think it's worth trying something else.

I agree with pretty much all of this.

Especially the fact that we look most threatening when Mo plays more central. In my opinion his first 2 seasons, when he was playing a few games more centrally... That was the most dangerous we ever looked. With shaq on the right wing and Mo a bit more central.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10578 on: Yesterday at 09:27:00 pm »
So we have a player who plays right wing, has done an incredible job in that position of scoring 200 goals, who says they prefer playing right wing, but RAWK says they should go central.

Unbelievable.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,294
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10579 on: Yesterday at 09:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:27:00 pm
So we have a player who plays right wing, has done an incredible job in that position of scoring 200 goals, who says they prefer playing right wing, but RAWK says they should go central.

Unbelievable.
Why do you think Ronaldo, a goal a game winger, ended up playing as a centre forward?

Salah is neither as quick as he used to be or as good at beating a man one on one. He is however lethal in front of goal and absolutely superb at receiving the ball in tight spaces. He is also extremely good at playing through balls which he would be better placed to do in the middle.

We are really struggling to get him involved in games at the moment because we're asking him to provide the width we lose due to Trent's new position. As soon as we make the changes and allow him to get inside more we look twice as threatening.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10580 on: Yesterday at 09:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:27:00 pm
So we have a player who plays right wing, has done an incredible job in that position of scoring 200 goals, who says they prefer playing right wing, but RAWK says they should go central.

Unbelievable.

Trent got an obscene amount of assists as a traditional right back yet we moved him, Gerrard was a hugely prolific scorer for us yet we moved him to a 6 position, Gakpo was a regular goalscorer on the left for PSV but we moved him central, Ronaldo was one of the best left forwards in the world and he ended up playing centrally, etc, etc, etc.

I don't necessarily agree that moving him central is the solution, I think we're too lacking in right-sided forwards to make that move, but suggesting he shouldn't based on past stats isn't really a great argument. He's getting older and doesn't have the blistering pace to burn past 2-3 players any more, so moving him central isn't a wild concept.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,296
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10581 on: Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm »
congratulations alonsoisared, I guess, for becoming RAWK ;D no pressure, but you represent us all now. don't fuck it up
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10582 on: Yesterday at 09:40:51 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 09:37:34 pm
Why do you think Ronaldo, a goal a game winger, ended up playing as a centre forward?

Cos hes a fucking Prima Donna who played where he wanted to and where he needed to do the least amount of running?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10583 on: Yesterday at 09:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:39:55 pm
Trent got an obscene amount of assists as a traditional right back yet we moved him, Gerrard was a hugely prolific scorer for us yet we moved him to a 6 position, Gakpo was a regular goalscorer on the left for PSV but we moved him central, Ronaldo was one of the best left forwards in the world and he ended up playing centrally, etc, etc, etc.

Gerrard was about 35 when we moved him to a #6 position. Im not sure what Gakpo is doing in this conversation with Salah, Ronaldo and Gerrard.

Salah is till producing the goods week in and week out as a right winger. He prefers to play there, others wanted to move positions as that where they preferred to play.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,201
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10584 on: Yesterday at 09:50:42 pm »
He's a player whose brilliance is more suited when against teams that actually play against us, as that is more likely to leave him space to run into. He struggles with teams playing 'park the bus' (but gets more joy against these sorts of teams when he comes on fresh against tiring opposition)

It's up to Klopp to deploy him correctly. With 5 quality forwards, we have the ability to go 'horses for courses'. When one or two are out, though, there are times we need to play a forward line that's not optimum.

I think that, as he gets older, wiser and more experienced, he'll be a threat in more circumstances.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,294
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10585 on: Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm
congratulations alonsoisared, I guess, for becoming RAWK ;D no pressure, but you represent us all now. don't fuck it up
about time someone took me seriously round here ;D
Logged

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,201
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10586 on: Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:27:00 pm
So we have a player who plays right wing, has done an incredible job in that position of scoring 200 goals, who says they prefer playing right wing, but RAWK says they should go central.

Unbelievable.


Salah's best goalscoring form has come when he's effectively played inside-right, with Mane inside-left and Firmino as a 9/10 hybrid. In that system, Trent and Robertson provided the width.

We've moved away from that system (we no longer have players who brought what Mane & Firmino did) and, whilst he's still an amazing player positioning wider on the right, he gets fewer clear goalscoring chances.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10587 on: Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm

Salah's best goalscoring form has come when he's effectively played inside-right, with Mane inside-left and Firmino as a 9/10 hybrid. In that system, Trent and Robertson provided the width.

We've moved away from that system (we no longer have players who brought what Mane & Firmino did) and, whilst he's still an amazing player positioning wider on the right, he gets fewer clear goalscoring chances.
Yeah, the second highest scorer in the league has been struggling recently.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,201
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10588 on: Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm

We've moved away from that system (we no longer have players who brought what Mane & Firmino did) and, whilst he's still an amazing player positioning wider on the right, he gets fewer clear goalscoring chances.


Saying that, I think Nunez would be effective in the inside-left channel (Salah inside right) if we had a player with the cunning and workrate of Firmino. We potentially have two or three on the books, but it's clear Klopp doesn't want to play that system and, with Trent in that inverted role and Robertson getting on a little, we'd lack personnel to consistently provide width to stretch teams.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Legoland

  • Plazzie Brick Lid :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10589 on: Yesterday at 10:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:27:00 pm
So we have a player who plays right wing, has done an incredible job in that position of scoring 200 goals, who says they prefer playing right wing, but RAWK says they should go central.

Unbelievable.

How narrow minded do you have to completely ignore the point being made? Try and use your own brain once in a while. 
He's done really well out on the right, but the xG tends to do even better when he's playing a tad bit more central. If you disagree, state your points and back them up, instead of just trying to ridicule every opinion that you don't agree with
Logged

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,201
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10590 on: Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
Yeah, the second highest scorer in the league has been struggling recently.


Where did I say or even imply 'struggling'

But it's fact he gets fewer clear goalscoring opportunities when he plays wider and is charged with providing width. That's not just this season, but that last 2/3.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,396
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10591 on: Yesterday at 10:05:35 pm »
Needs to be played into form. I'd consider playing him as a sub on Thursday to give him a chance of scoring and building rhythm
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10592 on: Yesterday at 10:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm

Where did I say or even imply 'struggling'

But it's fact he gets fewer clear goalscoring opportunities when he plays wider and is charged with providing width. That's not just this season, but that last 2/3.
And hes friggin amazing at it, so why would we change it?

Hes the one constant in the front three currently, someone whos reliable game after game, season after season. He creates and scores at an amazing rate and prefers to play there, its literally a no brainer.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline YNWA.A

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10593 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 pm »
reminds me of the run Crouchy had years ago, before he scored his first goal, nothing was going right for him in front of goal. A goal or two against the Mancs would be great for him and for us, hopefully!
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10594 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Play him from the start against Union. Needs to get his mojo back before the Man United match as they'll use his frustrations against him.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10595 on: Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm
Play him from the start against Union. Needs to get his mojo back before the Man United match as they'll use his frustrations against him.

Are you suggesting Union are worse than Man United? 
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10596 on: Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm »
For me, he's the most frustrating player we've had for years. The point today where a cross came in and he seemingly tried to flick it back with his heel just sums it up. He seems to have little to no in-game intelligence. He's capable of completely dominating an opposition defence but he has more games where he misses sitters and constantly drifts offside. He doesn't even contribute to the build up play like Salah, Diaz or Gakpo.

He just seems like someone who can come off a bench and destroy a tired defence, but who you wouldn't trust to start in a must-win game. And he's capable of being unplayable in that kind of game, but you can't trust him to make the right decision on a regular basis.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10597 on: Today at 12:02:33 am »
He needs to relax a bit. Too hyped up and concentration isn't always what it should be. There is some player in there though and if he relaxes a little, the goals will fly in regularly
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10598 on: Today at 12:04:00 am »
He's lucky we've got a stupid amount of games and Jota is injured because, in normal circumstances, he's in the sort of form that would have you dropping him.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10599 on: Today at 01:02:09 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:40:51 pm
Cos hes a fucking Prima Donna who played where he wanted to and where he needed to do the least amount of running?
Lmao is this for real? Ronaldo moved central because his finishing, including header, and movement was unreal (and still is) while he was losing his pace with age. Had Ronaldo kept playing on the wing, he would still be great but would have nowhere near the numbers he produced once he hit 30s.

The same can also be applied to any complete forward type player like Salah. You can clearly see he has lost his pace now. When was the last time Salah actually beat defenders with his pace and dribbling? Instead he's still popping up at the right place to score tons of goals, while also improving his playmaking game.

It's bold to move Salah central permanently, but he's 31 now and maybe in doing so we can still have one of the best forwards of this generation starting for us until he's 35, like Benzema and Ronaldo and Lewandowski, instead of selling him to Saudi next summer and thinking about replacing him (you can't).
Logged
