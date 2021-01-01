I was a huge advocate of moving him central, thinking he would explode into life and bang the goals in but that just hasn't happened. At this stage I'm not sure he's doing enough to have that position nailed down. I'd really like to see Salah playing central, Elliot getting a run of games on the right and Nunez back on the left competing with Diaz.



I have to say as much as I have backed him and will continue to back him, he has absolutely done my head in these last few weeks with the missed sitters and, today, the boneheaded offsides. There was one in the first minute of the second half today where Alisson played a decent long ball forward and he was offside from the kick, it's so basic and so frustrating. His all round game was no worse than most, it was tough with no service but for me it was no coincidence at all that we started looking dangerous the second Salah moved inside and we had some natural width on the right through Elliot and Gomez.



Nunez can still be a special player for us but we've got one of the greatest goalscorers in our history struggling to get in games out on the right wing. If Nunez isn't scoring a goal a game then Mo ought to be in that position regularly IMO. A ridiculously high bar obviously but that's the competition.



The games are coming thick and fast so it's not like I'm saying I want him on the bench for weeks at a time, and games against United and Arsenal may well suit him better, but for me at the moment the front three aren't performing well enough as a unit and I think it's worth trying something else.