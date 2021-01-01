What shit? I provided a very reasonable take, that he was threatening in midweek because of the space he had, and he wasn't today because he had not. It's not even a criticism of Nunez lol.
It's people like you who should give it a rest. It's fucking weird in this thread that criticizing Nunez aside, now even not praising him on every occassion is also considered a crime by snowflakes like you.
Don't consider it a crime, just stick to talking about facts instead of making absolute bullshit and posting innuendos on a performance you idiot its quite clear.
Was barely involved today, just like everyone else until the red card. Don't just spout absolute bullshit then when someone corrects what you ask resort to calling them names.
Just spinning in circles to defend yourself after I pointed out his first two passes were completed.
Go enjoy your day were fucken top of the league.