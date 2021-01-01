« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10560 on: Today at 04:12:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:08:09 pm
Ironic sarcasm.

No doubt the Germans have a polysyllabic word for it.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10561 on: Today at 04:14:59 pm »
The worst part about the offsides is that he generally starts offside, and then just stays offside. With his pace he just doesn't need to be on the last line all the time, but I guess it's the desperation to impress. I'm sure it will get sorted.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10562 on: Today at 04:30:01 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:06:45 pm
Jesus Christ mate just give a rest I doubt many people will entertain anything you say in the future despite an angry reaction.

You just spout shit for the sake of it.
What shit? I provided a very reasonable take, that he was threatening in midweek because of the space he had, and he wasn't today because he had not.  It's not even a criticism of Nunez lol.

It's people like you who should give it a rest. It's fucking weird in this thread that criticizing Nunez aside, now even not praising him on every occassion is also considered a crime by snowflakes like you.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10563 on: Today at 04:35:40 pm »
I'd like to see him play with Elliott
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10564 on: Today at 04:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 04:35:40 pm
I'd like to see him play with Elliott
Ewwww.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10565 on: Today at 04:38:27 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:30:01 pm
What shit? I provided a very reasonable take, that he was threatening in midweek because of the space he had, and he wasn't today because he had not.  It's not even a criticism of Nunez lol.

It's people like you who should give it a rest. It's fucking weird in this thread that criticizing Nunez aside, now even not praising him on every occassion is also considered a crime by snowflakes like you.

Don't consider it a crime, just stick to talking about facts instead of making absolute bullshit and posting innuendos on a performance you idiot its quite clear.

Was barely involved today, just like everyone else until the red card. Don't just spout absolute bullshit then when someone corrects what you ask resort to calling them names.

Just spinning in circles to defend yourself after I pointed out his first two passes were completed.

Go enjoy your day were fucken top of the league.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10566 on: Today at 05:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 04:10:49 pm
He just needs to watch the offsides a bit more, he can't be blamed for the first half performance for we produced nothing for the forward players. I still say he'll come good, I would love both him and Diaz to get a goal soon, and build from that.

The offside thing is another interesting one. From my utterly clueless perspective, it seems like something that shouldn't be all that hard to resolve. Yet it seems like he's offside all the time - I'm genuinely surprised that it's only been 11 times this season according to the official stats page. Though he is the league leader!

Pretty unpleasant game for him today. I don't think he did much wrong, and he had a few typical flashes of excitement, but the whole attack looked miserable for the first 2/3 of the match. I still kind of feel like the best use of him is coming off the bench in the 60th minute or so to throw a bit of TNT into the pond.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10567 on: Today at 05:23:57 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 05:14:20 pm
The offside thing is another interesting one. From my utterly clueless perspective, it seems like something that shouldn't be all that hard to resolve. Yet it seems like he's offside all the time - I'm genuinely surprised that it's only been 11 times this season according to the official stats page. Though he is the league leader!

Pretty unpleasant game for him today. I don't think he did much wrong, and he had a few typical flashes of excitement, but the whole attack looked miserable for the first 2/3 of the match. I still kind of feel like the best use of him is coming off the bench in the 60th minute or so to throw a bit of TNT into the pond.
He's quick enough to delay his run a bit. Seems too eager.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10568 on: Today at 05:31:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:23:57 pm
He's quick enough to delay his run a bit. Seems too eager.
I think this is a tactic he uses. Look at the chance he had against Sheffield United, from his perspective hes offside but hes gambling on one of the full backs dropping a little deeper and playing him onside, which they did. Similar to what Invaghi did throughout his career.

Has to be said also there were two off-sides against Fulham that on replay, looked level. Considering linesman are told to keep their flags down unless its clear seemed very harsh to give.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10569 on: Today at 05:44:07 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:17:34 pm
Uh the space is across the keeper which he tried to do, you're honestly just trying to pick his chances to death ....
Mate, do one. Honestly, I couldn't praise him any more for his overall contribution so don't start saying I'm picking things to death. I love the lad and won't be called out by you and your exagerations.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10570 on: Today at 07:30:45 pm »
I'd consider trying him on the left again. Less pressure to be the main scorer, he can see across the line which might help with his offsides a bit and it gives us a chance to give Diaz a break. It also allows us to make use of Gakpo's link play while keeping Nunez's threat in behind. His defensive workrate when he plays there is pretty decent too, and he's shown he can roast fullbacks when given the chance to isolate them.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10571 on: Today at 07:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:30:45 pm
I'd consider trying him on the left again. Less pressure to be the main scorer, he can see across the line which might help with his offsides a bit and it gives us a chance to give Diaz a break. It also allows us to make use of Gakpo's link play while keeping Nunez's threat in behind. His defensive workrate when he plays there is pretty decent too, and he's shown he can roast fullbacks when given the chance to isolate them.

Thing is his link up with Salah has been really good and I didnt at all like him on the left. I think we need to keep him central because he is still contributing a hell of a lot. But we do need him to score more.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10572 on: Today at 07:43:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:39:23 pm
Thing is his link up with Salah has been really good and I didnt at all like him on the left. I think we need to keep him central because he is still contributing a hell of a lot. But we do need him to score more.

I think he struggled on the left when he first arrived but his all around game was quite poor then. His game has come on significantly since and he's assisted Salah a couple of times by playing a pass from the left.
