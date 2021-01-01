He just needs to watch the offsides a bit more, he can't be blamed for the first half performance for we produced nothing for the forward players. I still say he'll come good, I would love both him and Diaz to get a goal soon, and build from that.



The offside thing is another interesting one. From my utterly clueless perspective, it seems like something that shouldn't be all that hard to resolve. Yet it seems like he's offside all the time - I'm genuinely surprised that it's only been 11 times this season according to the official stats page. Though he is the league leader!Pretty unpleasant game for him today. I don't think he did much wrong, and he had a few typical flashes of excitement, but the whole attack looked miserable for the first 2/3 of the match. I still kind of feel like the best use of him is coming off the bench in the 60th minute or so to throw a bit of TNT into the pond.