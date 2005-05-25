His tackle was pretty much identical to the one from the Leeds player which broke Elliott's ankle. Came round the outside to get the ball with one foot and cleaned out the player with his other leg. Very risky, but he got away with it.
So this post fell on deaf ears. 10 more posts on how he kicks the ball.
Not really similar, at all.
fixed his hair...style at least.
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
Thank God you're here officer!
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
The best was him telling the Sheffield player that VAR would take a look at the goal and tackle.
I could be wrong, but didn't Suarez hit the woodwork an awful lot and received a bit of criticism for not being very clinical before everything clicked?
Season 2011-12, we hit the woodwork 33 times - the next highest had 24. So frustrating.
And then blowing a kiss at someone. Not sure who, but it was presumably taking the piss.
Pretty Suarez himself hit it 11 times that season?
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]