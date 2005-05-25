« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 743414 times)

Offline JC was born on christmas day then the bastards crucified him

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,498
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10440 on: Today at 12:08:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:08:04 am
His tackle was pretty much identical to the one from the Leeds player which broke Elliott's ankle.  Came round the outside to get the ball with one foot and cleaned out the player with his other leg.  Very risky, but he got away with it.

Not really similar, at all.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10441 on: Today at 12:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:02:02 pm
So this post fell on deaf ears. 10 more posts on how he kicks the ball.

Thank God you're here officer!  ;)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,275
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10442 on: Today at 12:17:55 pm »
Quote from: JC was born on christmas day then the bastards crucified him on Today at 12:08:27 pm
Not really similar, at all.
it's almost identical in technique, only it's more static whereas elliot's was running. as a result the full force of most of the body weight on the second leg was probably less than when the leeds player did it.

nunez's tackle for reference https://youtu.be/iMPQU7v9sQc?si=Cg2s_GRpdhgX3pIR&t=142

elliots for reference [there's no horrific angles or close ups in the first five seconds of this, for anyone who hates that like me - but perhaps stop at that point] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ogh4MVP5OSM

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,860
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10443 on: Today at 12:28:13 pm »
fixed his hair...style at least.
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10444 on: Today at 12:35:08 pm »
Never known a player so much where I'll be shouting at the tv at something dumb he's done to then be applauding something brilliant 30 seconds later ;D
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10445 on: Today at 12:48:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:28:13 pm
fixed his hair...style at least.

Must have seen my thread mocking him ;D
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,860
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10446 on: Today at 12:52:05 pm »
The best was him telling the Sheffield player that VAR would take a look at the goal and tackle.

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10447 on: Today at 01:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:14:45 pm
Thank God you're here officer!  ;)

I thought the officer was meant to tell Jackward off. You're getting yourself confused again Lobo.  ;)
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,656
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10448 on: Today at 01:12:41 pm »
That assist last night was the best piece of play from anyone in the whole game. And that includes the stuff Virgil did.

The lad simply wont let his head go down. Sheer determination.



Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10449 on: Today at 03:01:27 pm »
Nunez hit the woodwork 6 times from big chances.
I know it is a miss but that is unlucky imo.
I do believe he will explode. Still 24 probably 3-4 years off his peak.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,810
  • Believer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10450 on: Today at 03:16:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:52:05 pm
The best was him telling the Sheffield player that VAR would take a look at the goal and tackle.

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao

And then blowing a kiss at someone. Not sure who, but it was presumably taking the piss.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10451 on: Today at 03:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 10:38:03 am
I could be wrong, but didn't Suarez hit the woodwork an awful lot and received a bit of criticism for not being very clinical before everything clicked?

Season 2011-12, we hit the woodwork 33 times - the next highest had 24. So frustrating.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10452 on: Today at 03:38:21 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 03:32:20 pm
Season 2011-12, we hit the woodwork 33 times - the next highest had 24. So frustrating.

Pretty Suarez himself hit it 11 times that season?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,275
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10453 on: Today at 04:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:16:02 pm
And then blowing a kiss at someone. Not sure who, but it was presumably taking the piss.
was guessing it was the crowd - was cracking me up those two interactions
Logged

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10454 on: Today at 05:26:29 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:38:21 pm
Pretty Suarez himself hit it 11 times that season?

8 times in the PL according to their official stats.

https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/hit_woodwork
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Up
« previous next »
 