Gakpo in 90 minutes - 0 shots, 0.07 xG+xA
Diaz in 67 minutes - 0 shots, 0.08 xG+xA
Nunez in 28 minutes - 1 shot, 0.64 xG+xA
Kind of comes across as throwing shade at the other forwards in a way to praise Nunez when the latter came on with 20 minutes to ago against a tired defence and against a team at home who were happy to push forward and leave gaps in hope for an equalizer. He's absolutely the perfect player to bring on in that scenario, but you have to also concede that he had a much easier situation than the other 3 who started and played the majority of the match against a rigid defence. They didn't click, but they didn't have it easy either.
That's the problem when you just pull numbers and stats to prove a point. Zero context whatsoever or any semblance of looking at the bigger picture (not you personally, this isn't a dig, just in general).
Klopp will know what games will suit a late Nunez cameo, and he'll know what games we'll need him from the start. I hope he starts against United though, just for the entertainment factor alone.