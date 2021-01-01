



This is not a good post. Because, why not? Hes consistently putting up excellent attacking numbers. Nothing suggests thats going to stop.



"Sustainable" is the key word there. I'm not debating whether he has excellent attacking numbers or not. He has great G+A per 90 as everyone is throwing that stats around. But if you dissect it, it's 2 goals in 13 minutes (vs Newcastle) and then the other 2 in 784 minutes, while also underperforming his xG. That's not sustainble for you. The assists are distributed more evenly, but then he's overperforming his xA massively, which says more about our other forwards than him. That's also not sustainble. And from the eye test it kind of fits as you see he missed loads of chances and also he's not gonna be the next Kevin De Bruyne is he?Look, this is a totally fair and objective assessment about his play, like I have always been. Not even a derogatory term like shit or garbage was thrown around. Not even the word "bad" lol. And some posters have to act like he's being hammered here. If anything, like a few other posters have suggested, it's the overprotection of Nunez that make them feel like anything other than praising is hammering.