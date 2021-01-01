« previous next »
Offline SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10400 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:47:39 pm
This is what I mean when I say there's an agenda against him. Notice how our attackers aren't getting the same scrutiny for their poor performances.
2 games, 6 goals, none from a forward.  all Darwin's fault.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10401 on: Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:05:42 pm


This is not a good post. Because, why not? Hes consistently putting up excellent attacking numbers. Nothing suggests thats going to stop.
"Sustainable" is the key word there. I'm not debating whether he has excellent attacking numbers or not. He has great G+A per 90 as everyone is throwing that stats around. But if you dissect it, it's 2 goals in 13 minutes (vs Newcastle) and then the other 2 in 784 minutes, while also underperforming his xG. That's not sustainble for you. The assists are distributed more evenly, but then he's overperforming his xA massively, which says more about our other forwards than him. That's also not sustainble. And from the eye test it kind of fits as you see he missed loads of chances and also he's not gonna be the next Kevin De Bruyne is he?

Look, this is a totally fair and objective assessment about his play, like I have always been. Not even a derogatory term like shit or garbage was thrown around. Not even the word "bad" lol. And some posters have to act like he's being hammered here. If anything, like a few other posters have suggested, it's the overprotection of Nunez that make them feel like anything other than praising is hammering.
Offline SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10402 on: Yesterday at 11:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:52:48 pm
He didnt go for power though 😲
LOL what the fuck did he do then - clip it, dink it, side-foot it?

jesus.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10403 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:05:43 pm
Not enough is made of that pass. That was brilliant,  perfect weight.
The tackle was the very definition of utter filth - the pass was the cumshot.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10404 on: Yesterday at 11:57:43 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm
"Sustainable" is the key word there. I'm not debating whether he has excellent attacking numbers or not. He has great G+A per 90 as everyone is throwing that stats around. But if you dissect it, it's 2 goals in 13 minutes (vs Newcastle) and then the other 2 in 784 minutes, while also underperforming his xG. That's not sustainble for you. The assists are distributed more evenly, but then he's overperforming his xA massively, which says more about our other forwards than him. That's also not sustainble. And from the eye test it kind of fits as you see he missed loads of chances and also he's not gonna be the next Kevin De Bruyne is he?

Look, this is a totally fair and objective assessment about his play, like I have always been. Not even a derogatory term like shit or garbage was thrown around. Not even the word "bad" lol. And some posters have to act like he's being hammered here. If anything, like a few other posters have suggested, it's the overprotection of Nunez that make them feel like anything other than praising is hammering.

That's a nice, nuanced take. I love Darwin, but he has a lot to improve on, and if he does, he could genuinely become one of the best strikers in the world. His gifts are such. But he does have to improve and find a way to play with a calmness, which I know is hard to do when so much of the best part of his games are about playing at a frantic tempo. If he calms down a bit more and gets the ball within the frame of the goal more often, I suspect he'll start scoring by the bucketloads.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10405 on: Today at 07:23:21 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:54:06 pm
LOL what the fuck did he do then - clip it, dink it, side-foot it?

jesus.
Yes, he side-footed it;

Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10406 on: Today at 08:03:30 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm
"Sustainable" is the key word there. I'm not debating whether he has excellent attacking numbers or not. He has great G+A per 90 as everyone is throwing that stats around. But if you dissect it, it's 2 goals in 13 minutes (vs Newcastle) and then the other 2 in 784 minutes, while also underperforming his xG. That's not sustainble for you. The assists are distributed more evenly, but then he's overperforming his xA massively, which says more about our other forwards than him. That's also not sustainble. And from the eye test it kind of fits as you see he missed loads of chances and also he's not gonna be the next Kevin De Bruyne is he?

Look, this is a totally fair and objective assessment about his play, like I have always been. Not even a derogatory term like shit or garbage was thrown around. Not even the word "bad" lol. And some posters have to act like he's being hammered here. If anything, like a few other posters have suggested, it's the overprotection of Nunez that make them feel like anything other than praising is hammering.

Right so over performing his assists is not sustainable and under performing his goals is not sustainable. Nice to have it both ways isnt it. His underlying numbers are excellent and thats what points to his output being sustainable.

And then your dissection ends up being less of a dissection and more of a clear slant.

Im on record as saying I now worry that his underperforming his XG isnt variance but a pattern but its a pretty small sample size so we cant know. But what youre doing is going far further and claiming he wont produce going forward for us, which is a bizarre take. He absolutely will. Maybe not to the level you might want but will he sustainably get goals and assists for us? His underlying numbers are just too good for him not too.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10407 on: Today at 08:39:26 am »
Interestingly he's hit the woodwork 5 times. Next closest in the league is 2. Perhaps bad luck? Time will tell.

On the subject of sustainable as mentioned, his power and pace coupled with the brilliant runs he makes is absolutely sustainable.  His relentless work rate and will to win is sustainable.  He'll continue to be impossible to mark out of the game and be a nightmare for the opposition. Chances, assists and goals will follow for him and the team as a result.  Not just sustainable but inevitable. The dude is a force of nature. We can tot up the numbers and trophies at the end of the season :scarf
Online Fiasco

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10408 on: Today at 08:51:40 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm
Gakpo in 90 minutes - 0 shots, 0.07 xG+xA

Diaz in 67 minutes - 0 shots, 0.08 xG+xA

Nunez in 28 minutes - 1 shot, 0.64 xG+xA

Kind of comes across as throwing shade at the other forwards in a way to praise Nunez when the latter came on with 20 minutes to ago against a tired defence and against a team at home who were happy to push forward and leave gaps in hope for an equalizer. He's absolutely the perfect player to bring on in that scenario, but you have to also concede that he had a much easier situation than the other 3 who started and played the majority of the match against a rigid defence. They didn't click, but they didn't have it easy either.

That's the problem when you just pull numbers and stats to prove a point. Zero context whatsoever or any semblance of looking at the bigger picture (not you personally, this isn't a dig, just in general).


Klopp will know what games will suit a late Nunez cameo, and he'll know what games we'll need him from the start. I hope he starts against United though, just for the entertainment factor alone.
Offline RedG13

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10409 on: Today at 09:08:57 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:51:40 am
Kind of comes across as throwing shade at the other forwards in a way to praise Nunez when the latter came on with 20 minutes to ago against a tired defence and against a team at home who were happy to push forward and leave gaps in hope for an equalizer. He's absolutely the perfect player to bring on in that scenario, but you have to also concede that he had a much easier situation than the other 3 who started and played the majority of the match against a rigid defence. They didn't click, but they didn't have it easy either.

That's the problem when you just pull numbers and stats to prove a point. Zero context whatsoever or any semblance of looking at the bigger picture (not you personally, this isn't a dig, just in general).


Klopp will know what games will suit a late Nunez cameo, and he'll know what games we'll need him from the start. I hope he starts against United though, just for the entertainment factor alone.
Salah in 67 Minutes had .39 Xg and .08 Xa for combined .47 XG+Xa He also had 4 shots. Gakpo and Diaz had 0. Both where bad. Also one of Diaz and Nunez had to come off the bench this game(rotating/managing minutes) it made sense. It went from a team where it was not threating to a team that was much more dangerous with Nunez on(This is not what was seen during the game?)
Online Fiasco

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10410 on: Today at 09:15:48 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:08:57 am
Salah in 67 Minutes had .39 Xg and .08 Xa for combined .47 XG+Xa He also had 4 shots. Gakpo and Diaz had 0. Both where bad. Also one of Diaz and Nunez had to come off the bench this game(rotating/managing minutes) it made sense. It went from a team where it was not threating to a team that was much more dangerous with Nunez on(This is not what was seen during the game?)

I never said we didn't look more dangerous when he came on, I'm saying the situation of the game was totally different. So just looking at numbers doesn't tell the full picture. The game was stretched, Sheff United were prepared to push up and leave gaps and that suited Nunez perfectly. Had he started I'm not sure we would have been more efficient in attack, not due to him personally just because it was a bit of a drab game and we weren't at our free-flowing best for several reasons.

So just saying 'Nunez looked more threatening in 20 minutes than the other forwards did in 70' only tells half the story.

Online B0151?

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10411 on: Today at 09:17:03 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:51:40 am
Kind of comes across as throwing shade at the other forwards in a way to praise Nunez when the latter came on with 20 minutes to ago against a tired defence and against a team at home who were happy to push forward and leave gaps in hope for an equalizer. He's absolutely the perfect player to bring on in that scenario, but you have to also concede that he had a much easier situation than the other 3 who started and played the majority of the match against a rigid defence. They didn't click, but they didn't have it easy either.

That's the problem when you just pull numbers and stats to prove a point. Zero context whatsoever or any semblance of looking at the bigger picture (not you personally, this isn't a dig, just in general).


Klopp will know what games will suit a late Nunez cameo, and he'll know what games we'll need him from the start. I hope he starts against United though, just for the entertainment factor alone.
Darwin hasn't been at his best but even at his worst he gets great chances. That's no shade to Gakpo and Diaz but I do think it's fair to say he would have been more involved, because he always is, and they were very ineffective yesterday.

Doesn't mean I think it was the wrong decision to start them over him though! Darwin very effective off the bench as you say and busy period.
Online tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10412 on: Today at 09:37:14 am »
The technique on his pass for the goal was really nice, but I would expect a PL player to be able to pick someone out in acres of space like Szoboszlai was.  He should've finished his chance, I don't think it was particularly difficult for a top level forward, the one where he hit the bar against Fulham was more tricky.

But like others have said, he creates so much space for others and really opens the game up.  If he could just relax a bit with his finishing he could be an incredible player.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10413 on: Today at 09:38:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:37:14 am
The technique on his pass for the goal was really nice, but I would expect a PL player to be able to pick someone out in acres of space like Szoboszlai was.  He should've finished his chance, I don't think it was particularly difficult for a top level forward, the one where he hit the bar against Fulham was more tricky.

But like others have said, he creates so much space for others and really opens the game up.  If he could just relax a bit with his finishing he could be an incredible player.

I thought the goalkeeper did well in that chance. I dont think thats up there in terms of one of Darwins missed chances.
Online tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10414 on: Today at 09:39:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:38:28 am
I thought the goalkeeper did well in that chance. I dont think thats up there in terms of one of Darwins missed chances.

Yeah the keeper did do well, but it's the kind of chance he should be putting away regardless.  I think he was maybe trying to nutmeg him, where a little dink would've been the better option.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10415 on: Today at 09:43:07 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:39:45 am
Yeah the keeper did do well, but it's the kind of chance he should be putting away regardless.  I think he was maybe trying to nutmeg him, where a little dink would've been the better option.

I think the encouraging thing was he kept it low and tried to side foot it in. I was afraid he was going to try to hammer it high. The more he starts doing the jota finish of low and on target, the more chance it will go in even if it looks scruffy.

What i havent liked about his finishing is how much purchase he places on the ball like the one against Villa that hit the post. Jota keeps it on target and then its always a chance.
Online tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10416 on: Today at 09:44:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:43:07 am
I think the encouraging thing was he kept it low and tried to side foot it in. I was afraid he was going to try to hammer it high. The more he starts doing the jota finish of low and on target, the more chance it will go in even if it looks scruffy.

He usually side foots though, doesn't he?  He's not someone who blindly hammers it whenever he's in front of goal like Cisse used to.
Online Draex Navidad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10417 on: Today at 09:45:03 am »
My only criticism of him is the stupid yellows, could see he was going to kick the ball away before he did it, just no reason for it and he's going to get fucked by refs with glee.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10418 on: Today at 09:46:29 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:44:42 am
He usually side foots though, doesn't he?  He's not someone who blindly hammers it whenever he's in front of goal like Cisse used to.

Yeah but with less purchase and low. With Darwin its like full power and/or high. Like the one that hit the post against Villa, the chance against Luton etc. this was more of a side footed placement.
Online ScottScott

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10419 on: Today at 09:49:27 am »
Clueless tripe in here as usual. He's our best no.9 by a country mile and we look so slow and laboured when he doesn't play

The chance he missed was decent but was a good save by the keeper, one where we'd be praising Ali or Kelleher if they made it because he was out quick and closed the angle. The passage of play to win that ball back (unreal tackle by the way) and then find an inch perfect pass to Dom was great. He's got so much desire and a very clear love for this club
Online tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10420 on: Today at 09:50:10 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:49:27 am
Clueless tripe in here as usual.

What's the clueless tripe?
Online Avens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10421 on: Today at 09:53:12 am »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 09:45:03 am
My only criticism of him is the stupid yellows, could see he was going to kick the ball away before he did it, just no reason for it and he's going to get fucked by refs with glee.

Yeah that was frustrating, especially as the ball was rolling in that direction anyway. Anyway, lovely Nunez-esque play for the goal creation. Quite the creative outlet at the moment. Be nice if one bounced in for him though
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10422 on: Today at 09:53:16 am »
I dont think Ive ever seen a Liverpool palyers actions dissected like this  ever - its fucking bizarre

Gakpo yesterday toiled .. zero shots  Diaz yesterday toiled zero shots . Darwin comes on and is instantly more threatening than both of them combined
Darwin thread = 10 posts about how he kicks the ball
Online B0151?

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10423 on: Today at 09:54:58 am »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 09:45:03 am
My only criticism of him is the stupid yellows, could see he was going to kick the ball away before he did it, just no reason for it and he's going to get fucked by refs with glee.
Definitely something he needs to be careful of, but he is one of those players that plays on the edge. As shown with the goal he created, where if he had mistimed that challenge he could easily have had a second yellow!

Definitely little things like kicking the ball away though you're right are completely unnecessary don't get me wrong
