I could get people concentrating on his goalscoring if that was all he brought to the table.



One of his best attributes for me is that he literally runs defenders into the ground.



He is constantly on the move and makes a ridiculous number of high intensity sprints.



For me he is one of the reasons we overwhelm teams towards the end of games.



He is an absolute nightmare to play against.



I can accept all this about him but what is concerning me is come January we are losing Salah's goals so we do need Nunez to get a few more. I believe it's well within him as well, it still feels like it's not flowing for him in a way. I accept that he does contribute in other areas as well.