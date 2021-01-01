« previous next »
Has he played more minutes than the others?
A more accurate way to look at it is goals+assists/90min (or how effective you are per 90min).



Nunez is scoring or assisting 0.93 goals per 90 minutes which is just off Salah levels. That's almost a goal involvement every game. Obviously Gakpo has played some minutes in midfield which will skew his stats but last season when he played as a central striker he was on 0.56/90min. 

A more accurate way to look at it is goals+assists/90min (or how effective you are per 90min).



Nunez is scoring or assisting 0.93 goals per 90 minutes which is just off Salah levels. That's almost a goal involvement every game. Obviously Gakpo has played some minutes in midfield which will skew his stats but last season when he played as a central striker he was on 0.56/90min.

Yeh quite baffling how its only about goals scored, forwards jobs are to create and score goals.
.93 per 90 considering his missed a few chances he may have scored if he had his time again.

Not sure how it looks over the last few games but Im fairly sure without pens he was on par or slightly below Haaland in terms of per 90.
Yeh quite baffling how its only about goals scored, forwards jobs are to create and score goals.
.93 per 90 considering his missed a few chances he may have scored if he had his time again.

Not sure how it looks over the last few games but Im fairly sure without pens he was on par or slightly below Haaland in terms of per 90.

It's interesting that if he had 2 less assists and 2 more goals no one would be complaining. And yet that'd still be the same number of goals scored by the team!
I could get people concentrating on his goalscoring if that was all he brought to the table.

One of his best attributes for me is that he literally runs defenders into the ground.

He is constantly on the move and makes a ridiculous number of high intensity sprints.

For me he is one of the reasons we overwhelm teams towards the end of games.

He is an absolute nightmare to play against.
I could get people concentrating on his goalscoring if that was all he brought to the table.

One of his best attributes for me is that he literally runs defenders into the ground.

He is constantly on the move and makes a ridiculous number of high intensity sprints.

For me he is one of the reasons we overwhelm teams towards the end of games.

He is an absolute nightmare to play against.

I can accept all this about him but what is concerning me is come January we are losing Salah's goals so we do need Nunez to get a few more. I believe it's well within him as well, it still feels like it's not flowing for him in a way. I accept that he does contribute in other areas as well.

