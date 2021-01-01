A more accurate way to look at it is goals+assists/90min (or how effective you are per 90min).
Nunez is scoring or assisting 0.93 goals per 90 minutes which is just off Salah levels. That's almost a goal involvement every game. Obviously Gakpo has played some minutes in midfield which will skew his stats but last season when he played as a central striker he was on 0.56/90min.
Yeh quite baffling how its only about goals scored, forwards jobs are to create and score goals.
.93 per 90 considering his missed a few chances he may have scored if he had his time again.
Not sure how it looks over the last few games but Im fairly sure without pens he was on par or slightly below Haaland in terms of per 90.