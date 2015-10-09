« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 738292 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10280 on: Yesterday at 12:13:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on December  4, 2023, 11:09:04 pm
This is how I saw it at the time (although the crossbar one was slightly easier than I thought, seeing the replay).

Crossbar one is almost exactly same skill that Torres used to score from a narrower angle past Ferdinand and Van Der Sar against the Mancs, only Torres was practically on his knees to stretch to hit the ball as it was quite far away from his standing foot - Nunez on the other hand received a perfectly weighted ball from Salah and could hit it first time [see Torres's underrated great finish here here https://youtu.be/2P4a4gGf7aU?si=SkkFug1--gXu8PdB&t=366 ]. Nunez did the hard part in beating the keeper, it was just hit a fraction too strong.

With the benefit of replays I think it was right that the chance on his left that he mishit was easier of the two - and actually with the direct he was going he could also probably have safely taken a touch and had most of the goal to aim for (and a wrong footed keeper).

Yeh Torres did that a few times from memory the United one sticking out the most
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10281 on: Yesterday at 12:23:13 am »
It's just insane to me how much shit I have to read about him, both in the media and on here, whenever he doesn't score a goal. I saw a clip on ESPN earlier about our "concerning issues." Was it defensive lapses or Kelleher's shakiness that nearly cost us points on Sunday? Nope. Darwin's misses. Never mind that Salah's miss was worse or that we wouldn't have scored several of our goals without Darwin's direct involvement. And that's just representative of the general reaction in practically every match.

It really doesn't help that some posters in here seem to have written him off to the Carroll Zone, and that those of us who like the guy get stick for being too enthusiastic about him. Chanting his name at matches? Giving him a nickname? How dare we? Or, should I say, how Darwe?

Sorry. Reflex.

Look, I absolutely cannot argue that he's currently a world-beater, or that he - again, currently - is worth the price we paid for him. But there are three big reasons be excited about him despite his underperformance:

1. He's the most entertaining player we've had since Suarez. Never a dull moment. And the things that make him entertaining often have serious benefits to our performance as a team, via destabilizing the opposition. Actually, he reminds me of one of my favorite LFC players ever in Momo Sissoko. I loved watching him run around like mad laying waste to everyone in his path to win the ball...then promptly passing it in completely random directions.

2. He plays with genuine fire in his belly, for better or worse. There was a mostly-positive moment at the end of the match when one of the commentators on my stream, after Trent's winner, said something like "this is why you've got to love Nunez. He missed a few good chances but he never stopped fighting."

3. His problem seems like it should be possible to solve. As someone said upthread, if he can improve his composure, he'll be one of the best players in the world. I don't think that's an exaggeration at all.

Anyone who feels like lumping him in with our failed 'big signings' should ask themselves whether any of 1, 2, or 3 could have been said about the likes of Carroll or Benteke.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10282 on: Yesterday at 12:46:12 am »
I get why some are frustrated with him.  I also get why he's becoming something of a cult-hero for others.

His enthusiasm and willingness to run his socks off will gain favour with our fanbase but he needs to develop more composure in front of goal and realise he doesn't need to kick the ball inside-out every time to score.  My concern is in games where you only get 1 or 2 half chances; the likes of versus city or in final rounds in Europe.  In those you have to make the most of your chances to get the result.  If he can bring that into his game then he can play a huge role in some great times ahead.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10283 on: Yesterday at 01:22:53 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 12:23:13 am
It's just insane to me how much shit I have to read about him, both in the media and on here, whenever he doesn't score a goal. I saw a clip on ESPN earlier about our "concerning issues." Was it defensive lapses or Kelleher's shakiness that nearly cost us points on Sunday? Nope. Darwin's misses. Never mind that Salah's miss was worse or that we wouldn't have scored several of our goals without Darwin's direct involvement. And that's just representative of the general reaction in practically every match.

It really doesn't help that some posters in here seem to have written him off to the Carroll Zone, and that those of us who like the guy get stick for being too enthusiastic about him. Chanting his name at matches? Giving him a nickname? How dare we? Or, should I say, how Darwe?

Sorry. Reflex.
You're literally doing to Kelleher what your complaining others are doing to Nunez. If you're a LFC supporter, there's no need to pick sides.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10284 on: Yesterday at 02:07:34 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 01:22:53 am
You're literally doing to Kelleher what your complaining others are doing to Nunez. If you're a LFC supporter, there's no need to pick sides.

To be fair he mentions the goalkeeper ,Salah and the defence.  He also mentions  Nunez flaws so he's not literally doing the same thing as those who want to pile it on one player.  Madly we won and people are keen to apportion blame on a player who played a really positive role in that win.
He played well against Fulham and probably should have scored one. It's all good.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10285 on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 01:22:53 am
You're literally doing to Kelleher what your complaining others are doing to Nunez. If you're a LFC supporter, there's no need to pick sides.

Sorry, not what I meant to do at all. I was less blaming anyone else than lamenting the fact that Nunez seems to be the automatic scapegoat no matter how far down the 'responsibility list' he is.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10286 on: Yesterday at 11:51:10 am »
Didnt think he played that badly on Sunday. His link up play is excellent now. Do need him to bag more goals though, even with the misses. We need another attacker to bag more goals.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10287 on: Yesterday at 01:31:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:51:10 am
Didnt think he played that badly on Sunday. His link up play is excellent now. Do need him to bag more goals though, even with the misses. We need another attacker to bag more goals.
His centre forward play is brilliant, he has really progressed in that area compared to last season. I think he's currently our best CF which is why Jurgen starts him in big games. He gives us a consistent outlet when we're being pressed- we can play it into him with his back to goal or knock it down the channels for him to chase with his blistering pace.

The goals will come and I'm seeing good signs. That strike off the bar was exceptional from that angle. He can certainly has the technique but I think he needs to vary his finishing as it's a bit one dimensional i e smashing it every time even when he has an open goal.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10288 on: Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm »
You can love Nunez and still say he didn't have a great game on Sunday. The issue with Darwin is that as a no.9 for an elite team you either have to score goals or create opportunities. He does get involved somehow in the end with a knock-down or whatnot but considering how much our team attacks and creates you expect more from him.

He has all the tools and the work-rate. He just needs to slow down mentally and hone his composure and he will be elite. At the moment I think Gakpo offers more and should start ahead of him vs low-blocks but Nunez definitely has a higher ceiling and could be world class someday for us.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10289 on: Yesterday at 04:16:26 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm
You can love Nunez and still say he didn't have a great game on Sunday. The issue with Darwin is that as a no.9 for an elite team you either have to score goals or create opportunities. He does get involved somehow in the end with a knock-down or whatnot but considering how much our team attacks and creates you expect more from him.

He has all the tools and the work-rate. He just needs to slow down mentally and hone his composure and he will be elite. At the moment I think Gakpo offers more and should start ahead of him vs low-blocks but Nunez definitely has a higher ceiling and could be world class someday for us.
He's got the joint second most goals in the squad and the second most assists in the squad.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10290 on: Yesterday at 04:22:13 pm »
The only thing I didn't like about his game on Sunday was he seemed to go to ground far too easily and far too often.  He's still to learn that generally there's no benefit when one of ours dives.

But, his energy, passion, link-up play were all excellent.  And, it seems not inconceivable that soon those fine margins will go in his favor and he'll start getting even more goals.   
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10291 on: Yesterday at 04:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:16:26 pm
He's got the joint second most goals in the squad and the second most assists in the squad.

yeah the confusion seems to be that he isn't affecting the game positively - he is - but just isn't scoring a lot of goals.

He's a goal threat - but not a goal getter currently.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10292 on: Yesterday at 04:40:15 pm »
From Sunday, both Diaz and Salah had better chances, and a higher xG, without scoring.  Diaz had an xG of 0.54 from 6 shots (best being 0.24/0.13/0.11); Salah had 0.77 from two (including a "better than a penalty kick" chance of 0.77 which he shanked horribly wide).  Nunez?  0.32 from 3 shots (0.14/0.12/0.06) with the woodwork hit being the 0.12. 

So he was not the most wasteful of our players by a mile.  Yet the narrative again is he is the only wasteful one, and he needs to get better. 

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10293 on: Yesterday at 04:45:44 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 12:23:13 am
It's just insane to me how much shit I have to read about him, both in the media and on here, whenever he doesn't score a goal. I saw a clip on ESPN earlier about our "concerning issues." Was it defensive lapses or Kelleher's shakiness that nearly cost us points on Sunday? Nope. Darwin's misses. Never mind that Salah's miss was worse or that we wouldn't have scored several of our goals without Darwin's direct involvement. And that's just representative of the general reaction in practically every match.

It really doesn't help that some posters in here seem to have written him off to the Carroll Zone, and that those of us who like the guy get stick for being too enthusiastic about him. Chanting his name at matches? Giving him a nickname? How dare we? Or, should I say, how Darwe?

Sorry. Reflex.

Look, I absolutely cannot argue that he's currently a world-beater, or that he - again, currently - is worth the price we paid for him. But there are three big reasons be excited about him despite his underperformance:

1. He's the most entertaining player we've had since Suarez. Never a dull moment. And the things that make him entertaining often have serious benefits to our performance as a team, via destabilizing the opposition. Actually, he reminds me of one of my favorite LFC players ever in Momo Sissoko. I loved watching him run around like mad laying waste to everyone in his path to win the ball...then promptly passing it in completely random directions.

2. He plays with genuine fire in his belly, for better or worse. There was a mostly-positive moment at the end of the match when one of the commentators on my stream, after Trent's winner, said something like "this is why you've got to love Nunez. He missed a few good chances but he never stopped fighting."

3. His problem seems like it should be possible to solve. As someone said upthread, if he can improve his composure, he'll be one of the best players in the world. I don't think that's an exaggeration at all.

Anyone who feels like lumping him in with our failed 'big signings' should ask themselves whether any of 1, 2, or 3 could have been said about the likes of Carroll or Benteke.

Good post mate. Diaz actually frustrates me more than Nunez with wayward passes, slowing things down and under-hitting the ball at crucial times too often, but he doesn't get the same amount of criticism as Nunez. I get that Nunez is the number 9, but we have a fluid front 3 and they all miss chances, and they're all improving.

One thing you can't say about Nunez is that he goes missing in games, maybe 1 in 5 but he's always involved. I'd be more worried if that was the case than his composure in front of goal which will improve.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10294 on: Yesterday at 04:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:40:15 pm
From Sunday, both Diaz and Salah had better chances, and a higher xG, without scoring.  Diaz had an xG of 0.54 from 6 shots (best being 0.24/0.13/0.11); Salah had 0.77 from two (including a "better than a penalty kick" chance of 0.77 which he shanked horribly wide).  Nunez?  0.32 from 3 shots (0.14/0.12/0.06) with the woodwork hit being the 0.12. 

So he was not the most wasteful of our players by a mile.  Yet the narrative again is he is the only wasteful one, and he needs to get better. 



To be fair he is quite wasteful, the same stats you're using back that up over the course of this season and last. Salah doesn't get talked about as wasteful because he has proven himself season after season, Nunez hasn't had a hot streak for us yet.

He does offer a lot more than just goals so I think he can still have a good game even when he doesn't score, but to imply it's an unfair narrative is disingenuous.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10295 on: Yesterday at 04:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:16:26 pm
He's got the joint second most goals in the squad and the second most assists in the squad.

Yep - especially if you compare to Jota/Diaz, it becomes stark how much better he is, despite missing these chances.  And it isn't like Jota/Diaz create chances for others that then get missed - Diaz at his time at the club has an xA/90 of 0.158, Jota 0.175 - Nunex subtantially higher at 0.269.  Last year, he had it at 0.287, so it is marginally down this year - which put him 2nd only behind Trent, and substantiall ahead of Salah/Robbo/Elliot/Bobby/Tsmikias (who were the next 5 of all players to have played at least 750 mins)

So he very much is performing at an elite level for creating opportunities; is performing at an elite level at getting into the right positions to get good chances; but (due to one reaosn or another) is not performing at an elite level at taking them.  However, due to the large number of chances he is getting, he is still performing at a very good level at scoring goals - it is just he could score more to take him to elite in both assisting and scoring

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10296 on: Yesterday at 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:16:26 pm
He's got the joint second most goals in the squad and the second most assists in the squad.

Don't want to go all Roy Keane on him but thats his job. Big price tag, big expectations, big club etc

Hes probably like joint 8th or something for league goals (4) this season.

I like him and his attitude - like his involvement and effort but would still like to see more goals from him in his second season and if he can improve his shot conversion they'd be lethal numbers. Is he good enough to do that though? Nobody knows.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10297 on: Yesterday at 04:48:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:34:05 pm
yeah the confusion seems to be that he isn't affecting the game positively - he is - but just isn't scoring a lot of goals.

He's a goal threat - but not a goal getter currently.

He has scored 7 goals in 1081 minutes. That is getting goals.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10298 on: Yesterday at 04:54:34 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:34:05 pm
yeah the confusion seems to be that he isn't affecting the game positively - he is - but just isn't scoring a lot of goals.

He's a goal threat - but not a goal getter currently.
Yeah thats fair at this point in time. I've always been very excited by Nunez because of the sheer number of good quality chances he manages to get himself into a position for. Hes been a pain in the arse for absolutely every opposition defence hes played against and teams cannot handle his pace and directness. I keep thinking/hoping that sooner or later hes going to start knocking those chances in with more regularity.

If you look at both his chances he had against Fulham, he first drops very deep into our own half to lay the ball off before sprinting the length of the pitch, past some of our own players, to get onto the end of the move he started. This si also go's against those people saying his outfield play on Sunday was poor.

Chance that hit the bar;
 
Chance that he scuffed;


(Video can be found here - https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-fulham-full-match-2023-24/?tab=second-half)

I dont think anyone else in our team (maybe Salah) has the kind of pace and desire to get into the box and get on the end of those moves. I was quite disappointed he didnt finish of at least one of those chances and those misses are becoming more concerning with each one, but for someone to suggest hes not really affecting the top end of the pitch is clearly rubbish. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10299 on: Yesterday at 04:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 04:48:23 pm
Don't want to go all Roy Keane on him but thats his job. Big price tag, big expectations, big club etc
So we should close all player threads and just replace it with "they're just doing their job".

I was replying to someone who was basically saying he's not doing his job with some hard stats.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10300 on: Yesterday at 05:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:56:56 pm
So we should close all player threads and just replace it with "they're just doing their job".

I was replying to someone who was basically saying he's not doing his job with some hard stats.

I'm just taking the p!ss a bit tbf :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10301 on: Yesterday at 05:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:48:49 pm
He has scored 7 goals in 1081 minutes. That is getting goals.

Maybe it is - maybe it isn't.

Total - 1081/90 = 12.0 games = 0.6 goals per game

but

in the PL - 774/90 = 8.6 = 0.46 goals per game

I'd personally would like my main (or 2nd main) striker to be scoring a bit more than that. If he finished this season wiht 25 goals in all comps - that would be decent (taking the 0.6 per game into account). Good part is that we have others scoring too. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10302 on: Yesterday at 05:31:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:13:45 pm
Maybe it is - maybe it isn't.

Total - 1081/90 = 12.0 games = 0.6 goals per game

but


in the PL - 774/90 = 8.6 = 0.46 goals per game

I'd personally would like my main (or 2nd main) striker to be scoring a bit more than that. If he finished this season wiht 25 goals in all comps - that would be decent (taking the 0.6 per game into account). Good part is that we have others scoring too. 


Fwiw there are very few strikers in the world that score at 0.6 goals per game from open play at the top level  too lazy to do a list but I know its a very small group
« Reply #10303 on: Yesterday at 05:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 04:48:23 pm
Hes probably like joint 8th or something for league goals (4) this season.

what's his current minutes-per-goal, how does that rank?

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10304 on: Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:13:45 pm
Maybe it is - maybe it isn't.

Total - 1081/90 = 12.0 games = 0.6 goals per game

but

in the PL - 774/90 = 8.6 = 0.46 goals per game

I'd personally would like my main (or 2nd main) striker to be scoring a bit more than that. If he finished this season wiht 25 goals in all comps - that would be decent (taking the 0.6 per game into account). Good part is that we have others scoring too.

Do assists not matter also ?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10305 on: Yesterday at 06:06:27 pm »
To be honest, all strikers at every level will miss chances regularly.

Haaland misses sitters all the time, but we don't notice or make a meal of it because City always win. Haaland also usually has loads of opportunities to make amends quite quickly as well. He's playing in a team which create loads for him.

Nunez will be fine, all the tools are there and he's improving quickly.
« Reply #10306 on: Yesterday at 07:14:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:34:05 pm
yeah the confusion seems to be that he isn't affecting the game positively - he is - but just isn't scoring a lot of goals.

He's a goal threat - but not a goal getter currently.

Too many people upbraiding him about that...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10307 on: Yesterday at 07:15:54 pm »
It's almost as if we want it too much to prove his doubters wrong. Relax people!

This lad is one of the most scrutinised players in world football. It's not surprising for someone that was seen as a flop on social media before he kicked a ball in a professional game.

People talk about Mo's goals this year but if you take away his pens, how many does he have? Would his misses matter more then? Our other attackers can mistakes and have poor games without much being made out of it. Diaz/Gakpo/Jota/Mo have bad games? No problem.

Darwin is a top top player with world class output (G+A) that has shown tangible signs of improvement with more to come.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:20:25 pm by MonsLibpool »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10308 on: Yesterday at 07:26:58 pm »
I think at least part of the issue with Darwin is a pretty simple technical one, theoretically. He possesses an absolute howitzer of a shot and i think its likely at at many levels over many years he has scored boatloads by simply overpowering the goalie. He's done it here, put some near post shots by goalies who didn't stand a chance in circumstances where conventional wisdom says they should stand a good chance. so his default position depending on circumstance is to just put his boot through it in a big way. He can be clinical, like at Newcastle, but given his druthers and a chance he's gonna wallop it.

If he can learn to better differentiate between circumstances where his power will gain him an advantage and possibly a goal where it doesn't look on, and circumstances where just a bit more control will serve a better purpose, a lot of his misses will just go away. Obviously the crossbar against Fulham is the most recent example. (for some reason in that game he was trying to be a playmaker as well, dishing off unusually instead of shooting at all, but that's a different matter). He's actually decently accurate with the power as well but obviously v fulham for example he could have took a lot off that and found the net.

I love the guy though. His misses dont reallybother me too much i look at the glass as half full and just figure its time to order another round. If he was never in a position to miss it'd worry me a lot more. If he ever does put it all together though he's going to be unplayable.

edit also his goals per minute is decent enough and his goals on international duty count chronologically when you are talking about form. just not for us sadly. So he's not really in a this huge drought in any real way. Maybe a bit off the boil but tommorows hattie will deal with that.  ;D



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:31:54 pm by Bobinhood »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10309 on: Yesterday at 08:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:26:58 pm
His misses dont reallybother me too much i look at the glass as half full

Remember that, if we miss out on the championship due to his missed chances against Luton ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10310 on: Yesterday at 08:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Dane on Yesterday at 08:07:11 pm
Remember that, if we miss out on the championship due to his missed chances against Luton ;)
Isn't that balanced by him winning a game we shouldn't have won against Newcastle? Or transforming us against Wolves away? How many times has he had a hand in us breaking the deadlock (either scoring or assisting)?

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10311 on: Yesterday at 08:24:49 pm »
I think he just tries to kick it too hard.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10312 on: Yesterday at 08:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:54:34 pm
Yeah thats fair at this point in time. I've always been very excited by Nunez because of the sheer number of good quality chances he manages to get himself into a position for. Hes been a pain in the arse for absolutely every opposition defence hes played against and teams cannot handle his pace and directness. I keep thinking/hoping that sooner or later hes going to start knocking those chances in with more regularity.

If you look at both his chances he had against Fulham, he first drops very deep into our own half to lay the ball off before sprinting the length of the pitch, past some of our own players, to get onto the end of the move he started. This si also go's against those people saying his outfield play on Sunday was poor.

Chance that hit the bar;
 
Chance that he scuffed;


(Video can be found here - https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-fulham-full-match-2023-24/?tab=second-half)

I dont think anyone else in our team (maybe Salah) has the kind of pace and desire to get into the box and get on the end of those moves. I was quite disappointed he didnt finish of at least one of those chances and those misses are becoming more concerning with each one, but for someone to suggest hes not really affecting the top end of the pitch is clearly rubbish.

Good post.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10313 on: Yesterday at 08:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:54:34 pm
Yeah thats fair at this point in time. I've always been very excited by Nunez because of the sheer number of good quality chances he manages to get himself into a position for. Hes been a pain in the arse for absolutely every opposition defence hes played against and teams cannot handle his pace and directness. I keep thinking/hoping that sooner or later hes going to start knocking those chances in with more regularity.

If you look at both his chances he had against Fulham, he first drops very deep into our own half to lay the ball off before sprinting the length of the pitch, past some of our own players, to get onto the end of the move he started. This si also go's against those people saying his outfield play on Sunday was poor.

Chance that hit the bar;
 
Chance that he scuffed;


(Video can be found here - https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-fulham-full-match-2023-24/?tab=second-half)

I dont think anyone else in our team (maybe Salah) has the kind of pace and desire to get into the box and get on the end of those moves. I was quite disappointed he didnt finish of at least one of those chances and those misses are becoming more concerning with each one, but for someone to suggest hes not really affecting the top end of the pitch is clearly rubbish. 


Good post and I agree.

Nunez is having an impact on games. His movement causes disruption and space for others. His link up play is also hugely improved.

But his finishing has been pretty poor on the whole. Every striker misses chances. The good ones keep on getting into those positions and putting themselves in the position to score. Nunez does that. The difference and the doubt with Nunez is that whilst he is elite at getting chances for himself, he's miles off elite at finishing currently.

I don't know the expected xG he has this season across all games but he must be performing well below that. He doesn't even need to be an amazing finisher. Just a consistently decent finisher and he'd be bagging 25-30 goals a season.

Nunez has huge, huge potential. He's frustrates in equal measure. He deserves a place in this Liverpool squad but improved finishing would make him the main man. At 24, his all round game is maturing. Just got to hope a few goals help him click, relax and he starts taking these chances with some regularity because the rest of his game is improving massively.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10314 on: Yesterday at 09:24:05 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 07:14:01 pm
Too many people upbraiding him about that...

Oh I see what you did there.
« Reply #10315 on: Yesterday at 09:32:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:24:05 pm
Oh I see what you did there.

Knew you would... ;D

Nothing wrong with a little twist, no?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10316 on: Yesterday at 09:43:35 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 09:32:52 pm
Knew you would... ;D

Nothing wrong with a little twist, no?

you've made this a hairy situation. cut it out.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10317 on: Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:16:26 pm
He's got the joint second most goals in the squad and the second most assists in the squad.

Has he played more minutes than the others?

Genuinely curious. I love Nunez and love it when he starts games and plays for us. I do however think he struggles when attacking a low block and doesnt really have the skill to beat a player (which is fine there are plenty of centre forwards who have been great and dribbling wasnt in their locker) and if he does he blasts it a bit recklessly.


I really want him to prove the doubters wrong.
« Reply #10318 on: Today at 01:30:28 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:43:35 pm
you've made this a hairy situation. cut it out.

otherwise the thread may get a lock?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10319 on: Today at 01:37:05 am »
He is eventually going to have a game though where everything just goes in, it's just the law of averages. And when that happens the discourse will change. He should have had a goal on Sunday at least. Maybe he gets 3 tomorrow, maybe he gets none. I'd guess the way he plays won't be all that different either way.
