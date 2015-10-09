It's just insane to me how much shit I have to read about him, both in the media and on here, whenever he doesn't score a goal. I saw a clip on ESPN earlier about our "concerning issues." Was it defensive lapses or Kelleher's shakiness that nearly cost us points on Sunday? Nope. Darwin's misses. Never mind that Salah's miss was worse or that we wouldn't have scored several of our goals without Darwin's direct involvement. And that's just representative of the general reaction in practically every match.



It really doesn't help that some posters in here seem to have written him off to the Carroll Zone, and that those of us who like the guy get stick for being too enthusiastic about him. Chanting his name at matches? Giving him a nickname? How dare we? Or, should I say, how Darwe?



Sorry. Reflex.



Look, I absolutely cannot argue that he's currently a world-beater, or that he - again, currently - is worth the price we paid for him. But there are three big reasons be excited about him despite his underperformance:



1. He's the most entertaining player we've had since Suarez. Never a dull moment. And the things that make him entertaining often have serious benefits to our performance as a team, via destabilizing the opposition. Actually, he reminds me of one of my favorite LFC players ever in Momo Sissoko. I loved watching him run around like mad laying waste to everyone in his path to win the ball...then promptly passing it in completely random directions.



2. He plays with genuine fire in his belly, for better or worse. There was a mostly-positive moment at the end of the match when one of the commentators on my stream, after Trent's winner, said something like "this is why you've got to love Nunez. He missed a few good chances but he never stopped fighting."



3. His problem seems like it should be possible to solve. As someone said upthread, if he can improve his composure, he'll be one of the best players in the world. I don't think that's an exaggeration at all.



Anyone who feels like lumping him in with our failed 'big signings' should ask themselves whether any of 1, 2, or 3 could have been said about the likes of Carroll or Benteke.



