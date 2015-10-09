« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 737375 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10280 on: Today at 12:13:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
This is how I saw it at the time (although the crossbar one was slightly easier than I thought, seeing the replay).

Crossbar one is almost exactly same skill that Torres used to score from a narrower angle past Ferdinand and Van Der Sar against the Mancs, only Torres was practically on his knees to stretch to hit the ball as it was quite far away from his standing foot - Nunez on the other hand received a perfectly weighted ball from Salah and could hit it first time [see Torres's underrated great finish here here https://youtu.be/2P4a4gGf7aU?si=SkkFug1--gXu8PdB&t=366 ]. Nunez did the hard part in beating the keeper, it was just hit a fraction too strong.

With the benefit of replays I think it was right that the chance on his left that he mishit was easier of the two - and actually with the direct he was going he could also probably have safely taken a touch and had most of the goal to aim for (and a wrong footed keeper).

Yeh Torres did that a few times from memory the United one sticking out the most
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10281 on: Today at 12:23:13 am »
It's just insane to me how much shit I have to read about him, both in the media and on here, whenever he doesn't score a goal. I saw a clip on ESPN earlier about our "concerning issues." Was it defensive lapses or Kelleher's shakiness that nearly cost us points on Sunday? Nope. Darwin's misses. Never mind that Salah's miss was worse or that we wouldn't have scored several of our goals without Darwin's direct involvement. And that's just representative of the general reaction in practically every match.

It really doesn't help that some posters in here seem to have written him off to the Carroll Zone, and that those of us who like the guy get stick for being too enthusiastic about him. Chanting his name at matches? Giving him a nickname? How dare we? Or, should I say, how Darwe?

Sorry. Reflex.

Look, I absolutely cannot argue that he's currently a world-beater, or that he - again, currently - is worth the price we paid for him. But there are three big reasons be excited about him despite his underperformance:

1. He's the most entertaining player we've had since Suarez. Never a dull moment. And the things that make him entertaining often have serious benefits to our performance as a team, via destabilizing the opposition. Actually, he reminds me of one of my favorite LFC players ever in Momo Sissoko. I loved watching him run around like mad laying waste to everyone in his path to win the ball...then promptly passing it in completely random directions.

2. He plays with genuine fire in his belly, for better or worse. There was a mostly-positive moment at the end of the match when one of the commentators on my stream, after Trent's winner, said something like "this is why you've got to love Nunez. He missed a few good chances but he never stopped fighting."

3. His problem seems like it should be possible to solve. As someone said upthread, if he can improve his composure, he'll be one of the best players in the world. I don't think that's an exaggeration at all.

Anyone who feels like lumping him in with our failed 'big signings' should ask themselves whether any of 1, 2, or 3 could have been said about the likes of Carroll or Benteke.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10282 on: Today at 12:46:12 am »
I get why some are frustrated with him.  I also get why he's becoming something of a cult-hero for others.

His enthusiasm and willingness to run his socks off will gain favour with our fanbase but he needs to develop more composure in front of goal and realise he doesn't need to kick the ball inside-out every time to score.  My concern is in games where you only get 1 or 2 half chances; the likes of versus city or in final rounds in Europe.  In those you have to make the most of your chances to get the result.  If he can bring that into his game then he can play a huge role in some great times ahead.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10283 on: Today at 01:22:53 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:23:13 am
It's just insane to me how much shit I have to read about him, both in the media and on here, whenever he doesn't score a goal. I saw a clip on ESPN earlier about our "concerning issues." Was it defensive lapses or Kelleher's shakiness that nearly cost us points on Sunday? Nope. Darwin's misses. Never mind that Salah's miss was worse or that we wouldn't have scored several of our goals without Darwin's direct involvement. And that's just representative of the general reaction in practically every match.

It really doesn't help that some posters in here seem to have written him off to the Carroll Zone, and that those of us who like the guy get stick for being too enthusiastic about him. Chanting his name at matches? Giving him a nickname? How dare we? Or, should I say, how Darwe?

Sorry. Reflex.
You're literally doing to Kelleher what your complaining others are doing to Nunez. If you're a LFC supporter, there's no need to pick sides.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10284 on: Today at 02:07:34 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:22:53 am
You're literally doing to Kelleher what your complaining others are doing to Nunez. If you're a LFC supporter, there's no need to pick sides.

To be fair he mentions the goalkeeper ,Salah and the defence.  He also mentions  Nunez flaws so he's not literally doing the same thing as those who want to pile it on one player.  Madly we won and people are keen to apportion blame on a player who played a really positive role in that win.
He played well against Fulham and probably should have scored one. It's all good.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10285 on: Today at 11:36:07 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:22:53 am
You're literally doing to Kelleher what your complaining others are doing to Nunez. If you're a LFC supporter, there's no need to pick sides.

Sorry, not what I meant to do at all. I was less blaming anyone else than lamenting the fact that Nunez seems to be the automatic scapegoat no matter how far down the 'responsibility list' he is.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10286 on: Today at 11:51:10 am »
Didnt think he played that badly on Sunday. His link up play is excellent now. Do need him to bag more goals though, even with the misses. We need another attacker to bag more goals.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10287 on: Today at 01:31:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:51:10 am
Didnt think he played that badly on Sunday. His link up play is excellent now. Do need him to bag more goals though, even with the misses. We need another attacker to bag more goals.
His centre forward play is brilliant, he has really progressed in that area compared to last season. I think he's currently our best CF which is why Jurgen starts him in big games. He gives us a consistent outlet when we're being pressed- we can play it into him with his back to goal or knock it down the channels for him to chase with his blistering pace.

The goals will come and I'm seeing good signs. That strike off the bar was exceptional from that angle. He can certainly has the technique but I think he needs to vary his finishing as it's a bit one dimensional i e smashing it every time even when he has an open goal.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10288 on: Today at 04:12:55 pm »
You can love Nunez and still say he didn't have a great game on Sunday. The issue with Darwin is that as a no.9 for an elite team you either have to score goals or create opportunities. He does get involved somehow in the end with a knock-down or whatnot but considering how much our team attacks and creates you expect more from him.

He has all the tools and the work-rate. He just needs to slow down mentally and hone his composure and he will be elite. At the moment I think Gakpo offers more and should start ahead of him vs low-blocks but Nunez definitely has a higher ceiling and could be world class someday for us.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10289 on: Today at 04:16:26 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 04:12:55 pm
You can love Nunez and still say he didn't have a great game on Sunday. The issue with Darwin is that as a no.9 for an elite team you either have to score goals or create opportunities. He does get involved somehow in the end with a knock-down or whatnot but considering how much our team attacks and creates you expect more from him.

He has all the tools and the work-rate. He just needs to slow down mentally and hone his composure and he will be elite. At the moment I think Gakpo offers more and should start ahead of him vs low-blocks but Nunez definitely has a higher ceiling and could be world class someday for us.
He's got the joint second most goals in the squad and the second most assists in the squad.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10290 on: Today at 04:22:13 pm »
The only thing I didn't like about his game on Sunday was he seemed to go to ground far too easily and far too often.  He's still to learn that generally there's no benefit when one of ours dives.

But, his energy, passion, link-up play were all excellent.  And, it seems not inconceivable that soon those fine margins will go in his favor and he'll start getting even more goals.   
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10291 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:16:26 pm
He's got the joint second most goals in the squad and the second most assists in the squad.

yeah the confusion seems to be that he isn't affecting the game positively - he is - but just isn't scoring a lot of goals.

He's a goal threat - but not a goal getter currently.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10292 on: Today at 04:40:15 pm »
From Sunday, both Diaz and Salah had better chances, and a higher xG, without scoring.  Diaz had an xG of 0.54 from 6 shots (best being 0.24/0.13/0.11); Salah had 0.77 from two (including a "better than a penalty kick" chance of 0.77 which he shanked horribly wide).  Nunez?  0.32 from 3 shots (0.14/0.12/0.06) with the woodwork hit being the 0.12. 

So he was not the most wasteful of our players by a mile.  Yet the narrative again is he is the only wasteful one, and he needs to get better. 

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10293 on: Today at 04:45:44 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:23:13 am
It's just insane to me how much shit I have to read about him, both in the media and on here, whenever he doesn't score a goal. I saw a clip on ESPN earlier about our "concerning issues." Was it defensive lapses or Kelleher's shakiness that nearly cost us points on Sunday? Nope. Darwin's misses. Never mind that Salah's miss was worse or that we wouldn't have scored several of our goals without Darwin's direct involvement. And that's just representative of the general reaction in practically every match.

It really doesn't help that some posters in here seem to have written him off to the Carroll Zone, and that those of us who like the guy get stick for being too enthusiastic about him. Chanting his name at matches? Giving him a nickname? How dare we? Or, should I say, how Darwe?

Sorry. Reflex.

Look, I absolutely cannot argue that he's currently a world-beater, or that he - again, currently - is worth the price we paid for him. But there are three big reasons be excited about him despite his underperformance:

1. He's the most entertaining player we've had since Suarez. Never a dull moment. And the things that make him entertaining often have serious benefits to our performance as a team, via destabilizing the opposition. Actually, he reminds me of one of my favorite LFC players ever in Momo Sissoko. I loved watching him run around like mad laying waste to everyone in his path to win the ball...then promptly passing it in completely random directions.

2. He plays with genuine fire in his belly, for better or worse. There was a mostly-positive moment at the end of the match when one of the commentators on my stream, after Trent's winner, said something like "this is why you've got to love Nunez. He missed a few good chances but he never stopped fighting."

3. His problem seems like it should be possible to solve. As someone said upthread, if he can improve his composure, he'll be one of the best players in the world. I don't think that's an exaggeration at all.

Anyone who feels like lumping him in with our failed 'big signings' should ask themselves whether any of 1, 2, or 3 could have been said about the likes of Carroll or Benteke.

Good post mate. Diaz actually frustrates me more than Nunez with wayward passes, slowing things down and under-hitting the ball at crucial times too often, but he doesn't get the same amount of criticism as Nunez. I get that Nunez is the number 9, but we have a fluid front 3 and they all miss chances, and they're all improving.

One thing you can't say about Nunez is that he goes missing in games, maybe 1 in 5 but he's always involved. I'd be more worried if that was the case than his composure in front of goal which will improve.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10294 on: Today at 04:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:40:15 pm
From Sunday, both Diaz and Salah had better chances, and a higher xG, without scoring.  Diaz had an xG of 0.54 from 6 shots (best being 0.24/0.13/0.11); Salah had 0.77 from two (including a "better than a penalty kick" chance of 0.77 which he shanked horribly wide).  Nunez?  0.32 from 3 shots (0.14/0.12/0.06) with the woodwork hit being the 0.12. 

So he was not the most wasteful of our players by a mile.  Yet the narrative again is he is the only wasteful one, and he needs to get better. 



To be fair he is quite wasteful, the same stats you're using back that up over the course of this season and last. Salah doesn't get talked about as wasteful because he has proven himself season after season, Nunez hasn't had a hot streak for us yet.

He does offer a lot more than just goals so I think he can still have a good game even when he doesn't score, but to imply it's an unfair narrative is disingenuous.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10295 on: Today at 04:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:16:26 pm
He's got the joint second most goals in the squad and the second most assists in the squad.

Yep - especially if you compare to Jota/Diaz, it becomes stark how much better he is, despite missing these chances.  And it isn't like Jota/Diaz create chances for others that then get missed - Diaz at his time at the club has an xA/90 of 0.158, Jota 0.175 - Nunex subtantially higher at 0.269.  Last year, he had it at 0.287, so it is marginally down this year - which put him 2nd only behind Trent, and substantiall ahead of Salah/Robbo/Elliot/Bobby/Tsmikias (who were the next 5 of all players to have played at least 750 mins)

So he very much is performing at an elite level for creating opportunities; is performing at an elite level at getting into the right positions to get good chances; but (due to one reaosn or another) is not performing at an elite level at taking them.  However, due to the large number of chances he is getting, he is still performing at a very good level at scoring goals - it is just he could score more to take him to elite in both assisting and scoring

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10296 on: Today at 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:16:26 pm
He's got the joint second most goals in the squad and the second most assists in the squad.

Don't want to go all Roy Keane on him but thats his job. Big price tag, big expectations, big club etc

Hes probably like joint 8th or something for league goals (4) this season.

I like him and his attitude - like his involvement and effort but would still like to see more goals from him in his second season and if he can improve his shot conversion they'd be lethal numbers. Is he good enough to do that though? Nobody knows.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10297 on: Today at 04:48:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:34:05 pm
yeah the confusion seems to be that he isn't affecting the game positively - he is - but just isn't scoring a lot of goals.

He's a goal threat - but not a goal getter currently.

He has scored 7 goals in 1081 minutes. That is getting goals.
