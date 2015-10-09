« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)


This is how I saw it at the time (although the crossbar one was slightly easier than I thought, seeing the replay).

Crossbar one is almost exactly same skill that Torres used to score from a narrower angle past Ferdinand and Van Der Sar against the Mancs, only Torres was practically on his knees to stretch to hit the ball as it was quite far away from his standing foot - Nunez on the other hand received a perfectly weighted ball from Salah and could hit it first time [see Torres's underrated great finish here here https://youtu.be/2P4a4gGf7aU?si=SkkFug1--gXu8PdB&t=366 ]. Nunez did the hard part in beating the keeper, it was just hit a fraction too strong.

With the benefit of replays I think it was right that the chance on his left that he mishit was easier of the two - and actually with the direct he was going he could also probably have safely taken a touch and had most of the goal to aim for (and a wrong footed keeper).

Yeh Torres did that a few times from memory the United one sticking out the most
It's just insane to me how much shit I have to read about him, both in the media and on here, whenever he doesn't score a goal. I saw a clip on ESPN earlier about our "concerning issues." Was it defensive lapses or Kelleher's shakiness that nearly cost us points on Sunday? Nope. Darwin's misses. Never mind that Salah's miss was worse or that we wouldn't have scored several of our goals without Darwin's direct involvement. And that's just representative of the general reaction in practically every match.

It really doesn't help that some posters in here seem to have written him off to the Carroll Zone, and that those of us who like the guy get stick for being too enthusiastic about him. Chanting his name at matches? Giving him a nickname? How dare we? Or, should I say, how Darwe?

Sorry. Reflex.

Look, I absolutely cannot argue that he's currently a world-beater, or that he - again, currently - is worth the price we paid for him. But there are three big reasons be excited about him despite his underperformance:

1. He's the most entertaining player we've had since Suarez. Never a dull moment. And the things that make him entertaining often have serious benefits to our performance as a team, via destabilizing the opposition. Actually, he reminds me of one of my favorite LFC players ever in Momo Sissoko. I loved watching him run around like mad laying waste to everyone in his path to win the ball...then promptly passing it in completely random directions.

2. He plays with genuine fire in his belly, for better or worse. There was a mostly-positive moment at the end of the match when one of the commentators on my stream, after Trent's winner, said something like "this is why you've got to love Nunez. He missed a few good chances but he never stopped fighting."

3. His problem seems like it should be possible to solve. As someone said upthread, if he can improve his composure, he'll be one of the best players in the world. I don't think that's an exaggeration at all.

Anyone who feels like lumping him in with our failed 'big signings' should ask themselves whether any of 1, 2, or 3 could have been said about the likes of Carroll or Benteke.

I get why some are frustrated with him.  I also get why he's becoming something of a cult-hero for others.

His enthusiasm and willingness to run his socks off will gain favour with our fanbase but he needs to develop more composure in front of goal and realise he doesn't need to kick the ball inside-out every time to score.  My concern is in games where you only get 1 or 2 half chances; the likes of versus city or in final rounds in Europe.  In those you have to make the most of your chances to get the result.  If he can bring that into his game then he can play a huge role in some great times ahead.

It's just insane to me how much shit I have to read about him, both in the media and on here, whenever he doesn't score a goal. I saw a clip on ESPN earlier about our "concerning issues." Was it defensive lapses or Kelleher's shakiness that nearly cost us points on Sunday? Nope. Darwin's misses. Never mind that Salah's miss was worse or that we wouldn't have scored several of our goals without Darwin's direct involvement. And that's just representative of the general reaction in practically every match.

It really doesn't help that some posters in here seem to have written him off to the Carroll Zone, and that those of us who like the guy get stick for being too enthusiastic about him. Chanting his name at matches? Giving him a nickname? How dare we? Or, should I say, how Darwe?

Sorry. Reflex.
You're literally doing to Kelleher what your complaining others are doing to Nunez. If you're a LFC supporter, there's no need to pick sides.
