Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 735185 times)

Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10240 on: Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:36:46 pm
I think most xG models don't account for the number of bodies between the forward and the goal. A shot from 8 yards out in front of an empty net is treated the same as a shot where the keeper is set and ready to block. Over the course of a season the stats will even out but again it means in individual instances a chance can appear a certain goal to the fans but only as a half chance to the stats.

I don't think all models account for the height of the ball either.

Not sure about this. SB might just be outliers of course. https://statsbomb.com/articles/soccer/upgrading-expected-goals/

Ryan the above might be useful to you if youre asking questions to understand better.
Online Avens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10241 on: Yesterday at 10:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Dane on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
Finally one that is talking sense!

He's also the one who thinks Liverpool fans should stop chanting his name, so you know. Swings and roundabouts.
Online Schmidt

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10242 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
Not sure about this. SB might just be outliers of course. https://statsbomb.com/articles/soccer/upgrading-expected-goals/

Ryan the above might be useful to you if youre asking questions to understand better.

Thanks, my info might have just been out of date.
Online kop306

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10243 on: Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm »
nunez is a real enigma

he will score really good goals and then miss absolute sitters

Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10244 on: Today at 12:02:23 am »
Just watched our goals again and hes involved to some extent in all of them besides the Mac Allister one. So hes still contributing even when hes not scoring.

Hell be phenomenal when it all clicks
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10245 on: Today at 12:21:29 am »
He's always contributing but would do really well to just calm down a little. That's the only thing that is missing from his game; a little calm in front of goal.
Offline art03

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10246 on: Today at 03:15:07 am »
Rewatched the highlights and he was playing like prime Firmino where he was linking up play all over the pitch. What made him better/different is that he had the pace to join back in attack and take shots at goal. He is missing quite a few now but as he becomes more comfortable in this style of play, he will be scoring tons of goals.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10247 on: Today at 07:08:49 am »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 12:02:23 am
Just watched our goals again and hes involved to some extent in all of them besides the Mac Allister one. So hes still contributing even when hes not scoring.

Hell be phenomenal when it all clicks

Am I the only one that notices theres an option for a simple through ball in front of him a lot but for some reason they barely play it? From memory was about 5 times against Fulham he could have been played in not counting the one that hit the bar
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10248 on: Today at 08:24:04 am »
get a haircut!
Offline Fiasco

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10249 on: Today at 08:29:22 am »
He's clearly improved in several aspects of his game but his finishing remains underwhelming at best. Those who view his chances through the guise of xG will never really be able to discuss him properly in terms of goalscoring because they are driven totally by the stats and are pretty much blinded by them.

Darwin needing to improve his finishing and the 'xG' of a particular chance don't necessarily always correlate. Because he needs to improve his finishing regardless, in terms of composure and technique. xG won't tell you 1000 variables of a said chance and when you are dealing with someone as erratic (at times) as Darwin you really need to take those variables into account. We've been down this road before and I'm aware I was called basically called stupid and how I don't understand stats etc and that's fine, my position hasn't changed and the proof is in the pudding so to speak.

As I said though, the improvement in other aspects of his game is encouraging and that shows you in itself that he's clearly a hard worker because he wouldn't have improved otherwise and Klopp wouldn't be interested in starting him if he wasn't putting the effort in.
Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10250 on: Today at 08:34:36 am »
Huh? The XG says hes underperforming regarding his finishing this season? xG is saying 2 things about Nunez (for Liverpool)
1) hes a shot monster. This is hugely valuable. You score lots of goals when you shoot from high value places lots of the time.
2) hes not converting his chances as much as he should be. Some will say that his is just variance and itll even out as the sample size gets bigger but Im not convinced at the moment.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10251 on: Today at 08:47:07 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:34:36 am
Huh? The XG says hes underperforming regarding his finishing this season? xG is saying 2 things about Nunez (for Liverpool)
1) hes a shot monster. This is hugely valuable. You score lots of goals when you shoot from high value places lots of the time.
2) hes not converting his chances as much as he should be. Some will say that his is just variance and itll even out as the sample size gets bigger but Im not convinced at the moment.

My point is more your second point. I'm talking about the big picture, and I'm saying basically last season I was having the same argument. Someone pointed out that one of his good chances yesterday was only .31, therefore it wasn't really 'expected' to go in so it doesn't really matter. Whereas if you don't look at it through numbers, in terms of analysing it, it was a very decent chance and he should be scoring that more than the percentage says he should. We'll go around in circles with that and agreement will never be reached simply because some look at it all through numbers and despite any variance, the numbers apparently never lie.



Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10252 on: Today at 08:57:39 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:47:07 am
My point is more your second point. I'm talking about the big picture, and I'm saying basically last season I was having the same argument. Someone pointed out that one of his good chances yesterday was only .31, therefore it wasn't really 'expected' to go in so it doesn't really matter. Whereas if you don't look at it through numbers, in terms of analysing it, it was a very decent chance and he should be scoring that more than the percentage says he should. We'll go around in circles with that and agreement will never be reached simply because some look at it all through numbers and despite any variance, the numbers apparently never lie.

Its weird to criticise the numbers when they seem like they agree with you though. Also, and I cannot stress this enough, XG even at this micro level is helpful because our sense of what sort of chance a player should score is not very accurate, at all. That doesnt mean the xG number is necessarily really accurate but it should at least make us more cautious when we deride players for missing easy chances. Maybe we just cant tell what is easy.
Online jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 09:18:47 am »
He has still never gotten into that zone where everything goes in.
Trent is there right now. Trent hit the bar, but it goes in via the keeper. Darwin has hit the bar more than anyone.
Online ScottScott

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 09:42:00 am »
He's involved in our whole game. Was massive in the last 2 goals by winning the header to Salah and then reacting 1st and getting the cross in for the winner. Unlucky not to score when he hits the bar and he worked his absolute bollocks off. Was the best out of the front 3 that started in my opinion and Salah missed the biggest sitter of the game but it happens
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 09:43:00 am »
Its still his composure for me. He plays with so much heart and energy, and that makes him good at lots of things but he needs to learn to switch it off when it comes to taking his chances. The chance where he hits the bar - there was no reason to put his foot through it like he did. The second chance he tries to rush it and ends up scuffing it. Its clearly a pattern too. Against LASK he had a chance but rifles it straight at a defender instead of taking a moment to pick a spot. If I recall, Werner was pretty similar. In contrast, how often do you see Salah run clean through but then get his head up, pick his spot and finish it delicately?

His technique is actually very good and when hes cool, you see the best of it - for example, his two against Newcastle, the one for Uruguay recently and that one against us when Benfica came to Anfield.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10256 on: Today at 09:46:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:57:39 am
Its weird to criticise the numbers when they seem like they agree with you though. Also, and I cannot stress this enough, XG even at this micro level is helpful because our sense of what sort of chance a player should score is not very accurate, at all. That doesnt mean the xG number is necessarily really accurate but it should at least make us more cautious when we deride players for missing easy chances. Maybe we just cant tell what is easy.

Well I think the truth is probably somewhere in the middle. I think if you've watched football for a lifetime, played it, analysed it, read about it, whatever it is, you can have a good opinion on what is a good chance or not. I don't mean me personally I just mean generally speaking. That goes for all players in all positions too, and what that position requires/entails.

What you think is easy I might think is hard and vice-versa. I think that's the beauty of the game and how we see it, and that is the kind of discussion that is happening a bit less because people are driven totally by what the data says. I don't find xG and other stats meaningless, I just don't put the amount of faith into them that many seem to.

In terms of his finishing I always thought he was a very good instinctive finisher. A dry spell probably doesn't change that, but if you look at a decent bulk of his goals for us his better finishes are the first time ones, the more instinctive ones. His two against Newcastle away remain my favourite goals of the season. He's capable of it, and time will tell whether he irons it all out or always reamins patchy/erratic. Hopefully the former.
Online JRed

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10257 on: Today at 09:48:58 am »
If Nunez was a clinical finisher then he would be the best player in the world. Whether he scores or not, no one can deny we are far more dangerous in attack when he is on the pitch. What a player.
Online Fromola

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10258 on: Today at 09:50:55 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:18:47 am
He has still never gotten into that zone where everything goes in.
Trent is there right now. Trent hit the bar, but it goes in via the keeper. Darwin has hit the bar more than anyone.

I remember Suarez having a spell of hitting the post constantly. Nunez is unlucky at times but he has to put the easy ones away. That Luton miss cost us 2 points (nearly 3) and you need your striker to be scoring them to break down parked buses at 0-0.

He needs to be more in sync with his team mates at times as well. With Jota out for a while and Salah off to AFCON, he needs to pick up the slack more with goals.
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10259 on: Today at 09:51:20 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:29:22 am
He's clearly improved in several aspects of his game but his finishing remains underwhelming at best. Those who view his chances through the guise of xG will never really be able to discuss him properly in terms of goalscoring because they are driven totally by the stats and are pretty much blinded by them.


So this is sort of the reverse of how I view stats or at least xg
Heres the problem - if you went back in time and watched a compilation of his finishes at Benfica and were asked if he was a good finisher youd absolutely think he was.
Not only was he a goal a game in the league but his shot conversion was through the roof - I think he had the highest in the top 5 leagues  you can go and find articles about how clinicalhe was

But if you were into analytics / xg etc you took one look at it and said thats not sustainable  and you wouldnt have to watch him play to say it.. because no one hits 150% of their xg (like he did) in the long term

By the exact same token hes now almost 50% under his xg in the league this season (because people insist at looking at just the league) and that is also unsustainable in the long  term
Online slaphead

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10260 on: Today at 09:51:53 am »
I'm not on social media because its a pain in the hole, so thankfully I don't read what all the tubes on there say I'll make my own mind up. He's brilliant. He's a real pain in the hole if you're the opposition he's so quick to any ball that's loose or in space. His composure will come. You listen to ex strikers like Shearer, Wright, Owen and that little mad bastard Suarez about him and they all say it.
Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10261 on: Today at 09:52:01 am »
Yep. I only saw the highlights from yesterday but his all round game looked outstanding from them.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10262 on: Today at 09:53:38 am »
His touch to Szoboszlai before he was fouled for the first goal was exquisite
Online Rich

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10263 on: Today at 09:59:31 am »
Feels like fans are trying to convince themselves and each other.
Online slaphead

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10264 on: Today at 10:06:56 am »
Quote from: Rich on Today at 09:59:31 am
Feels like fans are trying to convince themselves and each other.

Convince each other of what
Online Gerard00

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10265 on: Today at 10:09:17 am »
Thought he was a bit crap yesterday. The thing i'm worried about is that hes here 18 months now and I'm still not sure if hes any good!

Until hes sticking the ball in the net more often and not missing sitters then the jury is still out for me.
Online ScottScott

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10266 on: Today at 10:10:04 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:09:17 am
Thought he was a bit crap yesterday. The thing i'm worried about is that hes here 18 months now and I'm still not sure if hes any good!

Until hes sticking the ball in the net more often and not missing sitters then the jury is still out for me.

That says more about you to be honest
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10267 on: Today at 10:14:30 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:09:17 am
Thought he was a bit crap yesterday. The thing i'm worried about is that hes here 18 months now and I'm still not sure if hes any good!

Until hes sticking the ball in the net more often and not missing sitters then the jury is still out for me.
Dear Lord
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10268 on: Today at 10:15:22 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:06:56 am
Convince each other of what
Whether hes any good judging by Gerards post
Online slaphead

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10269 on: Today at 10:19:00 am »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 10:15:22 am
Whether hes any good judging by Gerards post

Oh right. Personally speaking I don't need any convincing, for me from what I've seen he's brilliant. I'd absolutely hate it if Van Dijk was up against him rather than with him.  I don't need to read things like XG or pointless comparisons to Haaland. We're just off top of the league and he's a big factor in that
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10270 on: Today at 10:21:07 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:19:00 am
Oh right. Personally speaking I don't need any convincing, for me from what I've seen he's brilliant. I'd absolutely hate it if Van Dijk was up against him rather than with him.  I don't need to read things like XG or pointless comparisons to Haaland. We're just off top of the league and he's a big factor in that
Me either. I Fuckin love him
