Its weird to criticise the numbers when they seem like they agree with you though. Also, and I cannot stress this enough, XG even at this micro level is helpful because our sense of what sort of chance a player should score is not very accurate, at all. That doesnt mean the xG number is necessarily really accurate but it should at least make us more cautious when we deride players for missing easy chances. Maybe we just cant tell what is easy.



Well I think the truth is probably somewhere in the middle. I think if you've watched football for a lifetime, played it, analysed it, read about it, whatever it is, you can have a good opinion on what is a good chance or not. I don't mean me personally I just mean generally speaking. That goes for all players in all positions too, and what that position requires/entails.What you think is easy I might think is hard and vice-versa. I think that's the beauty of the game and how we see it, and that is the kind of discussion that is happening a bit less because people are driven totally by what the data says. I don't find xG and other stats meaningless, I just don't put the amount of faith into them that many seem to.In terms of his finishing I always thought he was a very good instinctive finisher. A dry spell probably doesn't change that, but if you look at a decent bulk of his goals for us his better finishes are the first time ones, the more instinctive ones. His two against Newcastle away remain my favourite goals of the season. He's capable of it, and time will tell whether he irons it all out or always reamins patchy/erratic. Hopefully the former.