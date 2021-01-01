He's clearly improved in several aspects of his game but his finishing remains underwhelming at best. Those who view his chances through the guise of xG will never really be able to discuss him properly in terms of goalscoring because they are driven totally by the stats and are pretty much blinded by them.



Darwin needing to improve his finishing and the 'xG' of a particular chance don't necessarily always correlate. Because he needs to improve his finishing regardless, in terms of composure and technique. xG won't tell you 1000 variables of a said chance and when you are dealing with someone as erratic (at times) as Darwin you really need to take those variables into account. We've been down this road before and I'm aware I was called basically called stupid and how I don't understand stats etc and that's fine, my position hasn't changed and the proof is in the pudding so to speak.



As I said though, the improvement in other aspects of his game is encouraging and that shows you in itself that he's clearly a hard worker because he wouldn't have improved otherwise and Klopp wouldn't be interested in starting him if he wasn't putting the effort in.