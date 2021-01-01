« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10240 on: Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:36:46 pm
I think most xG models don't account for the number of bodies between the forward and the goal. A shot from 8 yards out in front of an empty net is treated the same as a shot where the keeper is set and ready to block. Over the course of a season the stats will even out but again it means in individual instances a chance can appear a certain goal to the fans but only as a half chance to the stats.

I don't think all models account for the height of the ball either.

Not sure about this. SB might just be outliers of course. https://statsbomb.com/articles/soccer/upgrading-expected-goals/

Ryan the above might be useful to you if youre asking questions to understand better.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10241 on: Yesterday at 10:14:21 pm
Quote from: Red Dane on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
Finally one that is talking sense!

He's also the one who thinks Liverpool fans should stop chanting his name, so you know. Swings and roundabouts.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10242 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
Not sure about this. SB might just be outliers of course. https://statsbomb.com/articles/soccer/upgrading-expected-goals/

Ryan the above might be useful to you if youre asking questions to understand better.

Thanks, my info might have just been out of date.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10243 on: Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm
nunez is a real enigma

he will score really good goals and then miss absolute sitters

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10244 on: Today at 12:02:23 am
Just watched our goals again and hes involved to some extent in all of them besides the Mac Allister one. So hes still contributing even when hes not scoring.

Hell be phenomenal when it all clicks
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10245 on: Today at 12:21:29 am
He's always contributing but would do really well to just calm down a little. That's the only thing that is missing from his game; a little calm in front of goal.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10246 on: Today at 03:15:07 am
Rewatched the highlights and he was playing like prime Firmino where he was linking up play all over the pitch. What made him better/different is that he had the pace to join back in attack and take shots at goal. He is missing quite a few now but as he becomes more comfortable in this style of play, he will be scoring tons of goals.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10247 on: Today at 07:08:49 am
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 12:02:23 am
Just watched our goals again and hes involved to some extent in all of them besides the Mac Allister one. So hes still contributing even when hes not scoring.

Hell be phenomenal when it all clicks

Am I the only one that notices theres an option for a simple through ball in front of him a lot but for some reason they barely play it? From memory was about 5 times against Fulham he could have been played in not counting the one that hit the bar
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10248 on: Today at 08:24:04 am
get a haircut!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10249 on: Today at 08:29:22 am
He's clearly improved in several aspects of his game but his finishing remains underwhelming at best. Those who view his chances through the guise of xG will never really be able to discuss him properly in terms of goalscoring because they are driven totally by the stats and are pretty much blinded by them.

Darwin needing to improve his finishing and the 'xG' of a particular chance don't necessarily always correlate. Because he needs to improve his finishing regardless, in terms of composure and technique. xG won't tell you 1000 variables of a said chance and when you are dealing with someone as erratic (at times) as Darwin you really need to take those variables into account. We've been down this road before and I'm aware I was called basically called stupid and how I don't understand stats etc and that's fine, my position hasn't changed and the proof is in the pudding so to speak.

As I said though, the improvement in other aspects of his game is encouraging and that shows you in itself that he's clearly a hard worker because he wouldn't have improved otherwise and Klopp wouldn't be interested in starting him if he wasn't putting the effort in.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10250 on: Today at 08:34:36 am
Huh? The XG says hes underperforming regarding his finishing this season? xG is saying 2 things about Nunez (for Liverpool)
1) hes a shot monster. This is hugely valuable. You score lots of goals when you shoot from high value places lots of the time.
2) hes not converting his chances as much as he should be. Some will say that his is just variance and itll even out as the sample size gets bigger but Im not convinced at the moment.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #10251 on: Today at 08:47:07 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:34:36 am
Huh? The XG says hes underperforming regarding his finishing this season? xG is saying 2 things about Nunez (for Liverpool)
1) hes a shot monster. This is hugely valuable. You score lots of goals when you shoot from high value places lots of the time.
2) hes not converting his chances as much as he should be. Some will say that his is just variance and itll even out as the sample size gets bigger but Im not convinced at the moment.

My point is more your second point. I'm talking about the big picture, and I'm saying basically last season I was having the same argument. Someone pointed out that one of his good chances yesterday was only .31, therefore it wasn't really 'expected' to go in so it doesn't really matter. Whereas if you don't look at it through numbers, in terms of analysing it, it was a very decent chance and he should be scoring that more than the percentage says he should. We'll go around in circles with that and agreement will never be reached simply because some look at it all through numbers and despite any variance, the numbers apparently never lie.



