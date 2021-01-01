So is the Gakpo one an outlier or in line with the actual metrics by which chances are assessed? This is kinda the point i'm making, not aiming this at you specifically but it's like there's an automatic assumption it's accurate rather than any actual looking to see if the assessment of these chances bares true to the reality of what happens on the pitch.





I'd imagine there's plenty of chances that should have high xG that dont. Nunez vs Luton was 0.48 but actual watchers of football will tell you it should be a goal so which is it?



I think different systems have different definitions of xG but it largely comes down to distance from goal and the angle, so the Gakpo chance is considered really good because it was a few feet out from goal and very central, when in reality it was a really difficult chance. If you're looking at a players xG over the course of a season then instances like that don't really matter, but for small sample sizes it can skew the numbers.I haven't looked too deeply into his individual shots and how accurate the prediction is, but then we're all watching his games and it's clear the stats line up with what we're seeing. If anything xG only tells half the story anyway, because shots that are ruled out due to offside don't count towards the stat, and Darwin is offside an awful lot.The development of his all round game has been great to see but I don't think there's any denying that he can be quite frustrating.