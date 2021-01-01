« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 733053 times)

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,761
  • JFT96
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10200 on: Today at 05:52:22 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:43:26 pm
I felt for Darwin today

I actually think he sees/hears the criticism of him more than we care to mention. He had the look of a desperate player today
 He's desperate for some goals to lighten the load a bit. It will come but he needs to improve his shot selection.

Being always involved isn't enough sometimes and Gakpo can offer huge involvement a lot of the time which could see Nunez drop back to the bench. Hopefully Darwin gets a goal in the next couple to settle the nerves. I really didn't like seeing him go to ground easily today, that's not his game at all

Oh absolutely. Hes a relatively young lad in a generation dominated by social media. Im sure hes fully aware.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,979
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10201 on: Today at 05:53:18 pm »
Frustrating today. Needs to stop putting his foot through the ball. You wonder if Gakpo is a better choice for the balance of the side, but then Nunez makes that final goal possible by getting to that loose ball. He's a funny one.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10202 on: Today at 05:56:30 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:35:32 pm
.31. and also listed at 2 big chances missed which should be 0. His best chance was .14 that not a big chance missed.

Thanks, this is where xG is helpful. A bunch of people will be saying, 'should have scored today' or 'cost us today'. But in reality he didn't. Over the course of the season he's cost us 3/4 goals or whatever it is, but it's not fair to claim he cost us today.
Logged

Offline Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,678
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10203 on: Today at 05:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:56:30 pm
Thanks, this is where xG is helpful. A bunch of people will be saying, 'should have scored today' or 'cost us today'. But in reality he didn't. Over the course of the season he's cost us 3/4 goals or whatever it is, but it's not fair to claim he cost us today.
Its definitely not fair to say he cost us today.

We won
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10204 on: Today at 05:59:17 pm »
Not sure where i'm seeing the slander. If anything it feels like there's too much praise for him as a cult God figure on this forum -  'darwizzy', tons of memes, endless hair comments, 'he's the harbinger of chaos!' as he blasts over another sitter and that sort of nonsense. I don't follow this thread much and I actually really like him, but he's a frustrating player to watch, let's be fair - he misses a lot of chances. He is also an exciting player to watch, is rapid, stretches play well, has a great snap-shot. But he's a striker and i think it's perfectly reasonable for people to lament those missed chances. 4 goals and we're into December, with it looking more and more likely that his erratic finishing is more of a mental thing that can't be coached, but very much hoping I'm wrong.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10205 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:53:18 pm
Frustrating today. Needs to stop putting his foot through the ball. You wonder if Gakpo is a better choice for the balance of the side, but then Nunez makes that final goal possible by getting to that loose ball. He's a funny one.

Gakpo is suited for certain games or certain points in the game. Plenty of times this season he has been too passive or slow in his play. Similarly ther s games where Darwin is a bit too wild and reckless for the team we are playing/the performance we are having. Sometimes you need a striker to be a forward force, sometimes you need them to be deeper and more controlling of the attack


Take the last home game, Brentford, where Darwin was immense and perfect for that game. I don't think Gakpo is suited for that at all. I think he would do good stuff, much like Nunez did today, but clearly that game was set up for Nunez, and how this one was going, it was more suited for Gakpo (or at least was by the time he comes on).

It's a good job we have both of them then because if one isn't working usually the other one will work
« Last Edit: Today at 06:11:52 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10206 on: Today at 06:07:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:47:15 pm
Mental isn't it.
There is an agenda against him.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10207 on: Today at 06:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 05:59:17 pm
Not sure where i'm seeing the slander. If anything it feels like there's too much praise for him as a cult God figure on this forum -  'darwizzy', tons of memes, endless hair comments, 'he's the harbinger of chaos!' as he blasts over another sitter and that sort of nonsense. I don't follow this thread much and I actually really like him, but he's a frustrating player to watch, let's be fair - he misses a lot of chances. He is also an exciting player to watch, is rapid, stretches play well, has a great snap-shot. But he's a striker and i think it's perfectly reasonable for people to lament those missed chances. 4 goals and we're into December, with it looking more and more likely that his erratic finishing is more of a mental thing that can't be coached, but very much hoping I'm wrong.

Yeah no rather than have fun with our players let's instead have detailed analysis of them only

(I get what you mean, I disagree but I get what you mean, but this is a little "no fun allowed")
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10208 on: Today at 06:09:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:07:14 pm
There is an agenda against him.

From mostly the usual suspects
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10209 on: Today at 06:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:08:29 pm
Yeah no rather than have fun with our players let's instead have detailed analysis of them only

(I get what you mean, I disagree but I get what you mean, but this is a little "no fun allowed")

and I totally get where you're coming from, to be fair. To be honest, I was more aligned to your way of thinking until fairly recently, but it's now starting to grate. I also agree with posters saying his overall play is getting better, but his finishing is becoming a worry. As I say though, hoping I'm wrong and all this potential is finally realised and he absolutely explodes.
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,584
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10210 on: Today at 06:13:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:07:14 pm
There is an agenda against him.
Agreed. The Nunez obsession from our own (in a negative way)is baffling.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,540
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10211 on: Today at 06:30:41 pm »
He's just different, he's a striker who misses the easy shots and nets impossible shots, sometimes he's more likely to force an own goal than score

He doesn't fit into a box carved by his predecessors exactly = no easy comparisons

Starting to think he's the definitive glass-half-empty/full footballer. Personally I want him starting as much as possible, Gakpo came on and made errors, I just don't know when to rule Darwin out and that's a great quality
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10212 on: Today at 06:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:56:30 pm
Thanks, this is where xG is helpful. A bunch of people will be saying, 'should have scored today' or 'cost us today'. But in reality he didn't. Over the course of the season he's cost us 3/4 goals or whatever it is, but it's not fair to claim he cost us today.
Yea not his best game but he still contributed. Salah had best chance at .73 today.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,279
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10213 on: Today at 06:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:53:18 pm
Frustrating today. Needs to stop putting his foot through the ball. You wonder if Gakpo is a better choice for the balance of the side, but then Nunez makes that final goal possible by getting to that loose ball. He's a funny one.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:07:14 pm
There is an agenda against him.

There was a striker who cost his team 2 points today but he was wearing the blue of man city.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10214 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm »
I thought he did mostly everything bar score, dont think what he did when he hit the post was the wrong finish Torres did that often.

Was just unlucky just like Salah was when he missed the open goal.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10215 on: Today at 07:28:07 pm »
Heavily involved in 3 of the 4 goals today. Puts the ball around the corner for Szobo to win the free kick from the 1st. Wins the header from the long ball into Salah's path for the 3rd. Is the fastest to react to Gakpo's shot and gets the ball back in the box for the 4th.

I don't think we win the game if he's not on the pitch to be honest.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,458
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10216 on: Today at 07:41:27 pm »
Before we got Darwin, I was genuinely worried how we are going to replace the influence of Firmino in our attacking play. They are not similar players when it comes to the style of play, but if you pay attention to how Darwin is involved in almost everything we do in the attacking third, we can safely say that Darwin is already an important member of our starting XI. And he will only get better ...
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10217 on: Today at 07:42:22 pm »
Not a great game again with finishing but he's doing much better and much more off the ball now so it still wasn't bad overall. The goals will come but as long as he improves the other parts of his game, he'll get the games he needs to play himself into form.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10218 on: Today at 07:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:56:30 pm
Thanks, this is where xG is helpful. A bunch of people will be saying, 'should have scored today' or 'cost us todjay'. But in reality he didn't. Over the course of the season he's cost us 3/4 goals or whatever it is, but it's not fair to claim he cost us today.

xG is one of the most bizarre things in football, i'd love to know how it's determined to be honest
 
I'm sure it was the Luton game where Gakpo having the ball played behind him was deemed a better chance than the one Nunez should have scored. I dont think xG is the great metric people believe it is, it's rarely studied thoroughly by fans, people just reel off the numbers like they're fact without often looking deeper
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10219 on: Today at 07:52:06 pm »
He done well but he needs to improve in front of goal. I do think he will he is close to really getting to the next level
Logged

Online sergeiNT1

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10220 on: Today at 07:55:48 pm »
I watched Haalnd missing multiple seaters today against Spurs - every striker goes through that now and then. I am ready to forgIve for missing some chances as long as I never see that hairstyle again :)
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,692
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10221 on: Today at 08:22:32 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:50:40 pm
xG is one of the most bizarre things in football, i'd love to know how it's determined to be honest
 
I'm sure it was the Luton game where Gakpo having the ball played behind him was deemed a better chance than the one Nunez should have scored. I dont think xG is the great metric people believe it is, it's rarely studied thoroughly by fans, people just reel off the numbers like they're fact without often looking deeper


The Gakpo one was silly but when you factor in lots and lots of shots it probably proves to be somewhat accurate. The big question is whether a player underperforming their xG will always eventually come good, or if a player can just be a below average finisher.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10222 on: Today at 08:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:22:32 pm
The Gakpo one was silly but when you factor in lots and lots of shots it probably proves to be somewhat accurate. The big question is whether a player underperforming their xG will always eventually come good, or if a player can just be a below average finisher.

So is the Gakpo one an outlier or in line with the actual metrics by which chances are assessed? This is kinda the point i'm making, not aiming this at you specifically but it's like there's an automatic assumption it's accurate rather than any actual looking to see if the assessment of these chances bares true to the reality of what happens on the pitch.


I'd imagine there's plenty of chances that should have high xG that dont. Nunez vs Luton was  0.48 but actual watchers of football will tell you it should be a goal so which is it?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,207
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10223 on: Today at 08:30:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:50:40 pm
xG is one of the most bizarre things in football, i'd love to know how it's determined to be honest
 
I'm sure it was the Luton game where Gakpo having the ball played behind him was deemed a better chance than the one Nunez should have scored. I dont think xG is the great metric people believe it is, it's rarely studied thoroughly by fans, people just reel off the numbers like they're fact without often looking deeper


I dont want to misunderstand you but are you saying because Darwin records a high xg but also misses a lot of chances your conclusion is that xg itself is not a thing / invalid ?
Logged

Offline Cruyff Turn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10224 on: Today at 08:30:47 pm »
Love everything about his game, but he has to start becoming ruthless in front of goal.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10225 on: Today at 08:35:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:30:24 pm
I dont want to misunderstand you but are you saying because Darwin records a high xg but also misses a lot of chances your conclusion is that xg itself is not a thing / invalid ?

Yeah you misunderstood wildly, I think your staunch defense of xG and stats has you blinded because I never said that

Where did I mention what xG Nunez records outside of referencing 1 single chance in a specific match for you to come yo that conclusion? I'm not understanding the correlation

I also never alluded to xG not being a thing or invalid either. Bizarre interpretation
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:00 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,922
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10226 on: Today at 08:38:59 pm »
Honestly, his hair is shite.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,692
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10227 on: Today at 08:40:14 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:27:09 pm
So is the Gakpo one an outlier or in line with the actual metrics by which chances are assessed? This is kinda the point i'm making, not aiming this at you specifically but it's like there's an automatic assumption it's accurate rather than any actual looking to see if the assessment of these chances bares true to the reality of what happens on the pitch.


I'd imagine there's plenty of chances that should have high xG that dont. Nunez vs Luton was  0.48 but actual watchers of football will tell you it should be a goal so which is it?

I think different systems have different definitions of xG but it largely comes down to distance from goal and the angle, so the Gakpo chance is considered really good because it was a few feet out from goal and very central, when in reality it was a really difficult chance. If you're looking at a players xG over the course of a season then instances like that don't really matter, but for small sample sizes it can skew the numbers.

I haven't looked too deeply into his individual shots and how accurate the prediction is, but then we're all watching his games and it's clear the stats line up with what we're seeing. If anything xG only tells half the story anyway, because shots that are ruled out due to offside don't count towards the stat, and Darwin is offside an awful lot.

The development of his all round game has been great to see but I don't think there's any denying that he can be quite frustrating.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 