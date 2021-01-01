Not sure where i'm seeing the slander. If anything it feels like there's too much praise for him as a cult God figure on this forum - 'darwizzy', tons of memes, endless hair comments, 'he's the harbinger of chaos!' as he blasts over another sitter and that sort of nonsense. I don't follow this thread much and I actually really like him, but he's a frustrating player to watch, let's be fair - he misses a lot of chances. He is also an exciting player to watch, is rapid, stretches play well, has a great snap-shot. But he's a striker and i think it's perfectly reasonable for people to lament those missed chances. 4 goals and we're into December, with it looking more and more likely that his erratic finishing is more of a mental thing that can't be coached, but very much hoping I'm wrong.