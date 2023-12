I felt for Darwin today



I actually think he sees/hears the criticism of him more than we care to mention. He had the look of a desperate player today

He's desperate for some goals to lighten the load a bit. It will come but he needs to improve his shot selection.



Being always involved isn't enough sometimes and Gakpo can offer huge involvement a lot of the time which could see Nunez drop back to the bench. Hopefully Darwin gets a goal in the next couple to settle the nerves. I really didn't like seeing him go to ground easily today, that's not his game at all



His all round game was pretty decent today, a shame he didn't take his chances but overall not a bad performance. He's still probably our second most dangerous attacker, so can't be too harsh on him, i think our situation up front is a bit like our situation at the back, you have two players who stands out from the pack with their experience ability and what they've proved in the game(VVD and Salah) and then 3-4 other great options who are not quite on that level but at any given point could make their way into the team and not let the side down. That would be Konate, Matip, Gomez, (Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz) all in all not a bad situation to be in at all.