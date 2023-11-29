« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 29, 2023, 04:53:03 pm
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,275
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 29, 2023, 05:50:52 pm
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,595
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 29, 2023, 06:01:09 pm
Darwin Ninja
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,569
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 29, 2023, 06:11:38 pm
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 11:08:13 am
Quote from: Knight on November 29, 2023, 04:47:10 pm
So did Andy Cole if I recall correctly. The, 'yeah he scores plenty but look how often he misses chances' thing is a genuine trope when it comes to forwards.

Again though, hes not scoring plenty currently, hes on 4 league goals and were into December.

As I said before, I understand the mitigation around it and I do think it will improve but I think its the combination of missing a lot of chances and not scoring that many aside from that which is assisting with the lazy narrative.
Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 11:57:51 am
Quote from: Jm55 on November 30, 2023, 11:08:13 am
Again though, hes not scoring plenty currently, hes on 4 league goals and were into December.

As I said before, I understand the mitigation around it and I do think it will improve but I think its the combination of missing a lot of chances and not scoring that many aside from that which is assisting with the lazy narrative.

But he hasn't been playing much - he has only played 40 mins more than Jota, who has the *same* number of goals as he does (and is often thought of on here as an elite finisher) - but whereas he has 4 assists (from 1.9 expected), Jota has none (from 0.7).  Diaz has played 4 fewer minutes and got 1 *less* goal  and again, 0 assists (again, from 0.7).  Don't give me the crap about "oh but they are wingers"  when the way we play is our wingers cut in to score goals, and even if they didn't - their job as "wingers" is to create chances, something they are woefully bad at vs Nunez and Salah. 
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,247
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 12:47:09 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on November 30, 2023, 11:08:13 am
Again though, hes not scoring plenty currently, hes on 4 league goals and were into December.

As I said before, I understand the mitigation around it and I do think it will improve but I think its the combination of missing a lot of chances and not scoring that many aside from that which is assisting with the lazy narrative.
Salah is our leading scorer with 10 goals in 1,133 minutes. 3 of those are penalties and 1 was scored after the keeper saved his penalty. Ignoring that, it means he's scored 7 goals from open play in 1,133 minutes at 1 goal every 161.8 minutes.

Nunez has 4 goals in 685 minutes with no peanlties. Thats 1 goal from open play every 171.25 minutes.

If Nunez had played the same number of minutes as Salah and continued to score at that rate he'd have 6.6 goals which is -1/same/+1 compared to Salah depending on whether you round up or down or include Salah's saved penalty.

Do you think Salah isn't scoring enough?
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 12:49:23 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 30, 2023, 11:57:51 am
But he hasn't been playing much - he has only played 40 mins more than Jota, who has the *same* number of goals as he does (and is often thought of on here as an elite finisher) - but whereas he has 4 assists (from 1.9 expected), Jota has none (from 0.7).  Diaz has played 4 fewer minutes and got 1 *less* goal  and again, 0 assists (again, from 0.7).  Don't give me the crap about "oh but they are wingers"  when the way we play is our wingers cut in to score goals, and even if they didn't - their job as "wingers" is to create chances, something they are woefully bad at vs Nunez and Salah. 

Both Jota and Diaz are overperforming their xg in terms of goals both this season and last season

Whereas Nunez is underperforming his xg this season(more than any other player in the divison) just like he did last yr (when he was 3rd worst in the division)

YOu make a good point, nunez brings a lot of other things to the table, in terms of his energy,  and his fighting spirit which makes me think he will turn this aspect of his play around somewhat
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 12:56:33 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 30, 2023, 11:57:51 am
But he hasn't been playing much - he has only played 40 mins more than Jota, who has the *same* number of goals as he does (and is often thought of on here as an elite finisher) - but whereas he has 4 assists (from 1.9 expected), Jota has none (from 0.7).  Diaz has played 4 fewer minutes and got 1 *less* goal  and again, 0 assists (again, from 0.7).  Don't give me the crap about "oh but they are wingers"  when the way we play is our wingers cut in to score goals, and even if they didn't - their job as "wingers" is to create chances, something they are woefully bad at vs Nunez and Salah.

Yep and I take all of this which makes up a good sum of the mitigation which in touched on in my original post.

My point is simply that the lazy narrative will be reduced when he starts scoring more goals which he does eventually need to if the goal is to be in the top bracket of strikers I think.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 09:54:31 pm
Disgraceful scenes with the fans chanting his name as he's coming on the pitch. He hadn't even done anything and he was being put on a pedestal. Wish we'd stop with that level of support of our players. 😡
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,217
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 09:56:24 pm
Yeah its shocking. Plus he had that flappy mullet and not a tidy bun, which makes the worshipping even worse.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 09:57:21 pm
Quote from: Zlen on November 30, 2023, 09:56:24 pm
Yeah its shocking. Plus he had that flappy mullet and not a tidy bun, which makes the worshipping even worse.

No more Darwin worship until he scores another goal or gets a haircut IMO.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,595
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 10:07:46 pm
Quote from: Avens on November 30, 2023, 09:57:21 pm
No more Darwin worship until he scores another goal or gets a haircut IMO.
That D'Artagnan beard has to go for me...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:49:35 am
Quote from: farawayred on November 30, 2023, 10:07:46 pm
That D'Artagnan beard has to go for me...
Reminds me of V from V for Vendetta; looks like he's building a vendetta with Pip...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:58:47 am
Quote from: Avens on November 30, 2023, 09:57:21 pm
No more Darwin worship until he scores another goal or gets a haircut IMO.

I want Darwin to keep the hair, but switch to an alice band.
Red in Korea

  • Claims to be from Korea but we're not convinced...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 12:05:42 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 30, 2023, 11:57:51 am
But he hasn't been playing much - he has only played 40 mins more than Jota, who has the *same* number of goals as he does (and is often thought of on here as an elite finisher) - but whereas he has 4 assists (from 1.9 expected), Jota has none (from 0.7).  Diaz has played 4 fewer minutes and got 1 *less* goal  and again, 0 assists (again, from 0.7).  Don't give me the crap about "oh but they are wingers"  when the way we play is our wingers cut in to score goals, and even if they didn't - their job as "wingers" is to create chances, something they are woefully bad at vs Nunez and Salah. 

But if you take away the 2 Newcastle goals and ignore the one he got against West Ham, he's only scored one goal all season. Pretty poor imo.
"What is called for is dignity. We need to set an example." Kenny Dalglish

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,795
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:03:20 pm
It doesn't help that there's an international break every few weeks and then he's a write off for the game after it.

Now is the  time though for him to go on a real run. Without Jota we need someone other than Salah to regularly chip in with goals and important goals. Luton was the one where you really need your striker to put his chances away in a tight game. It took Diaz off the bench to rescue a point.

If he can stay fit and get a settled run the goals should start to flow.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:08:27 pm
Still not sure that anyone but Salah and maybe Mac plays to Darwin's strengths. Shame Mo went off when Darwin came on against LASK; pretty confident Mo would have made a goal for him.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:09:54 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:08:27 pm
Still not sure that anyone but Salah and maybe Mac plays to Darwin's strengths. Shame Mo went off when Darwin came on against LASK; pretty confident Mo would have made a goal for him.
Trent
JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:29:04 pm


Earlier in the season Nunez deserved the shirt.  Scored three goals in three games & he deserved a run in the team.

He has had that chance & not scored in the last 5 games (at times costing us points, such as glaring miss vs Luton for example).

Now he deserved to be on the bench.  Gakpo was great mid week, looks more clinical & in form.

He needs to be the impact sub & wait for his turn as he doesn't deserve to start on form.
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 10:29:04 pm


Earlier in the season Nunez deserved the shirt.  Scored three goals in three games & he deserved a run in the team.

He has had that chance & not scored in the last 5 games (at times costing us points, such as glaring miss vs Luton for example).

Now he deserved to be on the bench.  Gakpo was great mid week, looks more clinical & in form.

He needs to be the impact sub & wait for his turn as he doesn't deserve to start on form.
Guffaw
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm
Pick players in form!
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,569
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 10:29:04 pm


Earlier in the season Nunez deserved the shirt.  Scored three goals in three games & he deserved a run in the team.

He has had that chance & not scored in the last 5 games (at times costing us points, such as glaring miss vs Luton for example).

Now he deserved to be on the bench.  Gakpo was great mid week, looks more clinical & in form.

He needs to be the impact sub & wait for his turn as he doesn't deserve to start on form.
Good fucking grief.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
oh grow up ffs.

What did I say that's wrong?

I'm not allowed to want us to pick on form?

Sue me for wanting to pick the players who deserve to play.

Think you need to grow up, debate - don't chat rubbish for once.
JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:50:54 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm
Good fucking grief.

I know, not scoring in 5 games is worrying

I like Nunez by the way.  I'm not Team Nunez or Team Gakpo etc

I'm Team LFC & pick players on form.
Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,903
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:53:13 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm
Pick players in form!

You mentioned the last 5 games.

Gakpo has scored in 1 of them with 0 assists across all 5.

So are you basing "form" on 1 game. 1 game against a team sitting 3rd in Austria?
JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:01:08 am
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 11:53:13 pm
You mentioned the last 5 games.

Gakpo has scored in 1 of them with 0 assists across all 5.

So are you basing "form" on 1 game. 1 game against a team sitting 3rd in Austria?

I think Gakpo deserves a chance now.

Nunez isn't scoring.  Gakpo looks more clinical, he's better at linking play & he's been unselfish this season playing out of position.

Time for him to get that central role & Nunez needs to bide his time & wait to grab his chance.
Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,903
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:03:05 am
Sounds very Team Gakpo to me.
JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:03:44 am
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 12:03:05 am
Sounds very Team Gakpo to me.

On current form, yes.

After Nunez scored three goals in three games, I was saying he deserves the shirt.
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:54:22 am
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:03:44 am

You're laughable. Thankfully Klopp will ignore you
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,109
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:55:20 am
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:03:44 am
On current form, yes.

After Nunez scored three goals in three games, I was saying he deserves the shirt.

So youre not team Nunez or team Gakpo but one post later you are. Sounds like you abandon your values and morals really quickly 
Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,109
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:56:26 am
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 12:54:22 am
You're laughable. Thankfully Klopp will ignore you

See if DelTrotter replies. Thats Klopps username here 
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,506
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:09:45 am
Darwins an alpha animal who wears the other team out and scares the shit right out of them at the same time causing them to become tired frightened prey and sometimes Darwin kills them himself and sometimes its another one of the pack but it doesn't matter, everybody eats.

He misses sometimes he fires rockets top corner sometimes. Live with it. Embrace the chaos. Throw your calculators away.


Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:02:45 am
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 12:56:26 am
See if DelTrotter replies. Thats Klopps username here 

 ;D

Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm
What did I say that's wrong?

I'm not allowed to want us to pick on form?

Sue me for wanting to pick the players who deserve to play.

Think you need to grow up, debate - don't chat rubbish for once.

Maybe have a look at the results of the team in that period of gross underperformance from Darwin.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
