Again though, hes not scoring plenty currently, hes on 4 league goals and were into December.
As I said before, I understand the mitigation around it and I do think it will improve but I think its the combination of missing a lot of chances and not scoring that many aside from that which is assisting with the lazy narrative.
Salah is our leading scorer with 10 goals in 1,133 minutes. 3 of those are penalties and 1 was scored after the keeper saved his penalty. Ignoring that, it means he's scored 7 goals from open play in 1,133 minutes at 1 goal every 161.8 minutes.
Nunez has 4 goals in 685 minutes with no peanlties. Thats 1 goal from open play every 171.25 minutes.
If Nunez had played the same number of minutes as Salah and continued to score at that rate he'd have 6.6 goals which is -1/same/+1 compared to Salah depending on whether you round up or down or include Salah's saved penalty.
Do you think Salah isn't scoring enough?