Again though, hes not scoring plenty currently, hes on 4 league goals and were into December.



As I said before, I understand the mitigation around it and I do think it will improve but I think its the combination of missing a lot of chances and not scoring that many aside from that which is assisting with the lazy narrative.



But he hasn't been playing much - he has only played 40 mins more than Jota, who has the *same* number of goals as he does (and is often thought of on here as an elite finisher) - but whereas he has 4 assists (from 1.9 expected), Jota has none (from 0.7). Diaz has played 4 fewer minutes and got 1 *less* goal and again, 0 assists (again, from 0.7). Don't give me the crap about "oh but they are wingers" when the way we play is our wingers cut in to score goals, and even if they didn't - their job as "wingers" is to create chances, something they are woefully bad at vs Nunez and Salah.