Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 29, 2023, 04:53:03 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 29, 2023, 05:50:52 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 29, 2023, 06:01:09 pm
Darwin Ninja
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 29, 2023, 06:11:38 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 11:08:13 am
Quote from: Knight on November 29, 2023, 04:47:10 pm
So did Andy Cole if I recall correctly. The, 'yeah he scores plenty but look how often he misses chances' thing is a genuine trope when it comes to forwards.

Again though, hes not scoring plenty currently, hes on 4 league goals and were into December.

As I said before, I understand the mitigation around it and I do think it will improve but I think its the combination of missing a lot of chances and not scoring that many aside from that which is assisting with the lazy narrative.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 11:57:51 am
Quote from: Jm55 on November 30, 2023, 11:08:13 am
Again though, hes not scoring plenty currently, hes on 4 league goals and were into December.

As I said before, I understand the mitigation around it and I do think it will improve but I think its the combination of missing a lot of chances and not scoring that many aside from that which is assisting with the lazy narrative.

But he hasn't been playing much - he has only played 40 mins more than Jota, who has the *same* number of goals as he does (and is often thought of on here as an elite finisher) - but whereas he has 4 assists (from 1.9 expected), Jota has none (from 0.7).  Diaz has played 4 fewer minutes and got 1 *less* goal  and again, 0 assists (again, from 0.7).  Don't give me the crap about "oh but they are wingers"  when the way we play is our wingers cut in to score goals, and even if they didn't - their job as "wingers" is to create chances, something they are woefully bad at vs Nunez and Salah. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 12:47:09 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on November 30, 2023, 11:08:13 am
Again though, hes not scoring plenty currently, hes on 4 league goals and were into December.

As I said before, I understand the mitigation around it and I do think it will improve but I think its the combination of missing a lot of chances and not scoring that many aside from that which is assisting with the lazy narrative.
Salah is our leading scorer with 10 goals in 1,133 minutes. 3 of those are penalties and 1 was scored after the keeper saved his penalty. Ignoring that, it means he's scored 7 goals from open play in 1,133 minutes at 1 goal every 161.8 minutes.

Nunez has 4 goals in 685 minutes with no peanlties. Thats 1 goal from open play every 171.25 minutes.

If Nunez had played the same number of minutes as Salah and continued to score at that rate he'd have 6.6 goals which is -1/same/+1 compared to Salah depending on whether you round up or down or include Salah's saved penalty.

Do you think Salah isn't scoring enough?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 12:49:23 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 30, 2023, 11:57:51 am
But he hasn't been playing much - he has only played 40 mins more than Jota, who has the *same* number of goals as he does (and is often thought of on here as an elite finisher) - but whereas he has 4 assists (from 1.9 expected), Jota has none (from 0.7).  Diaz has played 4 fewer minutes and got 1 *less* goal  and again, 0 assists (again, from 0.7).  Don't give me the crap about "oh but they are wingers"  when the way we play is our wingers cut in to score goals, and even if they didn't - their job as "wingers" is to create chances, something they are woefully bad at vs Nunez and Salah. 

Both Jota and Diaz are overperforming their xg in terms of goals both this season and last season

Whereas Nunez is underperforming his xg this season(more than any other player in the divison) just like he did last yr (when he was 3rd worst in the division)

YOu make a good point, nunez brings a lot of other things to the table, in terms of his energy,  and his fighting spirit which makes me think he will turn this aspect of his play around somewhat
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 12:56:33 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 30, 2023, 11:57:51 am
But he hasn't been playing much - he has only played 40 mins more than Jota, who has the *same* number of goals as he does (and is often thought of on here as an elite finisher) - but whereas he has 4 assists (from 1.9 expected), Jota has none (from 0.7).  Diaz has played 4 fewer minutes and got 1 *less* goal  and again, 0 assists (again, from 0.7).  Don't give me the crap about "oh but they are wingers"  when the way we play is our wingers cut in to score goals, and even if they didn't - their job as "wingers" is to create chances, something they are woefully bad at vs Nunez and Salah.

Yep and I take all of this which makes up a good sum of the mitigation which in touched on in my original post.

My point is simply that the lazy narrative will be reduced when he starts scoring more goals which he does eventually need to if the goal is to be in the top bracket of strikers I think.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 09:54:31 pm
Disgraceful scenes with the fans chanting his name as he's coming on the pitch. He hadn't even done anything and he was being put on a pedestal. Wish we'd stop with that level of support of our players. 😡
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 09:56:24 pm
Yeah its shocking. Plus he had that flappy mullet and not a tidy bun, which makes the worshipping even worse.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 09:57:21 pm
Quote from: Zlen on November 30, 2023, 09:56:24 pm
Yeah its shocking. Plus he had that flappy mullet and not a tidy bun, which makes the worshipping even worse.

No more Darwin worship until he scores another goal or gets a haircut IMO.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 30, 2023, 10:07:46 pm
Quote from: Avens on November 30, 2023, 09:57:21 pm
No more Darwin worship until he scores another goal or gets a haircut IMO.
That D'Artagnan beard has to go for me...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:49:35 am
Quote from: farawayred on November 30, 2023, 10:07:46 pm
That D'Artagnan beard has to go for me...
Reminds me of V from V for Vendetta; looks like he's building a vendetta with Pip...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:58:47 am
Quote from: Avens on November 30, 2023, 09:57:21 pm
No more Darwin worship until he scores another goal or gets a haircut IMO.

I want Darwin to keep the hair, but switch to an alice band.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:05:42 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 30, 2023, 11:57:51 am
But he hasn't been playing much - he has only played 40 mins more than Jota, who has the *same* number of goals as he does (and is often thought of on here as an elite finisher) - but whereas he has 4 assists (from 1.9 expected), Jota has none (from 0.7).  Diaz has played 4 fewer minutes and got 1 *less* goal  and again, 0 assists (again, from 0.7).  Don't give me the crap about "oh but they are wingers"  when the way we play is our wingers cut in to score goals, and even if they didn't - their job as "wingers" is to create chances, something they are woefully bad at vs Nunez and Salah. 

But if you take away the 2 Newcastle goals and ignore the one he got against West Ham, he's only scored one goal all season. Pretty poor imo.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:03:20 pm
It doesn't help that there's an international break every few weeks and then he's a write off for the game after it.

Now is the  time though for him to go on a real run. Without Jota we need someone other than Salah to regularly chip in with goals and important goals. Luton was the one where you really need your striker to put his chances away in a tight game. It took Diaz off the bench to rescue a point.

If he can stay fit and get a settled run the goals should start to flow.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:08:27 pm
Still not sure that anyone but Salah and maybe Mac plays to Darwin's strengths. Shame Mo went off when Darwin came on against LASK; pretty confident Mo would have made a goal for him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:09:54 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:08:27 pm
Still not sure that anyone but Salah and maybe Mac plays to Darwin's strengths. Shame Mo went off when Darwin came on against LASK; pretty confident Mo would have made a goal for him.
Trent
