Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10040 on: Yesterday at 11:10:31 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:01:03 am
This Nunez?



Cheers, my understanding is that The 3.36 figure in red shows how many more goals he should have scored for the chances he had had, that is the highest discrepancy in the league currently

What that the 0.72 graphic shows is how brilliant he is at acquiring chances

Nunez has also hit the woodwork more than any other player in the league this yr also
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10041 on: Yesterday at 11:16:01 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 11:10:31 am
Cheers, my understanding is that The 3.36 figure in red shows how many more goals he should have scored for the chances he had had, that is the highest discrepancy in the league currently

What that the 0.72 graphic shows is how brilliant he is at acquiring chances

Nunez has also hit the woodwork more than any other player in the league this yr also
Yes tha's correct but that's not what xG is (expected goals) and he's one of the highest in the league for.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10042 on: Yesterday at 11:23:43 am »
Sure, I phrased it incorrectly, I should have said he is the worst finisher according to xg

However I think he will turn it round by the end of the season, if he stays fit, I reckon he will get 16 pl goals or so, which would be a good season,  i think he will run hot sometime, I can see him getting a hattrick which will turn the stats around
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10043 on: Yesterday at 12:04:04 pm »
I love him but I'm a little worried that underperforming his xg is becoming a pattern rather than just variance.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10044 on: Yesterday at 02:13:33 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 11:23:43 am
Sure, I phrased it incorrectly, I should have said he is the worst finisher according to xg

However I think he will turn it round by the end of the season, if he stays fit, I reckon he will get 16 pl goals or so, which would be a good season,  i think he will run hot sometime, I can see him getting a hattrick which will turn the stats around

No way he gets less than 20 goals + assists if he played at least 20 games.  This season he is operating at another level - 8 goal involvements in 684 minutes (i.e. one every 85.5 mins); Jota is at 4 goals from 640 mins (with zero assists - so a goal involvement every 160 mins) this season, and overall one every 122 mins across his career here.  Diaz is at 3 goals from 680 mins (with zero assists - so a goal involvement every 227 mins) this season, and overall one every 165 mins across his career here.  Even at Porto, Diaz was a goal/assist ever 179 before his last season, when we bought him in Jan after his purple 4 months (which elevated his record there to one every 138).

Nunez is constantly, and weirdly, under-rated on here compared to our other attackers.  It is just odd.  Nunez at Benfica is also >> Diaz at Porto  (goal involvement every 120 mins in his "poor season" and 84 mins overall).
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10045 on: Yesterday at 02:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:04:04 pm
I love him but I'm a little worried that underperforming his xg is becoming a pattern rather than just variance.

How does he compare to other top level forwards in that respect?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10046 on: Yesterday at 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:01:03 am
This Nunez?





Funkys post shows hes underperforming more than others right now. hopefully variance and by the end of the season itll be fine. Its just he also underperformed his XG last season.

Even if it doesnt even out or he doesnt improve I dont think its the end of the world, hes getting lots of high value shots which matters most, but more finishing like vs Newcastle and less finishing like the rest of the time would be good!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10047 on: Yesterday at 04:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:05:29 pm
Funkys post shows hes underperforming more than others right now. hopefully variance and by the end of the season itll be fine. Its just he also underperformed his XG last season.

Even if it doesnt even out or he doesnt improve I dont think its the end of the world, hes getting lots of high value shots which matters most, but more finishing like vs Newcastle and less finishing like the rest of the time would be good!

It'd be interesting to see what his last season at Benfica looked like in terms of xG, I'm guessing that's the one time he's scored at a rate somewhat close to his underlying stats. There's definitely a slight concern that that season becomes the anomaly for him, but he's so effective for us that I don't think it's make or break.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10048 on: Yesterday at 04:57:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 27, 2023, 01:05:15 pm
Is Haaland lazy?  I don't think he's as busy as Nunez, but he still puts a shift in.  Against us he was constantly making runs, and even tracking back to help his midfield when we were trying to counter.  Doubt he'd be playing for a Guardiola team if he didn't work hard.

This is right. I was surprised at how dedicated he was in his defensive duties against us. A real pest.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10049 on: Yesterday at 05:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:53:39 pm
It'd be interesting to see what his last season at Benfica looked like in terms of xG, I'm guessing that's the one time he's scored at a rate somewhat close to his underlying stats. There's definitely a slight concern that that season becomes the anomaly for him, but he's so effective for us that I don't think it's make or break.

Yeah he over performed his xg that season ... if you want a giggle you can go back and look at all the articles describing him as 'clincial' when we signed him

People just constantly take small samples of finishing (positive or negative) and use them to describe players ability level when it almost always evens out over a career ... for example, fbref has 4 seasons of stats plus this one so far for Darwin and his xg is 63.9 and goals scored is 61
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:07:51 pm by JackWard33 »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10050 on: Yesterday at 05:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 02:13:33 pm
No way he gets less than 20 goals + assists if he played at least 20 games.  This season he is operating at another level - 8 goal involvements in 684 minutes (i.e. one every 85.5 mins); Jota is at 4 goals from 640 mins (with zero assists - so a goal involvement every 160 mins) this season, and overall one every 122 mins across his career here.  Diaz is at 3 goals from 680 mins (with zero assists - so a goal involvement every 227 mins) this season, and overall one every 165 mins across his career here.  Even at Porto, Diaz was a goal/assist ever 179 before his last season, when we bought him in Jan after his purple 4 months (which elevated his record there to one every 138).

Nunez is constantly, and weirdly, under-rated on here compared to our other attackers.  It is just odd.  Nunez at Benfica is also >> Diaz at Porto  (goal involvement every 120 mins in his "poor season" and 84 mins overall).
Well you're shifting the goal posts here, from goals to goals + assists. He's on 4 goals.

You're also comparing him to Diaz and Jota, who are wingers, not strikers. He should be outscoring them, because they are mostly further from goal (very simplistic, but still)

But I think he's boss and he will score plenty for us.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10051 on: Yesterday at 06:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:05:29 pm
Funkys post shows hes underperforming more than others right now. hopefully variance and by the end of the season itll be fine. Its just he also underperformed his XG last season.

Even if it doesnt even out or he doesnt improve I dont think its the end of the world, hes getting lots of high value shots which matters most, but more finishing like vs Newcastle and less finishing like the rest of the time would be good!

That is definitely skewed by certain players' taking of penalties.  I'd argue a better metric would be non-Penalty Goals + Assists per 90  (vs Actual non-penalty goals + assists per 90).  Doing so gets you a few different view - and here I have done a few things:

Non-Penalty Goals + Assists per 90:   



As this image shows, Nunez operated at elite levels, discounting penalties, at both getting chances, AND creating chances for others (if we simply do an xA / 90 - he is 5th behind some elite creators in KDB/Fernandes/Maddison/Mahrex and ahead of all other strikers). 


Vs Actual Non-Penalty Goals + Assists / 90: 


As this image shows, Nunez was let down by his execution - BOTH his actual vs expected goals AND assists were massively lower (so it wasn't just him, but his teammates were missing the chances he was creating for them).  BUT this is something that *can* be improved over time more easily.


Finally, a comparison of this season vs last season, to judge (early I know) any improvement:


What this image shows is whether a player has improved their conversions - and Nunex here is 3rd - going from under-performing his xG+A / 90 by 31.2% to OVER-performing his xG+A by 8% - an improvement of 37%!  This, coupled with his *improvement* in his xG+A going from 0.93 to 0.97 (showing that he is still being as elite as ever, but now he is actually converting to goals the chances) is a ver positive trend.  Haaland, for example, is shown as the reverse - last year massively over performing his xG+A, but this season performing much more to the average, showing a downwards trend. 


Other things to note from this analysis:
-  Harry Kane is performing to the same level as he was for Spurs, just he is getting many (many) more chances for Bayern, and therefore scoring for fun.
-  Whilst Mo's output in terms of Expected Goals + Assists has increased from 0.72 per 90 to 0.90, his conversion rate has gone down from over-performing by 18% to just 5% - ideally this will go up and he will start scoring more
-  Mitoma at Brighton has had his expected productivity decline this year, BUT his conversion has massively shot up, meaning he is now out-performing his predictions.  Definitely one to monitor as a good future buy.
-  Maddison has also had his over-performing stats increase sharply - likely a feature of playing with better players at Spurs (so Actual Assists are now higher than his expected)
-  Both Jesus and Rashford has had a nightmare season, underperforming by 62% (way higher than Nunez's last season, for example); Jesus last season marginally underperformed (by 1%) whereas Rashford over performed by 17%.  Be interesting to track their future performancesd
-  Fernandes is underperforming by basically the same amount as he did last season - if this continues, and he has 2 poor seasons (most people now admit he had a poor season last season) and even the xG+A goes down, then he definitely should stop being rated by Utd (and other) fans so highly
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10052 on: Yesterday at 06:23:53 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 05:40:57 pm
Well you're shifting the goal posts here, from goals to goals + assists. He's on 4 goals.

You're also comparing him to Diaz and Jota, who are wingers, not strikers. He should be outscoring them, because they are mostly further from goal (very simplistic, but still)

But I think he's boss and he will score plenty for us.

I think it is stupid to only judge an attacking player (which all 3 are) on goals only  - if we did that, Firmino would have been out the door years ago.  The media (just look at Garth Crooks' column this week) patter about him missing loads of chances, therefore he is rubbish sometimes seems to be echoed by our fan base, and it is an incredibly one dimensional approach to analysing his performance.

The difference is even if you are claiming Diaz and Jota are wingers and therefore they shouldn't be judged by goals - then surely you will agree they should be outperforming him on Expected Assists?  As they are the ones who should be passing to the goal scorers.

So lets have a look at that:

Last Season
-  Nunez had 1665 mins and 5.4 Expected Assists (0.292 per 90); Jota had 996 mins and 2.1 Expected Assists (0.190); and Diaz had 1131 with 1.5 (so 0.119).  Nunex is 50% more *creative* this shows than Jota and almost triple as creative as Diaz. 
Overall in last 3 seasons here:
-  Nunex has played 2350 mins, and has 7.3 expected assists (0.280 per 90); Jota has 3994 with 8.6 (0.194 per 90); and Diaz has 2766 with 4.8 (0.156).  So overall, Nunez is 80% better across his career at creating chances for teammates than Diaz and 45% better than Jota.  If we compare to Gakpo, who has obviously been here 6 months less - he has played 1936 minutes for 2.9 xA (or 0.135 per 90) - here Nunez outperforms him by 105%!

So even if we people want to hammer him for his conversion of chances - he is *STILL* a better choice for creating goals for teammates than any of the 3 other options, 2 of whom play as "wingers" according to you, and the other I've included as he is often talked about as a creator like Firmino (but clearly can't create).

Finally, if Jota/Diaz are "wingers" then presumably you think Salah is too, and shouldn't be scoring as many goals as he has done for the past 7 years?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10053 on: Yesterday at 06:32:42 pm »
Is he back to being shit again?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10054 on: Yesterday at 06:34:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:32:42 pm
Is he back to being shit again?

Yes. And Jones is back to being the go to scapegoat. :D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10055 on: Yesterday at 06:36:30 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:34:35 pm
Yes. And Jones is back to being the go to scapegoat. :D
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10056 on: Yesterday at 07:13:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:32:42 pm
Is he back to being shit again?
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:34:35 pm
Yes. And Jones is back to being the go to scapegoat. :D
So, why did Jones make Nunez shit again, can anyone elaborate?

;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10057 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 pm »
He's made some great goals this season and scored some but he will always miss more than he scores. Hope he gets better in front of goal because when Salah moves on we need another marksman, it's the difference between Champions and also ran's
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10058 on: Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 08:49:45 pm
He's made some great goals this season and scored some but he will always miss more than he scores. Hope he gets better in front of goal because when Salah moves on we need another marksman, it's the difference between Champions and also ran's

Every striker misses more than they score. Ronaldo over his career averages a goal every 6.4 shots, Messi a goal every 5.33 shots.

Núñez for us is currently taking 8.92 shots (in the league) to score so there's definitely room for improvement to hit peak Ronaldo/Messi level (big surprise) but he's a chance magnet, he's always going to score goals because of the sheer volume of chances he gets.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10059 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm
Every striker misses more than they score. Ronaldo over his career averages a goal every 6.4 shots, Messi a goal every 5.33 shots.

Núñez for us is currently taking 8.92 shots (in the league) to score so there's definitely room for improvement to hit peak Ronaldo/Messi level (big surprise) but he's a chance magnet, he's always going to score goals because of the sheer volume of chances he gets.
Statistics are like a mini skirt - gives you a pretty good idea, but hides the most important things.

True, every striker misses opportunities, but Darwin misses some ridiculously easy ones. He needs to improve, and he will improve. With his overall game contribution being what it is at the moment, it's really a scary prospect.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10060 on: Yesterday at 11:07:41 pm »
Need to get Humongous D in to give him some finesse coaching.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10061 on: Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm
Every striker misses more than they score. Ronaldo over his career averages a goal every 6.4 shots, Messi a goal every 5.33 shots.

Núñez for us is currently taking 8.92 shots (in the league) to score so there's definitely room for improvement to hit peak Ronaldo/Messi level (big surprise) but he's a chance magnet, he's always going to score goals because of the sheer volume of chances he gets.
Random striker misses a sitter " "

Darwin misses a sitter "He's awful, not better than Ivan Toney".

I remember watching Haaland earlier on at the London stadium and he missed two absolute sitters (including an open goal) then scored his third chance. Afterwards,  the chances he missed weren't spoken about.

There seems to be an agenda against Darwin as people still focus on his misses when he scores. It's very weird.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10062 on: Today at 12:19:22 am »
At least he is exciting to watch - never a dull moment with him :) But i am sure he'll get better with time (and some extra work on his finishing).
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #10063 on: Today at 12:21:20 am »
Quote from: sergeiNT1 on Today at 12:19:22 am
At least he is exciting to watch - never a dull moment with him :) But i am sure he'll get better with time (and some extra work on his finishing).


Aye, never a dull moment.
