Funkys post shows hes underperforming more than others right now. hopefully variance and by the end of the season itll be fine. Its just he also underperformed his XG last season.



Even if it doesnt even out or he doesnt improve I dont think its the end of the world, hes getting lots of high value shots which matters most, but more finishing like vs Newcastle and less finishing like the rest of the time would be good!



That is definitely skewed by certain players' taking of penalties. I'd argue a better metric would be non-Penalty Goals + Assists per 90 (vs Actual non-penalty goals + assists per 90). Doing so gets you a few different view - and here I have done a few things:Non-Penalty Goals + Assists per 90:As this image shows, Nunez operated at elite levels, discounting penalties, at both getting chances, AND creating chances for others (if we simply do an xA / 90 - he is 5th behind some elite creators in KDB/Fernandes/Maddison/Mahrex and ahead of all other strikers).Vs Actual Non-Penalty Goals + Assists / 90:As this image shows, Nunez was let down by his execution - BOTH his actual vs expected goals AND assists were massively lower (so it wasn't just him, but his teammates were missing the chances he was creating for them). BUT this is something that *can* be improved over time more easily.Finally, a comparison of this season vs last season, to judge (early I know) any improvement:What this image shows is whether a player has improved their conversions - and Nunex here is 3rd - going from under-performing his xG+A / 90 by 31.2% to OVER-performing his xG+A by 8% - an improvement of 37%! This, coupled with his *improvement* in his xG+A going from 0.93 to 0.97 (showing that he is still being as elite as ever, but now he is actually converting to goals the chances) is a ver positive trend. Haaland, for example, is shown as the reverse - last year massively over performing his xG+A, but this season performing much more to the average, showing a downwards trend.Other things to note from this analysis:- Harry Kane is performing to the same level as he was for Spurs, just he is getting many (many) more chances for Bayern, and therefore scoring for fun.- Whilst Mo's output in terms of Expected Goals + Assists has increased from 0.72 per 90 to 0.90, his conversion rate has gone down from over-performing by 18% to just 5% - ideally this will go up and he will start scoring more- Mitoma at Brighton has had his expected productivity decline this year, BUT his conversion has massively shot up, meaning he is now out-performing his predictions. Definitely one to monitor as a good future buy.- Maddison has also had his over-performing stats increase sharply - likely a feature of playing with better players at Spurs (so Actual Assists are now higher than his expected)- Both Jesus and Rashford has had a nightmare season, underperforming by 62% (way higher than Nunez's last season, for example); Jesus last season marginally underperformed (by 1%) whereas Rashford over performed by 17%. Be interesting to track their future performancesd- Fernandes is underperforming by basically the same amount as he did last season - if this continues, and he has 2 poor seasons (most people now admit he had a poor season last season) and even the xG+A goes down, then he definitely should stop being rated by Utd (and other) fans so highly