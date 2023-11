Sure, I phrased it incorrectly, I should have said he is the worst finisher according to xg



However I think he will turn it round by the end of the season, if he stays fit, I reckon he will get 16 pl goals or so, which would be a good season, i think he will run hot sometime, I can see him getting a hattrick which will turn the stats around



No way he gets less than 20 goals + assists if he played at least 20 games. This season he is operating at another level - 8 goal involvements in 684 minutes (i.e. one every 85.5 mins); Jota is at 4 goals from 640 mins (with zero assists - so a goal involvement every 160 mins) this season, and overall one every 122 mins across his career here. Diaz is at 3 goals from 680 mins (with zero assists - so a goal involvement every 227 mins) this season, and overall one every 165 mins across his career here. Even at Porto, Diaz was a goal/assist ever 179 before his last season, when we bought him in Jan after his purple 4 months (which elevated his record there to one every 138).Nunez is constantly, and weirdly, under-rated on here compared to our other attackers. It is just odd. Nunez at Benfica is also >> Diaz at Porto (goal involvement every 120 mins in his "poor season" and 84 mins overall).