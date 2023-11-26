Fowlers article is a poorly put attempt at discussing things from a strikers point of view.



There are tricks strikers use to beat their marker and the keeper which Folwer references but I can only assume he's talking about Haalands goal from memory and thus getting a number of factors wrong. We've spent yearssss watching the best strikers buy a yard of space with the correct first touch, some more impressive than others but they make such a huge difference to the quality of a chance or sometimes even the lack of a chance. Look at Jota vs Everton for example, he turns a potentially dangerous attack into an incredible chance with a masterful first touch, Jotas instincts in and around the box are insane. Haalands play for the goal was quality, first touch took him towards goal, the second bought him an extra fraction and set the ball for him to strike, he had the picture of goal in his head already so he didn't have to look again before striking, it's exactly why he's such a threat, his all round game isn't up there with the best but put him anywhere near the box and he's lethal, he builds his game around the very situation he scored against us in. Nunez plays a completely different game but i'd agree he needs to improve upon that aspect of his game (first touch out of his feet under pressure to open up the space to hit it). The two situations were not identical, comparing them is natural in the current climate (social media frenzies and Sky Sports scrambling to remain relevant) but Nunez adding that muscle memory style speed of thought and action to his game more consistently will add so much to his game.



Now I said more consitently because he CAN do it, but he looks a lot more capable and comfortable with space to run into or knock the ball into, when its more confined and needs a slightly more delicate touch is where he sometimes falters but it will come. Sturridge spoke on one of the strikers tricks, strike the ball early, Nunez utilises this well. Keepers aren't expecting it, they cant get down to snapshots quick enough and they haven't set themselves so they're at a disadvantage. Another is the one Henry used to use and speak of a lot, freezing the keeper. As you approach look up at the keeper and he tends to stop anticipating the shot, dont tend to see strikers do it as much anymore but a great tool for strikers.



Fowlers take is a clumsy interpretation when it could have been a really good article. The time limit on raw is a funny one because you look at some of the best and see how long it took them to really refine their game and plentyyyyy go beyond what is being asked of players nowadays. It's not as black and white as 'raw talent' and 'top class'. Have they improved? What areas have they improved? What are the areas in which they're lacking? Can it be trained? Imagine Nunez problem was he doesn't read the game at all and never gets off shots, is never involved in the game and has little to no impact... now look at his current position of always being involved, causing defenders issues and just needing to refine the skills he has, he's not wildly far off the pace and you look at what he's contributing, i'm not concerned to be honest. He's shown before he csn improve his finishing, not everyones a natural like Fowler was, he would do well to remember that his bar is exceptionally high