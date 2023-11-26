« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 06:50:56 am
Quote from: Tobelius on November 26, 2023, 06:20:33 am
Yep and that f*cking weirdo doesn't like it when the shoe's on the other foot.Would love to know what was said. :D

Hey hombre, you are a man in his 50s. With no hair. Why do you dress like a teenager with schoolgirl shoes. Are you off to El Blob Shop on the pull?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 11:59:06 am
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 12:06:54 pm
Quote from: ac on November 26, 2023, 11:59:06 am
Interesting article from Fowler on Nunez
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-erling-haaland-31527997
In this title race I'd rather have Mo and Darwin than just Haaland especially as Darwin will improve in the second part of the season.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 12:30:40 pm
Quote from: ac on November 26, 2023, 11:59:06 am
Interesting article from Fowler on Nunez


https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-erling-haaland-31527997



Seems quite lazy criticism to me, based around him not scoring from a half chance that would have been flagged offside if he'd scored (from my recollection) and the fact Haaland scored an easier chance. Just reads like the same old boring Haaland vs Núñez comparisons and he even throws in the old 'Haaland was cheaper' line for good measure.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 12:32:46 pm
I noticed more the overhit throughball from Szobo - it ran too wide, and Nunez STILL got a shot off

Nunez creates but he also needs service.

This shot stood out to me more meaningfully than him not getting his feet in order once
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 01:07:27 pm
Quote from: ac on November 26, 2023, 11:59:06 am
Interesting article from Fowler on Nunez


https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-erling-haaland-31527997

Lazy article. Haaland outscores everyone. So where are the articles comparing Haaland vs. Jesus? Or Haaland vs. Jackson? Or Haaland vs. Richarlison? Haaland vs. Isak? Haaland vs. Hojlund? Haaland vs. Watkins?

Nope, the only comparison people want to make is Haaland vs. Darwin. Because it's guaranteed clicks.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 01:33:16 pm
Quote from: Bread on November 26, 2023, 01:07:27 pm
Lazy article. Haaland outscores everyone. So where are the articles comparing Haaland vs. Jesus? Or Haaland vs. Jackson? Or Haaland vs. Richarlison? Haaland vs. Isak? Haaland vs. Hojlund? Haaland vs. Watkins?

Nope, the only comparison people want to make is Haaland vs. Darwin. Because it's guaranteed clicks.

Pathetic isn't it. Basically because they were bought in the same window and we don't bury the true cost of a player, unlike the cheats.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 03:13:42 pm
Quote from: ac on November 26, 2023, 11:59:06 am
Interesting article from Fowler on Nunez


https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-erling-haaland-31527997

Always got to love Fowler for being a legend, but he's not the brightest is he?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 03:30:01 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 26, 2023, 03:13:42 pm
Always got to love Fowler for being a legend, but he's not the brightest is he?

My favourite all time player, but it doesn't seem so, at least in relation to football.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 03:36:57 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on November 26, 2023, 03:30:01 pm
My favourite all time player, but it doesn't seem so, at least in relation to football.

Favourite Liverpool player for me is and always will be John Barnes. Favourite all time player is Ronaldo. The real Ronaldo.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 09:00:53 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on November 26, 2023, 03:36:57 pm
Favourite Liverpool player for me is and always will be John Barnes. Favourite all time player is Ronaldo. The real Ronaldo.

Thats my Dads favourite player, but he was before my time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 10:43:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 25, 2023, 10:32:38 pm
Urdu

Yes, he has a lovely Urdu. Pep on the other hand, bald as a coot.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 11:14:37 pm
Quote from: Bread on November 26, 2023, 01:07:27 pm
Lazy article. Haaland outscores everyone. So where are the articles comparing Haaland vs. Jesus? Or Haaland vs. Jackson? Or Haaland vs. Richarlison? Haaland vs. Isak? Haaland vs. Hojlund? Haaland vs. Watkins?

Nope, the only comparison people want to make is Haaland vs. Darwin. Because it's guaranteed clicks.
Haaland can't do it for his country, needs a decent team. Darwin carries Uruguay.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 11:22:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 26, 2023, 10:43:29 pm
Yes, he has a lovely Urdu. Pep on the other hand, bald as a coot.
aka a Barnet bypass                                                                                       
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
November 26, 2023, 11:32:56 pm
Liverpool have to pay Benfica an extra £8.5m for Darwin Nunez after the 24-year-old Uruguay striker made his 60th appearance for the club against Manchester City on Saturday.


so, is he worth it?  ask for a refund maybe?  :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:48:45 am




Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 07:48:16 am
Quote from: SamLad on November 26, 2023, 11:32:56 pm
Liverpool have to pay Benfica an extra £8.5m for Darwin Nunez after the 24-year-old Uruguay striker made his 60th appearance for the club against Manchester City on Saturday.


so, is he worth it?  ask for a refund maybe?  :)

That £8.5 million was barely an add-on, 60 appearances? If the others are as achievable as that it wasn't really the base figure at all. Fortunately he's gonna be worth whatever we end up paying for him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 07:58:28 am
Media and many fans do not seem to be able to compute the idea that both Liverpool and City made very good signings.

If you want to see bad signings, look at Chelsea or United.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 08:07:15 am
He's a menace, yet hasn't scored as much as we like him to(yet), BUT it isn't time to write him off. I know we don't- we see him week-in, week-out, but the media- the media aren't anybody's friend(unless you're paying them)
He's being asked to perform in a specific role and we have a new midfield behind him that are also adjusting and trying to find their feet- some still getting matchfitness(Gravenberg) etc...
Last season, we had a dysfunctional midfield and it was his first season in England.

But he's improved he's all-round game and he's already starting to perform the Firmino-role- assisting Salah beautifully and generally causing havoc and panic(as we found out playing against him. I had a few heart-in-mouth moments with him against us).
He's more valuable to us and I'd rather have Nunez than Haaland because of that.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:27:19 am
Quote from: ac on November 26, 2023, 11:59:06 am
Interesting article from Fowler on Nunez


https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-erling-haaland-31527997

Fowler thought it a good idea to take Saudi blood money. Forgive me for ignoring his opinions on anything.


Quote
He made the supremely difficult look simple. Nathan Ake was barely 10 yards away, and a defender as good as Virgil van Dijk was touch tight. Yet he found that yard of space the best forwards always engineer, one touch and bang. A finish of the highest quality.

I don't know what goal he's talking about here because this description doesn't match the goal Haaland scored on Saturday.
van Dijk was no where near Haaland. Haaland takes 2 touches. Alisson got a hand to the ball and probably should've saved it.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:07:14 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:27:19 am
Fowler thought it a good idea to take Saudi blood money. Forgive me for ignoring his opinions on anything.


I don't know what goal he's talking about here because this description doesn't match the goal Haaland scored on Saturday.
van Dijk was no where near Haaland. Haaland takes 2 touches. Alisson got a hand to the ball and probably should've saved it.

Haaland scored, Nunez didnt is the crux of it. you can make a column in the paper out of it, not really a very interesting or insightfull one though and as you have stated, not one based on a great deal of observation in what is as tough an away game as you can play in this league.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:22:10 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:27:19 am
I don't know what goal he's talking about here because this description doesn't match the goal Haaland scored on Saturday.
van Dijk was no where near Haaland. Haaland takes 2 touches. Alisson got a hand to the ball and probably should've saved it.
Yeah, it was a weird interpretation from Fowler.  Presumably trying to make the facts fit the narrative rather than the other way around.

Nobody was marking Haaland, that was the problem.  We didn't expect such a poor kick from Alisson or Ake to be able to get into a dangerous passing position so easily.  By the time Virgil had reacted the shot had already been taken.  It ended up in the back of the net so it's a good shot but equally Allison could have saved it.  Darwin had a good header in the first half that Ederson did push away.  Fine margins on which to judge two strikers.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:28:07 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:27:19 am
I don't know what goal he's talking about here because this description doesn't match the goal Haaland scored on Saturday.
van Dijk was no where near Haaland. Haaland takes 2 touches. Alisson got a hand to the ball and probably should've saved it.

He's mainly wrong as Matip and Van Dijk both didn't deal with Haaland leaving him with space but there is a small part which Nunez does need to improve which is taking too many touches. He had one chance where he took the extra touch and I think Rodri got back and took it off his toe. This is a team wide thing really we take too many touches, need to be more clinical.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:59:29 am
Fowlers article is a poorly put attempt at discussing things from a strikers point of view.

There are tricks strikers use to beat their marker and the keeper which Folwer references but I can only assume he's talking about Haalands goal from memory and thus getting a number of factors wrong. We've spent yearssss watching the best strikers buy a yard of space with the correct first touch, some more impressive than others but they make such a huge difference to the quality of a chance or sometimes even the lack of a chance. Look at Jota vs Everton for example, he turns a potentially dangerous attack into an incredible chance with a masterful first touch, Jotas instincts in and around the box are insane. Haalands play for the goal was quality, first touch took him towards goal, the second bought him an extra fraction and set the ball for him to strike, he had the picture of goal in his head already so he didn't have to look again before striking, it's exactly why he's such a threat, his all round game isn't up there with the best but put him anywhere near the box and he's lethal, he builds his game around the very situation he scored against us in. Nunez plays a completely different game but i'd agree he needs to improve upon that aspect of his game (first touch out of his feet under pressure to open up the space to hit it). The two situations were not identical, comparing them is natural in the current climate (social media frenzies and Sky Sports scrambling to remain relevant) but Nunez adding that muscle memory style speed of thought and action to his game more consistently will add so much to his game.

Now I said more consitently because he CAN do it, but he looks a lot more capable and comfortable with space to run into or knock the ball into, when its more confined and needs a slightly more delicate touch is where he sometimes falters but it will come. Sturridge spoke on one of the strikers tricks, strike the ball early, Nunez utilises this well. Keepers aren't expecting it, they cant get down to snapshots quick enough and they haven't set themselves so they're at a disadvantage. Another is the one Henry used to use and speak of a lot, freezing the keeper. As you approach look up at the keeper and he tends to stop anticipating the shot, dont tend to see strikers do it as much anymore but a great tool for strikers.

Fowlers take is a clumsy interpretation when it could have been a really good article. The time limit on raw is a funny one because you look at some of the best and see how long it took them to really refine their game and plentyyyyy go beyond what is being asked of players nowadays. It's not as black and white as 'raw talent' and 'top class'. Have they improved? What areas have they improved? What are the areas in which they're lacking? Can it be trained? Imagine Nunez problem was he doesn't read the game at all and never gets off shots, is never involved in the game and has little to no impact... now look at his current position of always being involved, causing defenders issues and just needing to refine the skills he has, he's not wildly far off the pace and you look at what he's contributing, i'm not concerned to be honest. He's shown before he csn improve his finishing, not everyones a natural like Fowler was, he would do well to remember that his bar is exceptionally high
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 12:41:30 pm
Quote from: ac on November 26, 2023, 11:59:06 am
Interesting article from Fowler on Nunez


https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-erling-haaland-31527997



Fucking hell thats moronic ... just like it was when Neville banged on about it relentlessly

Nunez was by far our best forward in the game and is the middle of a fantastic season but the agenda is preset
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 12:56:55 pm
That's very poor from Fowler there. Saying you can't compare the 2 then saying Haaland showed Nunez up.
Van Dijk was touch tight to Haaland for his goal. No he wasn't he was 6ft away. Personally, I thought Nunez gave them more trouble than Haaland gave us in that game. But carry on
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:02:11 pm
Think Haaland would be too lazy for Liverpool and Nunez too technically inconsistent for city. Both miss a fair few chances. Both among the best in the league.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:05:15 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 01:02:11 pm
Think Haaland would be too lazy for Liverpool and Nunez too technically inconsistent for city. Both miss a fair few chances. Both among the best in the league.

Is Haaland lazy?  I don't think he's as busy as Nunez, but he still puts a shift in.  Against us he was constantly making runs, and even tracking back to help his midfield when we were trying to counter.  Doubt he'd be playing for a Guardiola team if he didn't work hard.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:08:19 pm
Quote from: ac on November 26, 2023, 11:59:06 am
Interesting article from Fowler on Nunez


https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-erling-haaland-31527997

Knob. He should stick to taking Saudi blood money instead of talking about our lads.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:09:09 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:28:07 am
He's mainly wrong as Matip and Van Dijk both didn't deal with Haaland leaving him with space but there is a small part which Nunez does need to improve which is taking too many touches. He had one chance where he took the extra touch and I think Rodri got back and took it off his toe. This is a team wide thing really we take too many touches, need to be more clinical.
Yeah, agree. Jota is a good example of a player who is phenomenal at getting the shot off quickly.
Nunez can create more time and space with his physique, but Jota needs less of it.
Nunez is still getting used to the tempo, but he's gotten much better already

One aspect that Nunez has improved is that he's hitting the goal more (Jota is great at that too btw).
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:39:12 pm
Haha just watched the incident with Pep again closely.  Nice one Darwin.

Defo revenge for the baldy bastard and Tsimi last season.

Not as good as JonJo Shelvey giving it arl whiskey nose that time.  Or Suarez diving in front of Moysey.

Them Uruguayans just don't seem to give a fuck and defo hold a grudge :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 07:50:20 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:39:12 pm


Them Uruguayans just don't seem to give a fuck and defo hold a grudge :)

Down to an art, they do. Just ask the Brazilians and the Argentinians...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 06:53:14 am
Fowler was everything Nunez isnt  and  Nunez is everything Fowler wasnt. Haaland has it all unfortunately.

I dont know if Fowler would get into a Klopp team now with his physical limitations.. He would certainly have had a better career in the sixties than the nineties, and we are 30 years on again.

Fowler compares Haalands technique to his own but a better comparison for Haaland as a player would be his contemporary Alan Shearer. Fowler wasnt as good as Alan Shearer of course, but thats an unfair comparison.

Meanwhile Mo Salah, supreme athlete, supreme finisher keeps delivering the numbers, year on year as a winger.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:15:48 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 01:09:09 pm
Yeah, agree. Jota is a good example of a player who is phenomenal at getting the shot off quickly.
Nunez can create more time and space with his physique, but Jota needs less of it.
Nunez is still getting used to the tempo, but he's gotten much better already

One aspect that Nunez has improved is that he's hitting the goal more (Jota is great at that too btw).

Yep when in the box 2 touches and your 2nd should be your shot.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:18:55 am
Jota is also very comfortable on his left, has a low centre of gravity and better technique.  He's way closer to Fowler in that respect, Nunez is a completely different striker.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:35:34 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 01:09:09 pm
Yeah, agree. Jota is a good example of a player who is phenomenal at getting the shot off quickly.
Nunez can create more time and space with his physique, but Jota needs less of it.
Nunez is still getting used to the tempo, but he's gotten much better already

One aspect that Nunez has improved is that he's hitting the goal more (Jota is great at that too btw).

Not sure it is working

He had the 3rd worst xg in the pl last season, now he has the worst xg in the league!

He has hit the woodwork a lot, so he has been a bit unlucky there.  His defensive/ball winning work might be improving as well.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:40:15 am
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:35:34 am
Not sure it is working

He had the 3rd worst xg in the pl last season, now he has the worst xg in the league!

He has hit the woodwork a lot, so he has been a bit unlucky there.  His defensive/ball winning work might be improving as well.
He's 9th in the league for Xg and joint 6th with Salah in the league for Xg/90.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:42:08 am
Nunez has not long turned 24 so hes still a relatively young player. Loads of players who are still developing or just entering their peak years at this point. Lewandowski is a good example of this.

I think Nunezs off the ball work has improved significantly this season. His hold up play and decision making is also much improved. Hes moving in the right direction in terms of development.

Where he hasnt massively progressed, and maybe never will, is his finishing. Nunez has shown he can be a brilliant finisher and scorer of all types of goals. Hes also got a fair bit of evidence that hell miss all kinds of chances with reasonable regularity.

His movement, pace and overall ability means hell generally put himself in the position to have multiple chances in the majority of games. Hell score and assist due to the volume of chances hell help create. He never gives up or seems to drop his head.

The challenge Nunez and Liverpool will have is in games against better teams. Where less chances or lower quality chances will be available. Nunez will be the match winner in some of these games. The other side of the coin is that hell probably miss chance of half chances in big games and hell then be in the spotlight. All strikers miss chances but based on current experience Nunez may be more prone to this compared to the very elite strikers.


I think Nunez is good enough at his current level to play for a team competing for the biggest trophies. IMO hed need to go up a step or 2 to be at the Haaland, Salah,Lewandowski level. He has the ability to get there but next 2 years or so are probably key. Can he continue to iron out his weaknesses and become elite in all aspects of his game?


Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:54:40 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:40:15 am
He's 9th in the league for Xg and joint 6th with Salah in the league for Xg/90.

Which resource are you using?

According to https://understat.com/

Nunez is the worst in the league on xg, but of course most other strikers get pen's to help massage their numbers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:01:03 am
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:54:40 am
Which resource are you using?

According to https://understat.com/

Nunez is the worst in the league on xg, but of course most other strikers get pen's to help massage their numbers
This Nunez?



