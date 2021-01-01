Anyone worked out what the fuck he was on about at the end yet? 😂
Thought he was a bit starved today..had that one chance where he couldn't get it out of his feet, could of got a shot off albeit awkwardly but I just wanted him to get the shot away.Not much else to say. Wasn't a game full of chances
When he grabbed the badge at the away end at the end. That look he gave. Haha that was a Porn Star Oh aye Mucho, titty
I thought he would be more suitable for games like vs City as we would see less of the ball and be on the counter more and they would play a dangerously high line. But turns out we couldn't make a counter, like at all today. If we're gonna play like that should opt for Gakpo for more control. Well maybe Pep's tactics nullified ours today.
We could barely string two passes together.
