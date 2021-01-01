« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9960 on: Today at 03:16:54 pm
Anyone worked out what the fuck he was on about at the end yet? 😂
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9961 on: Today at 03:18:38 pm
stewy17 on Today at 03:16:54 pm
Anyone worked out what the fuck he was on about at the end yet? 😂

I think we've all agreed Guardiola got angry at Nunez for taking the piss out of his choice of footwear.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9962 on: Today at 03:19:00 pm
Thought he was a bit starved today..had that one chance where he couldn't get it out of his feet, could of got a shot off albeit awkwardly but I just wanted him to get the shot away.

Not much else to say. Wasn't a game full of chances
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9963 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm
naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:19:00 pm
Thought he was a bit starved today..had that one chance where he couldn't get it out of his feet, could of got a shot off albeit awkwardly but I just wanted him to get the shot away.

Not much else to say. Wasn't a game full of chances

Had a header on target early in the match that was very well saved.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9964 on: Today at 03:21:12 pm
When he grabbed the badge at the away end at the end. That look he gave. Haha that was a Porn Star  Oh aye  ;D

Mucho, titty ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9965 on: Today at 03:22:25 pm
Capon Debaser on Today at 03:21:12 pm
When he grabbed the badge at the away end at the end. That look he gave. Haha that was a Porn Star  Oh aye  ;D

Mucho, titty ;D
Dirk Digglers sexier younger brother
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9966 on: Today at 03:23:44 pm
I thought he would be more suitable for games like vs City as we would see less of the ball and be on the counter more and they would play a dangerously high line. But turns out we couldn't make a counter, like at all today. If we're gonna play like that should opt for Gakpo for more control. Well maybe Pep's tactics nullified ours today. We could barely string two passes together.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9967 on: Today at 03:25:09 pm
PEG2K on Today at 03:23:44 pm
I thought he would be more suitable for games like vs City as we would see less of the ball and be on the counter more and they would play a dangerously high line. But turns out we couldn't make a counter, like at all today. If we're gonna play like that should opt for Gakpo for more control. Well maybe Pep's tactics nullified ours today. We could barely string two passes together.
Think we made plenty first half and he did have some chances. But mainly our play in the final third was too slow first half
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9968 on: Today at 03:26:25 pm
PEG2K on Today at 03:23:44 pm
We could barely string two passes together.
That's often the case when we go there but I thought today we were much more in the game than many other times.

We fully deserved that point.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9969 on: Today at 03:27:36 pm
I think he was a good fit for the game, City just have a lot of strong, quick defenders which makes it difficult for his physical attributes to shine. Jota similarly struggled to have an impact despite being in good form recently.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9970 on: Today at 03:46:53 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9971 on: Today at 03:48:40 pm
Klopp and Curtis cracking up while leading him away was pretty funny.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9972 on: Today at 03:50:16 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #9973 on: Today at 03:55:55 pm
