Im genuinely of the opinion that this lad is not only premier league class, but world class. First time I saw him for Benfica against us you could see it. Had a good chat about him recently with another reds fan and I stated he will win a Balon Dor in his career. I stand by that. Moves like an instinctual centre forward, big, strong and fast, and wants to finish like Batistuta every time( my absolute favourite centre forward ever). An increasingly confident Nunez is going to be something to enjoy.