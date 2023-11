How are we so lucky to have forwards like this fucker to drool over every year. Its been going on as long as I've been a fan and that was when we were shite in the early 90's. In my head there was a huge gap between Owen and Torres but it wasn't that long. We did have Cisse/Baros in-between but they never lived up to it.





Anyway.. I've been convinced since I seen Nunez against us that he was something different to other forwards who have done us in. He's shown it for us more than some would admit and now seems to be showing more consistency. He probably won't get to the scoring level of Halaand but his goals and all around game makes me wonder is there another 9 out there I'd swap him for?